Spurs vs. Hawks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The San Antonio Spurs (20-35) play against the Atlanta Hawks (28-28) at State Farm Arena
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Friday February 11, 2022
San Antonio Spurs 73, Atlanta Hawks 56 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Spurs shot 71% from three in the first half.
They shot just 24% from 3PT all night against Cleveland the other day.
Spurs are also on fire from the NON-PAINT TWO, making 60% of those shots pic.twitter.com/6v0lPNyx3P – 8:38 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Put it this way: Jakob Poeltl had more 3-pointers in the first half than Trae Young. – 8:35 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Half: Spurs by 17
Spurs rebound in the 2Q to win it 30-27
The Spurs are winning the 3PT line 36-9
They’re outscoring the Hawks on jumpers by 37 points pic.twitter.com/m19lI7u4Ey – 8:34 PM
Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero
Jakob Poeltl with a heave for his first 3 of the season wrapped up a 73-point 1st half in which Spurs shot 12-for-17 from 3-point range vs. the Hawks. – 8:34 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
With his triple at the 28-second mark of the second quarter, Kevin Huerter has extended his made three-pointers streak to a season-best eight straight games. – 8:33 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
HALFTIME: Spurs 73, Hawks 56
Spurs made 12 3’s in the first half.
… You can probably tell this from the score, but other than a solid few minutes from the bench, Hawks were pretty much a mess. – 8:33 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Spurs finish the half 12-17 from three.
Poeltl hitting a 60-footer at the half is fitting.
It is the first successful three of his career. – 8:32 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Jakob Poeltl just ATTEMPTED and MADE his first three of the season.
It was a halfcourt buzzer beater – 8:32 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Jakob Poeltl just made a halfcourt shot at the end of the half. – 8:31 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Spurs push their lead back to 17, where they were earlier tonight.
Good response after the Hawks got as close as 6 points
Collins with 5 points off the bench – 8:27 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
11 points for Devin Vassell in the first half after getting the start.
6 points from mid-range
3 points from outside
2 points in the paint
He’s going to get more chances to score and create now – 8:26 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
As good as Atlanta usually is on offense … Hawks have one bucket in the past five minutes – 8:26 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Josh Primo recovering to block Trae Young at the rim was … something. – 8:24 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Danilo Gallinari, who currently has 11 points and seven rebounds, has his first 10+ point, 5+ rebound half of the season. The last time Gallinari had 10+ points and 5+ rebounds in a first half was on 8/5/20. – 8:19 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
The Hawks have a ton of firepower and they’ve already come back to make this a game.
But man their defense is an undisciplined tire fire. – 8:17 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
That Spurs 17 point lead is down to 6.
Hawks are winning the 2Q 14-6
The Spurs haven’t made a three in the 2Q – 8:16 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Keldon Johnson really rubbing and flexing his right wrist after falling on that drive. He’s coming out now. – 8:16 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Keldon Johnson was down for a minute and he came up holding his right wrist. – 8:15 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Bench is starting to get the Hawks back in this thing.
18 bench points for the Hawks already, with 9:38 to play in the second quarter.
Hawks trailed the Spurs by 17 at one point but its down to 47-39.
Gallo with 9 pts, 5 reb in 7 minutes – 8:13 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
One early issue that is obvious: Spurs’ bench really struggles to rebound when Poeltl is out.
Suppose that was a thing pre-deadline too – 8:09 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
1Q: Spurs by 14
Spurs put up 43 in quarter 1.
Murray 11 pts | Capela 7 pts
McDermott 9 pts | Hunet 6 pts
Keldon 8 pts
Vassell 7 pts
Jakob 6 pts
Spurs are winning the 3PT line 24-6
Hawks are winning paint 18-8 – 8:07 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Sometimes opponent three-point shooting is a ‘Gosh, I hope they cool off soon’ thing.
