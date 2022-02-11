Stephen Curry passes John Stockton in all-time scoring list

Stephen Curry No. 49 in points now Moved ahead of John Stockton with 19,745 points. He’s now 297 away from Antawn Jamison
Source: HoopsHype
Source: HoopsHype
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Klay Thompson’s elbow jumper hits back rim, and the Knicks win at Golden State, 116-114.
Knicks improve to 25-31, 12th in the East.
• Randle 28-16-7
• Fournier 22 pts
• Burks 15-6-5
• Robinson 7 & 11
• Curry 35 pts, 10 asts
• Thompson 17-7-5
Knicks w 16 offensive boards. – 12:33 AM
Klay Thompson’s elbow jumper hits back rim, and the Knicks win at Golden State, 116-114.
Knicks improve to 25-31, 12th in the East.
• Randle 28-16-7
• Fournier 22 pts
• Burks 15-6-5
• Robinson 7 & 11
• Curry 35 pts, 10 asts
• Thompson 17-7-5
Knicks w 16 offensive boards. – 12:33 AM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Two missed opportunities for Warriors: Curry’s layup and Kuminga reaching for a goal-tending on a tough shot by Randle – 12:24 AM
Two missed opportunities for Warriors: Curry’s layup and Kuminga reaching for a goal-tending on a tough shot by Randle – 12:24 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
33 minutes and counting for Jonathan Kuminga tonight, plus a spot in the closing five next to Curry, Klay, Poole, Wiggins. – 12:15 AM
33 minutes and counting for Jonathan Kuminga tonight, plus a spot in the closing five next to Curry, Klay, Poole, Wiggins. – 12:15 AM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Stephen Curry has 27 points while shooting 5-of-15 from three. The Warriors are down 102-94 with 6:54 left in the fourth quarter. – 12:06 AM
Stephen Curry has 27 points while shooting 5-of-15 from three. The Warriors are down 102-94 with 6:54 left in the fourth quarter. – 12:06 AM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Curry is now 5-for-15 from 3 after that last make. He’s been pretty sure about at least 5 of them that didn’t go in. – 12:04 AM
Curry is now 5-for-15 from 3 after that last make. He’s been pretty sure about at least 5 of them that didn’t go in. – 12:04 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Kerr now going JTA at center, putting in Moses Moody for the first time. Curry/Lee/Moody/Klay/JTA, down 13 – 11:58 PM
Kerr now going JTA at center, putting in Moses Moody for the first time. Curry/Lee/Moody/Klay/JTA, down 13 – 11:58 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kyrie Irving said he’s known Ben Simmons since he was in Australia when Simmons was in 16. Adds he’s pumped to reunite with Curry and Drummond can fill a need. – 11:04 PM
Kyrie Irving said he’s known Ben Simmons since he was in Australia when Simmons was in 16. Adds he’s pumped to reunite with Curry and Drummond can fill a need. – 11:04 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Blake Griffin said he thinks the Nets “got better” after trading James Harden for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry and Andre Drummond. “Ben was done there. You can see that from not playing. I think we definitely got what we wanted, guys that want to be here and guys that want to play.” pic.twitter.com/IoaXP50VxI – 10:50 PM
Blake Griffin said he thinks the Nets “got better” after trading James Harden for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry and Andre Drummond. “Ben was done there. You can see that from not playing. I think we definitely got what we wanted, guys that want to be here and guys that want to play.” pic.twitter.com/IoaXP50VxI – 10:50 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Steph Curry has 11 points on 4-of-6 shooting from the field and 2-of-4 from deep in the second quarter.
#DubNation pic.twitter.com/Kyh4usMJg5 – 10:46 PM
Steph Curry has 11 points on 4-of-6 shooting from the field and 2-of-4 from deep in the second quarter.
