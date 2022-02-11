Nuggets vs. Celtics: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Denver Nuggets (30-24) play against the Boston Celtics (25-25) at TD Garden
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Friday February 11, 2022
Denver Nuggets 60, Boston Celtics 51 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Halftime rotations for the Nuggets as they lead the Celtics 60-51:
-Jok with 8-11-8 and 7 turnovers, still a +16
-Facu tied for the team high with 11 points on 3 threes and a backcut. Still some issues, but he made up for it
-Forbes is the guy I’m watching second half. Struggled pic.twitter.com/DCHkqjBUsd – 8:41 PM
Halftime rotations for the Nuggets as they lead the Celtics 60-51:
-Jok with 8-11-8 and 7 turnovers, still a +16
-Facu tied for the team high with 11 points on 3 threes and a backcut. Still some issues, but he made up for it
-Forbes is the guy I’m watching second half. Struggled pic.twitter.com/DCHkqjBUsd – 8:41 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Nuggets lead 60-51 at the half
Tatum – 11 points
Brown/Grant/White – 8 points each
Smart – 4 points, 5 assists, 4 steals
Celtics – 5-19 threes
Celtics – 7 turnovers
Jokic – 8/11/8, 7 turnovers
Gordon – 11 points
Campazzo – 11 points
Nuggets – 7-22 threes
Nuggets – 14 turnovers – 8:41 PM
Nuggets lead 60-51 at the half
Tatum – 11 points
Brown/Grant/White – 8 points each
Smart – 4 points, 5 assists, 4 steals
Celtics – 5-19 threes
Celtics – 7 turnovers
Jokic – 8/11/8, 7 turnovers
Gordon – 11 points
Campazzo – 11 points
Nuggets – 7-22 threes
Nuggets – 14 turnovers – 8:41 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Among the more bizarre lines you’ll ever see: Nikola Jokic enters the half with 8 points, 11 rebounds, 8 assists, 7 turnovers and a +16 in 17 minutes.
#Nuggets up 60-51 at the break. – 8:39 PM
Among the more bizarre lines you’ll ever see: Nikola Jokic enters the half with 8 points, 11 rebounds, 8 assists, 7 turnovers and a +16 in 17 minutes.
#Nuggets up 60-51 at the break. – 8:39 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Celtics are cold from 3 (26.3%) but I like the ball movement. They have 14 assists so far. Defensively, they’re getting steals and transition points, but they’re losing guys in the half court. Every mistake they make seems to cost them points – 8:39 PM
Celtics are cold from 3 (26.3%) but I like the ball movement. They have 14 assists so far. Defensively, they’re getting steals and transition points, but they’re losing guys in the half court. Every mistake they make seems to cost them points – 8:39 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Nuggets lead #Celtics by 9 at halftime but have committed 14 turnovers. Strange game. – 8:39 PM
#Nuggets lead #Celtics by 9 at halftime but have committed 14 turnovers. Strange game. – 8:39 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Ime didn’t like that off-ball foul on Grant Williams with the #Nuggets in the bonus and let him know about it. #Celtics trail #Nuggets 60-51 at half. – 8:38 PM
Ime didn’t like that off-ball foul on Grant Williams with the #Nuggets in the bonus and let him know about it. #Celtics trail #Nuggets 60-51 at half. – 8:38 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
When a win streak ends, it’s usually because the wheels come off and everything goes bad. This first half is shaping up that way for Boston:
-Bad defense
-Missed layups
-Missed free throws
-Poor rebounding
Lots to correct at halftime. – 8:35 PM
When a win streak ends, it’s usually because the wheels come off and everything goes bad. This first half is shaping up that way for Boston:
-Bad defense
-Missed layups
-Missed free throws
-Poor rebounding
Lots to correct at halftime. – 8:35 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Nice ovation for Daniel Theis shown on Boston’s bench at Garden on Jumbotron. He will likely make his season debut on Sunday for C’s. – 8:32 PM
Nice ovation for Daniel Theis shown on Boston’s bench at Garden on Jumbotron. He will likely make his season debut on Sunday for C’s. – 8:32 PM
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
It’s truly wild how much positive impact an MVP-caliber player like Jokic has on his team even when he has seven turnovers. – 8:32 PM
It’s truly wild how much positive impact an MVP-caliber player like Jokic has on his team even when he has seven turnovers. – 8:32 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
rob williams has done some wild stuff but hanging in the air long enough to catch an alley-oop that got tipped and completely changed its trajectory is pretty insane – 8:29 PM
rob williams has done some wild stuff but hanging in the air long enough to catch an alley-oop that got tipped and completely changed its trajectory is pretty insane – 8:29 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Facu Campazzo just saved the Nuggets’ bench during that stint. He goes 3-5 from 3. 11 points. Only a -7. – 8:25 PM
Facu Campazzo just saved the Nuggets’ bench during that stint. He goes 3-5 from 3. 11 points. Only a -7. – 8:25 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Jeff Green fist pumped and yelled “that’s a pass!” after air-ball assisting AG. I love it. – 8:24 PM
Jeff Green fist pumped and yelled “that’s a pass!” after air-ball assisting AG. I love it. – 8:24 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I know Nuggets fans know this, but there really are two different Denver teams:
The good one when Jokic and most of the starters are out there.
The bad one when Jokic and most of the starters sit. – 8:24 PM
I know Nuggets fans know this, but there really are two different Denver teams:
The good one when Jokic and most of the starters are out there.
