Suns, Pacers had discussions about a Domantas Sabonis-Deandre Ayton trade

The Pacers and Phoenix Suns had brief dialogue around Sabonis and Deandre Ayton, multiple sources say. It did not get far, sources say, and may have been mostly informal and broadly exploratory — and aimed at the future rather than anything now. No formal offer was ever made by either side. The Kings coming with Haliburton rendered everything else moot for the Pacers. The Suns not immediately hanging up the phone and tossing it out a high-story window at the prospect of shaking anything up — even in the offseason — is notable, though.
Source: Zach Lowe @ ESPN
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Pritchard on Turner and Sabonis: “I think the guys wanted to work, but it just was a little clunky at times … I thought, if there’s an opportunity to maybe let one stand up and leave and one to get to another place and have his opportunity, that we would look at it.” #Pacers – 5:12 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Kevin Pritchard starts by thanking Domantas Sabonis, Justin Holiday, Jeremy Lamb and Torrey Craig. #Pacers – 4:32 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
On Deandre Ayton’s impressive seals, the Suns putting the right amount of stock in regular season revenge and more observations from Phoenix’s win over the Bucks last night: https://t.co/U5fVY5trWB pic.twitter.com/vXucCuvigA – 2:09 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
The Suns know last night’s rout of the Bucks was just one game, but there were still some things that stood out. I wrote about a few of them for @PHNX_Suns, including Deandre Ayton’s monster seals: https://t.co/U5fVY5bQy1 pic.twitter.com/Ypgrpz0Rjk – 9:04 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“CP is a great passer. Just got to go get it and finish it.”
Deandre Ayton on his lob dunk finish over Giannis Antetokounmpo in #Suns win over #Bucks. pic.twitter.com/Li2AxNnrE6 – 2:06 AM
“CP is a great passer. Just got to go get it and finish it.”
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“It’s taken us a while to get here and we still got a ways to go, but the building part is cool cause last year, DA, I’d say this and he’d say, ‘Come on C, what, what.’ Then during the game tonight, he was like, ‘Talk to me C, talk to me.'”
Chris Paul on Deandre Ayton. #Suns pic.twitter.com/YM5WTgxzD1 – 1:56 AM
“It’s taken us a while to get here and we still got a ways to go, but the building part is cool cause last year, DA, I’d say this and he’d say, ‘Come on C, what, what.’ Then during the game tonight, he was like, ‘Talk to me C, talk to me.'”
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“He wanted to come out one time and I just gave him the look.”
Monty Williams on Deandre Ayton in the third quarter. #Suns pic.twitter.com/JbfPu3zyGo – 1:46 AM
“He wanted to come out one time and I just gave him the look.”
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
45-10.
“That’s insane. That’s insane.”
Deandre Ayton on #Suns record. pic.twitter.com/G3BhKoKX3z – 1:35 AM
45-10.
“That’s insane. That’s insane.”
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Deandre Ayton credited his teammates for constantly communicating with him and helping on coverages when he has to match up on “superheroes” like Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo. – 1:34 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
“Ohhhh man. My man Torrey Craig is back!”
Deandre Ayton echoed what Chris Paul said about Craig just being one of the guys, to the point he came into the Suns’ locker room after their Pacers matchup – 1:32 AM
“Ohhhh man. My man Torrey Craig is back!”
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Deandre Ayton: “My man Torrey Craig is back!”
Ayton said that Craig was the only player this season to come to the Suns’ locker room before the game to say what’s up. – 1:32 AM
Deandre Ayton: “My man Torrey Craig is back!”
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Deandre Ayton on the mentality tonight: “Don’t celebrate on your shots. Get your ass back on D.” – 1:26 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Deandre Ayton said Chris Paul was emphasizing to the team all night, “Don’t celebrate your shots. Get your ass back on D.” – 1:26 AM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
“I think he did a good job, to be completely honest. I think we fronted him a little bit, we stayed behind him, he got to his hook.
“They should probably pay him. Big fella is good.”
#Bucks point guard Jrue Holiday on #Suns center DeAndre Ayton. – 1:25 AM
“I think he did a good job, to be completely honest. I think we fronted him a little bit, we stayed behind him, he got to his hook.
“They should probably pay him. Big fella is good.”
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“DA is the reason we won this game.” Chris Paul about Deandre Ayton. #Suns – 1:10 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
“DA was the reason we won this game, both offensively and defensively.” – Chris Paul on Deandre Ayton’s performance – 1:08 AM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Monty Williams gave Deandre Ayton props for improving over the last year when it comes to games like this where the Suns are looking for him inside off certain matchups. Said they want Ayton to stick with that hook shot (@theIVpointplay) when he can just power over guys. – 12:44 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams said Deandre Ayton’s seals tonight were as good as he’s seen from him during his time in Phoenix – 12:40 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Final: PHX 131, MIL 107
Ayton: 27 Pts, 7 Reb, 12-14 FG
Paul: 17 Pts, 19 Ast, 7 Reb
Bridges: 18 Pts, 7-11 FG
Booker: 17 Pts, 7 Ast, 6-19 FG
Cam Johnson: 15 Pts, 8 Reb
Antetokounmpo: 18-8-7 – 12:30 AM
Final: PHX 131, MIL 107
Ayton: 27 Pts, 7 Reb, 12-14 FG
Paul: 17 Pts, 19 Ast, 7 Reb
Bridges: 18 Pts, 7-11 FG
Booker: 17 Pts, 7 Ast, 6-19 FG
Cam Johnson: 15 Pts, 8 Reb
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Ayton defended Giannis into a tough shot he missed.
Cam Johnson comes back on other end and finishes over the top with authority.
#Suns up 20. Crowd going crazy.
End of 3rd. – 12:02 AM
Ayton defended Giannis into a tough shot he missed.
Cam Johnson comes back on other end and finishes over the top with authority.
#Suns up 20. Crowd going crazy.
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 3Q: PHX 97, MIL 77
Ayton: 23 Pts, 7 Reb, 10-12 FG
Paul: 13 Pts, 14 Ast, 5 Reb
Bridges: 15 Pts, 6-7 FG
Booker: 12-5-4, 4-15 FG
Antetokounmpo: 18 Pts, 8 Ast, 7 Reb – 12:01 AM
End of 3Q: PHX 97, MIL 77
Ayton: 23 Pts, 7 Reb, 10-12 FG
Paul: 13 Pts, 14 Ast, 5 Reb
Bridges: 15 Pts, 6-7 FG
Booker: 12-5-4, 4-15 FG
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
I don’t know what else Deandre Ayton can do on that one. There was contact, but Giannis initiated it. Hands and body looked straight up – 11:55 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Suns up 14 while Paul/Ayton rest and Giannis is in. Big last 2:52 here of the quarter. – 11:47 PM
Suns up 14 while Paul/Ayton rest and Giannis is in. Big last 2:52 here of the quarter. – 11:47 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Ayton is winded, no question, but he has it going. So can he gut it out?
