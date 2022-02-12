Cavaliers vs. 76ers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Cleveland Cavaliers (35-21) play against the Philadelphia 76ers (22-22) at Wells Fargo Center
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Saturday February 12, 2022
Cleveland Cavaliers 65, Philadelphia 76ers 69 (Q3 04:52)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Mobley for the lead 😏
@Evan Mobley | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/IhDwlmZPN2 – 8:58 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs with their first lead of the game after Evan Mobley’s pullup and free throw. They lead 62-60. – 8:56 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
A couple really careless Sixers turnovers — plus more Darius Garland awesomeness — have gotten the Cavs within one early in the third – 8:55 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
#Cavs starters not named Garland have been outscored by 3 off the Cleveland bench (Love, LeVert, Osman) 19-12 – 8:51 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
That Joel Embiid dunk was so incredibly nasty that I almost pushed @Kelsey Russo off her chair when it happened live. – 8:48 PM
Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG
Sixers have led entire way – by 15 in 1Q – but #Cavs close 1H in striking distance – trail, 58-51; PHI, 60%FG, CLE, 54%FG; PHI, 5-9 3ptFG, 9-11FT, Embiid, 24pts, 6asst, 5reb; Garland, 20pts, 9-14FG, 2-4 3ptFG; Cedi, 11pts, 3-6FG, 2-4 3ptFG; LeVert, 6pts, team-hi 5asst, 2stl. pic.twitter.com/72q8dGwTn2 – 8:44 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
I cannot believe what I just saw.
🤯
Embiid at half: 24 PTS / 5 REB / 6 AST / 3-3 3fg / 7-8 FT pic.twitter.com/g769Djqo39 – 8:40 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
The Nets are tied with the Heat, 28-26, entering the second quarter, but two days after trading James Harden to Philly, Kyrie Irving heads to the locker room after an awkward slip on a drive to the rim. – 8:39 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
The sequence of events was key here.
Hard foul by Allen on Embiid, Embiid misses the second free throw, Allen can’t come up with it… and then this. pic.twitter.com/1F74Lkk8Uf – 8:38 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
halftime in South Philly.
🪙 @Cryptocom pic.twitter.com/tCuELOWFy0 – 8:38 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
At the half, the Sixers lead 58-51 over the #Cavs. A better second quarter for Cleveland, as they outscored the Sixers 28-22.
Cavs shot 22 of 41 from the field and 4 of 14 from 3.
Darius Garland has 20 points. Caris LeVert with 6 pts and 5 assists. Cedi Osman with 11 pts. – 8:38 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Halftime: Sixers 58, Cavs 51 after Maxey finishes (again) at the cup right before the buzzer. Embiid with 24-5-6. Maxey with 10. Sixers are shooting 58.3 percent from the floor. – 8:37 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Jarrett Allen is having a really good season and Embiid just threw him in a dumpster that entire half – 8:37 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Tyrese Maxey and halftime buzzer-beaters
Name a more iconic duo – 8:36 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Joel Embiid just threw down what feels like a dunk of the season contender and has 24 points, 6 assists, 5 rebounds as the first half winds down. Special player. – 8:35 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Oh my dear god Joel Embiid may have just thrown down the dunk of the year – 8:34 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Joel Embiid grabbing his lower back after getting fouled under the basket. But stepping to the line to shoot his FTs. – 8:32 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
The skip is back 😁
@Darius Garland has 18 points! #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/lpgAC6hzN1 – 8:32 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Darius Garland has been spectacular in this first half. In control. Feathery touch. Slithery. Just orchestrating the offense like a savant. – 8:31 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Darius Garland is up to 18 points here in the first half with 2:27 left to go. He’s 8 of 13 from the field and 2 of 4 from 3. He’s found some great opportunities to create his shot early.
Sixers lead 51-47. – 8:30 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
In 2.5 NBA seasons,
Guess how many 3+ steal games Matisse Thybulle has had?