#DubNation pic.twitter.com/Kyh4usMJg5 – 10:46 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Steph Curry made Alec Burks tumble before he nailed a three. Burks was also the defender on Steph when he hit his record-breaking three the Garden. – 10:42 PM
Steph Curry made Alec Burks tumble before he nailed a three. Burks was also the defender on Steph when he hit his record-breaking three the Garden. – 10:42 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Blake Griffin on the trade: “I think we got better.” Calls Drummond a monster down low, Curry gives them more shooting and Simmons is a great talent. Thinks the Nets have the environment to help him succeed. – 10:41 PM
Blake Griffin on the trade: “I think we got better.” Calls Drummond a monster down low, Curry gives them more shooting and Simmons is a great talent. Thinks the Nets have the environment to help him succeed. – 10:41 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Steve Nash says Seth Curry and Andre Drummond may join the team soon and Ben Simmons has more physical ramp up ahead of him. – 10:24 PM
Steve Nash says Seth Curry and Andre Drummond may join the team soon and Ben Simmons has more physical ramp up ahead of him. – 10:24 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nash believes Seth Curry and Drummond will join the Nets in Miami. It remains unclear when Simmons will play again. – 10:22 PM
Nash believes Seth Curry and Drummond will join the Nets in Miami. It remains unclear when Simmons will play again. – 10:22 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Steve Nash says “there’s a good chance” Seth Curry and Andre Drummond can join the Nets in Miami but doesn’t expect them to play. #Nets – 10:22 PM
Steve Nash says “there’s a good chance” Seth Curry and Andre Drummond can join the Nets in Miami but doesn’t expect them to play. #Nets – 10:22 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash said Seth Curry and Andre Drummond will likely join the team in Miami, but might not play. Said he’s more unsure of Simmons, who has a longer ramp-up than the other two. – 10:22 PM
Steve Nash said Seth Curry and Andre Drummond will likely join the team in Miami, but might not play. Said he’s more unsure of Simmons, who has a longer ramp-up than the other two. – 10:22 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Marks on Simmons, Curry & Drummond: “Ben is an All-NBA and All-Defensive player with elite playmaking abilities, while Seth has proven to consistently be one of the league’s best 3-point shooters and Andre has been one of the league’s top rebounders for the last decade.” #Nets – 9:37 PM
Marks on Simmons, Curry & Drummond: “Ben is an All-NBA and All-Defensive player with elite playmaking abilities, while Seth has proven to consistently be one of the league’s best 3-point shooters and Andre has been one of the league’s top rebounders for the last decade.” #Nets – 9:37 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks released a statement on the James Harden and Paul Millsap trade for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and two future first-round picks. pic.twitter.com/PXp6YksRND – 9:29 PM
Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks released a statement on the James Harden and Paul Millsap trade for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and two future first-round picks. pic.twitter.com/PXp6YksRND – 9:29 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Nets have made it official, announcing that they “have acquired Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and two future first-round draft picks from the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for James Harden and Paul Millsap. “
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 9:29 PM
The Nets have made it official, announcing that they “have acquired Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and two future first-round draft picks from the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for James Harden and Paul Millsap. “
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 9:29 PM
JD Shaw @JShawNBA
The Nets have officially traded James Harden and Paul Millsap to the Sixers in exchange for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and two future first-round picks. Statement from GM Sean Marks: pic.twitter.com/TkOh8OoED8 – 9:27 PM
The Nets have officially traded James Harden and Paul Millsap to the Sixers in exchange for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and two future first-round picks. Statement from GM Sean Marks: pic.twitter.com/TkOh8OoED8 – 9:27 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Jonathan Kuminga will get the start tonight with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, and Kevon Looney. – 8:18 PM
Jonathan Kuminga will get the start tonight with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, and Kevon Looney. – 8:18 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors starting lineup tonight vs Knicks
Steph Curry