Just hit jump hook over Matthews. Giannis scores on other end. #Suns up 16. – 11:42 PM
Ayton is winded, no question, but he has it going. So can he gut it out?
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
Knee to the wallabies for Deandre Ayton. You always hate to see that. – 11:41 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Playoff Deandre Ayton is here, and you know he wanted to play well tonight after talking about how poorly he played against Giannis in last year’s Finals. He looks determined. Inspired.
Plenty of motivAYTON. – 11:40 PM
Playoff Deandre Ayton is here, and you know he wanted to play well tonight after talking about how poorly he played against Giannis in last year’s Finals. He looks determined. Inspired.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Ayton lob finish with Giannis in the area code. Over the top. #Suns up 13. – 11:39 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
DeAndre Ayton just bumped Khris Middleton to Scottsdale and the #Suns center has 19 points and Phoenix leads 74-61 with 6:50 to go in the third. – 11:36 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
No Brook Lopez or Giannis defending Ayton has changed this matchup. Bucks have been switching everything and the Suns are punishing them for it through DA. That’s 19 points for him on 8-of-10 shooting. – 11:36 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Middleton pulled the chair on Ayton, but Ayton kept balance and scored. Has 19 on 8-of-10.
#Suns up 13. Timeout with 6:50 left in 3rd. – 11:35 PM
Middleton pulled the chair on Ayton, but Ayton kept balance and scored. Has 19 on 8-of-10.
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Deandre Ayton and Bobby Portis were jostling in the paint. Foul on Portis. Portis gives Ayton a little something extra with his hands on him. Tech on Portis. Ayton just stood there and grinned – 11:33 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns 64 #Bucks 56 H
PHX: Ayton 15 (6-of-7 FGs), Paul 9 pts, 8 dimes, Booker 7 (3-of-9) Team: 53.2% FG (3-16 3s, 3 PFs)
MIL: Holiday 17 (3-3 on 3s), Middleton 12, Giannis 10 pts, 6 boards, 6 dimes. Team: 47.6% FG (7-19 3s)
#Suns 64 #Bucks 56 H
PHX: Ayton 15 (6-of-7 FGs), Paul 9 pts, 8 dimes, Booker 7 (3-of-9) Team: 53.2% FG (3-16 3s, 3 PFs)
MIL: Holiday 17 (3-3 on 3s), Middleton 12, Giannis 10 pts, 6 boards, 6 dimes. Team: 47.6% FG (7-19 3s)
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Halftime: PHX 64, MIL 56
Ayton: 15 Pts, 4 Reb, 6-7 FG
Paul: 9 Pts, 8 Ast, 4 Reb
Booker: 7 Pts, 4 Ast, 3-9 FG
Holiday: 17-3-3, 5-7 FG
Halftime: PHX 64, MIL 56
Ayton: 15 Pts, 4 Reb, 6-7 FG
Paul: 9 Pts, 8 Ast, 4 Reb
Booker: 7 Pts, 4 Ast, 3-9 FG
Holiday: 17-3-3, 5-7 FG
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Right now, Ayton has had the advantage inside of these switches.
Has 13 right now on 5-of-6 FGs, but will he stay aggressive and will #Suns continue to look for him to see if it’ll lead to a 26-point night?
Right now, Ayton has had the advantage inside of these switches.
Has 13 right now on 5-of-6 FGs, but will he stay aggressive and will #Suns continue to look for him to see if it’ll lead to a 26-point night?
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Interesting. With Giannis Antetokounmpo on the bench and Bobby Portis on the court, the #Bucks are defending DeAndre Ayton with Wesley Matthews and Jrue Holiday. – 10:57 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The challenge was unsuccessful: Bridges, Ayton, Crowder all have two (relatively) early fouls for the #Suns – 10:54 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 1Q: MIL 34, PHX 31
Ayton: 10 Pts, 4-4 FG
Booker: 7 Pts, 3 Ast, 3-8 FG
Bridges: 4 Pts
Holiday: 12 Pts, 3-4 FG – 10:39 PM
End of 1Q: MIL 34, PHX 31
Ayton: 10 Pts, 4-4 FG
Booker: 7 Pts, 3 Ast, 3-8 FG
Bridges: 4 Pts
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Before the game, Monty talked about the importance of keeping Giannis off the FT line after he got there 85 times in the Finals. That’s 2 fouls on Deandre Ayton now – 10:35 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Jrue Holiday has 12 points and DeAndre Ayton has 10. #Suns & #Bucks are tied 25-25
Phoenix is shooting 61%, Milwaukee 56% – 10:30 PM
Jrue Holiday has 12 points and DeAndre Ayton has 10. #Suns & #Bucks are tied 25-25
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
We’ve got McGee/Ayton minutes to counter the big frontcourt for the Bucks – 10:29 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Greg Monroe checks in.
Looks in great shape.
Ayton out, McGee in. #Suns up one. – 10:25 PM
Greg Monroe checks in.
Looks in great shape.
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns are finding Deandre Ayton in the paint with the size mismatches. He’s got 8 points on 3-3 FG early on – 10:24 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
DeAndre Ayton whistled for his first foul 38 seconds into this one. – 10:14 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton and Jae Crowder warming up for tonight’s Finals rematch pic.twitter.com/YRRihAdz9b – 9:23 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Monty Williams said Deandre Ayton getting to face Joel Embiid on Tuesday was a good test to face prior to Giannis tonight. Needs to restrict what he can for Giannis like he did with Embiid only taking 6 FTs – 8:28 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
“Should the league have stepped in?”
Jalen and Jacoby had the most RIDICULOUS take on the Haliburton-Sabonis trade. pic.twitter.com/BEDgilPoXE – 6:35 PM
“Should the league have stepped in?”
