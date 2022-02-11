Thunder waiving KZ Okpala

Joe Mussatto: The Thunder is waiving KZ Okpala, who was acquired from the Heat on Wednesday. Opens up a roster spot for OKC.
Source: Twitter @joe_mussatto
Source: Twitter @joe_mussatto
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
As expected, the Thunder are waiving KZ Okpala. He can be signed by any team but the Heat. – 7:16 PM
As expected, the Thunder are waiving KZ Okpala. He can be signed by any team but the Heat. – 7:16 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
The Thunder is waiving KZ Okpala, who was acquired from the Heat on Wednesday.
Opens up a roster spot for OKC. – 5:25 PM
The Thunder is waiving KZ Okpala, who was acquired from the Heat on Wednesday.
Opens up a roster spot for OKC. – 5:25 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
The Thunder do not list KZ Okpala on the injury report, making him likely to make his debut tonight.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OUT (ankle)
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl OUT (Foot)
Mike Muscala OUT (ankle)
Isaiah Roby OUT (ankle)
Aaron Wiggins OUT (ankle) – 1:10 PM
The Thunder do not list KZ Okpala on the injury report, making him likely to make his debut tonight.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OUT (ankle)
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl OUT (Foot)
Mike Muscala OUT (ankle)
Isaiah Roby OUT (ankle)
Aaron Wiggins OUT (ankle) – 1:10 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat “comfortable where we are” after quiet NBA trading deadline. Also, Erik Spoelstra reflects on KZ Okpala and forward’s uneven tenure with Heat. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 11:57 AM
Heat “comfortable where we are” after quiet NBA trading deadline. Also, Erik Spoelstra reflects on KZ Okpala and forward’s uneven tenure with Heat. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 11:57 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat “comfortable where we are” after quiet NBA trade deadline; Erik Spoelstra reflects on KZ Okpala deal and forward’s injury-marred Heat tenure. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Bam Adebayo, “It’s good they see we have a good core, that we’re winning with that.” – 10:06 AM
Heat “comfortable where we are” after quiet NBA trade deadline; Erik Spoelstra reflects on KZ Okpala deal and forward’s injury-marred Heat tenure. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Bam Adebayo, “It’s good they see we have a good core, that we’re winning with that.” – 10:06 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
From yesterday: Heat chooses not to shake things up at the trade deadline, as attention moves to buyout market miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, Erik Spoelstra’s thoughts on parting with KZ Okpala – 9:19 AM
From yesterday: Heat chooses not to shake things up at the trade deadline, as attention moves to buyout market miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, Erik Spoelstra’s thoughts on parting with KZ Okpala – 9:19 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat chooses not to shake things up at the trade deadline, as attention moves to buyout market miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, Erik Spoelstra’s thoughts on parting with KZ Okpala – 6:59 PM
Heat chooses not to shake things up at the trade deadline, as attention moves to buyout market miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, Erik Spoelstra’s thoughts on parting with KZ Okpala – 6:59 PM
Albert Nahmad @AlbertNahmad
With no subsequent trade, should we maybe reevaluate the Heat’s KZ Okpala trade? – 4:31 PM
With no subsequent trade, should we maybe reevaluate the Heat’s KZ Okpala trade? – 4:31 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Heat ain’t make a trade
But they just sat back and watched Goran Dragic, Justise Winslow, and Josh Richardson get moved at the same deadline
Plus KZ Okpala and Bol Bol
They were making trades in the wrong era – 3:21 PM
Heat ain’t make a trade
But they just sat back and watched Goran Dragic, Justise Winslow, and Josh Richardson get moved at the same deadline
Plus KZ Okpala and Bol Bol
They were making trades in the wrong era – 3:21 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
NBA trade deadline updates: Plenty of Heat-related updates here, including . . .sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…
– Dragic likely to soon be able to sign with team of his choice.
– Ibaka, Young likely not longer buyout candidates.
– KZ Okpala may soon be looking for new home. – 12:40 PM
NBA trade deadline updates: Plenty of Heat-related updates here, including . . .sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…
– Dragic likely to soon be able to sign with team of his choice.
