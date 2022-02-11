Timberwolves vs. Bulls: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Minnesota Timberwolves (29-26) play against the Chicago Bulls (21-21) at United Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Friday February 11, 2022
Minnesota Timberwolves 29, Chicago Bulls 32 (Q2 10:04)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
27-27 after one, but that’s only because Caruso and Ball aren’t playing – says every Bulls fan. If they were out there it would be 34-1 Bulls, and that’s just because of a bad call that led to a split at the free throw line. – 8:38 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls already have 8 TOs, early 2nd. And Timberwolves are running off them. 8 points off TOs already. – 8:38 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
they can’t guard A1.
No Bull. pic.twitter.com/Eyv7ssbF8r – 8:37 PM
they can’t guard A1.
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Tied at 27 after 1. Green-9. Vucevic-8. Two teams combined: 3-19-3s – 8:36 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
COBY’S GOT THE TOUCH.
@NBCSChicago | @CobyWhite pic.twitter.com/kKafH4Ww5T – 8:36 PM
COBY’S GOT THE TOUCH.
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
The @Minnesota Timberwolves used a 12-4 run over the last 3:27 of the first quarter to tie the game at 27 after the first frame.
Edwards and Towns with 8 points apiece while Chicago native Patrick Beverley is up to 7 points and 3 assists. – 8:35 PM
The @Minnesota Timberwolves used a 12-4 run over the last 3:27 of the first quarter to tie the game at 27 after the first frame.
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
not sure how…
BUT WE’LL TAKE IT pic.twitter.com/vBC31kJLj1 – 8:35 PM
not sure how…
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Timberwolves with a strong push to end the quarter and we’re tied 27-27. Edwards came alive after 1-5 start. – 8:34 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls Nation..I love ya–so—where are you listening? @670TheScore @Audacy @Chicago Bulls radio – 8:30 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls 10-14 Green and Vucevic=17pts. Minnesota 1-8-3s. Bulls up 23-17. 2:55 left 1st – 8:29 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Wolves starting off cold from three and Bulls are 10 of 14 to start. Wolves have generated five turnovers to stay within 6 late here 1Q. – 8:28 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Woo with back-to-back jams!
@NBCSChicago | @Javonte Green pic.twitter.com/p0BbmlfzC6 – 8:28 PM
Woo with back-to-back jams!
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Vooch getting things done in the midrange at the start of this one. He’s 4-4 from the field so far tonight. – 8:27 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Javonte Green looks like he wants to start a new double-digit scoring streak, has 9 pts in 1stQ. He fell short past two games. #Bulls – 8:25 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Struggling Wolves defense stays struggling. 9-11 start for the Bulls – 8:24 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
just gonna squeeze right past ya pic.twitter.com/WLmAafrS7V – 8:21 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
DeMar knifing through the defense already.
@NBCSChicago | @DeMar DeRozan pic.twitter.com/hDnLemxs0T – 8:20 PM
DeMar knifing through the defense already.
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
This should be a big night for KAT. Vucevic can’t handle him. – 8:18 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Javonte Green starts the game with a pair of turnovers on the offensive end — first a travel, then stepping on the line during a cut to the basket. – 8:15 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
They dial it up here in Chicago at the United Center. Cool to see Zach LaVine batting cleanup in the starting lineup announcements and the pop he gets. – 8:11 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
DeMar is ready to go.
@DeMar DeRozan | #BullsKicks pic.twitter.com/Q39VDdP2IG – 8:06 PM
DeMar is ready to go.
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Woo just different! 😳
@Javonte Green | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/NPPdl16b8k – 8:02 PM
Woo just different! 😳
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Moments away from tip!
@betwayusa | #GetItLocked pic.twitter.com/F809Rm3b4T – 7:58 PM
Moments away from tip!
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Starters tonight vs. Minnesota.
@FirstAlert | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/EOiNg8F7B7 – 7:44 PM
Starters tonight vs. Minnesota.
