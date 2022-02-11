Thunder vs. 76ers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Oklahoma City Thunder (17-37) play against the Philadelphia 76ers (22-22) at Wells Fargo Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Friday February 11, 2022
Oklahoma City Thunder 55, Philadelphia 76ers 65 (Q3 05:12)
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
This is Derrick Favors’ first double-digit scoring game since Dec. 22. Favors has 12 points on 6-of-9 shooting. – 8:38 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
nothing quite like seeing @Joel Embiid going coast to coast. pic.twitter.com/80PLYL4Aw1 – 8:37 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Sixers besides Tyrese Maxey: 15-50 from the field, 1-11 from three. Pretty big-time, “We gotta play a game after yesterday?” vibes.
Not an offensive clinic but they do lead by 11 midway through the third quarter. – 8:35 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets–#76ers blockbuster keeps both teams in #NBA title hunt nypost.com/2022/02/11/net… via @nypost – 8:27 PM
NBA Kicks @NBAKicks
Shai’s Converse All Star BB Jet Team in Philadelphia! #NBAKicks pic.twitter.com/7RV531h9Hq – 8:26 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Sean Marks: It was time for #Nets to move on from unhappy James Harden nypost.com/2022/02/11/sea… via @nypostsports teammate @PeterBotte – 8:26 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
it’s almost like this is his signature move or something?!
cc: @Matisse Thybulle pic.twitter.com/X2DRYynXbX – 8:25 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
first half work 💪
@BazleyDarius | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/Mifjf9HdFX – 8:20 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
After reading that ESPN article, James Harden undoubtedly could’ve handled things better, and he’ll catch a ton of flak for it.
I also do not understand blaming *him* over a certain other Nets star, and I do not blame him in the slightest for wanting out. – 8:10 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
Tyrese has wheels! 🌬 (but we already knew that) pic.twitter.com/lamE52nQ55 – 8:09 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Josh Giddey on halftime triple double watch:
7 points
4 rebounds
4 assists
1 Embiid block – 8:09 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Lindy Waters is being used in offense-only situations. Daigneault subbed him in at the end of the half, but Josh Giddey threw away the inbounds pass and Daigneault took Waters out. – 8:07 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Tyrese Maxey, man.
A truly exquisite final Maxey minute of the first half, to put the @Philadelphia 76ers up, 46-41 at the break.
Maxey: 11 PTS / 5-7 fg / 4 REB – 8:07 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Late 8-0 surge gives the Sixers a 46-41 lead over the Thunder going to the break. You’re not going to put that half in the Smithsonian by any means, but at least they salvaged it about there in the final minute. – 8:06 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
D for Dorture 🥽
@luthebeast | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/e9UDWHvuEL – 8:04 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Man Tyrese Haliburton is having his James Harden “You effed up” post-trade game right now. – 8:02 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
when it comes to a pass, Tisse will steal it. 😈 pic.twitter.com/5tXt0udyGw – 7:58 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
The Sixers are shooting 28 percent from the field against the Oklahoma City Thunder and have had like six moments where they’ve tried and failed to do a Harlem Globetrotters move. – 7:56 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
The last few days featured a ton of NBA trades, with James Harden, Ben Simmons, Domantas Sabonis, CJ McCollum, Tyrese Haliburton, Kristaps Porzingis, etc. changing teams.
In this must-read article, @NekiasNBA graded every single deal: basketballnews.com/stories/gradin… – 7:56 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
The #Sixers playing a James Harden teaser during a timeout. Safe to say the crowd liked it pic.twitter.com/QEVTrsMZWe – 7:53 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
They just showed a James Harden montage during the last timeout that ended with him wearing a No. 1 on the Jumbotron here in Philadelphia. Appears that will be his new number.
Ben Simmons will be wearing No. 10 in Brooklyn. – 7:53 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
he’s one of one 🪂
@Aleksej Pokusevski | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/pyIej9uLP2 – 7:52 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
James Harden highlight montage being played during the TV timeout to some loud cheers here – 7:52 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Paul Reed just made the wrong kind of highlight for himself: trying to pull off a fancy breakaway dunk and smashing the ball off the rim, instead. – 7:46 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
the minivan just powered out the mud. 😤 pic.twitter.com/qdA4aTMCew – 7:45 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Lindy Waters III checks into the game in the 1st quarter to make his NBA debut.