The bad one when Jokic and most of the starters sit. – 8:24 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Jokic already has 6 assists. Celtics have to make sure they’re helping appropriately and from good angles. They can’t just give Jokic obvious, clear lanes he can see a mile away – 8:23 PM
Jokic already has 6 assists. Celtics have to make sure they’re helping appropriately and from good angles. They can’t just give Jokic obvious, clear lanes he can see a mile away – 8:23 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Facundo Campazzo entered tonight shooting 31.3% from behind the arc.
He’s 3-5 from deep so far in the first half. – 8:22 PM
Facundo Campazzo entered tonight shooting 31.3% from behind the arc.
He’s 3-5 from deep so far in the first half. – 8:22 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Facu has been good overall. I do think a lot of Denver’s issues with the bench tonight can be traced to Bryn instead. – 8:22 PM
Facu has been good overall. I do think a lot of Denver’s issues with the bench tonight can be traced to Bryn instead. – 8:22 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Jayson Tatum, however, is having a pretty great night finishing at the rim – 8:16 PM
Jayson Tatum, however, is having a pretty great night finishing at the rim – 8:16 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Getting back is of the utmost importance in the Nuggets huddles so far in this game. Coach Malone says even when Denver doesn’t turn it over, they are lacking urgency in transition – not a recipe to win, especially in this building. – 8:16 PM
Getting back is of the utmost importance in the Nuggets huddles so far in this game. Coach Malone says even when Denver doesn’t turn it over, they are lacking urgency in transition – not a recipe to win, especially in this building. – 8:16 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Grant Williams does not want to give Derrick White assists I guess. – 8:14 PM
Grant Williams does not want to give Derrick White assists I guess. – 8:14 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Denver this year…
Jokic on court: +348
Jokic off court: -233
Tonight…
Jokic on court: +7 (10 minutes)
Jokic off court: -10 (3 minutes)
35-32, Boston, early 2nd. – 8:12 PM
Denver this year…
Jokic on court: +348
Jokic off court: -233
Tonight…
Jokic on court: +7 (10 minutes)
Jokic off court: -10 (3 minutes)
35-32, Boston, early 2nd. – 8:12 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
how many games does derrick white have to appear in before he qualifies for 6th man of the year? – 8:12 PM
how many games does derrick white have to appear in before he qualifies for 6th man of the year? – 8:12 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
12-0 #Celtics run and the crowd is into it. Derrick White has 8pts in 5 min. #Nuggets – 8:12 PM
12-0 #Celtics run and the crowd is into it. Derrick White has 8pts in 5 min. #Nuggets – 8:12 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Celtics on a 12-0 run, including an assist, two threes and a drive from White – the latter for a 35-32 lead. – 8:12 PM
Celtics on a 12-0 run, including an assist, two threes and a drive from White – the latter for a 35-32 lead. – 8:12 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
probably was a good move by Stevens to trade for the celtics’ best player yesterday – 8:11 PM
probably was a good move by Stevens to trade for the celtics’ best player yesterday – 8:11 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
The Celtics are on a 19-6 run since Derrick White checked in for his Boston debut. – 8:11 PM
The Celtics are on a 19-6 run since Derrick White checked in for his Boston debut. – 8:11 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
That’s a 12-0 Boston run against Denver’s second unit.
This is going to be an adventure. – 8:11 PM
That’s a 12-0 Boston run against Denver’s second unit.
This is going to be an adventure. – 8:11 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Quick 5-0 run courtesy of another White 3 and then layup in transition. It’s White’s 8th point… and Tatum’s 3rd assist so far. – 8:10 PM
Quick 5-0 run courtesy of another White 3 and then layup in transition. It’s White’s 8th point… and Tatum’s 3rd assist so far. – 8:10 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Derrick White’s having a great debut so far. 8 pts, 2 assists, 1 reb and +13 in 5 minutes. – 8:10 PM
Derrick White’s having a great debut so far. 8 pts, 2 assists, 1 reb and +13 in 5 minutes. – 8:10 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Nuggets bench when the starters hand them a 10 point lead. pic.twitter.com/0hWv02UAho – 8:10 PM
Nuggets bench when the starters hand them a 10 point lead. pic.twitter.com/0hWv02UAho – 8:10 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Nuggets starters were fine, but the question was whether the bench could score without Bones and defend with either JMyke or Cousins in there. Still got those bench questions a couple minutes into their first stint. – 8:09 PM
Nuggets starters were fine, but the question was whether the bench could score without Bones and defend with either JMyke or Cousins in there. Still got those bench questions a couple minutes into their first stint. – 8:09 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Nuggets lead 32-30 after one
Tatum – 9 points
Horford – 7 points, 5 rebounds
Brown – 4 points
Celtics – 3-10 three-pointers
Celtics – 2 turnovers
Jokic – 7/6/4, 5 turnovers
Gordon – 8 points
Barton – 6 points
Nuggets – 56.5% shooting
Nuggets – 6 turnovers – 8:09 PM
Nuggets lead 32-30 after one
Tatum – 9 points
Horford – 7 points, 5 rebounds
Brown – 4 points
Celtics – 3-10 three-pointers
Celtics – 2 turnovers
Jokic – 7/6/4, 5 turnovers
Gordon – 8 points
Barton – 6 points
Nuggets – 56.5% shooting
Nuggets – 6 turnovers – 8:09 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Nuggets’ 32-23 lead with 1:42 left gets shaved to 32-30 by the end of the quarter.
One trickle-down of Monte’s concussion is that it forces Bones into the starting lineup after he’d started to find a rhythm with the second unit. Now, Facu needs to find it. – 8:08 PM
Nuggets’ 32-23 lead with 1:42 left gets shaved to 32-30 by the end of the quarter.
