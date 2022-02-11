Tom Thibodeau was not a fan of Cam Reddish trade

The front office knew at the time of the trade that Thibodeau was not a fan of the deal, according to sources. And you don’t need sources to figure out the coach’s assessment now, considering Reddish still hasn’t earned a regular role when everyone is healthy. Thibodeau steered away from using Reddish, he said, because they traded a non-rotation player in Knox, which meant there was no space for someone new.
Source: Fred Katz @ The Athletic
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Cam-elot: Reddish makes statement in San Francisco with his best #Knicks night after deadline trade veto #NBA nypost.com/2022/02/11/kni… – 4:34 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Schlenk on not making another move, since Reddish trade:
“Our last 12 games, we’re 9-3, so we feel good about the impact that had. Kind of have a set rotation now of guys, kind of know their roles. We looked at a lot of different stuff, but we’re comfortable with this group.” – 11:49 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Good effort from Cam Reddish tonight – 12 points and active hands defensively (two steals and deflections)… earned rotation minutes going forward – 12:41 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Huge miss by Reddish takes fouling out of play for the Knicks only up 2 now. He and Burks both went 1-2 in the last 15 seconds. 6.2 remaining. – 12:29 AM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
#Knicks guard RJ Barrett out vs. #Warriors while Cam Reddish could get increased role #NBA nypost.com/2022/02/10/kni… – 8:08 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Alec Burks, Nerlens Noel among the Knicks discussed in deals today but club stands pat at deadline. Will be interesting to see where Cam Reddish fits in the rotation, particularly once Derrick Rose returns from rehab following ankle surgery. NYK is 24-31, in 12th place in East. – 3:14 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
No last-second moves for the Hawks, I’m told. Only move they ended up making was the Cam Reddish trade last month.
How are all of you feeling? – 3:00 PM
J. Kyle Mann @jkylemann
dunno that i can agree with perk’s assessment that reddish was ‘the most talented guy on that duke team’ – 2:51 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Unless I’m mossing something, these are the only teams that haven’t made a deal, starting with the Reddish trade: Bulls, Rockets, Lakers, Wolves, Warriors, Grizzlies.
Still got 15 minutes, guys. (Really looking at you, Lakers and Rockets.) – 2:45 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Sources: Lakers, Knicks and Raptors discussed a 3-team trade with Cam Reddish and Alec Burks going to Lakers, Goran Dragic and picks to Knicks, Talen Horton-Tucker and Nerlens Noel to Raptors.
More on where talks stand and Kendrick Nunn in the story.
👉🏼 https://t.co/m1pYQucMfp pic.twitter.com/dlnmlkptIp – 8:02 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I don’t think Cam Reddish and Alec Burks would fix this Lakers season.
I do love the idea of the Lakers taking a crack at developing Reddish’s talent on a cheap fourth-year option in a contract year when I have no clue how they will find any forwards. Burks is solid enough too. – 2:48 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I’m seeing a lot of people ask whether or not Cam Reddish can legally be traded again in-season. The answer is yes. The Knicks just can’t aggregate his salary with anyone else’s. That is an entirely solvable problem. – 2:42 AM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Sources: The Lakers, Knicks and Raptors have discussed a 3-team trade.
Lakers get Cam Reddish and Alec Burks.
Knicks get Goran Dragic and draft picks.
Raptors get Talen Horton-Tucker and Nerlens Noel.
There’s also a chance Kendrick Nunn is added to the trade as talks continue – 2:30 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Talked Knicks, Cam Reddish, Nets, Matisse Thybulle, James Harden ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline with @mmargaux8: pic.twitter.com/zAdX4xtuUM – 12:05 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
From earlier: Like most NBA teams, NYK is probably considering several ahead of the deadline. Teams have talked to Knicks about potential Cam Reddish deals. I assume NYK wouldn’t move Reddish unless it’s for another top young player: sny.tv/articles/knick… – 9:20 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
From earlier: a few notes on Evan Fournier, Kings, Julius Randle (whose averaging 30 pts, 10.7 reb, 6.7 assists, 41% from 3 in last 3 games), Tom Thibodeau/Cam Reddish/front office: sny.tv/articles/knick… – 7:04 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Dozens of trades have been discussed/considered by teams at this point. NYK’s probably considering several ahead of deadline. Teams have talked to NYK about potential Cam Reddish deals. I assume NYK wouldn’t move Reddish unless it’s for a top young player: on.sny.tv/LoquLLg – 3:29 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
A few notes on Evan Fournier, Kings, Julius Randle, Tom Thibodeau/Cam Reddish/front office: sny.tv/articles/knick… – 12:29 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Barrett was still in game with 20 seconds left and he’s down, looking like he took a bad step and limping off the court. That’s why he should’ve been on bench for Reddish in a blowout. – 11:18 PM
Sources indicated the Lakers had several potential deals fall through, with players including Toronto’s Khem Birch and Chris Boucher, as well as the Knicks’ Cam Reddish in the mix to come to Los Angeles. A three-team deal involving the Knicks and Raptors was scuttled after the other two teams couldn’t agree on draft compensation. -via The Athletic / February 10, 2022
The Los Angeles Lakers have been aggressive in their pursuit of Cam Reddish as the trade deadline approaches, and members of the Knicks organization have been doing their due diligence on Goran Dragic as the teams talk about potential trades, per SNY sources. One deal that had been discussed leading up to Thursday was a three-team trade involving Nerlens Noel and Talen Horton-Tucker to the Toronto Raptors, Reddish and Alec Burks to Los Angeles, and Dragic and draft compensation to New York, SNY sources confirm. -via SportsNet New York / February 10, 2022
The Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks, and Toronto Raptors discussed a three-team trade at length Wednesday night into Thursday morning. The framework would send Cam Reddish and Alec Burks to the Lakers, Goran Dragic and draft pick compensation to the Knicks, and Talen Horton-Tucker and Nerlens Noel to the Raptors, league sources told HoopsHype. Kendrick Nunn was also mentioned as a potential addition to the trade talks, sources said. With New York trading away three rotation players in the proposal, one potential hangup in the trade discussion centers on the draft pick compensation for the Knicks. Toronto discussed sending a first-round pick, and the Lakers discussed sending a second-round pick to the Knicks, HoopsHype has learned. As conversations continued, the Knicks sought additional draft compensation. -via HoopsHype / February 10, 2022