His hoops journey:
Norman (high school)
Stillwater (college)
Enid (semi pro)
OKC (G League)
OKC (NBA) – 7:39 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers 24, Thunder 24 at the end of the first. An offensively challenged period for the Sixers, who shot 7-of-25 from the floor. Embiid was 2-of-7 but 6-of-8 from the FT line and has 11 points. – 7:38 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
a BIG welcome back to both @BBall_Paul and @Shake Milton! pic.twitter.com/tgpWIti4YN – 7:37 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Joel Embiid has a first-quarter double-double tonight.
10 mins, 11 PTS / 10 REB. – 7:35 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Using assist data back to the 1962-63 season, Trae Young is 10th all-time in 30+ points, 10+ assists games:
Oscar Robertson 227
James Harden 99
LeBron James 93
Russell Westbrook 83
Tiny Archibald 76
Jerry West 69
Magic Johnson 58
Allen Iverson 47
Isiah Thomas 45
Trae Young 44 – 7:34 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Joel Embiid heads to the bench, as @Bball_paul checks in for some Q1 run. – 7:33 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
The Phantom of Oklahoma 🥽
@luthebeast | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/JDjNntsJHo – 7:33 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
I don’t think we’ve taken enough appreciation on how dominant Joel Embiid has been in the post this season. He’s not just the best post scorer in the NBA; he’s lapping the field, and has drastically improved as a passer out of doubles: https://t.co/1c0m0iYq7z pic.twitter.com/ELOsdOHdPJ – 7:33 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Looks like Paul Reed is going to be the backup center tonight. He’s at the scorer’s table. – 7:32 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Looks like Bball Paul is going to get first crack at backup five minutes when Embiid checks out here soon – 7:32 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
The James Harden acquisition brings expectations to this team. Doc Rivers is putting the pressure on himself to lead this team to a championship this season. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/02/11/doc… via @SixersWire – 7:31 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Shake Milton has returned to the court, for the first time since January 3 (back contusion).
The entrance is paired with a wholesome moment-
Matisse Thybulle hits Shake on the chest and hypes him up, as Matisse heads to the bench and Shake checks in. 🥺 – 7:27 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Pretty good round of applause for Shake Milton, who’s making his first appearance since suffering a back contusion all the way back on January 3rd. – 7:27 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Tre1k on the beat 🔊
@Tre Mann | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/V4l19IfXhY – 7:23 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
the Turkish twister in transition! 🌪 pic.twitter.com/AzqRWnSpHP – 7:18 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Tre Mann got stuffed by the rim. It got replayed on a loop, much to the delight of the crowd. – 7:17 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
As expected, the Thunder are waiving KZ Okpala. He can be signed by any team but the Heat. – 7:16 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
“Can’t play defense” Josh Giddey out here swatting Joel Embiid and Luka Doncic. – 7:15 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers naturally updated their video intro, removing all clips of Simmons (there were a couple if you looked closely!), Curry and Drummond and changing the song (Foo Fighters’ Everlong). They’ll surely do it again once Harden plays a couple games in a Philly uniform. – 7:10 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Counter-report: James Harden didn’t exercise 2022-23 player option in conjunction with trade to 76ers nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/11/cou… – 7:06 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Up first in South Philly ⚡️
Presented by @EnergyTransfer pic.twitter.com/grE8GnI8Vz – 7:01 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“Teams like Milwaukee are looking over at [@Philadelphia 76ers] like…’we’ve got a new monster to look at.’”