One trickle-down of Monte’s concussion is that it forces Bones into the starting lineup after he’d started to find a rhythm with the second unit. Now, Facu needs to find it. – 8:08 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets going with Austin Rivers over Davon Reed and JaMychal Green over DeMarcus Cousins tonight on their second unit. Early results are not good. Celtics go on a 7-2 run to close the quarter after Nikola Jokic checks out. – 8:08 PM
Nuggets going with Austin Rivers over Davon Reed and JaMychal Green over DeMarcus Cousins tonight on their second unit. Early results are not good. Celtics go on a 7-2 run to close the quarter after Nikola Jokic checks out. – 8:08 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Celtics shot 46% to Denver’s 56%, but they got 11 points off 6 Denver turnovers to keep it close after 1 – 8:08 PM
Celtics shot 46% to Denver’s 56%, but they got 11 points off 6 Denver turnovers to keep it close after 1 – 8:08 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Brad Stevens said he thought Derrick White would shoot better in Boston. pic.twitter.com/6Ct594M5iV – 8:07 PM
Brad Stevens said he thought Derrick White would shoot better in Boston. pic.twitter.com/6Ct594M5iV – 8:07 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Derrick White’s first bucket in Boston is the shot that was most problematic for him in San Antonio… a corner 3 – 8:06 PM
Derrick White’s first bucket in Boston is the shot that was most problematic for him in San Antonio… a corner 3 – 8:06 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Derrick White gets it. Play hard defensively, take open shots and feed your best player (Tatum) if he’s rolling to the basket and no one is there to defend. #keepingitsimple – 8:06 PM
Derrick White gets it. Play hard defensively, take open shots and feed your best player (Tatum) if he’s rolling to the basket and no one is there to defend. #keepingitsimple – 8:06 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Grant Williams smoked a layup on one, but Derrick White should have 3 assists already. Now he hits a 3, and the crowd is juiced. – 8:06 PM
Grant Williams smoked a layup on one, but Derrick White should have 3 assists already. Now he hits a 3, and the crowd is juiced. – 8:06 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
It’s taken about four minutes for Derrick White to establish himself as probably the best passer on the Celtics. – 8:05 PM
It’s taken about four minutes for Derrick White to establish himself as probably the best passer on the Celtics. – 8:05 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Tatum has come so far working the middle of zone defenses. Zones aren’t the kryptonite for Boston that they once were. – 8:05 PM
Tatum has come so far working the middle of zone defenses. Zones aren’t the kryptonite for Boston that they once were. – 8:05 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Sneaker free agent Jaylen Brown in the New Balance Two Wxy 👀 pic.twitter.com/tXl2slncPE – 8:05 PM
Sneaker free agent Jaylen Brown in the New Balance Two Wxy 👀 pic.twitter.com/tXl2slncPE – 8:05 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Wow the Celtics actually ran a good zone offense and it resulted in a dunk to a baseline cutter after the ball got to the middle… – 8:05 PM
Wow the Celtics actually ran a good zone offense and it resulted in a dunk to a baseline cutter after the ball got to the middle… – 8:05 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Interesting that JaMychal Green and Zeke are the first two bigs off the bench. No Boogie yet. – 8:04 PM
Interesting that JaMychal Green and Zeke are the first two bigs off the bench. No Boogie yet. – 8:04 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
JaMychal Green in over DeMarcus Cousins. This lineup is gonna be a tester. – 8:04 PM
JaMychal Green in over DeMarcus Cousins. This lineup is gonna be a tester. – 8:04 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Derrick White and Bryn Forbes started the season on the same team together.
Now they’re competing against each other with Boston taking on Denver right now.
White was just guarding Forbes – 8:04 PM
Derrick White and Bryn Forbes started the season on the same team together.
Now they’re competing against each other with Boston taking on Denver right now.
White was just guarding Forbes – 8:04 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Payton Pritchard getting first quarter minutes. Short bench for the Celtics tonight, so good opportunity for Pritchard, and possibly Aaron Nesmith, to play real minutes. – 8:04 PM
Payton Pritchard getting first quarter minutes. Short bench for the Celtics tonight, so good opportunity for Pritchard, and possibly Aaron Nesmith, to play real minutes. – 8:04 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Denver already has six turnovers (three Smart steals) and also a seven-point lead. – 8:04 PM
Denver already has six turnovers (three Smart steals) and also a seven-point lead. – 8:04 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
I had a chance to catch up with #Celtics asst coach Will Hardy, who worked with Derrick White in San Antonio. Here’s Hardy’s take on DW. “I really think that his teammates and the fans are going to love that he’s tough. He’s not super-loud, but he’s tough.” – 8:00 PM
I had a chance to catch up with #Celtics asst coach Will Hardy, who worked with Derrick White in San Antonio. Here’s Hardy’s take on DW. “I really think that his teammates and the fans are going to love that he’s tough. He’s not super-loud, but he’s tough.” – 8:00 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Denver really needs to take care of the ball. Jokic is goin for a quadruple double at this rate, but turnovers as the 4th category is not great. – 7:59 PM
Denver really needs to take care of the ball. Jokic is goin for a quadruple double at this rate, but turnovers as the 4th category is not great. – 7:59 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Grant is guarding Jokic now. Grant’s best game of a difficult sophomore season came when he helped lock up Jokic in a big road win. Curious to see if he can similar success again. – 7:59 PM
Grant is guarding Jokic now. Grant’s best game of a difficult sophomore season came when he helped lock up Jokic in a big road win. Curious to see if he can similar success again. – 7:59 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
That’s 5 turnovers so far from Nikola Jokic, to go along with 7 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists in 8 minutes. – 7:59 PM
That’s 5 turnovers so far from Nikola Jokic, to go along with 7 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists in 8 minutes. – 7:59 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Derrick White gets his 1st assist as a Celtic with an alley-oop layup to Jaylen Brown – 7:58 PM
Derrick White gets his 1st assist as a Celtic with an alley-oop layup to Jaylen Brown – 7:58 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Derrick White lobs to Jaylen Brown for his first assist as a Celtic. – 7:57 PM
Derrick White lobs to Jaylen Brown for his first assist as a Celtic. – 7:57 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Derrick White with a pretty transition lob in his first assist as a Celtic. – 7:57 PM
Derrick White with a pretty transition lob in his first assist as a Celtic. – 7:57 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Celtics fans with a loud, warm welcome for Derrick White’s debut in Boston.