– Ibaka, Young likely not longer buyout candidates.
– KZ Okpala may soon be looking for new home. – 12:40 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
KZ Okpala and Bol Bol both traded for a 2nd round pick in a 24 hour span – 12:30 PM
KZ Okpala and Bol Bol both traded for a 2nd round pick in a 24 hour span – 12:30 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
NBA trade deadline Heat updates: Thunder may not keep KZ Okpala; Dragic could become available to Heat after Spurs deal. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 11:58 AM
NBA trade deadline Heat updates: Thunder may not keep KZ Okpala; Dragic could become available to Heat after Spurs deal. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 11:58 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
NBA trade deadline Heat updates: Thunder may not keep KZ Okpala; Harden-Simmons could redefine East. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Plus a possible deal involving both Goran Dragic and Kendrick Nunn. – 11:08 AM
NBA trade deadline Heat updates: Thunder may not keep KZ Okpala; Harden-Simmons could redefine East. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Plus a possible deal involving both Goran Dragic and Kendrick Nunn. – 11:08 AM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
New Locked On #Thunder Podcast:
🏀 : KZ Okpala trade!
🏀 : What does this deal mean for deadline day?
🏀 : Tobias Harris
🏀 : Kenrich Williams
#ThunderUp: https://t.co/mMkaoW37hY pic.twitter.com/nlXCcVLVEO – 11:01 AM
New Locked On #Thunder Podcast:
🏀 : KZ Okpala trade!
🏀 : What does this deal mean for deadline day?
🏀 : Tobias Harris
🏀 : Kenrich Williams
#ThunderUp: https://t.co/mMkaoW37hY pic.twitter.com/nlXCcVLVEO – 11:01 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Our Heat trade deadline tracker: Will Heat make another move? Exploring a potential blockbuster trade between the Nets and 76ers, and how it might impact the Heat. And the latest on KZ Okpala miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 11:00 AM
Our Heat trade deadline tracker: Will Heat make another move? Exploring a potential blockbuster trade between the Nets and 76ers, and how it might impact the Heat. And the latest on KZ Okpala miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 11:00 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
NBA trade deadline Heat updates: Thunder may not keep KZ Okpala; Goran Dragic, Kendrick Nunn could be on the move. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 10:16 AM
NBA trade deadline Heat updates: Thunder may not keep KZ Okpala; Goran Dragic, Kendrick Nunn could be on the move. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 10:16 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
NBA trade deadline Heat updates: Thunder may not keep KZ Okpala. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… This Heat-centric story will be updated throughout the day. – 9:37 AM
NBA trade deadline Heat updates: Thunder may not keep KZ Okpala. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… This Heat-centric story will be updated throughout the day. – 9:37 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Explaining today’s Heat trade involving KZ Okpala. What it means for the current roster, salary cap/luxury tax and stock of draft picks available to deal miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 7:25 PM
Explaining today’s Heat trade involving KZ Okpala. What it means for the current roster, salary cap/luxury tax and stock of draft picks available to deal miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 7:25 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Asked Mark Daigneault if the Thunder plans to keep KZ Okpala: “We’re gonna let the dust settle. After the deadline we’ll have a much better idea.”
Daigneault said things are “fluid.” – 6:24 PM
Asked Mark Daigneault if the Thunder plans to keep KZ Okpala: “We’re gonna let the dust settle. After the deadline we’ll have a much better idea.”