*including tonight, winner gets… nothing lol – 8:27 PM
In 2.5 NBA seasons,
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Philadelphia’s James Harden and Paul Millsap passed physicals and the Sixers-Nets trade is now officially complete, sources tell ESPN. – 8:26 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs cut the Sixers lead to 4 points while Joel Embiid was on the bench. Cleveland MUST win those minutes. – 8:18 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Here come the Cavs. They’ve sliced a 15-point deficit to 40-36 after that 3 by Osman. Sixers call timeout and are likely going to get Embiid back in the game. – 8:18 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
Joel Embiid in the 1st quarter…
14 PTS | 5 REB | 6 AST pic.twitter.com/ueVdRIhGVl – 8:13 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
welcome to Philly, @Paul Millsap!
let’s get it! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/VH39FfoOOJ – 8:12 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Good sign for the Sixers: After going 1-of-9 from the floor last night, Shake Milton made his first two shots and just pulled down a rebound. – 8:11 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers 36, Cavs 23 at the end of the first. A complete flip from last night, with the Sixers shooting 14-of-19 from the floor. Embiid already with 14-5-6. – 8:09 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
A very good Q1 for the @Philadelphia 76ers, who lead the Cavs, 36-23.
Embiid: 14 PTS / 5 REB / 6 AST
Thybulle: 6 PTS / 2 STL
*Team: 73.7% fg / 100.0% (3-3) 3fg* – 8:09 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
At the end of the first, Sixers lead the #Cavs 36-23. Cavs shot 10 of 22 from the field and 1 of 7 from 3. Darius Garland with 9 points.
Caris LeVert has served as backup point guard here in the first quarter. He’s also creating his own shot and has 6 points. – 8:09 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
strong start this evening!
🪙 @Cryptocom pic.twitter.com/3HrDYQ8Tqu – 8:08 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Paul Millsap is in the building, got a nice ovation between quarters when they showed him on the jumbotron. – 8:08 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
New Sixer addition Paul Millsap is here taking the game in #Sixers pic.twitter.com/m1enpkAF0J – 8:08 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Caris LeVert is longer than he seems and he keeps getting his hands on passes. Disrupting passing lanes on defense. Adding size and length on defense at that spot was an underrated part of the trade. – 8:08 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Caris LeVert is operating as the de facto backup point guard here late in the first quarter. Veteran Rajon Rondo played 33 minutes last night, the first of a back-to-back & most he’s played since January, 2020. Rondo is dressed. But he may not play because of maintenance. – 8:00 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Embiid has put together a million great offensive quarters this season, but this one has to be up near the very top. In total control. – 7:58 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Matisse Thybulle and Tyrese Maxey showing tonight why the Sixers did not want to give those two guys up in a trade. Thybulle with 7 points on 3-of-3 shooting, 2 steals. Maxey with 5 points with that burst on display. Sixers up 30-15 late in the first. – 7:58 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Joel Embiid’s first 8 mins (!) tonight:
14 PTS
3 REB
4 AST
4-5 fg
4-4 FT
👀 – 7:57 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
14-3-4 for Embiid in 8.5 minutes so far. Completely controlling the game – 7:57 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Defense into offense.
📺 #CavsSixers on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/GLwzSdmX3Z – 7:56 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
After struggling from the floor last night, Embiid is 3-of-4 to start this game including that three-pointer. Seven quick points. – 7:50 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Caris LeVert comes in a little past the 9-minute mark for Dean Wade. That was quick. – 7:48 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs have come out turning the ball over, just like last night’s first quarter in Indiana. Also, helping on Joel Embiid at the defensive end has led to two Thybulle layups. – 7:46 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Matisse Thybulle’s first 3 mins (!) tonight:
4 PTS / 2-2 fg / 1 STL – 7:46 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Matisse Thybulle making an early impact on this game, with a steal and two cutting dunks. – 7:45 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
“It’s very refreshing to be around a group of men, young guys like this that’s willing to sacrifice every night, playing for one of my favorite coaches I’ve ever played for.”