Coach Malone shook White’s hand as he went to check in and they met at center court. – 7:57 PM
Celtics fans with a loud, warm welcome for Derrick White’s debut in Boston.
Coach Malone shook White’s hand as he went to check in and they met at center court. – 7:57 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Derrick White gets a standing ovation when he’s introduced, checking in for Tatum – 7:57 PM
Derrick White gets a standing ovation when he’s introduced, checking in for Tatum – 7:57 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Derrick White is making his Celtics debut to a raucous ovation from the Garden – 7:56 PM
Derrick White is making his Celtics debut to a raucous ovation from the Garden – 7:56 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Bones Hyland just paying homage to Rajon Rondo in his first career start. – 7:56 PM
Bones Hyland just paying homage to Rajon Rondo in his first career start. – 7:56 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
This is the worst defense the Celtics have played in a very long time. – 7:55 PM
This is the worst defense the Celtics have played in a very long time. – 7:55 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Derrick White heads to the scorers table to make his Celtics debut at the next whistle. – 7:54 PM
Derrick White heads to the scorers table to make his Celtics debut at the next whistle. – 7:54 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Derrick White and Grant Williams will be the first subs off the bench – 7:54 PM
Derrick White and Grant Williams will be the first subs off the bench – 7:54 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
– Bones defends, gets a foul called on him
– Timeout to take care of a cut on Hyland’s face
– Bones needs to not foul with his face, apparently – 7:53 PM
– Bones defends, gets a foul called on him
– Timeout to take care of a cut on Hyland’s face
– Bones needs to not foul with his face, apparently – 7:53 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Looks like Bones Hyland got a cut by his eye. Welcome to the starting unit rook! – 7:51 PM
Looks like Bones Hyland got a cut by his eye. Welcome to the starting unit rook! – 7:51 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Boston is finding Hyland on most plays. Hasn’t resulted in baskets yet, but a lot of good looks coming out of mismatches. – 7:50 PM
Boston is finding Hyland on most plays. Hasn’t resulted in baskets yet, but a lot of good looks coming out of mismatches. – 7:50 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
The Nuggets came out a little slow to start the game, took the measure of Marcus Smart’s energy, and adapted. Hope they keep up their offensive pressure all game. – 7:49 PM
The Nuggets came out a little slow to start the game, took the measure of Marcus Smart’s energy, and adapted. Hope they keep up their offensive pressure all game. – 7:49 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Bones already changing the speed of Denver’s starters. He helped create Joker’s put-back layup by corraling the defensive board and pushing it. Encouraging start. – 7:48 PM
Bones already changing the speed of Denver’s starters. He helped create Joker’s put-back layup by corraling the defensive board and pushing it. Encouraging start. – 7:48 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
The newest member of the #Celtics, @Derrick White is in the building. pic.twitter.com/uKuTy5CjKZ – 7:48 PM
The newest member of the #Celtics, @Derrick White is in the building. pic.twitter.com/uKuTy5CjKZ – 7:48 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
12-2 run for the Nuggets who hit a couple of 3’s (one where Jeff Green had like 5 seconds to shoot). Jokic is backing down in the post and passing out of that to find guys open. Need to make things uncomfortable him there – 7:47 PM
12-2 run for the Nuggets who hit a couple of 3’s (one where Jeff Green had like 5 seconds to shoot). Jokic is backing down in the post and passing out of that to find guys open. Need to make things uncomfortable him there – 7:47 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Basically, as long as the Nuggets avoid Marcus Smart, they’re gonna win tonight. – 7:47 PM
Basically, as long as the Nuggets avoid Marcus Smart, they’re gonna win tonight. – 7:47 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Bones’ pace is such a boost to this Nuggets team. Creates so many favorable possessions just by sprinting the ball up the court. – 7:47 PM
Bones’ pace is such a boost to this Nuggets team. Creates so many favorable possessions just by sprinting the ball up the court. – 7:47 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Jeff Green hits a corner 3 to give the Nuggets their first lead early in Boston. Green with five of Denver’s 10 points. – 7:47 PM
Jeff Green hits a corner 3 to give the Nuggets their first lead early in Boston. Green with five of Denver’s 10 points. – 7:47 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
We look to gain even more continuity as a team with the additions of Derrick White and Daniel Theis.
📺: @NBCSBoston pic.twitter.com/B1AHKx3nYY – 7:46 PM
We look to gain even more continuity as a team with the additions of Derrick White and Daniel Theis.