@Sam Dekker tells @Rick Kamla and @adaniels33 he thinks the Sixers became a lot scarier with the trade for James Harden. pic.twitter.com/BO0UliVOmS – 6:59 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier —ASK IRA: Does Nets-76ers trade create East concerns for Heat? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 6:54 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Thunder starters vs. Sixers
– Giddey
– Mann
– Dort
– Bazley
– Favors – 6:50 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
Updated #NBA column: With James Harden on board, how large is the #Sixers’ championship window? How about the next 3 postseasons? https://t.co/WCInvy4gST #76ers pic.twitter.com/RhjJ2LkmQN – 6:50 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Sixers starters for tonight’s game against Oklahoma City: Tyrese Maxey, Furkan Korkmaz, Matisse Thybulle, Tobias Harris, Joel Embiid. – 6:48 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
ICYMI, Friday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discussed the Lakers’ non-eventful trade deadline day, what happens next, Simmons-Harden, “Schröder part zwei” rumors, and more. @LockedOnNBAPods @LockedOnNetwork
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/nba… – 6:41 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers starters: Matisse Thybulle, Tobias Harris, Joel Embiid, Furkan Korkmaz, Tyrese Maxey – 6:34 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I say this recognizing Philly might win a ton of games and do it very efficiently: Their games may turn into unwatchable free throw shooting contests. Embiid and Harden tend to live at the line. They might have the Sixers into the bonus 4-5 minutes into quarters some nights. – 6:31 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tonight’s starting five:
• @Matisse Thybulle
• @Tobias Harris
• @Joel Embiid
• @Furkan Korkmaz
• @Tyrese Maxey
🏀@RothmanOrtho pic.twitter.com/BkGa3KklbT – 6:30 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
💭 Analyzing the Harden-Simmons trade
💭 The viability of teams with a ‘Big Three’
💭 How the player empowerment era is affecting the league and fandom
#TheAnswer with @ChrisRyan77, @Seerat Sohi, and @Justin Verrier: open.spotify.com/episode/6mxCSU… – 6:26 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Ime Udoka, who spend the last two years coaching James Harden in Brooklyn and Ben Simmons in Philadelphia, on his personal reaction to yesterday’s Nets-Sixers… pic.twitter.com/cqKG2GNYv6 – 6:15 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Daigneault said Isaiah Roby (right ankle sprain) will be back in the rotation tonight. – 5:50 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Mark Daigneault on Lindy Waters III: “He’s a really good 3 point shooter and not just a flash in the pan.
I’d like to get him out there tonight.” – 5:49 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault says of Lindy Waters III “great guy, great person.” Says they like his size and shooting “he makes the team more valuable and functional on the court” – 5:48 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Doc Rivers confirmed that James Harden wanted to play for him when the #Rockets were recruiting him two years ago.. “James has reached out to me several times about coaching him. So, now we have him,” Rivers said #Sixers – 5:37 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers forward Tobias Harris working on his midrange shooting pregame: pic.twitter.com/HsoeWp7vSC – 5:36 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
KZ Oklpala has been waived.
The trade was always about making the Miami 1st round pick better.
Thunder have an open roster spot now. We’ll see if Aaron Wiggins gets an NBA contract or if OKC has other plans. – 5:34 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Tyrese Maxey and, notably, Shake Milton are both available to play tonight for the Sixers – 5:31 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Thunder Waives KZ Okpala
🔗 | https://t.co/rorEzwCc4N pic.twitter.com/CDPr3Jg5Wd – 5:31 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Good @Philadelphia 76ers news:
Shake Milton (back contusion) and Tyrese Maxey (hamstring tightness) have been upgraded to available tonight vs. OKC. – 5:31 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Shake Milton will return from his long absence tonight against OKC. – 5:31 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Tyrese Maxey and Shake Milton are in tonight for the Sixers. Milton’s first game since Jan. 3 back contusion. – 5:31 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Shake Milton, who hasn’t played since Jan. 3 because of a back injury, is officially available to play tonight vs. OKC. Tyrese Maxey (hamstring) is also available after being listed as questionable. – 5:31 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Doc Rivers:
-Safe to assume Sixers will continue to start Tyrese Maxey, use multiple ball handlers after James Harden trade
-Unsure when Harden will debut, status of his hamstring – 5:30 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Doc Rivers says no one can put more pressure on him than himself. “I’m in it to win.” Says the Sixers have enough, in his mind, to win a title now that they have Harden, but that they now have to do it. Says there’s a steep learning curve ahead to catch up to other contenders. – 5:27 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers on his relationship with James Harden, who played with son Austin on the #Rockets: pic.twitter.com/SCtRDTqBx9 – 5:26 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
The Thunder is waiving KZ Okpala, who was acquired from the Heat on Wednesday.