Tony East @TEastNBA
Will have more to come on the Pacers final moves and the team’s new look soon. Here’s my latest, on the Sabonis trade and the team’s new pieces from Sacramento: forbes.com/sites/tonyeast… – 4:39 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
I also loved what the Kings did today to get Donte DiVincenzo. Shooting has been down this year, but if that bounces back as he gets further away from his ankle injury, he’s the perfect kind of complementary piece for a Fox/Sabonis core. – 4:23 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Free pod: MIA/OKC and UTA/SAS/POR Trades; Beal Done For Year; Sabonis and LeVert Debuts w/ @Danny Leroux: https://t.co/l91WDAFSFc
Dunc’d On Total Access members get this episode ad-free, plus our other 4 pods per week. Subscribe: https://t.co/XSgwN6BUIK pic.twitter.com/qm34go7ZaS – 4:00 PM
Free pod: MIA/OKC and UTA/SAS/POR Trades; Beal Done For Year; Sabonis and LeVert Debuts w/ @Danny Leroux: https://t.co/l91WDAFSFc
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
What an insane NBA trade deadline! We’ve now seen trades involving James Harden, Ben Simmons, Domantas Sabonis, CJ McCollum, Tyrese Haliburton, Caris LeVert, Kristaps Porzingis, etc. 😱
twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 2:44 PM
What an insane NBA trade deadline! We’ve now seen trades involving James Harden, Ben Simmons, Domantas Sabonis, CJ McCollum, Tyrese Haliburton, Caris LeVert, Kristaps Porzingis, etc. 😱
Dan Favale @danfavale
beal asked for sabonis and the wizards got him kristaps + respite from spencer’s pep talks instead – 2:40 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
I asked Buddy Hield, who’s been traded before, how he’s helping Tyrese Haliburton through that process:
“Just use this as motivation. You got traded for an All-Star player like (Domantas) Sabonis. Them two was the headline (players).” #Pacers pic.twitter.com/ftAAv69z45 – 2:27 PM
I asked Buddy Hield, who’s been traded before, how he’s helping Tyrese Haliburton through that process:
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On: MIA/OKC and UTA/SAS/POR Trades; Beal Done For Year; Sabonis and LeVert Debuts w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: duncdon.supportingcast.fm
Listen: omny.fm/shows/duncd-on… – 2:00 PM
Dunc’d On: MIA/OKC and UTA/SAS/POR Trades; Beal Done For Year; Sabonis and LeVert Debuts w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: duncdon.supportingcast.fm
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Harden for Simmons
Domas for Haliburton
CJ to New Orleans
LeVert to Cleveland
We’re on our way to one of the most eventful deadlines in NBA history. – 1:32 PM
Harden for Simmons
Domas for Haliburton
CJ to New Orleans
LeVert to Cleveland
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Free pod: MIA/OKC and UTA/SAS/POR Trades; Beal Done For Year; Sabonis and LeVert Debuts w/ @Danny Leroux: https://t.co/l91WDAohgC
Dunc’d On Total Access members get this episode ad-free, plus our other 4 pods per week. Subscribe: https://t.co/XSgwN6kjka pic.twitter.com/T1mGBKRb5Q – 12:00 PM
Free pod: MIA/OKC and UTA/SAS/POR Trades; Beal Done For Year; Sabonis and LeVert Debuts w/ @Danny Leroux: https://t.co/l91WDAohgC
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Kings did a great job scripting the ideal first opponent to showcase Domantas Sabonis’ skill set. He was built to punish a blitzing scheme like Minnesota’s. – 11:47 AM
Kings did a great job scripting the ideal first opponent to showcase Domantas Sabonis’ skill set. He was built to punish a blitzing scheme like Minnesota’s. – 11:47 AM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On: MIA/OKC and UTA/SAS/POR Trades; Beal Done For Year; Sabonis and LeVert Debuts w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: duncdon.supportingcast.fm
Listen: omny.fm/shows/duncd-on… – 11:00 AM
Dunc’d On: MIA/OKC and UTA/SAS/POR Trades; Beal Done For Year; Sabonis and LeVert Debuts w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: duncdon.supportingcast.fm
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
‘Love it here’: Sabonis says he’s found a home after win over Timberwolves in Kings debut sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 10:16 AM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Caught up on Sabonis’ debut last night. Had 22 points, 14 rebounds, 5 assists. Some nice early chemistry with Fox and Mitchell, can already see the value he brings as a hub of the offense. pic.twitter.com/1qZBkrY0jg – 10:05 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Just finished Kings-Wolves.
Guess SAC was right about the trade. They win!
In reality, you got a look of how Sabonis can work with Fox. He’s a hub that allows Fox, and others, to play off him vs creating for themselves.
Also, Harrison Barnes drawing fouls now is a real thing! – 9:59 AM
Just finished Kings-Wolves.
Guess SAC was right about the trade. They win!
In reality, you got a look of how Sabonis can work with Fox. He’s a hub that allows Fox, and others, to play off him vs creating for themselves.
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Domantas Sabonis in his @Sacramento Kings debut last night:
✅ 22 PTS
✅ 14 REB
✅ 5 AST
It’s the 13th time Sabonis has recorded at least 20p/10r/5a in a game this season, tied for the third-most such games in the NBA. pic.twitter.com/xCmUeulmmC – 9:31 AM
Domantas Sabonis in his @Sacramento Kings debut last night:
✅ 22 PTS
✅ 14 REB
✅ 5 AST
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Free pod: MIA/OKC and UTA/SAS/POR Trades; Beal Done For Year; Sabonis and LeVert Debuts w/ @Danny Leroux: https://t.co/l91WDAFSFc
Dunc’d On Total Access members get this episode ad-free, plus our other 4 pods per week. Subscribe: https://t.co/XSgwN6BUIK pic.twitter.com/5SELw1zveS – 9:00 AM
Free pod: MIA/OKC and UTA/SAS/POR Trades; Beal Done For Year; Sabonis and LeVert Debuts w/ @Danny Leroux: https://t.co/l91WDAFSFc
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On: MIA/OKC and UTA/SAS/POR Trades; Beal Done For Year; Sabonis and LeVert Debuts w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: duncdon.supportingcast.fm
Listen: omny.fm/shows/duncd-on… – 8:00 AM
Dunc’d On: MIA/OKC and UTA/SAS/POR Trades; Beal Done For Year; Sabonis and LeVert Debuts w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: duncdon.supportingcast.fm
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Domantas Sabonis 22 PTS & 14 REB in 1st Kings W
sportando.basketball/en/domantas-sa… – 7:53 AM
Domantas Sabonis 22 PTS & 14 REB in 1st Kings W
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
The lasting image from a pretty successful Sacramento Kings debut for Domantas Sabonis after last night’s win over the Timberwolves. A new era has begun. pic.twitter.com/7lKQoZXv8l – 6:49 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
– Vucevic flirts with triple-double
– Sabonis steps up in debut
– Pokusevski and Maledon score 18 each
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 4:34 AM
– Vucevic flirts with triple-double
– Sabonis steps up in debut
– Pokusevski and Maledon score 18 each
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
‘Love it here’: Sabonis says he’s found a home after win over Timberwolves in Kings debut
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 4:16 AM
‘Love it here’: Sabonis says he’s found a home after win over Timberwolves in Kings debut
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
I feel like some peope thought the Kings traded for 57-year old Arvydas Sabonis.