But the Hawks gave up some inexcusably good looks in situations where they didn’t have to do that. – 8:07 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Spurs were 8 of 10 from 3 in 1Q. Hot prediction: If they keep up that percentage and frequency, they will win this game going away. – 8:07 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Derrick White’s first bucket in Boston is the shot that was most problematic for him in San Antonio… a corner 3 – 8:06 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Another one 🔑
8️⃣ triples for the Spurs this quarter! pic.twitter.com/w0hAg2AGQ2 – 8:06 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Things that were good about the Hawks’ first quarter:
Okongwu hitting the offensive glass.
That’s the list. – 8:05 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Hawks just gave up 43 points to the Spurs in the first quarter.
They trail 43-29 entering the second.
Spurs went 8-10 from 3, Hawks went 2-11. – 8:05 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Welp, the Spurs dumped 43 points on Atlanta in the first quarter. Despite some occasional hiccups from the second unit, the lead the Hawks 43-29. – 8:05 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Danilo Gallinari scored his 11,000th career point with his fifth point of the night. Gallinari is the 46th active player in the NBA to hit the 11,000-point plateau. – 8:03 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
I had a chance to catch up with #Celtics asst coach Will Hardy, who worked with Derrick White in San Antonio. Here’s Hardy’s take on DW. “I really think that his teammates and the fans are going to love that he’s tough. He’s not super-loud, but he’s tough.” – 8:00 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Spurs are getting wide-open elbow threes by just pushing quickly after made baskets. – 7:58 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Update: The Spurs enter 16-4 when leading by 15 points.
The Spurs are outscoring the Hawks 18-0 from 3PT range – 7:52 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Spurs enter 18-9 when leading by 10 points in a game this season – 7:51 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Spurs have opened up shooting 66.7% FG and are 5-for-5 from 3… – 7:51 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Spurs playing pretty well through first timeout. McDermott with a couple 3-pointers, Vassell with a pair of jumpers, Murray being active. Lead Atlanta 19-8 early. – 7:47 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Using assist data back to the 1962-63 season, Trae Young is 10th all-time in 30+ points, 10+ assists games:
Oscar Robertson 227
James Harden 99
LeBron James 93
Russell Westbrook 83
Tiny Archibald 76
Jerry West 69
Magic Johnson 58
Allen Iverson 47
Isiah Thomas 45
Trae Young 44 – 7:34 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Cam-A lot: Reddish’s best #Knicks night adds intrigue to trade veto #NBA #Hawks #Duke nypost.com/2022/02/11/kni… – 7:31 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Normal starters for the Hawks tonight:
Trae Young
Kevin Huerter
De’Andre Hunter
John Collins
Clint Capela – 7:12 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Starters:
Starters:
Trae Young
Kevin Huerter
De’Andre Hunter
John Collins
Clint Capela
Dejounte Murray
Devin Vassell
Keldon Johnson
Doug McDermott
Jakob Poeltl – 7:11 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Coach Udoka takes us through his history with Derrick White, which dates back to their days as members of the Spurs. nba.com/celtics/news/p… – 7:09 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
An underrated part of the D White deal is the 2028 pick swap with Boston. Who knows what the NBA landscape is like in six years? If the Celtics are terrible by then, the Spurs have a right to jump up and take their pick.
Might not amount to anything, but it’s a no-cost gamble. – 6:56 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
John Collins enters tonight having scored 20+ points in three straight games and five of his last seven. He’s averaging 18.7 PPG and 9.1 RPG over his last seven outings (.563 FG%). – 6:54 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Kevin Huerter has made at least one three-pointer in a season-high seven straight games, averaging 2.6 3FGM over that timespan. The fourth-year guard has made 492 career triples – eight away from tying Dominique Wilkins for the seventh-most in Hawks history (500). – 6:32 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Clean injury report for the Hawks, with Lou Williams available: pic.twitter.com/XNlQnhqqL7 – 6:23 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
For tonight’s game vs. San Antonio:
Lou Williams (left hamstring tension) is available.
