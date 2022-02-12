Clippers vs. Mavericks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Los Angeles Clippers (27-30) play against the Dallas Mavericks (23-23) at American Airlines Center
Game Time: 8:30 PM EST on Saturday February 12, 2022
Los Angeles Clippers 21, Dallas Mavericks 24 (Q1 01:59)
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
After a career-best scoring night Thursday, maybe it’s time for a Luka personal record in the rebounding department. He has seven in the first quarter. – 9:09 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
There goes that Mann.
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers have 3 offensive rebounds! They have failed to score on them.
Clippers have 3 offensive rebounds! They have failed to score on them.
Michael Dugat @mdug
Luka seems in a sour mood or something… at least he doesn’t complain to the refs anymore (now, he is simply doing them the favor of constantly explaining and teaching them what they’ve done wrong. It’s a tremendous display of generosity) – 9:05 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Jalen Brunson has 10 points. Non-Doncic Mavericks had 8 1st quarter points Thursday.
Doncic is still pulling, has two and-ones and finally made a 3 over Zubac. But he also traveled trying to deke Zu out.
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Luka Doncic will not come close to outscoring the Clippers by himself this first quarter. His shooting line, while mostly guarded one-on-one by Zubac, is 3-9, including 1-4 from three. – 9:03 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
R3GGIE!!!
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Kawhi Leonard with the Clippers for both games in Dallas. pic.twitter.com/w46RQ0OgUZ – 8:56 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Luka Doncic missed his first two 3s despite Ivica Zubac challenging both attempts, and besides an and-one and missed FT, he’s been held in check as a scorer.
Doncic does have two assists though, and Dallas has 11 non-Doncic points through 5 minutes.
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Two days ago Kawhi Leonard dapped up Norman Powell as Powell came to the bench during the game’s first timeout. Tonight they’re both in street clothes on the sideline. Leonard – 8:54 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
On target early. 🎯
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
That’s Jalen Brunson’s first technical foul since his junior year of high school.
That’s Jalen Brunson’s first technical foul since his junior year of high school.
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Kawhi Leonard is here again with the team and sitting on the bench with the Clippers. – 8:51 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Marcus Morris Sr. took an inadvertent swipe to the eye from Jalen Brunson’s follow through on a shot. Morris is OK and is remaining in the game. – 8:50 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Marcus Morris Sr. fouled Jalen Brunson on corner 3 attempt, and it’s under review for hostile act since Brunson caught Morris in the face on the follow through. – 8:49 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Marcus Morris Sr. can barely keep his right eye open after saying he got poked on the last possession. Refs are checking for a hostile act right now. – 8:48 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
So far the Clippers aren’t even waiting for the ball screen to put Zubac on Doncic. They’re just putting Zubac on Doncic from the very start of the possession, seemingly to goad Luka into 1-on-1 and taking his teammates out of any rhythm. – 8:46 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
One Dallas possession, one Zubac-Doncic matchup, one stepback miss. – 8:43 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Here we go, #ClipperNation!
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Your first five on the floor tonight.
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
COLUMN: “This is for the people that stayed with us,” Penny Hardaway said after Memphis got a season-altering win at Houston. He deserved every bit of satisfaction that might have given him.
COLUMN: “This is for the people that stayed with us,” Penny Hardaway said after Memphis got a season-altering win at Houston. He deserved every bit of satisfaction that might have given him.
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
The @Los Angeles Clippers‘ photos today showing Isaiah Hartenstein all smiles. pic.twitter.com/W7pB4QjMra – 8:11 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: Bullock, DFS, Powell, Brunson, Doncic
LAC starters: Batum, Morris, Zubac, Mann, Jackson
Mavs starters: Bullock, DFS, Powell, Brunson, Doncic
LAC starters: Batum, Morris, Zubac, Mann, Jackson
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Most total pts in 2 games in Mavs history:
90 – Luka 2/12-14/2021
87 – Mark Aguirre 1/26-28/1985
84 – Luka 2/8-10/2021
83 – Dirk 12/2-4/2004
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Starters in Dallas:
LAC
Marcus Morris Sr.
Nicolas Batum
Ivica Zubac
Terance Mann
Reggie Jackson
DAL
Reggie Bullock
Dorian Finney-Smith
Dwight Powell
Jalen Brunson
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
It’s go time, #ClipperNation!
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Thought Jason Kidd was really good on, when I asked him about supporting the rest of his roster when Luka goes off, how the other players have to make sure they’re involved in the game somehow: pic.twitter.com/5r0jCxiY8Y – 8:02 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
The last time the Clippers lost at least 4 games in a row was a 5-game losing streak in January 2019.
The last time the Clippers lost at least 4 games in a row was a 5-game losing streak in January 2019.
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
The Clippers attempted only 23 3s Thursday night, their second-fewest of the season.
Since trading Eric Bledsoe, Luke Kennard has only been able to get free for 11 3-point attempts (making 4 of them) in 3 games.
The Clippers attempted only 23 3s Thursday night, their second-fewest of the season.
Since trading Eric Bledsoe, Luke Kennard has only been able to get free for 11 3-point attempts (making 4 of them) in 3 games.
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
This is the first time Kawhi Leonard has been on the road with the Clippers since the Utah-Oklahoma City trip in December.
It was in OKC where the Clippers began their 30-day health and safety protocols odyssey.
This is the first time Kawhi Leonard has been on the road with the Clippers since the Utah-Oklahoma City trip in December.
It was in OKC where the Clippers began their 30-day health and safety protocols odyssey.