New podcast on the fun debut in Sacramento:
🔊: https://t.co/vgFzyyRh5t
📺: https://t.co/Co0Nxx0LUQ pic.twitter.com/NAsMLK9xRk – 3:45 AM
I feel like some peope thought the Kings traded for 57-year old Arvydas Sabonis.
New podcast on the fun debut in Sacramento:
🔊: https://t.co/vgFzyyRh5t
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Domantas Sabonis makes Kings debut, helps lead Sacramento to a win over the T’Wolves and says he’s very excited for fresh start in Sacramento. Hear from Domas, Justin Holiday, Jeremy Lamb & Alvin Gentry.
FULL VIDEOS: https://t.co/FOrbhGgijf pic.twitter.com/21d3PrVkBD – 3:10 AM
Domantas Sabonis makes Kings debut, helps lead Sacramento to a win over the T’Wolves and says he’s very excited for fresh start in Sacramento. Hear from Domas, Justin Holiday, Jeremy Lamb & Alvin Gentry.
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
12 hours to go before the NBA trade deadline. Kings GM Monte McNair introduced Domantas Sabonis, Justin Holiday and Jeremy Lamb for their postgame news conference tonight and then excused himself.
“I’ve got some work to do,” he said. “I’m going to head back upstairs.” – 3:04 AM
12 hours to go before the NBA trade deadline. Kings GM Monte McNair introduced Domantas Sabonis, Justin Holiday and Jeremy Lamb for their postgame news conference tonight and then excused himself.
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
The three new Kings, led by Domantas Sabonis, make their debuts in Sacramento, speak for the first time after a win over the T’Wolves. Hear from Sabonis, Jeremy Lamb and Justin Holiday.
FULL VIDEO: https://t.co/67xoet9zIu pic.twitter.com/Ko6PIxMIas – 2:51 AM
The three new Kings, led by Domantas Sabonis, make their debuts in Sacramento, speak for the first time after a win over the T’Wolves. Hear from Sabonis, Jeremy Lamb and Justin Holiday.
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Free Pod (ad-free for subscribers) with @Danny Leroux MIA/OKC and UTA/SAS/POR Trades; Beal Done For Year; Sabonis and LeVert Debuts. omny.fm/shows/duncd-on… – 2:44 AM
Free Pod (ad-free for subscribers) with @Danny Leroux MIA/OKC and UTA/SAS/POR Trades; Beal Done For Year; Sabonis and LeVert Debuts. omny.fm/shows/duncd-on… – 2:44 AM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
“We want to be here, I want to be here.” -Sabonis pic.twitter.com/ZwFXEivPNW – 1:59 AM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
“Since the second I made it to the NBA, I figured out the hard way it’s a business. I got traded on draft night and then a year later I got traded again. Just trying to find a home where I’m loved … and I feel like I found it here. I love it here.” — Domantas Sabonis – 1:55 AM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
“I feel like this is a fresh start for me. It’s going to be exciting. We want to be here. I want to be here. The fans were amazing tonight. I don’t even know what to say. I’m in shock. Today was a great day.” — Domantas Sabonis after his Kings debut – 1:54 AM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
“I’m just trying to find a home where I’m loved.” -Domantas Sabonis pic.twitter.com/Azoc9nIeqV – 1:50 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Domantas Sabonis shows exactly why Sacramento traded for him in his Kings debut
cbssports.com/nba/news/kings… – 1:32 AM
Domantas Sabonis shows exactly why Sacramento traded for him in his Kings debut
James Ham @James_HamNBA
“I’m just trying to find a home and I feel like I found it here.”
-Sabonis – 1:29 AM
“I’m just trying to find a home and I feel like I found it here.”
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
The Domas effect in Sacramento.
22 point’s
14 rebounds
5 assists
And an extremely important win for the Kings over the Timberwolves.
The Domas effect in Sacramento.
22 point’s
14 rebounds
5 assists
And an extremely important win for the Kings over the Timberwolves.
Noel Harris @NorCalNoel916
It’s only one game, but tonight showed a much-needed energy shift for the Kings.
With the new guys debuting, Sacramento beats Minnesota 132-119. Six Kings in double figures overall.
Barnes 30P, 8R; Fox 27P, 8R; Sabonis 22P, 14R; Mitchell 18P, 7A. – 12:31 AM
It’s only one game, but tonight showed a much-needed energy shift for the Kings.
With the new guys debuting, Sacramento beats Minnesota 132-119. Six Kings in double figures overall.
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Final: Kings 132, Timberwolves 119. Harison Barnes had 30 points and eight rebounds. De’Aaron Fox had 27 points and eight rebounds. Domantas Sabonis had 22 points, 14 rebounds and five assists. Davion Mitchell posted 18 points, seven rebounds and seven assists off the bench. – 12:31 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Domantas Sabonis Kings debut:
22 PTS
14 REB
5 AST
10-19 FG
Domantas Sabonis Kings debut:
22 PTS
14 REB
5 AST
10-19 FG
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
The Domantas Sabonis debut is a good one. Kings beat the Timberwolves 132-119, he scores 22 points and records 14 rebounds in the win. Harrison Barnes with 30 & De’Aaron Fox with 27, – 12:30 AM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
No practice. No problem. In his first game in a Kings uniform, Domantas Sabonis showed every bit of his game Wednesday night against the Timberwolves. In a wild up and down battle, Sacramento came away with the 132-119 victory. Here are 6 quick thoughts. – 12:29 AM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
De’Aaron Fox looks both overjoyed and refreshed by having an All-Star in Domantas Sabonis to play with.
It’s just one game, but you can see the difference. – 12:27 AM
De’Aaron Fox looks both overjoyed and refreshed by having an All-Star in Domantas Sabonis to play with.