📺: @NBCSBoston pic.twitter.com/B1AHKx3nYY – 7:46 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
10-0 Nuggets run and the Celtics’ starting five looks mortal for the first time in weeks. – 7:46 PM
10-0 Nuggets run and the Celtics’ starting five looks mortal for the first time in weeks. – 7:46 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Boston is the loudest arena I’ve been to so far this season. The fans at TD Garden bring it. – 7:45 PM
Boston is the loudest arena I’ve been to so far this season. The fans at TD Garden bring it. – 7:45 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
We’re less than a minute into the game vs Denver and Marcus Smart dives for a loose ball, forces turnover, and Al Horford hits a 3-ball. And the assist came from? Yup, Marcus Smart. – 7:43 PM
We’re less than a minute into the game vs Denver and Marcus Smart dives for a loose ball, forces turnover, and Al Horford hits a 3-ball. And the assist came from? Yup, Marcus Smart. – 7:43 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Great start for Marcus Smart… steal/hustle play to dive and get Boston a possession, and then the out of bounds assist to Horford for 3 – 7:42 PM
Great start for Marcus Smart… steal/hustle play to dive and get Boston a possession, and then the out of bounds assist to Horford for 3 – 7:42 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Horford opens on Jokic. Rob playing that floater role he’s been doing recently. – 7:42 PM
Horford opens on Jokic. Rob playing that floater role he’s been doing recently. – 7:42 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Can report that Derrick White hit his first shot as a Celtic — about an 8-footer against very little defensive resistance. pic.twitter.com/IEEIeFEXbE – 7:42 PM
Can report that Derrick White hit his first shot as a Celtic — about an 8-footer against very little defensive resistance. pic.twitter.com/IEEIeFEXbE – 7:42 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Derrick White is active and available and Daniel Theis is in street clothes on the bench, looking giddy to be back. #Celtics #Nuggets – 7:41 PM
Derrick White is active and available and Daniel Theis is in street clothes on the bench, looking giddy to be back. #Celtics #Nuggets – 7:41 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
It was only two days off, but with the trade deadline in between, it feels like the Celtics haven’t played in forever. – 7:38 PM
It was only two days off, but with the trade deadline in between, it feels like the Celtics haven’t played in forever. – 7:38 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
DeMarcus Cousins has made an impact on this Nuggets team – they are 5-0 when he plays. He’s also had a positive influence as a leader, particularly with Nikola Jokić ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/mbzvNXCtD7 – 7:31 PM
DeMarcus Cousins has made an impact on this Nuggets team – they are 5-0 when he plays. He’s also had a positive influence as a leader, particularly with Nikola Jokić ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/mbzvNXCtD7 – 7:31 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Being the best little sister ever definitely earns you a Jamal jersey😄
#Euphoria x @stormreid pic.twitter.com/H3UdQQMQ5C – 7:29 PM
Being the best little sister ever definitely earns you a Jamal jersey😄
#Euphoria x @stormreid pic.twitter.com/H3UdQQMQ5C – 7:29 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Fans are loving @Aaron Nesmith’s design 🔥
Thanks for all the t-shirts, @newbalancehoops pic.twitter.com/MQVCuebs9B – 7:27 PM
Fans are loving @Aaron Nesmith’s design 🔥
Thanks for all the t-shirts, @newbalancehoops pic.twitter.com/MQVCuebs9B – 7:27 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Derrick White’s debut is nice but Luke Kornet is wearing a protective plastic mask so look out – 7:27 PM
Derrick White’s debut is nice but Luke Kornet is wearing a protective plastic mask so look out – 7:27 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Jamal Murray gifted actress Storm Reid (Gia in Euphoria!) a signed jersey pregame in Boston pic.twitter.com/4I13rg87nR – 7:21 PM
Jamal Murray gifted actress Storm Reid (Gia in Euphoria!) a signed jersey pregame in Boston pic.twitter.com/4I13rg87nR – 7:21 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Boston Celtics have officially sign Luke Kornet to a remainder-of-season contract. – 7:17 PM
The Boston Celtics have officially sign Luke Kornet to a remainder-of-season contract. – 7:17 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Bones Hyland gets his first start and I have a bunch of Austin Rivers unders.
Great start to the weekend! – 7:11 PM
Bones Hyland gets his first start and I have a bunch of Austin Rivers unders.
Great start to the weekend! – 7:11 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Coach Udoka takes us through his history with Derrick White, which dates back to their days as members of the Spurs. nba.com/celtics/news/p… – 7:09 PM
Coach Udoka takes us through his history with Derrick White, which dates back to their days as members of the Spurs. nba.com/celtics/news/p… – 7:09 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Robert Williams
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Nuggets starters:
Nikola Jokic
Jeff Green
Aaron Gordon
Will Barton
Bones Hyland – 7:06 PM
Celtics starters tonight:
Robert Williams
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Nuggets starters:
Nikola Jokic
Jeff Green
Aaron Gordon
Will Barton
Bones Hyland – 7:06 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Nuggets at Celtics – TD Garden – February 11, 2022 – Starting Lineups
Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, R. Williams
Denver – Bones Hyland, Will Barton, Jeff Green, Aaron Gordon, Nikola Jokic
OUT: Boston: Theis Denver: Jamal Murray, Monte Morris, Michael Porter pic.twitter.com/7n5s2aBqEY – 7:06 PM
Nuggets at Celtics – TD Garden – February 11, 2022 – Starting Lineups
Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, R. Williams
Denver – Bones Hyland, Will Barton, Jeff Green, Aaron Gordon, Nikola Jokic
OUT: Boston: Theis Denver: Jamal Murray, Monte Morris, Michael Porter pic.twitter.com/7n5s2aBqEY – 7:06 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
While the Celtics haven’t announced the Luke Kornet signing yet, he is warming up for tonight’s game. Presumably that announcement is coming soon.
Hauser is eligible to play tonight, even if he’s not converted, because he’s already with Boston on a Two-Way deal. – 7:00 PM
While the Celtics haven’t announced the Luke Kornet signing yet, he is warming up for tonight’s game. Presumably that announcement is coming soon.
Hauser is eligible to play tonight, even if he’s not converted, because he’s already with Boston on a Two-Way deal. – 7:00 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
An underrated part of the D White deal is the 2028 pick swap with Boston. Who knows what the NBA landscape is like in six years? If the Celtics are terrible by then, the Spurs have a right to jump up and take their pick.