@Rajon Rondo | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/3fotuufmUF – 7:44 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Looks like Sixers are going to go with Thybulle on Garland at the outset. – 7:41 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
everyone deserves a second chance… @Bball_Paul pic.twitter.com/aS0utGFQKd – 7:32 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
smile if you’re a Turkish superstar!
@Furkan Korkmaz 🤝 @Cedi Osman
📱@Socios pic.twitter.com/PfpqWBEjfy – 7:20 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Do you think Kyrie’s decision not to get vax had an impact on Harden wanting to leave?
KD “I can’t speculate on that, I wouldn’t know. There’s obviously going to be rumors about that. Kyrie has always been an easy scapegoat for everybody, especially for the media and the fans.” – 7:15 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Rodney Hood may play tonight vs Mavericks. Lue says he doesn’t really know much beyond this morning’s shootaround, things have changed from Cleveland. Lue says he loves Rodney, also mentioned that Larry Drew has worked with him too.
Lue also says that he will see Ojeleye in L.A. – 7:05 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Darius Garland is back tonight. He will start alongside Isaac Okoro, Dean Wade, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen – 7:02 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Darius Garland is in tonight — as expected. Caris LeVert will once again come off the bench. – 7:02 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
KD also said he didn’t know Harden was unhappy until he started seeing the reports popping up over the last week. He said he thought everything was solid with Harden — but things started to deteriorate when he got injured and wasn’t around the team. – 7:01 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Our Saturday Night Starting Five🖐️#LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/wz8S2pYZ85 – 7:00 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tonight’s starting five:
• @Matisse Thybulle
• @Tobias Harris
• @Joel Embiid
• @Danny Green
• @Tyrese Maxey
🏀@RothmanOrtho pic.twitter.com/Osr7KItJH2 – 7:00 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Great news: Our All-Star is playing tonight.
#LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/qtWVm1pgT1 – 6:50 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kevin Durant said by the time he found out James Harden was unhappy, it was already late in the process. At that point, it was unlikely to be salvaged. #Nets – 6:49 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Joel Embiid warms up tonight with tape on his right wrist #Sixers pic.twitter.com/pOCTLPfccc – 6:44 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Some tape on the wrist for Embiid, who had a lot of wrapping on it following last night’s game pic.twitter.com/UwLlHAYxSf – 6:44 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
“I thought he was well dressed…he had some swag.” 😏 pic.twitter.com/f9WXiIhSJV – 6:43 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Embiid does have that right wrist taped up. pic.twitter.com/qCOyO8dxbc – 6:43 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff, who was on HOU’s staff during Harden’s tenure: “[Harden] can impact winning in a bunch of different ways. He is one of the, if not the, most complete offensive player in our game. I’m sure Doc is over there thinking of all the things that he can do.” – 6:36 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
These guys are cracking me up. Cheering for every made Paul Reed 3 in warmups. pic.twitter.com/Sh5WQQrCuI – 6:15 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Before All-Star weekend in Cleveland, LeBron James selected Steph Curry with the No. 3 overall pick in the NBA All-Star draft. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/02/10/leb… – 6:07 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Doc Rivers looks forward to adding James Harden to the @Philadelphia 76ers’ system, and adding the MVP’s versatility to this group:
“James is not a hard guy to use offensively – he’s just good. You can put him anywhere.” – 5:55 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Will Joel Embiid win MVP?
@Frank Isola & @Mitch Lawrence think it’s very likely for the @Philadelphia 76ers 4x All-Star. pic.twitter.com/V7luAuyrRf – 5:54 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Doc Rivers said Sixers aren’t concerned about Joel Embiid’s right wrist swelling.