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Timberwolves are 12th in the NBA in rebounding and the Kings are 24th, but tonight the Kings have a 49-33 rebounding advantage and a 126-117 lead with 1:13 to play in the fourth quarter. Domantas Sabonis has 13 boards in his Kings debut. – 12:22 AM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Think the Kings are going to get this one, which is huge for them to start this era. Loved the simplistic nature of the offense to allow for read and react Sabonis PnR/mid-post play. Basically idealized version of how offense should look (1/2) – 12:20 AM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
I hope a photographer got a shot of that Fox, Sabonis high five. Awesome moment. – 12:19 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Timberwolves lead the Kings 115-114 with 4:46 to play. Sacramento with six players in double figures – Harrison Barnes with 25, Domantas Sabonis with 20 points and 11 boards in his debut. – 12:11 AM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Kings blended lineup with Fox and Sabonis shredding the Wolves bench tonight. – 12:00 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Gentry’s coach’s challenge is successful. Sabonis at 4 fouls still, turned into a blocking foul on Taurean Prince, and it’s a shooting foul so Sabonis shoots two. – 11:57 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Pivotal challenge here as Alvin Gentry tries to wipe away the 5th foul on Sabonis. A charge was called that Taurean Prince drew. – 11:54 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Domantas Sabonis now up to 5 fouls on the night. Alvin Gentry is now challenging the 5th one which looked like an offensive foul – 11:54 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Despite tonight’s game, the Fox-Sabonis partnership looks very promising in Sacramento. Domas is the big guy leader who the Kings needed to make a final push for a Play-In spot. #sacramentokings #sacramentoproud – 11:53 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Domantas Sabonis back in the game to begin the 4th for the Kings. Looks to have a nice welt under his eye – 11:51 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings trail 102-99 heading to the fourth. Barnes leads with 23 points. Fox is up to 19. Sabonis sat for a while with a cut. Someone needs to stop Russell. – 11:49 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
In contrast to Sabonis, Justin Holiday having a very rough debut as the starting 2. He’s 1/9 with 4 TOs, and a number of very rough miscommunications with his new teammates. – 11:46 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Domantas Sabonis took a shot tot the face and looks like he might be bleeding. He’s being attended to on the Kings bench – 11:32 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Sabonis got slapped in the face. Welcome to Sacramento, where all centers get slapped in the face all the time. – 11:32 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
absolutely no clue if this was by design but Sabonis is playing point guard right now and leads the team in assists this rules. – 11:30 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Wolves going with Vanderbilt on Sabonis to start the second half, after KAT checked him in the first half – 11:25 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Domas on pace for the trip-dub and the Kings with 71 at half eh? – 11:24 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Wolves’ aggressive PnR defense is a great matchup for Sabonis’ first game. He’s able to slip out of the screens early and then playmake 4 on 3. Kings’ ball movement looks great out of that. – 11:17 PM
Noel Harris @NorCalNoel916
Kings with a 42-point second quarter en route to a 71-64 halftime lead over the Timberwolves. Four Kings in double figures, led by Barnes’ 18. Sabonis on triple-double watch (10P, 6R, 5A). – 11:12 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Newlook Kings lead the Timberwolves 71-64 at the half. Harrison Barnes has 18 points. De’Aaron Fox has 15. Domantas Sabonis has 10 points, six rebounds and five assists in his Kings debut. Sacramento has a 25-15 rebounding advantage and a 13-2 advantage in fastbreak points. – 11:10 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings lead 71-64 at the half. Harrison Barnes leads with 18 points. Fox has 15. Sabonis is up to 10 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists. – 11:09 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Sabonis is smiling from ear-to-ear. He’s having a good time with his new teammates. Crazy pace and energy from the Kings. – 11:01 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Alvin Gentry is such a good offensive coach. Had so many offensive wrinkles to throw in within just 24 hours basically of acquiring Sabonis. Clearly has the Kings ready to react/cut off of him when he has the ball in the high/mid-post. – 10:55 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
How did the ref miss Sabonis hitting the ball out of Reid’s hand when he was standing out of bounds? – 10:51 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Sabonis is coming over to the scorer’s table to check back into the game. – 10:46 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
The Kings are uhh….having some defensive issues with the Wolves early.
Some of the stuff I talked about here in the trade write-up I wrote about Sabonis helping their offense be less predictable is accurate so far though, which is nice.
The Kings are uhh….having some defensive issues with the Wolves early.
Some of the stuff I talked about here in the trade write-up I wrote about Sabonis helping their offense be less predictable is accurate so far though, which is nice.
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Domantas Sabonis goes to the bench with four points, two rebounds and three assists in eight minutes in his first stint with the Kings. – 10:32 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Chimezie Metu with his fourth dunk of the game. Sabonis already has 3 assists. – 10:28 PM
Mark Montieth @MarkMontieth
Sabonis and Justin Holiday start tonight in Sacramento. Kings are running their offense through Sabonis. He can thrive in this system. pic.twitter.com/5t69USh6Hs – 10:25 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Damantas Sabonis holding a passing clinic early on with his new Kings team. – 10:15 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
This place is buzzing with anticipation every time Sabonis touches the ball. – 10:15 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Domantas Sabonis is on the board for Sacramento. Him and Fox fit very well, in my opinion: pic.twitter.com/dNoDMGs5u6 – 10:13 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Sabonis with the bucket to start the scoring for Kings. 5-2 T-Wolves. – 10:11 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Domantas Sabonis introduced for the first time as a member of the Sacramento Kings via @AnnouncerScott. pic.twitter.com/39MIkgPUU7 – 10:11 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
I don’t know much about the ins and outs and Xs and Os of the shooty hoops, but with Sabonis playing, I don’t think the recent Wolves defense is going to cut it tonight. – 9:39 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Domantas Sabonis and Justin Holiday are both starting for the Kings in their debut games. – 9:33 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Domantas Sabonis will start tonight in his Kings debut.
Starters:
Fox, Holiday, Barnes, Metu and Sabonis – 9:31 PM
Domantas Sabonis will start tonight in his Kings debut.
