Pacers expect Myles Turner to return soon after All-Star break

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Rick Carlisle says he expects Myles Turner to start playing again “soon after the (All-Star) break,” but as he said yesterday he isn’t certain on when. #Pacers – 5:32 PM
Mark Montieth @MarkMontieth
The 15-man @Indiana Pacers‘ roster, excluding Rubio and Perry, includes 9 first-round draft picks and seven players who were among the top 15 choices. Tristan Thompson (4), Buddy Hield (6), Jalen Smith (10), Myles Turner (11), Tyrese Haliburton (12), Chris Duarte (13), T.J. Warren (14). – 5:26 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Pacers injury/illness report: Malcolm Brogdon (sore right Achilles), Isaiah Jackson (right ankle sprain) and Terry Taylor (non-COVID-19 illness) are all questionable for tonight’s hand against the #Cavs.
Myles Turner, T.J. McConnell, T.J. Warren and Ricky Rubio are all OUT. – 10:23 AM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Pacers Myles Turner (foot) will be out through the All-Star break, no timetable for return indystar.com/story/sports/n… via @indystar – 8:34 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
I’ve said it — but now Rick Carlisle makes it official: Myles Turner won’t return to game action until after the All-Star break. – 12:55 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Rick Carlisle says Myles Turner will be out through the All-Star break due to a stress reaction in his left foot. Malcolm Brogdon is “close” with his sore right Achilles.
No timetable for either. #Pacers – 12:54 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
#Knicks still interested in injured center Myles Turner at #NBA trade deadline #Pacers nypost.com/2022/02/10/kni… – 11:40 AM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
#Knicks still pursuing Myles Turner at NBA trade deadline despite injury #NBA nypost.com/2022/02/10/kni… – 10:04 AM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
The Pacers have traded Domantas Sabonis, Caris LeVert, Justin Holiday and Jeremy Lamb in recent days.
Will Myles Turner be next or will the Pacers keep the 25-year-old big man? basketballnews.com/stories/bucks-… – 5:22 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Bulls trade proposals: Ben Simmons, Jerami Grant, Myles Turner and more in ‘Who says no?’
via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/3119966/2022/0… – 9:09 AM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Safely assuming the following players aren’t getting moved:
James Harden
Ben Simmons
Myles Turner
Harrison Barnes
Jerami Grant and Eric Gordon may be the best players left on the board. – 10:46 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Full thoughts on the Domantas Sabonis-Tyrese Haliburton trade.
The #Pacers get a budding star in exchange for a two-time All-Star and open the door for Myles Turner, assuming he remains past the trade deadline, to receive the spotlight he’s asked for. indystar.com/story/sports/n… – 7:03 PM
Jabari Davis @JabariDavisNBA
Bleacher Report’s @Jake Fischer was kind enough to join for a special edition @NBABaseline to talk trade deadline deals and what the Pacers may do with Myles Turner following today’s trade: pic.twitter.com/uKQNW1Tak5 – 6:34 PM
More on this storyline
When I checked in Friday morning on the prospect of Turner being moved between now and the deadline while he’s still recovering from a foot injury, I was told that it remains a coinflip at this stage. -via marcstein.substack.com / February 4, 2022
Jake Fischer: Myles Turner, from when I was told, had a recent scan on his foot. And it does seem like he will be ready to come back pretty shortly after the All-Star break, by probably early March the latest. -via Spotify / February 3, 2022
James Boyd: Myles Turner is back on the court shooting. Rick Carlisle said he’s getting more active. Turner’s been out with a stress reaction in his left foot. Still no timetable for his return. #Pacers -via Twitter @RomeovilleKid / January 31, 2022