Might not amount to anything, but it’s a no-cost gamble. – 6:56 PM
An underrated part of the D White deal is the 2028 pick swap with Boston. Who knows what the NBA landscape is like in six years? If the Celtics are terrible by then, the Spurs have a right to jump up and take their pick.
Might not amount to anything, but it’s a no-cost gamble. – 6:56 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Derrick White is available to play tonight for the Celtics vs the Nuggets. – 6:56 PM
Derrick White is available to play tonight for the Celtics vs the Nuggets. – 6:56 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Look who’s about the join Celtics Pregame Live on @NBCSBoston 👀
A chat with Bartering Brad coming up RIGHT NOW. pic.twitter.com/QCoWN5bF3X – 6:55 PM
Look who’s about the join Celtics Pregame Live on @NBCSBoston 👀
A chat with Bartering Brad coming up RIGHT NOW. pic.twitter.com/QCoWN5bF3X – 6:55 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Denver Nuggets will be without starting point guard Monte Morris. Rookie Bones Hyland will get the start in Morris place. Morris is out, while in the concussion protocol. – 6:32 PM
The Denver Nuggets will be without starting point guard Monte Morris. Rookie Bones Hyland will get the start in Morris place. Morris is out, while in the concussion protocol. – 6:32 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Derrick White is at the Garden and has not yet been ruled out of tonight’s game.
It’s a matter of physicals and paperwork being completed in time. – 6:16 PM
Derrick White is at the Garden and has not yet been ruled out of tonight’s game.
It’s a matter of physicals and paperwork being completed in time. – 6:16 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Bones Hyland will get the start at point guard tonight for the Nuggets vs Celtics. – 6:09 PM
Bones Hyland will get the start at point guard tonight for the Nuggets vs Celtics. – 6:09 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka didn’t have any updated if Derrick White or Daniel Theis would play tonight.
Udoka did say it’s a good opportunity for other Celtics, given the short roster, to have an impact. Presumably this mean Payton Pritchard and Aaron Nesmith. – 6:08 PM
Ime Udoka didn’t have any updated if Derrick White or Daniel Theis would play tonight.
Udoka did say it’s a good opportunity for other Celtics, given the short roster, to have an impact. Presumably this mean Payton Pritchard and Aaron Nesmith. – 6:08 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Coach Udoka says it’s “to be determined” when Daniel Theis and Derrick White will make their debuts. He adds, “Tonight is an opportunity for other guys with the rotation shortened.” – 6:05 PM
Coach Udoka says it’s “to be determined” when Daniel Theis and Derrick White will make their debuts. He adds, “Tonight is an opportunity for other guys with the rotation shortened.” – 6:05 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Devin Vassell will start tonight in the spot vacated by Derrick White trade, Pop says – 6:05 PM
Devin Vassell will start tonight in the spot vacated by Derrick White trade, Pop says – 6:05 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Coach Udoka says Derrick White “checks a lot of boxes across the board – offensively, defensively, as a person, as a player.” – 6:03 PM
Coach Udoka says Derrick White “checks a lot of boxes across the board – offensively, defensively, as a person, as a player.” – 6:03 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Michael Malone says that Bones Hyland will start and Facu Campazzo will get a chance to run the second unit. – 6:02 PM
Michael Malone says that Bones Hyland will start and Facu Campazzo will get a chance to run the second unit. – 6:02 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Michael Malone says Bones Hyland will start at point guard tonight with Monte Morris in concussion protocol. Facundo Campazzo expected to run the second unit. – 6:01 PM
Michael Malone says Bones Hyland will start at point guard tonight with Monte Morris in concussion protocol. Facundo Campazzo expected to run the second unit. – 6:01 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Michael Malone: Austin Rivers should be good to go.
With Monte in concussion protocols, he said Bones will start. – 6:01 PM
Michael Malone: Austin Rivers should be good to go.
With Monte in concussion protocols, he said Bones will start. – 6:01 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Bones Hyland will start at point guard tonight, Michael Malone says. – 6:01 PM
Bones Hyland will start at point guard tonight, Michael Malone says. – 6:01 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Tommy Sheppard said he talked with Bradley Beal after his surgery and said Beal is “excited” about the Wizards’ trade acquisitions
Wes Unseld Jr. set a lofty bar of Beal and Kristaps Porzingis reaching Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic levels – 5:57 PM
Tommy Sheppard said he talked with Bradley Beal after his surgery and said Beal is “excited” about the Wizards’ trade acquisitions
Wes Unseld Jr. set a lofty bar of Beal and Kristaps Porzingis reaching Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic levels – 5:57 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Ime Udoka on Celtics moving on from Romeo Langford early in his career: First thing you look at is if what you’re getting back is worth it. It’s sad to see some guys go that you’ve spent a lot of time with…You wish him well and know he’s going to a good place. – 5:54 PM
Ime Udoka on Celtics moving on from Romeo Langford early in his career: First thing you look at is if what you’re getting back is worth it. It’s sad to see some guys go that you’ve spent a lot of time with…You wish him well and know he’s going to a good place. – 5:54 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Does not sound like Derrick White has gotten clearance to play yet as team waits for physicals to be done in deal on both sides, per Ime Udoka. White is at the Garden. – 5:52 PM
Does not sound like Derrick White has gotten clearance to play yet as team waits for physicals to be done in deal on both sides, per Ime Udoka. White is at the Garden. – 5:52 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
“He checks a lot of boxes, as a person and player, someone we’re happy to have here.” – #Celtics HC Ime Udoka on Derrick White. – 5:50 PM
“He checks a lot of boxes, as a person and player, someone we’re happy to have here.” – #Celtics HC Ime Udoka on Derrick White. – 5:50 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Celtics giving away pretty cool shirts at tonight’s game against the Nuggets pic.twitter.com/cEbsS7stUp – 5:29 PM
Celtics giving away pretty cool shirts at tonight’s game against the Nuggets pic.twitter.com/cEbsS7stUp – 5:29 PM
Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney
From @Steve Bulpett … the @Boston Celtics improved their position at the deadline as they build into a contender but as one team source said, they “need to evaluate who’s there and get in position to make other moves.”