Starters:
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Starters for @Sacramento Kings vs. Minnesota Timberwolves – 2/9:
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Justin Holiday
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Chimezie Metu
C – Domantas Sabonis – 9:31 PM
Starters for @Sacramento Kings vs. Minnesota Timberwolves – 2/9:
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Justin Holiday
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Chimezie Metu
C – Domantas Sabonis – 9:31 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings starters vs. Timberwolves:
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Justin Holiday
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Chimezie Metu
C – Domantas Sabonis – 9:31 PM
Kings starters vs. Timberwolves:
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Justin Holiday
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Chimezie Metu
C – Domantas Sabonis – 9:31 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
My @PrizePicks for Wolves-Kings Round Two
KAT under 41.5 pts + rebs + asts
– That’s a huge number
Barnes over 16.5 pts
– Lack of wing defenders w/out Pat Bev
Vando over 8.5 rebs
– Had 11 in 20 mins last night
Holmes under 11.5 pts + under 7.5 rebs
My @PrizePicks for Wolves-Kings Round Two
KAT under 41.5 pts + rebs + asts
– That’s a huge number
Barnes over 16.5 pts
– Lack of wing defenders w/out Pat Bev
Vando over 8.5 rebs
– Had 11 in 20 mins last night
Holmes under 11.5 pts + under 7.5 rebs
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Hearing Domantas Sabonis will start at center for the Kings tonight. – 9:24 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Former Pacers Domantas Sabonis and Jeremy Lamb warming up for tonight’s debut with their new Sacramento Kings team. pic.twitter.com/LR3PuFcmaJ – 9:20 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Domantas Sabonis and Jeremy Lamb getting some pregame work in Sacramento. Just received word they will play for the Kings tonight vs. the Timberwolves. Justin Holiday is available as well. pic.twitter.com/lmHyRLGsGr – 9:03 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
All three new Kings players Domantas Sabonis, Jeremy Lamb and Justin Holiday are officially available to make their debut and play tonight in Sacramento. – 9:02 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Domantas Sabonis, Justin Holiday and Jeremy Lamb are all available to play vs. the Timberwolves. – 9:00 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Domantas Sabonis, Justin Holiday and Jeremy Lamb are all available according to the Kings. – 9:00 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Kings say Domantas Sabonis, Justin Holiday and Jeremy Lamb are all available to play vs. Minnesota. – 9:00 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
The trade has cleared. Domantas Sabonis, Jeremy Lamb and Justin Holiday are all available. – 9:00 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Thinking back to the first game Beasley and Juancho played after being traded to the Wolves and how much energy they brought to a bad team. Kings fans might not like the deal right now, but Sabonis could come right in and play really well tonight. – 8:55 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Jeremy Lamb has joined Domantas Sabonis on the court. pic.twitter.com/ojq1kYVIgV – 8:50 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Domantas Sabonis has come out onto the floor for pregame. pic.twitter.com/AVrkrtVi5N – 8:46 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Alvin Gentry says “we will find out soon” if Domantas Sabonis will play tonight against the Timberwolves
Alvin Gentry says “we will find out soon” if Domantas Sabonis will play tonight against the Timberwolves
I’ve heard the Kings new players have cleared their physicals but the Pacers new players have not yet cleared. So the wait is if those physicals clear in the next 90 minutes – 8:20 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Domantas Sabonis, Jeremy Lamb and Justin Holiday are a gametime decision tonight. Still waiting for trade to be completely finalized. – 8:17 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The status of Domantas Sabonis, Justin Holiday and Jeremy Lamb for tonight’s game is still TBD, according to interim Kings coach Alvin Gentry. “We should now soon,” he said. – 8:17 PM
Justin Verrier @JustinVerrier
New Group Chat w/ @Rob Mahoney and @BigWos: Assessing the Lakers panic meter (again) before the deadline; second-guessing the Sabonis and McCollum deals; and some quick deadline predictions: open.spotify.com/episode/4nvcmu… – 5:23 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
The Pacers have traded Domantas Sabonis, Caris LeVert, Justin Holiday and Jeremy Lamb in recent days.
The Pacers have traded Domantas Sabonis, Caris LeVert, Justin Holiday and Jeremy Lamb in recent days.
Will Myles Turner be next or will the Pacers keep the 25-year-old big man? basketballnews.com/stories/bucks-… – 5:22 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Moe Harkless is listed as doubtful for tonight’s Kings/T-Wolves game. Marvin Bagley is questionable. Terence Davis is out. No word yet on the trio of Sabonis, Lamb and Holiday. – 5:08 PM
Moe Harkless is listed as doubtful for tonight’s Kings/T-Wolves game. Marvin Bagley is questionable. Terence Davis is out. No word yet on the trio of Sabonis, Lamb and Holiday. – 5:08 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Marvin Bagley III (ankle) is questionable and Maurice Harkless (ankle) is doubtful for Kings vs. Timberwolves tonight. The Kings still don’t know if Domantas Sabonis, Justin Holiday and Jeremy Lamb will be available. – 4:45 PM
Marvin Bagley III (ankle) is questionable and Maurice Harkless (ankle) is doubtful for Kings vs. Timberwolves tonight. The Kings still don’t know if Domantas Sabonis, Justin Holiday and Jeremy Lamb will be available. – 4:45 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Dunc’d On Prime with @Danny Leroux has added over 200 members over the last few days! Join up and you can get our analysis of the CJ and Sabonis/Haliburton blockbusters, plus our analysis of the trade deadline exclusively for subscribers! duncdon.supportingcast.fm/join – 4:00 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Dunc’d On Prime: Sabonis/Haliburton and McCollum Trades w/ @Danny Leroux
Dunc’d On Prime: Sabonis/Haliburton and McCollum Trades w/ @Danny Leroux
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
I wrote about the Haliburton-Sabonis trade.
I wrote about the Haliburton-Sabonis trade.
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: Sabonis/Haliburton and McCollum Trades w/ @Nate Duncan
Dunc’d On Prime: Sabonis/Haliburton and McCollum Trades w/ @Nate Duncan
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
It’d be great to see Sabonis play tonight vs. Minnesota.
His last two games vs. T-Wolves:
▫️16 pts, 25 reb and 10 asts
▫️36 pts, 16 reb and 10 asts – 1:35 PM
His last two games vs. T-Wolves:
▫️16 pts, 25 reb and 10 asts
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
The Kings made one of the first major moves before the deadline trading for 2x NBA All-Star Domantas Sabonis.
@Brian Scalabrine thinks this move will give the @Sacramento Kings the momentum they need. pic.twitter.com/Xhpiew6v0E – 1:10 PM
The Kings made one of the first major moves before the deadline trading for 2x NBA All-Star Domantas Sabonis.