Everyone available tonight besides James Harden and Paul Millsap, who Rivers said will play whenever cleared on health front. – 5:53 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Doc Rivers says still no update on when James Harden might play #Sixers – 5:48 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Tyrese Maxey prepares for the Cavs tonight #Sixers pic.twitter.com/fddYBWEMJ1 – 5:39 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Philadelphia last chance for James Harden to take legacy to next level nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/12/phi… – 5:04 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Cleveland PG Darius Garland is probable for tonight’s game vs the #Sixers w/ lower-back soreness. – 4:44 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#NoCalmBeforeTheStorm #ChangeoverFlow This is the Wells Fargo Center three hours before the #Sixers vs. #Cleveland #Cavs game. #GoNova beat #SetonHall earlier in the day. pic.twitter.com/oj4jTf9Crj – 4:30 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat get dinged a second-round pick for allegedly contacting a free agent early (Kyle Lowy last summer). 76ers seemingly court a player under contract while he was still with the Nets (James Harden, ahead of trade deadline). So what next? (Scroll down.) sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 4:28 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
First #CavsSixers meeting this season!
🆚 @Philadelphia 76ers
🕢 7:30PM ET
📺 @BallySportsCLE
@betwayusa | #GetItLocked pic.twitter.com/Db7Dbox1lh – 4:00 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
it’s a BEAUTIFUL day in Philadelphia!
welcome, @James Harden. 😁 pic.twitter.com/b9X6gfWC7y – 3:54 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Per Daryl Morey’s Instagram story, James Harden has arrived #Sixers pic.twitter.com/0T8nn18vF2 – 3:40 PM
JD Shaw @JShawNBA
James Harden arrives in Philadelphia to greet team president Daryl Morey: pic.twitter.com/invqcJyTS9 – 3:38 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Per Daryl Morey’s Instagram, James Harden has arrived pic.twitter.com/Jn71mJ5Ch3 – 3:35 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Darius Garland is Probable to play vs. #Sixers tonight. He missed last night’s game with back soreness. – 2:43 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs injury report for tonight’s game against the 76ers:
Darius Garland (back soreness) – probable
Lauri Markkanen (ankle sprain) – out – 2:41 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Darius Garland (back/Tristan Thompson’s enthusiasm) is PROBABLE for tonight. Lauri Markkanen (ankle) is OUT. – 2:36 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Hey, Woj, guess where Harden has been since Wednesday, the day he knew he was about to be traded to Philly? The day you denied there were any serious talks? Houston!! He’s still there, rehabbing on champagne & shots. – 2:33 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
No Joel Embiid on the injury report, which is a good sign. The #Sixers center had his wrist wrapped up after the game last night and admitted it was swollen.
James Harden and Paul Millsap are not with the team. As expected, they won’t be playing vs. #Cavaliers – 2:20 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Updating my Mavs record notes after Thurs & sharing for those interested:
Already noted the 5 Mavs games of 50+ pts. 3 were in OT so top non-OT scoring gms in Mavs history are:
51- Dirk (GS 3/23/06)
51- Luka (Thurs vs LAC)
49- M. Aguirre (PHI 1/28/85)
47- Josh Howard (UT 12/8/07) – 2:06 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Was looking at my travel itinerary over the next nine days and it hit me. Jalen Green will play a back-to-back, take a redeye from LA to Cleveland, have All-Star responsibilities hours after he lands, play the Rising Stars that night and be in the dunk contest the next night. – 2:04 PM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
“It’s unfortunate that winning wasn’t the biggest factor. It’s unfortunate that for him, having his own team, and being the star, was more of his priorities.” – Joel Embiid post Ben Simmons trade. – 1:55 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Tobias Harris was moved to Philly at the deadline in 2019. He recalled his own trade in regards to building chemistry with James Harden in a short amount of time. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/02/12/tob… via @SixersWire – 1:51 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Can the #Sixers win an NBA title with James Harden? Doc Rivers says yes, but… inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer #NBA – 1:47 PM