For @HeavySan
heavy.com/sports/boston-… – 5:20 PM
From @Steve Bulpett … the @Boston Celtics improved their position at the deadline as they build into a contender but as one team source said, they “need to evaluate who’s there and get in position to make other moves.”
For @HeavySan
heavy.com/sports/boston-… – 5:20 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Is Nikola getting a triple double tonight?
Sign up with @PointsBetUSA to receive your first bets risk-free up to $2K: bit.ly/3sTjslJ
#MileHighBasketball – 5:12 PM
Is Nikola getting a triple double tonight?
Sign up with @PointsBetUSA to receive your first bets risk-free up to $2K: bit.ly/3sTjslJ
#MileHighBasketball – 5:12 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
After 48 hours of trade talk, a real live game tonight.
And for the hottest team in the NBA the last five weeks, their toughest test…only Boston and Phoenix have been better than Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets.
NBA – NET RATING (Last five weeks) pic.twitter.com/zVdelxcIKG – 4:45 PM
After 48 hours of trade talk, a real live game tonight.
And for the hottest team in the NBA the last five weeks, their toughest test…only Boston and Phoenix have been better than Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets.
NBA – NET RATING (Last five weeks) pic.twitter.com/zVdelxcIKG – 4:45 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
The veteran leadership of @Al Horford has had a significant impact on @Grant Williams both on and off the court.
The latest episode of View from the Rafters presented by @Cardless is available now: https://t.co/AcvuxJKl8N pic.twitter.com/DOanIdbZcm – 4:45 PM
The veteran leadership of @Al Horford has had a significant impact on @Grant Williams both on and off the court.
The latest episode of View from the Rafters presented by @Cardless is available now: https://t.co/AcvuxJKl8N pic.twitter.com/DOanIdbZcm – 4:45 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
“It’s a great opportunity.”
Early Spurs notebook from Atlanta addressing yesterday’s trade fallout: On Devin Vassell primed for a bigger role, Jakob Poeltl’s relief to still be on the roster and what the Celtics think of Derrick White.
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… via @expressnews – 4:31 PM
“It’s a great opportunity.”
Early Spurs notebook from Atlanta addressing yesterday’s trade fallout: On Devin Vassell primed for a bigger role, Jakob Poeltl’s relief to still be on the roster and what the Celtics think of Derrick White.
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… via @expressnews – 4:31 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Thad Young has landed, btw. Was expected to work out at OVO Centre this afternoon. Presumably will make his Raptors debut Saturday vs. Nuggets. In theory, the crowd will go wild. – 4:22 PM
Thad Young has landed, btw. Was expected to work out at OVO Centre this afternoon. Presumably will make his Raptors debut Saturday vs. Nuggets. In theory, the crowd will go wild. – 4:22 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Raptors list Fred VanVleet as questionable (groin soreness) vs. Nuggets on Saturday.
And yes, every time I type ‘groin soreness’ I giggle inside a little bit. – 4:18 PM
Raptors list Fred VanVleet as questionable (groin soreness) vs. Nuggets on Saturday.
And yes, every time I type ‘groin soreness’ I giggle inside a little bit. – 4:18 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
New on BSJ: “He knows what I want” … In trading for Derrick White, the Celtics make a stronger commitment to Ime Udoka
bostonsportsjournal.com/2022/02/11/kar… – 4:11 PM
New on BSJ: “He knows what I want” … In trading for Derrick White, the Celtics make a stronger commitment to Ime Udoka
bostonsportsjournal.com/2022/02/11/kar… – 4:11 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Raptors say Fred VanVleet is questionable for tomorrow’s game against Denver. Finally Goran Dragic is off the report and one would assume Thad Young could make his debut, if logistics work. – 4:10 PM
Raptors say Fred VanVleet is questionable for tomorrow’s game against Denver. Finally Goran Dragic is off the report and one would assume Thad Young could make his debut, if logistics work. – 4:10 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Fred VanVleet (groin) is questionable for tomorrow’s game vs Denver.
Thad Young got to Toronto this afternoon. He just underwent his physical at the practice facility and is expected to make his debut tomorrow. – 4:10 PM
Fred VanVleet (groin) is questionable for tomorrow’s game vs Denver.
Thad Young got to Toronto this afternoon. He just underwent his physical at the practice facility and is expected to make his debut tomorrow. – 4:10 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Fred VanVleet is back to questionable for tomorrow’s game vs. Denver. – 4:10 PM
Fred VanVleet is back to questionable for tomorrow’s game vs. Denver. – 4:10 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
“Believe In Your Team” Series, presented by @TISSOT, the official watch of the Brooklyn Nets.
Moment #3: After falling behind 2-1 in the Eastern Conference Finals against Boston, the Nets rallied to secure a crucial Game 4 win on the road.
https://t.co/BJ64YUMVZy pic.twitter.com/DIZ4n25qQ2 – 4:10 PM
“Believe In Your Team” Series, presented by @TISSOT, the official watch of the Brooklyn Nets.