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
As part of the Sabonis-Haliburton trade, the Indiana Pacers renounced the free agent rights to JaKarr Sampson. This had to happen for the Pacers to be considered a non-tax team in terms of the trade. That allowed Indiana to create the $10.5M TPE for Jeremy Lamb in the trade. – 12:49 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
icymi, part two: i also wrote about the tyrese haliburton-domantas sabonis trade, the pacers charting a discernible course, and defaulting to skepticism rather than hopelessness for the kings
icymi, part two: i also wrote about the tyrese haliburton-domantas sabonis trade, the pacers charting a discernible course, and defaulting to skepticism rather than hopelessness for the kings
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Dunc’d On Prime: Sabonis/Haliburton and McCollum Trades w/ @Danny Leroux
Dunc’d On Prime: Sabonis/Haliburton and McCollum Trades w/ @Danny Leroux
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Winners, losers from Pacers trade of Sabonis to Kings for Haliburton nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/09/win… – 11:32 AM
Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan
Here is this week’s @Jorge Sierra podcast from last night on Twitter Spaces. We discussed the Domantas Sabonis and CJ McCollum trades and answered questions about several teams.
Thanks to everyone who showed up, @Michael Scotto and I really enjoyed doing this!
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 11:18 AM
Here is this week’s @Jorge Sierra podcast from last night on Twitter Spaces. We discussed the Domantas Sabonis and CJ McCollum trades and answered questions about several teams.
Thanks to everyone who showed up, @Michael Scotto and I really enjoyed doing this!
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: Sabonis/Haliburton and McCollum Trades w/ @Nate Duncan
Dunc’d On Prime: Sabonis/Haliburton and McCollum Trades w/ @Nate Duncan
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked on NBA is live w/ @Tony East!
🏀 Pacers trade Sabonis to the Kings
🏀 Pelicans get CJ McCollum
🏀 Should the Nets actually consider trading Harden?
🎧 https://t.co/eryu8GLZtd pic.twitter.com/D3jWW44ZDq – 10:23 AM
🏀 Pacers trade Sabonis to the Kings
🏀 Pelicans get CJ McCollum
🏀 Should the Nets actually consider trading Harden?
Tony East @TEastNBA
Newest Locked On Pacers with @MillerTimePod breaking down the Pacers-Kings trade:
-Tyrese Haliburton can play
-The Pacers direction
-Value of Hield, Thompson
-Reviewing Sabonis’ tenure in Indiana
-What the Pacers look like now
Newest Locked On Pacers with @MillerTimePod breaking down the Pacers-Kings trade:
-Tyrese Haliburton can play
-The Pacers direction
-Value of Hield, Thompson
-Reviewing Sabonis’ tenure in Indiana
-What the Pacers look like now
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Dunc’d On Prime: Sabonis/Haliburton and McCollum Trades w/ @Danny Leroux
Dunc’d On Prime: Sabonis/Haliburton and McCollum Trades w/ @Danny Leroux
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: Sabonis/Haliburton and McCollum Trades w/ @Nate Duncan
Dunc’d On Prime: Sabonis/Haliburton and McCollum Trades w/ @Nate Duncan
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings fall T’Wolves, then react to the 6-player deal swapping Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield to the Pacers for Domantas Sabonis.
Hear from De’Aaron Fox, Harrison Barnes & Alvin Gentry & even Tyrese Haliburton’s final interview as a King.
FULL VIDEO: https://t.co/oSGUk0tZdk pic.twitter.com/s3RfWua4b3 – 4:00 AM
Kings fall T’Wolves, then react to the 6-player deal swapping Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield to the Pacers for Domantas Sabonis.
Hear from De’Aaron Fox, Harrison Barnes & Alvin Gentry & even Tyrese Haliburton’s final interview as a King.
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
De’Aaron Fox discusses Tuesday’s 6-player deal, sending Tyrese Haliburton & Buddy Hield to Indiana in exchange for Domantas Sabonis.
FULL VIDEO: https://t.co/LEoxRLvhZW pic.twitter.com/fmTxRXPfcL – 3:11 AM
De’Aaron Fox discusses Tuesday’s 6-player deal, sending Tyrese Haliburton & Buddy Hield to Indiana in exchange for Domantas Sabonis.
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
“He’s a monster, he’s like an ox” – De’Aaron Fox looking forward to what Domantas Sabonis brings to the Kings. – 1:40 AM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Harrison Barnes on the Kings bringing in Sabonis and what that means for the team going forward: pic.twitter.com/mOgJIJ7Cgl – 1:13 AM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Alvin Gentry says he has met with Domantas Sabonis, Justin Holiday and Jeremy Lamb, but he doesn’t know if they will be available vs. the Timberwolves tomorrow night. – 12:42 AM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
According to Gentry, it sounds like Sabonis, Holiday and Lamb are already here in Sacramento. No word yet on whether they will be available tomorrow. – 12:40 AM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
“Don’t disrespect Andrew Bogut like that.” -Harrison Barnes when asked whether he’s played with a passing big like Domantas Sabonis – 12:31 AM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
“He’s going to add a different dynamic to our offense that our franchise hasn’t seen since DeMarcus.” — Harrison Barnes on Domantas Sabonis – 12:30 AM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Domantas Sabonis sure will help with the Kings’ defensive rebounding issues. Getting killed by 2nd chance points again tonight. – 11:55 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Sacramento Kings jersey update:
Domantas Sabonis will wear No. 10
Justin Holiday takes No. 9
Jeremy Lamb is No. 26 – 10:34 PM
Sacramento Kings jersey update:
Domantas Sabonis will wear No. 10
Justin Holiday takes No. 9
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Shorthanded #Pacers throttled by Trae Young, Hawks hours after trading Domantas Sabonis indystar.com/story/sports/n… via @indystar – 10:33 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Pacers make the Domantas Sabonis-Tyrese Haliburton (and others trade) official, moments after Indiana lost 133-112 to ATL. – 9:58 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings officially announce the acquisition of Domantas Sabonis, Jeremy Lamb and Justin Holiday: pic.twitter.com/UIIwGoFzAm – 9:58 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Kings have officially announced the trade for Domantas Sabonis. pic.twitter.com/KZCiwMiHgD – 9:57 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Updated Pacers cap sheet after the massive Pacers-Kings trade today:
-Sabonis, Holiday, Lamb out – Hield, Haliburton, Thompson in
-Updated trade exceptions (Hali into A Holiday TPE, Lamb creates big one)
-Updated bonuses (Hield’s are crazy confusing)
Pacers $1.1 mil shy of tax. pic.twitter.com/kbPlsPerf9 – 8:44 PM
-Sabonis, Holiday, Lamb out – Hield, Haliburton, Thompson in
-Updated trade exceptions (Hali into A Holiday TPE, Lamb creates big one)
-Updated bonuses (Hield’s are crazy confusing)
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Rick Carlisle: The irony about all of the talk about Myles and Domas and whether or not they could play together was the fact that through the majority of the period where they were both healthy, those two guys in the lineup together were our best lineup.