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Damn, new-look Indiana runs! Putting the Pace in Pacers – putting 47 up on the Cavs in the first quarter. It’s like Cleveland borrowed the Bulls defense … – 7:36 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Tonight’s @MayoClinic Injury Report:
McKinley Wright IV (Left UCL Injury) is OUT at Chicago. pic.twitter.com/QT1OcWu11O – 7:26 PM
Tonight’s @MayoClinic Injury Report:
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Stat to watch in Bulls-Wolves tonight:
DeMar DeRozan enters play averaging 7.9 FTAs per game, 8th in NBA. Minnesota ranks dead last in fouls per game (21.7), opponent FTA rate (.291) and opponent FTA per game (25.2)
Chris Finch cited that as point of emphasis for his group – 7:06 PM
Stat to watch in Bulls-Wolves tonight:
DeMar DeRozan enters play averaging 7.9 FTAs per game, 8th in NBA. Minnesota ranks dead last in fouls per game (21.7), opponent FTA rate (.291) and opponent FTA per game (25.2)
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
My @PrizePicks for Wolves-Bulls
KAT over 37.5 pts + rebs + asts
– Only have Vooch/Bradley to check him
Vucevic over 3.5 asts
– Lotta short roll
Green over 16.5 pts + rebs + asts
– Think he plays a lot
DeRozan over 7 FTs
My @PrizePicks for Wolves-Bulls
KAT over 37.5 pts + rebs + asts
– Only have Vooch/Bradley to check him
Vucevic over 3.5 asts
– Lotta short roll
Green over 16.5 pts + rebs + asts
– Think he plays a lot
DeRozan over 7 FTs
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
BIlly Donovan said he and Bulls FO staff haven’t had conversations about specific buyout candidates yet. He’ll let them do their job
Did emphasize that role acceptance and chemistry fit are paramount for any addition, and that he prioritizes being transparent about that up front – 7:01 PM
BIlly Donovan said he and Bulls FO staff haven’t had conversations about specific buyout candidates yet. He’ll let them do their job
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Ready for the Friday night lights.
@Zach LaVine x @Nikola Vucevic pic.twitter.com/UziNLPsLFo – 6:57 PM
Ready for the Friday night lights.
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Reporter: “Hey, Chris, have you ever seen a player like DeRozan who’s played 30,000 NBA minutes and a dozen seasons and arguably having his best season this year?”
Timberwolves coach Chris Finch: “LeBron.”
Reporter: “Well, I mean.” – 6:47 PM
Reporter: “Hey, Chris, have you ever seen a player like DeRozan who’s played 30,000 NBA minutes and a dozen seasons and arguably having his best season this year?”
Timberwolves coach Chris Finch: “LeBron.”
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Timberwolves coach Chris Finch says all of Minnesota’s questionable players will play vs. Bulls pic.twitter.com/UYMprXrReu – 6:38 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Anthony Edwards, previously listed as questionable, is IN tonight in Chicago – 6:37 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Dosunmu has passed all the tests, according to Donovan. #Bulls – 6:18 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Ayo Dosunmu has passed League concussion protocols but Bulls are waiting for league clearance to see if he plays tonight. “We’re hopeful,” Billy Donovan said. – 6:17 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Ayo Dosunmu passed all of his concussions tests to be cleared, but the league needs to additionally clear him before game time for him to play tonight, per Billy Donovan. – 6:17 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Donovan says Ayo Dosunmu still waiting to get cleared by league with concussion protocol, but #Bulls hoping he can play – 6:17 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
It’s time for our @goaawol digital shirt toss.
RT now for a chance to win – the only way to get this shirt! pic.twitter.com/ZSAWcRxVqH – 6:00 PM
It’s time for our @goaawol digital shirt toss.
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
No ulcers here @Karl-Anthony Towns 😂 pic.twitter.com/hadEUyi0N9 – 5:55 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Bulls will win four straight going into the All-Star Weekend. When you’re good enough to stand pat at the deadline, you better be good enough to beat bum teams.
Send it to the internet! – 5:33 PM
Bulls will win four straight going into the All-Star Weekend. When you’re good enough to stand pat at the deadline, you better be good enough to beat bum teams.
Karl-Anthony Towns @KarlTowns
I see the problem hereeeee…..My Wordle shows this as 237 so the word “ulcer” I never got but Lmaoooo if ya mad at my results, than you ain’t gonna be happy about @Josh Okogie score 👀 pic.twitter.com/CYu0zEBaUT – 5:23 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls team physician performed this surgery, as he did for all Derrick Rose’s knee surgeries and multiple other players. pic.twitter.com/6DLpnFEdqw – 5:07 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
we’ve got your Friday night plans covered. pic.twitter.com/IYAJhxyTVV – 3:57 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
“the chemistry is really special…these guys genuinely like each other!” – @sachinngupta pic.twitter.com/KcxzIMy7bv – 2:54 PM