Moment #3: After falling behind 2-1 in the Eastern Conference Finals against Boston, the Nets rallied to secure a crucial Game 4 win on the road.
https://t.co/BJ64YUMVZy pic.twitter.com/DIZ4n25qQ2 – 4:10 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
🏀 More pressure on Harden in Philly or Simmons in Brooklyn?
🏀 The Celtics’ trade for Derrick White
🏀 Porzingis for Dinwiddie and Bertans
#TheMismatch with @Chris Vernon and @Kevin O’Connor: open.spotify.com/episode/6Yu8IC… – 4:00 PM
🏀 More pressure on Harden in Philly or Simmons in Brooklyn?
🏀 The Celtics’ trade for Derrick White
🏀 Porzingis for Dinwiddie and Bertans
#TheMismatch with @Chris Vernon and @Kevin O’Connor: open.spotify.com/episode/6Yu8IC… – 4:00 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Bill Sharman is a four-time champ, a Hall of Famer and now a member of our 75th Anniversary All-Celtics Team presented by @ArbellaIns. nba.com/celtics/histor… – 3:22 PM
Bill Sharman is a four-time champ, a Hall of Famer and now a member of our 75th Anniversary All-Celtics Team presented by @ArbellaIns. nba.com/celtics/histor… – 3:22 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Willy Hernangomez said #Pelicans teammates tried to make him feel part of what was happening, even while he was isolated and missed four games in health and safety protocols. Tomas Satoransky FaceTimed Hernangomez 20 minutes before tip-off of first game he missed (Feb. 4 at Den) – 3:21 PM
Willy Hernangomez said #Pelicans teammates tried to make him feel part of what was happening, even while he was isolated and missed four games in health and safety protocols. Tomas Satoransky FaceTimed Hernangomez 20 minutes before tip-off of first game he missed (Feb. 4 at Den) – 3:21 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Nuggets president says Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr. could return this season: ‘It’s up to them’
cbssports.com/nba/news/nugge… – 3:16 PM
Nuggets president says Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr. could return this season: ‘It’s up to them’
cbssports.com/nba/news/nugge… – 3:16 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Lot of questions about “Why didn’t Boston sign (insert player waived yesterday)?”
Those players have to clear waivers. Boston had to add a couple of players now. It’s a timing thing. Nothing Boston did with Hauser or Kornet will keep them from adding a player waived yesterday. – 3:13 PM
Lot of questions about “Why didn’t Boston sign (insert player waived yesterday)?”
Those players have to clear waivers. Boston had to add a couple of players now. It’s a timing thing. Nothing Boston did with Hauser or Kornet will keep them from adding a player waived yesterday. – 3:13 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Bit of a roundabout way, but Boston only filled one open roster in signing Sam Hauser and Luke Kornet.
Since Hauser was on a Two-Way spot, that spot will now become open.
But they had to get to 12 players on standard contracts for tonight’s game. Now they can do 10-day deals. – 3:00 PM
Bit of a roundabout way, but Boston only filled one open roster in signing Sam Hauser and Luke Kornet.
Since Hauser was on a Two-Way spot, that spot will now become open.
But they had to get to 12 players on standard contracts for tonight’s game. Now they can do 10-day deals. – 3:00 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
The Celtics will still have three open roster spots after agreeing to deals with Sam Hauser and Luke Kornet for remainder of the year per @Adrian Wojnarowski masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 2:51 PM
The Celtics will still have three open roster spots after agreeing to deals with Sam Hauser and Luke Kornet for remainder of the year per @Adrian Wojnarowski masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 2:51 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
The Boston Celtics are planning to sign F Sam Hauser and C Luke Kornet to deals for the rest of the season, sources tell ESPN. Celtics have five open roster spots after Thursday’s trades. – 2:35 PM
The Boston Celtics are planning to sign F Sam Hauser and C Luke Kornet to deals for the rest of the season, sources tell ESPN. Celtics have five open roster spots after Thursday’s trades. – 2:35 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Breakout season 💥
@Zeke Nnaji is starting to make a huge impact for the squad 💪 pic.twitter.com/DMiJ7Q8NJK – 2:26 PM
Breakout season 💥
@Zeke Nnaji is starting to make a huge impact for the squad 💪 pic.twitter.com/DMiJ7Q8NJK – 2:26 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Live with @George Karl. Come join us.
✅ Nuggets trade deadline
✅ Top 15 coaches list
✅ Harden, Simmons, Kristaps
✅ How do the Nuggets improve from here?
youtube.com/watch?v=a7z9OE… – 2:05 PM
Live with @George Karl. Come join us.
✅ Nuggets trade deadline
✅ Top 15 coaches list
✅ Harden, Simmons, Kristaps
✅ How do the Nuggets improve from here?
youtube.com/watch?v=a7z9OE… – 2:05 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
In honor of #BlackHistoryMonth, @Aaron Nesmith and @newbalance teamed up to bring fans attending tonight’s game a unique t-shirt design that celebrates the game of basketball and the influence that Black creators have on the sport’s culture. pic.twitter.com/qOQ2LK9KHx – 2:01 PM
In honor of #BlackHistoryMonth, @Aaron Nesmith and @newbalance teamed up to bring fans attending tonight’s game a unique t-shirt design that celebrates the game of basketball and the influence that Black creators have on the sport’s culture. pic.twitter.com/qOQ2LK9KHx – 2:01 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Bill Sharman is part of a special group of NBA Legends that entered the Hall of Fame both as a player and coach.
He brought us four titles in 10 seasons 🏆🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/IVg9WGc5pJ – 1:35 PM
Bill Sharman is part of a special group of NBA Legends that entered the Hall of Fame both as a player and coach.
He brought us four titles in 10 seasons 🏆🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/IVg9WGc5pJ – 1:35 PM