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Jonathan Kuminga
Kevon Looney – 8:16 PM
Warriors starting lineup tonight vs Knicks
Steph Curry
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Jonathan Kuminga
Kevon Looney – 8:16 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Team LeBron All-Star Starting 5:
⭐️ LeBron James
⭐ Giannis Antetokounmpo
⭐ Steph Curry
⭐ DeMar DeRozan
⭐ Nikola Jokic
Team KD All-Star Starting 5:
⭐ Joel Embiid
⭐ Ja Morant
⭐ Jayson Tatum
⭐ Trae Young
⭐ Andrew Wiggins – 6:55 PM
Team LeBron All-Star Starting 5:
⭐️ LeBron James
⭐ Giannis Antetokounmpo
⭐ Steph Curry
⭐ DeMar DeRozan
⭐ Nikola Jokic
Team KD All-Star Starting 5:
⭐ Joel Embiid
⭐ Ja Morant
⭐ Jayson Tatum
⭐ Trae Young
⭐ Andrew Wiggins – 6:55 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Team LeBron
LeBron James
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Steph Curry
DeMar DeRozan
Nikola Jokic – 6:49 PM
Team LeBron
LeBron James
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Steph Curry
DeMar DeRozan
Nikola Jokic – 6:49 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
LeBron James drafts DeMar DeRozan to his All-Star team
Giannis, Steph Curry and Nikola Jokic make up rest of the starting five – 6:48 PM
LeBron James drafts DeMar DeRozan to his All-Star team
Giannis, Steph Curry and Nikola Jokic make up rest of the starting five – 6:48 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Kevin Durant on the fit with Ben Simmons, Seth Curry and Andre Drummond going forward: “That’s a good question. I feel like we got versatile players so we have to figure it out and figure out what works for us, but I’m just happy that we got guys who want to be part of this.” – 6:44 PM
Kevin Durant on the fit with Ben Simmons, Seth Curry and Andre Drummond going forward: “That’s a good question. I feel like we got versatile players so we have to figure it out and figure out what works for us, but I’m just happy that we got guys who want to be part of this.” – 6:44 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Nets’ Kevin Durant on integrating Ben Simmons, Seth Curry & new pieces after James Harden trade on TNT: “I feel like we’ve got versatile players. We’ll have to figure it out and figure out what works for us. I’m just happy we’ve got guys who want to be a part of this.” – 6:41 PM
Nets’ Kevin Durant on integrating Ben Simmons, Seth Curry & new pieces after James Harden trade on TNT: “I feel like we’ve got versatile players. We’ll have to figure it out and figure out what works for us. I’m just happy we’ve got guys who want to be a part of this.” – 6:41 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
It just occurred to me that teams Doc Rivers was coaching have now traded away both his literal son (Austin Rivers) and his son-in-law (Seth Curry, married to Callie Rivers). And then there’s the Paul George stuff. – 5:50 PM
It just occurred to me that teams Doc Rivers was coaching have now traded away both his literal son (Austin Rivers) and his son-in-law (Seth Curry, married to Callie Rivers). And then there’s the Paul George stuff. – 5:50 PM
Rob Mahoney @RobMahoney
A Philly swan song for Seth Curry, who made himself the perfect complement to Joel Embiid: theringer.com/nba/2022/1/27/… – 5:28 PM
A Philly swan song for Seth Curry, who made himself the perfect complement to Joel Embiid: theringer.com/nba/2022/1/27/… – 5:28 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets roster as it stands:
– Kevin Durant*
– Kyrie Irving
– Ben Simmons*
– Joe Harris*
– Patty Mills
– Seth Curry
– Andre Drummond
– LaMarcus Aldridge*
– Nic Claxton*
– Blake Griffin
– James Johnson
– DeAndre Bembry
– Bruce Brown
– C. Thomas
– K. Edwards
– D. Duke Jr
– D. Sharpe – 3:27 PM
Nets roster as it stands:
– Kevin Durant*
– Kyrie Irving
– Ben Simmons*
– Joe Harris*
– Patty Mills
– Seth Curry
– Andre Drummond
– LaMarcus Aldridge*
– Nic Claxton*
– Blake Griffin
– James Johnson
– DeAndre Bembry
– Bruce Brown
– C. Thomas
– K. Edwards
– D. Duke Jr
– D. Sharpe – 3:27 PM
Tina Cervasio @TinaCervasio
So is it a Brooklyn Big Three anymore? I think no … #Nets more like 1 1/2 when Durant comes back. BUT I’m liking Harden for Simmons (Seth Curry & Andre Drummond) trade. Ben brings youth, hops, pace …& fresh legs! (Kinda sarcastic but true!). What do you think? #NBATradeDeadline – 2:49 PM
So is it a Brooklyn Big Three anymore? I think no … #Nets more like 1 1/2 when Durant comes back. BUT I’m liking Harden for Simmons (Seth Curry & Andre Drummond) trade. Ben brings youth, hops, pace …& fresh legs! (Kinda sarcastic but true!). What do you think? #NBATradeDeadline – 2:49 PM
Bryan Kalbrosky @BryanKalbrosky
Since his first NBA game, Ben Simmons has assisted more 3-pointers per 100 possessions than everyone in the league except for Chris Paul.
He now joins a team with Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Joe Harris, and Seth Curry.
bit.ly/3oEFF5H – 2:19 PM
Since his first NBA game, Ben Simmons has assisted more 3-pointers per 100 possessions than everyone in the league except for Chris Paul.