Daigneault said things are “fluid.” – 6:24 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Heat trade KZ Okpala to Thunder to open roster spot, restructure future pick owed to OKC. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 6:18 PM
From earlier — Heat trade KZ Okpala to Thunder to open roster spot, restructure future pick owed to OKC. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 6:18 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
(Updates with full luxury-tax, roster, draft-pick, trade-deadline, buyout-market implications.) Heat trade KZ Okpala to Thunder to open roster spot, restructure future pick owed to OKC. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 4:40 PM
(Updates with full luxury-tax, roster, draft-pick, trade-deadline, buyout-market implications.) Heat trade KZ Okpala to Thunder to open roster spot, restructure future pick owed to OKC. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 4:40 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
KZ Okpala traded to the Thunder. Explaining the move from the Heat’s perspective miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… What it means for the Heat’s current roster and stock of draft picks – 4:11 PM
KZ Okpala traded to the Thunder. Explaining the move from the Heat’s perspective miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… What it means for the Heat’s current roster and stock of draft picks – 4:11 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
To create the roster space to trade for KZ Okpala, the Oklahoma City Thunder terminated the 10-day contract for Mamadi Diakite. The deal was set to expire tomorrow. Diakite still gets the full salary amount of his 10-day contract. – 3:55 PM
To create the roster space to trade for KZ Okpala, the Oklahoma City Thunder terminated the 10-day contract for Mamadi Diakite. The deal was set to expire tomorrow. Diakite still gets the full salary amount of his 10-day contract. – 3:55 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Thunder acquire KZ Okpala from Heat sportando.basketball/en/thunder-acq… – 3:44 PM
Thunder acquire KZ Okpala from Heat sportando.basketball/en/thunder-acq… – 3:44 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
i had written a nice little KZ Okpala feature, then he immediately got injured. was waiting to run it when he got back but now it won’t ever be published. – 3:37 PM
i had written a nice little KZ Okpala feature, then he immediately got injured. was waiting to run it when he got back but now it won’t ever be published. – 3:37 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Story on the Thunder acquiring KZ Okpala from the Heat, while renegotiating the terms of a previously-traded pick: oklahoman.com/story/sports/n… – 3:34 PM
Story on the Thunder acquiring KZ Okpala from the Heat, while renegotiating the terms of a previously-traded pick: oklahoman.com/story/sports/n… – 3:34 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: Heat deals KZ Okpala to Thunder, and now has more first-round picks it can trade miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 3:19 PM
NEW: Heat deals KZ Okpala to Thunder, and now has more first-round picks it can trade miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 3:19 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
KZ Okpala is on an expiring deal, sources have said OKC originally planned to use the open roster spot in a two-for-one salary dump to earn more assets by taking on more money. Okpala has not played since December with a wrist injury. – 3:16 PM
KZ Okpala is on an expiring deal, sources have said OKC originally planned to use the open roster spot in a two-for-one salary dump to earn more assets by taking on more money. Okpala has not played since December with a wrist injury. – 3:16 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat trade KZ Okpala to Thunder for second-round pick, gain tax, roster, draft-pick flexibility. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 3:16 PM
Heat trade KZ Okpala to Thunder for second-round pick, gain tax, roster, draft-pick flexibility. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 3:16 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
The Heat have acquired a 2026 second-round pick from the Thunder in exchange for KZ Okpala. The 2026 second round pick will be the lessor from either Oklahoma City, Dallas or Philadelphia. – 3:02 PM
The Heat have acquired a 2026 second-round pick from the Thunder in exchange for KZ Okpala. The 2026 second round pick will be the lessor from either Oklahoma City, Dallas or Philadelphia. – 3:02 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Shortly after the trade deadline, I believe the Miami Heat will use some of their remaining MLE to sign Caleb Martin to a deal for more than they could have under the minimum exception. That’s why they did the salary-clearing deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder for KZ Okpala. – 2:57 PM
Shortly after the trade deadline, I believe the Miami Heat will use some of their remaining MLE to sign Caleb Martin to a deal for more than they could have under the minimum exception. That’s why they did the salary-clearing deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder for KZ Okpala. – 2:57 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat announces it has acquired a 2026 second round pick from the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for KZ Okpala. – 2:48 PM
Heat announces it has acquired a 2026 second round pick from the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for KZ Okpala. – 2:48 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Heat say they have acquired a 2026 second-round pick from the Oklahoma City Thunder in a trade for KZ Okpala. – 2:47 PM
The Heat say they have acquired a 2026 second-round pick from the Oklahoma City Thunder in a trade for KZ Okpala. – 2:47 PM