That means no one is on the injury report. – 6:23 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Devin Vassell will start tonight in the spot vacated by Derrick White trade, Pop says – 6:05 PM
Gery Woelfel @GeryWoelfel
Prior to the trade deadline, I noted the Bucks had interest in Goran Dragic. That interest hasn’t waned. Bucks, Suns and Mavs appear to be the frontrunners for the veteran guard. – 6:00 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
“That’s the message, to stay focused,” Nate McMillan says of what he’s telling the Hawks in these final four games heading into the All-Star break, as they try to gain ground.
“These next four games, every game counts… We know where we are in this race to finish the season.” – 5:58 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Tre Jones is available tonight per Spurs
Dragic, Satoransky, Richardson, and Langford are all OUT (not with team) – 5:56 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Ime Udoka on Celtics moving on from Romeo Langford early in his career: First thing you look at is if what you’re getting back is worth it. It’s sad to see some guys go that you’ve spent a lot of time with…You wish him well and know he’s going to a good place. – 5:54 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
“They have a lot of movement in their offense. They’re not just standing. There’s a lot of passing. They have guys who go after the ball, who pursue. You have to turn, see, and put a body on a man.” – Coach McMillan on defending against the Spurs’ offense – 5:53 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
“We can’t be playing a teams record. We have to respect the game.” – Hawks Coach Nate McMillan on the Hawks focusing in their games against teams with struggling records like the Pacers and Spurs.
Tonight Atlanta is favored by 9 against San Antonio. – 5:51 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
In the NBA this season, the Hawks rank 2nd in 3FG% (.375%). Atlanta has connected on 10+ three-pointers in 13 straight home games, which includes a 17-33 mark from deep on 2/8. In its last two home games, Atlanta is averaging 18.5 3FGM on .507 3FG%. – 5:50 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Earlier today, I asked John Collins how he felt about the Hawks’ front office keeping this roster together at the trade deadline:
“… I feel like it’s all about, not to be corny or cliché, but about believing in ourselves and doubling down and understanding we can do this.” pic.twitter.com/uQV8juvcuE – 5:41 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
The Hawks enter tonight’s game having won eight of their last nine games at State Farm Arena. Over those nine contests, the club is averaging 120.0 PPG and 28.1 APG, dishing out 25+ assists eight times.
Game Notes: nba.com/gamenotes/hawk… – 5:21 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Lindy Waters III said he is happy for Trae Young who is getting his jersey retired at Norman North High School. – 4:44 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
“It’s a great opportunity.”
Early Spurs notebook from Atlanta addressing yesterday’s trade fallout: On Devin Vassell primed for a bigger role, Jakob Poeltl’s relief to still be on the roster and what the Celtics think of Derrick White.
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… via @expressnews – 4:31 PM
“It’s a great opportunity.”
Early Spurs notebook from Atlanta addressing yesterday’s trade fallout: On Devin Vassell primed for a bigger role, Jakob Poeltl’s relief to still be on the roster and what the Celtics think of Derrick White.
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Raptors say Fred VanVleet is questionable for tomorrow’s game against Denver. Finally Goran Dragic is off the report and one would assume Thad Young could make his debut, if logistics work. – 4:10 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
The Hawks did nothing yesterday. That doesn’t mean they didn’t try making moves. On those talks, who they pursued, Gallinari’s future, Hunter’s status, Onyeka’s development and what it means plus more on the future.
Intel on the Hawks’ quiet deadline ⬇️
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Willy Hernangomez said #Pelicans teammates tried to make him feel part of what was happening, even while he was isolated and missed four games in health and safety protocols. Tomas Satoransky FaceTimed Hernangomez 20 minutes before tip-off of first game he missed (Feb. 4 at Den) – 3:21 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Ujiri on Dragic: “At the end of the day I think Goran was looking for a contending team. Goran came in here & was a great professional & did everything that we asked… And then Goran had a personal situation… Difficult situation a little bit but he acted in a professional way” – 2:51 PM