He now joins a team with Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Joe Harris, and Seth Curry.
bit.ly/3oEFF5H – 2:19 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
The James Harden trade (Versions 1 + 2) ends up like this for Nets:
Jarrett Allen, Caris LeVert, Taurean Prince, Rodions Kurucs, 2022+2024+2026 1sts, & four 1st rd swaps
for
Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond, 76ers 2022 + 2027 1sts, 2024 Cavs 2nd, 89 games from Harden – 2:07 PM
The James Harden trade (Versions 1 + 2) ends up like this for Nets:
Jarrett Allen, Caris LeVert, Taurean Prince, Rodions Kurucs, 2022+2024+2026 1sts, & four 1st rd swaps
for
Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond, 76ers 2022 + 2027 1sts, 2024 Cavs 2nd, 89 games from Harden – 2:07 PM
Carl Steward @stewardsfolly
Srudy in contrasts: Stephen Curry. one NBA team his entire career. Ssth Curry, now going to his 10th NBA team in the Nets (he’ll have played for eight, never got in with Warriors and Magic although under contract). Dad Dell Curry played for five teams but 11 seasons in Charlotte. – 1:52 PM
Srudy in contrasts: Stephen Curry. one NBA team his entire career. Ssth Curry, now going to his 10th NBA team in the Nets (he’ll have played for eight, never got in with Warriors and Magic although under contract). Dad Dell Curry played for five teams but 11 seasons in Charlotte. – 1:52 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
I like the idea of Simmons and Curry with KD and Kyrie…
I liked the idea of Harden with KD and Kyrie…
I liked the idea of Jarrett Allen and Caris LeVert with KD and Kyrie… – 1:49 PM
I like the idea of Simmons and Curry with KD and Kyrie…
I liked the idea of Harden with KD and Kyrie…
I liked the idea of Jarrett Allen and Caris LeVert with KD and Kyrie… – 1:49 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Full details of trade, per source:
Sixers get: Harden, Millsap
Nets get: Simmons; Curry; Drummond, 2022 1st w/right to defer a year; 2027 1st that’s 1-8 protected. If that doesn’t convey, becomes 2028 1st that’s 1-8 protected. And if that doesn’t convey, 2028 2nd and $2 million – 1:45 PM
Full details of trade, per source:
Sixers get: Harden, Millsap
Nets get: Simmons; Curry; Drummond, 2022 1st w/right to defer a year; 2027 1st that’s 1-8 protected. If that doesn’t convey, becomes 2028 1st that’s 1-8 protected. And if that doesn’t convey, 2028 2nd and $2 million – 1:45 PM
Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops
The #Nets got the better end of the trade with #Sixers because of the inclusion of Curry, Drummond. Philly did not exactly get four 1st round picks. – 1:43 PM
The #Nets got the better end of the trade with #Sixers because of the inclusion of Curry, Drummond. Philly did not exactly get four 1st round picks. – 1:43 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
So many takes to get off, but a quick one: Seth Curry has been a little rough lately but he was essential to the Sixers offense this year. Excellent chemistry with Embiid.
This is the type of deal you can move him in. With James Harden, he would’ve become much less important. – 1:42 PM
So many takes to get off, but a quick one: Seth Curry has been a little rough lately but he was essential to the Sixers offense this year. Excellent chemistry with Embiid.
This is the type of deal you can move him in. With James Harden, he would’ve become much less important. – 1:42 PM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
Kyrie, Curry, KD, Harris, Simmons, Drummond, Mills, Claxton, Sharpe, Brown, Carter, Aldridge. If they can get out of their own way, this Nets team could be the best kind of ridiculous, – 1:42 PM
Kyrie, Curry, KD, Harris, Simmons, Drummond, Mills, Claxton, Sharpe, Brown, Carter, Aldridge. If they can get out of their own way, this Nets team could be the best kind of ridiculous, – 1:42 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Daryl Morey got played.
Harden is clearly a great addition.
But the Nets needed defense and got an amazing defender and passer in Ben, and then Phil also tossed in a great shooter in Curry. Plus picks.
Nets are about to roll (if they remain healthy). – 1:41 PM
Daryl Morey got played.
Harden is clearly a great addition.
But the Nets needed defense and got an amazing defender and passer in Ben, and then Phil also tossed in a great shooter in Curry. Plus picks.
