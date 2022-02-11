Russell Westbrook blames injury on not being used to sitting for long stretches

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Using assist data back to the 1962-63 season, Trae Young is 10th all-time in 30+ points, 10+ assists games:
Oscar Robertson 227
James Harden 99
LeBron James 93
Russell Westbrook 83
Tiny Archibald 76
Jerry West 69
Magic Johnson 58
Allen Iverson 47
Isiah Thomas 45
Trae Young 44 – 7:34 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
The Lakers are trying to reset on their goals after the trade deadline. Yet a sly comment from Russell Westbrook shows that the wounds and issues are still there: ocregister.com/2022/02/11/lak… – 7:29 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Carmelo Anthony is out tomorrow at Golden State, per the Lakers.
LeBron James (left knee soreness/effusion) and Russell Westbrook (lower back tightness) are questionable.
Anthony Davis (left wrist soreness) and Dwight Howard (lower back tightness) are probable. – 6:30 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Russell Westbrook on his back injury: “It comes and goes. … I’m not accustomed to sitting down for long stretches” and having to get up and get up quickly. – 5:07 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Russell Westbrook said his back tighness has been something that’s come and gone this season, but it got especially stiff during the Milwaukee game.
Sounds like it felt better today than earlier this week, but he’ll “see how I feel in the morning” before determining game status. – 5:06 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Russell Westbrook on how he’s feeling physically: “I’m alright. I’ll see how I feel in the morning.” – 5:04 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Russell Westbrook on being connected with LeBron and AD: “We all got the same goal and that’s to win a championship.” – 5:01 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel on Russell Westbrook: “We just want him to play his game.” – 4:50 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Vogel said Russell Westbrook possible to play vs Warriors. Missed game with lower back tightness at Potland – 4:42 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel “not sure” what they’ll be listing Russell Westbrook (back) tomorrow vs. Warriors. – 4:42 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Lakers tried to trade Westbrook to the Kings?!
Fun post-trade deadline chat with @Sam Amick:
🔊: https://t.co/WlSiu9egBK
📺: https://t.co/1hwTXfmUiz pic.twitter.com/I8PUqMudzY – 3:23 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
So, the Lakers reached out to the Kings about a Hield-Westbrook trade package.
Post-trade deadline podcast with The Athletic’s @Sam Amick:
▫️Kings deadline moves
▫️Simmons-Harden
▫️What’s next for the Lakers?
🔊: https://t.co/42cPElNasF
📺: https://t.co/1hwTXfmUiz pic.twitter.com/jiTkCTGZpr – 1:55 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2019, the @Oklahoma City Thunder‘s Paul George (47p/12r/10a) and Russell Westbrook (21p/14r/11a) became the first teammates in NBA history to record 20-point triple-doubles in the same game.
It was Westbrook’s 10th straight game with a triple-double, another NBA first. pic.twitter.com/P3Y63t7lvD – 12:01 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Patrick Beverley disses Russell Westbrook more than two years later: ‘The Real Magician’ nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/11/pat… – 7:31 AM
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
If there’s anything we’ve learned over the past few years it’s that anyone who thinks the KD-Westbrook-Harden trio team ever had a chance is gravely mistaken – 9:52 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Sources: Rockets end Russell Westbrook-John Wall talks over the Lakers’ refusal to include a 1st-round pick.
➡️ https://t.co/7rSa0JGmRo pic.twitter.com/R7v8BGhpUK – 9:14 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
A Russell Westbrook-John Wall trade proposal that was shot down. sports.yahoo.com/sources-rocket… – 9:07 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
James Harden has 0 margin for error in Philadelphia. He has not been able to make it work with Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Chris Paul, Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony & Dwight Howard.
The 76ers are Joel Embiid’s team. – 7:37 PM
More on this storyline
Ryan Ward: Lakers rule out Carmelo Anthony vs. Warriors as expected. LeBron James and Russell Westbrook are QUESTIONABLE. Anthony Davis and Dwight Howard are PROBABLE. pic.twitter.com/Fe73QdeJtE -via Twitter @RyanWardLA / February 11, 2022
Adrian Wojnarowski: Westbrook felt the same tightness in his back on Tuesday night vs. Milwaukee, but played through it — and ultimately felt too much discomfort on a back-to-back vs. Portland tonight, sources tell ESPN. -via Twitter @wojespn / February 9, 2022