Opens up a roster spot for OKC. – 5:25 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Regarding potential for staggering with new group, Doc Rivers says they’ll likely be looking at best combination of duos to have on the floor at any given time, between the foursome of Embiid, Harden, Harris, and Maxey – 5:25 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Doc Rivers says adding James Harden to the @Philadelphia 76ers means starting him alongside Tyrese Maxey:
“It is safe to assume that for sure.” – 5:25 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers on how James Harden’s arrival affects Tyrese Maxey and others: pic.twitter.com/35cFUfiHtW – 5:25 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Doc Rivers says Tyrese Maxey is going to start alongside James Harden in the backcourt once the Sixers have their team together. Says it’s too early to talk specifically about how Maxey will have to change his game — says it will take time on the court for that to be known. – 5:24 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Doc Rivers says that he isn’t sure when James Harden will return to the court. Doesn’t seem too concerned about his hamstring, though #Sixers – 5:21 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers said he doesn’t know when James Harden will be ready to play. – 5:20 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Doc Rivers’ reaction to the #Sixers landing James Harden pic.twitter.com/Wx3q6GKVuQ – 5:19 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers on what he expects James Harden to bring: pic.twitter.com/YiphxvXmIt – 5:18 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Lindy Waters III will be the third Oklahoman to play for the Thunder, joining Daniel Orton and Terrance Ferguson. Let me know if I’m missing someone. – 5:18 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
⚡️ Oklahoma’s Own ⚡️
Before his Thunder debut, @LindyWatersIII discuses his basketball journey through the state of Oklahoma with @NickAGallo 🎤 pic.twitter.com/usNBvqkUya – 5:07 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
It just occurred to me that, the quicker Ben Simmons returns to play with Brooklyn, the worse his argument that he couldn’t mentally play for Philadelphia, and thus his chance of getting the tens of millions in fine money, becomes. – 5:07 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
As expected, James Harden and Paul Millsap are not with the team tonight, per #Sixers official. Both will miss tomorrow’s game too as they have to go through physicals – 5:06 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
The new backup center, Charles Bassey #Sixers pic.twitter.com/wTy2Xid2l3 – 5:05 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Lindy Waters III on being signed by the Thunder: “Ahh man. I wasn’t expecting that call. Just… happiness, relief, joy. Just thankfulness, gratefulness. I always believed that one day. I believe in God, His plan is higher than my plan.” pic.twitter.com/ehRirjkBr1 – 4:46 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Lindy Waters III: “I couldn’t have scripted it any better. Being from Norman, playing in Stillwater then Enid then OKC and now the Thunder. The opportunity to stay at home and play for the Thunder is amazing.” – 4:45 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Lindy Waters III said he is happy for Trae Young who is getting his jersey retired at Norman North High School. – 4:44 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Lindy Waters III said he found out yesterday “out the blue” mentions he couldn’t script it any better given his Oklahoma ties. – 4:43 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Lindy Waters III said he first attended a NBA game as an OKC Hornets game. He said he also came to thunder games when KD, Russ, and Harden ran the show.
Same, Lindy. – 4:42 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Lindy Waters III said seeing Theo Maledon, Aleksej Pokusevski, and the Blue guys makes things a little more comfortable on the transition. – 4:41 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Lindy Waters III on getting the call for the two-way deal “it was unexpected. I wasn’t expecting that call. Happiness, relief, joy, thankfulness.” – 4:40 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Lindy Waters III “being here a few hours, getting use to the guys the team.” Says he is kinda familiar with the team. He played pick up with them over the summer. – 4:39 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
How the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers found themselves hammering out a James Harden/Ben Simmons trade with the deadline looming on Thursday. Story for ESPN+ with @Ramona Shelburne: es.pn/3uL3exo – 4:31 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Anyway, Harden’s fit in Philly is much more interesting to me than Simmons’ fit.