Nets are about to roll (if they remain healthy). – 1:41 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Another connection: Seth Curry played with Kyrie Irving at Duke. – 1:37 PM
Another connection: Seth Curry played with Kyrie Irving at Duke. – 1:37 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
The Nets will have plenty of shooting if Joe Harris returns. Harris, Mills and Seth Curry. Plenty of 3s for them all. – 1:36 PM
The Nets will have plenty of shooting if Joe Harris returns. Harris, Mills and Seth Curry. Plenty of 3s for them all. – 1:36 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Embiid and Seth Curry had great chemistry. Can Harden and Embiid recreate some of that? – 1:34 PM
Embiid and Seth Curry had great chemistry. Can Harden and Embiid recreate some of that? – 1:34 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Nets trade James Harden to 76ers for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond, 2 first round picks sportando.basketball/en/nets-trade-… – 1:33 PM
Nets trade James Harden to 76ers for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond, 2 first round picks sportando.basketball/en/nets-trade-… – 1:33 PM
Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan
The Philadelphia 76ers will only see their luxury tax bill rise by $5.4M by acquiring James Harden for Ben Simmons and Seth Curry.
Harden is eligible to opt in to his $47.36M player option and extend in six months for up to four years, $222.8M.
$270M over the next 5 years. – 1:31 PM
The Philadelphia 76ers will only see their luxury tax bill rise by $5.4M by acquiring James Harden for Ben Simmons and Seth Curry.
Harden is eligible to opt in to his $47.36M player option and extend in six months for up to four years, $222.8M.
$270M over the next 5 years. – 1:31 PM
Synergy Sports Tech @SynergySST
Seth Curry is shooting an eFG% of 70% on unguarded catch and shoot jumpers and 55% creating his own shot out of pick and rolls this season. – 1:30 PM
Seth Curry is shooting an eFG% of 70% on unguarded catch and shoot jumpers and 55% creating his own shot out of pick and rolls this season. – 1:30 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Nets new squad:
Kevin Durant
Kyrie Irving
Ben Simmons
Seth Curry
Patty Mills
Joe Harris
Nicolas Claxton
LaMarcus Aldridge
Blake Griffin
Bruce Brown
James Johnson
Cam Thomas
LOADED. pic.twitter.com/fXv2u8H1ax – 1:25 PM
Nets new squad:
Kevin Durant
Kyrie Irving
Ben Simmons
Seth Curry
Patty Mills
Joe Harris
Nicolas Claxton
LaMarcus Aldridge
Blake Griffin
Bruce Brown
James Johnson
Cam Thomas
LOADED. pic.twitter.com/fXv2u8H1ax – 1:25 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
That theoretical KD Kyrie Simmons fit is tremendous, not to mention Seth Curry complementing them. Drummond gives them needed size, too. 2022 pick is unprotected, 2027 pick has some protection.
With where Harden was at, Marks got it done in style. – 1:25 PM
That theoretical KD Kyrie Simmons fit is tremendous, not to mention Seth Curry complementing them. Drummond gives them needed size, too. 2022 pick is unprotected, 2027 pick has some protection.
With where Harden was at, Marks got it done in style. – 1:25 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Potential starting 5 for the Nets:
Kyrie Irving
Seth Curry
Kevin Durant
Ben Simmons
Andre Drummond – 1:25 PM
Potential starting 5 for the Nets:
Kyrie Irving
Seth Curry
Kevin Durant
Ben Simmons
Andre Drummond – 1:25 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
Sixers lost key shooting in this deal (Curry). Could they (Daryl, Harden) be interested in Eric Gordon? – 1:23 PM
Sixers lost key shooting in this deal (Curry). Could they (Daryl, Harden) be interested in Eric Gordon? – 1:23 PM
Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan
The Brooklyn Nets will reduce their luxury tax payment by $15M by trading James Harden for Ben Simmons and Seth Curry. A total of $18M in payroll and luxury tax combination. The savings could encourage them to use their trade exceptions to improve the roster. – 1:22 PM
The Brooklyn Nets will reduce their luxury tax payment by $15M by trading James Harden for Ben Simmons and Seth Curry. A total of $18M in payroll and luxury tax combination. The savings could encourage them to use their trade exceptions to improve the roster. – 1:22 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
James Harden will be a Sixer, and Ben Simmons is on his way to Brooklyn along with Seth Curry, Andre Drummond, and first-round picks in 2022 and 2027. Time for the Sixers to go contend phillyvoice.com/sixers-trade-b… – 1:21 PM
James Harden will be a Sixer, and Ben Simmons is on his way to Brooklyn along with Seth Curry, Andre Drummond, and first-round picks in 2022 and 2027. Time for the Sixers to go contend phillyvoice.com/sixers-trade-b… – 1:21 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
If you could pick any players to surround Ben Simmons with in a five-man lineup, Kevin Durant would probably be your No. 1 or No. 2 pick (with Steph being the other choice), and Kyrie Irving, Seth Curry and Joe Harris would not be far down that list. – 1:19 PM
If you could pick any players to surround Ben Simmons with in a five-man lineup, Kevin Durant would probably be your No. 1 or No. 2 pick (with Steph being the other choice), and Kyrie Irving, Seth Curry and Joe Harris would not be far down that list. – 1:19 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Simmons, Curry, two firsts and not having to pay Harden. Great trade Nets. – 1:19 PM
Simmons, Curry, two firsts and not having to pay Harden. Great trade Nets. – 1:19 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Nets get an elite defender in Ben Simmons, spacing with Seth Curry, and a bruiser in Andre Drummond.