Full quote 🔽 #Pacers pic.twitter.com/gdLP4JkL0b – 7:49 PM
Rick Carlisle: The irony about all of the talk about Myles and Domas and whether or not they could play together was the fact that through the majority of the period where they were both healthy, those two guys in the lineup together were our best lineup.
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
One of the areas I’m most concerned after this Kings trade is half court offense.
Sabonis should ease things, but Haliburton ran the half court way better than Fox ever has in his career.
Fox and Sabonis need to figure it out quick if the Kings want any chance at the playoffs. – 7:48 PM
Sabonis should ease things, but Haliburton ran the half court way better than Fox ever has in his career.
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
As much as Kings fans love Haliburton, I think Sabonis is going to excite this fanbase in a major way, quickly. Dude is a walking box score. – 7:37 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
More Rick Carlisle: “I called Domas first. He picked up and he did not know about it. I was the person that broke the news to him, and I just thanked him for really an amazing few months from my perspective but several great years from the #Pacers‘ perspective.” – 7:30 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
More Rick Carlisle: “We’ll miss them on a day-to-day basis. There’s no escaping the human element of this and the fact that it’s a major life-changing event for all parties involved. We wish Domas, Justin and Jeremy the very, very best.” #Pacers – 7:27 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Rick Carlisle: “Three great people and tremendous players are leaving the #Pacers organization. Domas Sabonis has been amazing to work with for the last few months. Justin Holiday’s career speaks for itself. … Jeremy Lamb is a pro and a guy who’s a very accomplished player.” – 7:24 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Sabonis’s first three stops: OKC (26), Indianapolis (22), Sacramento (19). He’s doing the small market circuit. He’s playing for the Spurs and Grizzlies before his career is done. – 7:10 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Full thoughts on the Domantas Sabonis-Tyrese Haliburton trade.
Full thoughts on the Domantas Sabonis-Tyrese Haliburton trade.
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Ep. 32 of the Kings Beat Podcast and a breakdown of the Kings Tyrese Haliburton/Domantas Sabonis blockbuster deal kings-beat.beehiiv.com/p/breaking-kin… – 6:40 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
If you like to find the humor in the timing of deals:
Pacers traded Caris LeVert to Cleveland a few hours before they played there, also his home state.
Then they dealt Sabonis in Atlanta before facing Nate McMillan, who previously coached the Sabonis/Turner pairing. – 5:46 PM
Pacers traded Caris LeVert to Cleveland a few hours before they played there, also his home state.
Tony East @TEastNBA
Podcast is up with @MillerTimePod – Domantas Sabonis has been traded for Tyrese Haliburton. 50 minutes of discussion on the move, all the pieces, and the new-look Pacers: https://t.co/zmFKjC9obB pic.twitter.com/HfNNu4Q5f6 – 5:33 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
The Sabonis acquisition naturally brings Richaun Holmes’ future up.
Personally, big Holmes fan — but as a Wolves fit you have to consider:
– Would not be able to play next to Vando (spacing)
– Would cut into Vando/KAT minutes together
– What would SAC want other than McDaniels? pic.twitter.com/gQNnXkTgx1 – 5:22 PM
Personally, big Holmes fan — but as a Wolves fit you have to consider:
– Would not be able to play next to Vando (spacing)
– Would cut into Vando/KAT minutes together
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Sabonis in January: 22.5 pts, 12.5 reb, 7.4 asts on 62.5% FG and 47.8% from 3 – 5:11 PM
Ryan McDonough @McDNBA
Analysis of today’s Pacers/Kings deal with @AnilGognaNBA of @NoTrade_Clause
IND – gets a dynamic young playmaker with star potential (on a rookie scale contract) in Haliburton
SAC – adds a 2-time all star in Sabonis who’s an efficient scorer, elite rebounder and skilled passer pic.twitter.com/7qBDm1gkQO – 5:08 PM
Analysis of today’s Pacers/Kings deal with @AnilGognaNBA of @NoTrade_Clause
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
I’d consider trading Richaun Holmes now if I were the Kings.
1) You avoid fit issues with Holmes and Sabonis.
2) You can slide Harrison Barnes to his more natural position at power forward.
3) There are deals to be had with Toronto or Charlotte. – 4:53 PM
I’d consider trading Richaun Holmes now if I were the Kings.
1) You avoid fit issues with Holmes and Sabonis.
2) You can slide Harrison Barnes to his more natural position at power forward.
3) There are deals to be had with Toronto or Charlotte. – 4:53 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
I feel really bad for Sabonis.
There’s no reason to trust Sac until they prove that they’re a competent franchise and they just handed over Haliburton without creating any sort of bidding war…so not a great first step. – 4:49 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Domantas Sabonis contract evaluation:
Contract: $19.8M ($18.5M base)
Real-Time: $30.7M pic.twitter.com/Fx4wa2wsBa – 4:38 PM
Domantas Sabonis contract evaluation:
Contract: $19.8M ($18.5M base)
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
New Dunc’d On Prime: Sabonis/Haliburton and McCollum Trades with @Danny Leroux Join us for our special Trade Deadline sale duncdon.supportingcast.fm/join – 4:27 PM
Trey Kerby @treykerby
Kings must use some sort of RB combo nickname for Fox and Sabonis. Thunder and Lightning, Flash and Crash, something like that. – 3:49 PM
Kings must use some sort of RB combo nickname for Fox and Sabonis. Thunder and Lightning, Flash and Crash, something like that. – 3:49 PM
More on this storyline
Scott Agness: Rick Carlisle acknowledges the Pacers “major trade” made today. “Domas Sabonis has been amazing to work with the last few months. Justin Holiday, his career speaks for himself. … And Jeremy Lamb is a pro and a very accomplished player. “We’ll miss them.” -via Twitter @ScottAgness / February 8, 2022
San Amick: One minor update on the Kings-Pacers specifics: The second rounder that goes to Sacramento is 2023. It conveys if it’s 31-55, source says -via Twitter @sam_amick / February 8, 2022