The push/pull of Harden’s ball-dominant PnR with Embiid’s post dominance. Harden adjusting to more pick-and-pop vs a rim runner. Harden on a D less inclined to switch. fun! theathletic.com/3123485/2022/0… – 4:28 PM
Anyway, Harden’s fit in Philly is much more interesting to me than Simmons’ fit.
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers host the #Thunder tonight at 7 pic.twitter.com/vUacezvsRh – 4:25 PM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
Kendrick Perkins going all-in on Sixers: “You added James Harden with the big Embiid, we could possibly be looking at the next Shaq and Kobe.” – 4:21 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Who isn’t rooting hard for a Nets-76ers playoff series?! Who won’t pay big bucks for the opportunity to loose their lungs screaming at appropriate villains?! – 4:14 PM
Mike Mazzeo @MazzNYC
At DraftKings, the Sixers have been bet and lowered to +700 after the Harden-Simmons deal. And although still the favorites to win the NBA title, the Nets have been raised to +370 – 4:07 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
No James Harden tonight, but looking forward to this one in Philly. pic.twitter.com/L58XZFN2rt – 4:03 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
🏀 More pressure on Harden in Philly or Simmons in Brooklyn?
🏀 The Celtics’ trade for Derrick White
🏀 Porzingis for Dinwiddie and Bertans
Ramona Shelburne @ramonashelburne
The Nets asked James Harden if he was happy. “Don’t believe any of the rumors,” Harden would say. “If there’s a problem, you’ll hear from me directly.” As Thursday’s deadline approached, he finally told them—FaceTime to FaceTime. Story w/ @Adrian Wojnarowski espn.com/nba/insider/in… – 3:52 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Normalcy isn’t really our thing, a Philadelphia 76ers story.
On Embiid being Hinkie’s Harden, on Morey getting the literal Harden to breathe new life into the franchise, and nutty path it took to get here.
dailysix.com/james-harden-a… – 3:49 PM
Normalcy isn’t really our thing, a Philadelphia 76ers story.
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Sean Marks says James Harden didn’t feel Nets were right place for him to win: ‘The clock is ticking for him’
cbssports.com/nba/news/sean-… – 3:37 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
76ers wait on James Harden’s debut following trade with Nets
sportando.basketball/en/76ers-wait-… – 3:34 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
The Brooklyn Nets no longer needed to wait for Kevin Durant to get healthy, or for Kyrie Irving to get vaccinated, or for James Harden to make a decision about free agency.
It already seemed clear Brooklyn’s Big Three was never going to be what was hoped.
apnews.com/article/brookl… – 3:34 PM
The Brooklyn Nets no longer needed to wait for Kevin Durant to get healthy, or for Kyrie Irving to get vaccinated, or for James Harden to make a decision about free agency.
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Lindy Waters III, signed to a two-way yesterday, is with the Thunder on their road trip. Waters could make his NBA debut tonight in Philadelphia. – 3:15 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
James Harden-Ben Simmons trade a unique in-season star swap between contenders nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/11/jam… – 3:10 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
I spent yesterday doing a deep dive breakdown on how James Harden will fit in Philadelphia, and how Ben Simmons will fit in Brooklyn. Lots of video, lots of analysis on a deal that alters the landscape of the NBA dramatically: https://t.co/fCAlZFT2vE pic.twitter.com/u56H0WV7dI – 3:09 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Isaiah Roby (right ankle sprain) has been upgraded to available for tonight. – 3:09 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#NBA column: How much time do the #Sixers realistically have to win a championship with 32-year-old prolific scorer James Harden on the roster? https://t.co/WCInvy4gST pic.twitter.com/FGF2kwdbQM – 3:05 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
New ESPN story: Nets general manager Sean Marks said Friday that while the decision to trade James Harden wasn’t easy, ultimately it was best for both Harden and the Nets to get a “fresh start.” es.pn/3sDUc2J – 2:58 PM
Ric Bucher @RicBucher
A Better Time and Deal for the 76ers to get James Harden shows.acast.com/bucher-and-fri… via @acast – 2:57 PM
Ethan Strauss @SherwoodStrauss
Why did ESPN’s main NBA news breaker screw up the Harden/Simmons deal? ($) houseofstrauss.substack.com/p/adrian-wojna… – 2:46 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
“I think the reason James Harden started acting up was the moment the Nets let Kyrie Irving come back.”