AND… they recouped 2 of 4 picks they traded in last year’s Harden trade. – 1:19 PM
Nets get an elite defender in Ben Simmons, spacing with Seth Curry, and a bruiser in Andre Drummond.
AND… they recouped 2 of 4 picks they traded in last year’s Harden trade. – 1:19 PM
Jordan Schultz @Schultz_Report
Sources: #Nets are trading James Harden to the #Sixers for Ben Simmons. Seth Curry, I’m told, also in the package. No Thybulle or Maxey. – 1:18 PM
Sources: #Nets are trading James Harden to the #Sixers for Ben Simmons. Seth Curry, I’m told, also in the package. No Thybulle or Maxey. – 1:18 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Philadelphia had offered Nets a package that included Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, a first round pick and second round pick during talks around James Harden, per source. The Athletic reports a deal has been finalized to send Harden to PHI. – 1:17 PM
Philadelphia had offered Nets a package that included Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, a first round pick and second round pick during talks around James Harden, per source. The Athletic reports a deal has been finalized to send Harden to PHI. – 1:17 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Brooklyn Nets are trading James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers for Ben Simmons and Seth Curry, league sources tell @YahooSports – 1:17 PM
Brooklyn Nets are trading James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers for Ben Simmons and Seth Curry, league sources tell @YahooSports – 1:17 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
The Brooklyn Nets are trading James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and two first-round picks, sources tell ESPN. – 1:16 PM
The Brooklyn Nets are trading James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and two first-round picks, sources tell ESPN. – 1:16 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
BREAKING: The Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers are finalizing trade sending James Harden for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry and draft picks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 1:16 PM
BREAKING: The Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers are finalizing trade sending James Harden for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry and draft picks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 1:16 PM
Frank Isola @TheFrankIsola
Ben Simmons, Seth Curry a first and a second round pick is the Sixers offer, according to a source. The addition of Matisse Thybulle could get it done. – 1:09 PM
Ben Simmons, Seth Curry a first and a second round pick is the Sixers offer, according to a source. The addition of Matisse Thybulle could get it done. – 1:09 PM
Stephen Curry @StephenCurry30
Time to have some fun 🍸🎉 @ayeshacurry & I have been counting down the days to say this… #AboutLastNight is finally here!! We hope it’s as fun for y’all as it was for us 😂 Out now on @hbomax 📺 pic.twitter.com/XU3FGoR9DS – 12:18 PM
Time to have some fun 🍸🎉 @ayeshacurry & I have been counting down the days to say this… #AboutLastNight is finally here!! We hope it’s as fun for y’all as it was for us 😂 Out now on @hbomax 📺 pic.twitter.com/XU3FGoR9DS – 12:18 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Last night Stephen Curry shared his thoughts on the trade deadline.
https://t.co/GdJKcNYeQi pic.twitter.com/K4vrldxxAD – 10:44 AM
Last night Stephen Curry shared his thoughts on the trade deadline.
https://t.co/GdJKcNYeQi pic.twitter.com/K4vrldxxAD – 10:44 AM
More on this storyline
LeBron James No. 41 in rebounds now Moved ahead of DeAndre Jordan with 10,052 rebounds. He’s now 40 away from Johnny Kerr -via HoopsHype / February 10, 2022
Steph Curry reacts to surpassing Kobe Bryant for most 20-PT Q4s: ‘…Dang that’s nice’ -via YouTube / February 1, 2022
Warriors on NBCS: Game 808 for Steph, passing Mully for most games played in franchise history. -via Twitter / January 30, 2022