@Chris Haynes and @Vincent Goodwill breakdown a wild trade deadline and how we got here with James Harden on the Nets.
Subscribe to Posted Up ➡️ https://t.co/vpIrkg5yvx pic.twitter.com/1N33WEigwr – 2:40 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
OKC begins its three-game Eastern Conference trek in Philly to take on the 76ers for the second and final time this season.
@OUHealth Game Day Report
✍️ | https://t.co/JMeBIx2BXg pic.twitter.com/pL5RgXEgNV – 2:31 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
The Harden-Embiid duo, a promising young Pacers core, the confounding Porzingis deal, and more trade deadline takeaways
theringer.com/nba/2022/2/11/… – 2:22 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
We will be breaking down the Ben Simmons-James Harden trade on NBA Today. But Suns fans, make sure to tune in! And @Rjeff24 has something he wants to get off his chest regarding the Oklahoma City Thunder… see you at 3 ET! pic.twitter.com/ZDO8wn0rBQ – 2:11 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Live with @George Karl. Come join us.
✅ Nuggets trade deadline
✅ Top 15 coaches list
✅ Harden, Simmons, Kristaps
✅ How do the Nuggets improve from here?
youtube.com/watch?v=a7z9OE… – 2:05 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
So, the Lakers reached out to the Kings about a Hield-Westbrook trade package.
Post-trade deadline podcast with The Athletic’s @Sam Amick:
▫️Kings deadline moves
▫️Simmons-Harden
▫️What’s next for the Lakers?
🔊: https://t.co/42cPElNasF
📺: https://t.co/1hwTXfmUiz pic.twitter.com/jiTkCTGZpr – 1:55 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
“I think one thing that’s gonna help us is the chemistry and brotherhood we have here…it’s easy to welcome people in just because of the continuity we have already.”
@Tyrese Maxey is excited to work with his newest teammates! pic.twitter.com/OMpwCPS9DH – 1:23 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
‘It’s just the nature of the beast’: Brooklyn general manager Sean Marks talks James Harden trade, deflects tampering accusations against Sixers, acknowledges Kyrie’s vax status played into ‘frustration’ that led to mega deal @The Athletic theathletic.com/news/its-just-… – 1:20 PM
Ethan Strauss @SherwoodStrauss
I’ll be discussing my article on Woj/Harden/Simmons tonight at 10 pm PST with @Amin Elhassan. Join us! houseofstrauss.substack.com/p/adrian-wojna… callin.com/link/ZVbRfGKtoM – 1:16 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
The Thunder do not list KZ Okpala on the injury report, making him likely to make his debut tonight.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OUT (ankle)
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl OUT (Foot)
Mike Muscala OUT (ankle)
Isaiah Roby OUT (ankle)
Aaron Wiggins OUT (ankle) – 1:10 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
“It’s two MVP-caliber players on top of what we have here already.” Tyrese Maxey was the first Sixer to publicly address the Harden-Simmons trade, and can’t wait to learn from one of the best scoring guards in NBA history. inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… – 1:05 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Kyrie Irving was eager for Nets to trade James Harden nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/11/rep… – 1:02 PM
Chris Herring @Herring_NBA
My latest for @SInow: On the short-lived Harden-era Brooklyn Nets, who turned out to be one of the strangest cautionary tales in NBA history si.com/nba/2022/02/11… – 1:01 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
#Bulls have a chance to build some momentum heading into all-star break with four home games against teams with lesser records — Min, OKC, SA & Sac. They’re finishing off a run of 7 games in 10 days this weekend, though. – 1:01 PM