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Jock Landale’s 7 points on 3 of 4 are his most since he scored 10 vs. LAC on Jan. 15. His season high of 18 came against Detroit on Dec. 26. – 7:31 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
DOE GOT THE DOUGH.
We’ve signed @Dorian Finney-Smith to a contract extension.
DOE GOT THE DOUGH.
We’ve signed @Dorian Finney-Smith to a contract extension.
Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR
The Dallas Mavericks have extended the contract of forward Dorian Finney-Smith.
The Dallas Mavericks have extended the contract of forward Dorian Finney-Smith.
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Focused on tonight.
Focused on tonight.
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Just took in some history in person tonight: @ReillyOpelka edges Dallas resident @JohnIsner in the longest tiebreaker in @atptour history — 24-22 — to clinch their @DALOpenTennis semifinal match in straights. – 7:12 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd said he hasn’t added anyone to fill Kristaps Porzingis’ spot on the 3-man “leadership council” with Luka, THJ.
Kidd suggested Jalen Brunson as the next option.
Jason Kidd said he hasn’t added anyone to fill Kristaps Porzingis’ spot on the 3-man “leadership council” with Luka, THJ.
Kidd suggested Jalen Brunson as the next option.
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Rodney Hood may play tonight vs Mavericks. Lue says he doesn’t really know much beyond this morning’s shootaround, things have changed from Cleveland. Lue says he loves Rodney, also mentioned that Larry Drew has worked with him too.
Rodney Hood may play tonight vs Mavericks. Lue says he doesn’t really know much beyond this morning’s shootaround, things have changed from Cleveland. Lue says he loves Rodney, also mentioned that Larry Drew has worked with him too.
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Kawhi Leonard hasn’t been on many road trips this season amid his recovery but was in Dallas Thursday watching from the sideline. Ty Lue says Kawhi had been limited from being around bc of Covid protocols before; added Kawhi’s presence on future trips will depend on his recovery. – 7:05 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue says “we’ll see” about whether Rodney Hood will debut tonight. “I love Rodney,” Ty said. – 7:03 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Tyronn Lue says that Terance Mann will replace Norman Powell (out) in starting lineup, and rest of lineup will start.
Tyronn Lue says that Terance Mann will replace Norman Powell (out) in starting lineup, and rest of lineup will start.
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Before tipoff in Dallas, Clippers coach Tyronn Lue said that Norman Powell (turf toe) will NOT play. Terance Mann will start in his place. – 7:00 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Jason Kidd on trying to beat the Clippers twice in a row: “We’ll probably see a couple of things defensively different …” imagines he’ll “take the temperature” of where Luka is tonight. – 6:56 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Jason Kidd rules Davis Bertans and Spencer Dinwiddie out for tonight vs Clippers. – 6:53 PM
Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR
Marquese Chriss (right knee soreness) and Tim Hardaway Jr. (left foot surgery) will both miss tonight’s game against the Clippers.
Marquese Chriss (right knee soreness) and Tim Hardaway Jr. (left foot surgery) will both miss tonight’s game against the Clippers.
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Neither Bertans nor Dinwiddie will play tonight. Debuts expected Tuesday in Miami. – 6:48 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
When told by his wife he was being traded, Davis Bertans asked who to. When she said Dallas, he said “good.” “Could have been a lot worse,” he added. – 6:46 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Davis Bertans: “I’m not a guy who takes the ball, creates something for myself and then shoots. If I don’t get set up by a teammate, it’s really hard for me to get a rhythm going. Getting shots every 10, 15 minutes, it’s really hard to get that % up.” Looks forward to Luka dimes. – 6:44 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
New Mavs Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans both had a media availability before tonight’s game. Neither one of them will play tonight vs the Clippers. Debuts are possible on Tuesday at Miami – 6:42 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Spencer Dinwiddie has several Mavs connections already:
Played with assistant Jared Dudley, vs. Marquese Chriss. Remembers a 2013 dunk over Dwight Powell well.
And said only downside of coming to Dallas is “unfortunately” playing with Theo Pinson again.
Spencer Dinwiddie has several Mavs connections already:
Played with assistant Jared Dudley, vs. Marquese Chriss. Remembers a 2013 dunk over Dwight Powell well.
And said only downside of coming to Dallas is “unfortunately” playing with Theo Pinson again.
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Kristaps Porzingis was one of the Mavs’ best quotes … and they traded him for two more really insightful guys.
Kristaps Porzingis was one of the Mavs’ best quotes … and they traded him for two more really insightful guys.
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans, the Mavs’ new additions via trade with the Wizards, will wait until Tuesday at the earliest to make their Dallas debuts. – 6:36 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Spencer Dinwiddie said Tommy Sheppard called him 5 minutes before the trade news broke and was appreciative of his professionalism
Spencer Dinwiddie said Tommy Sheppard called him 5 minutes before the trade news broke and was appreciative of his professionalism
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
New Mavs F Davis Bertans, deadpan: “I haven’t played a lot in the last month or so. I’ve had a lot of time to practice. I feel like the shooting is there.” – 6:32 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Spencer Dinwiddie says he won’t play tonight but will on Tuesday in Miami – 6:20 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Based on Houston’s NET ranking coming into Saturday (No. 3), nobody in the country has a better road win than Memphis does now. Penny Hardaway and the Tigers back up everything they’ve been saying. – 5:41 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Details on the picks the Boston Celtics owe the San Antonio Spurs from the Derrick White trade:
2022 1st – Protected 1-4. 5-30 to Spurs.
If not conveyed in 2022, then rolls over to 2023 w/ same protections.
Details on the picks the Boston Celtics owe the San Antonio Spurs from the Derrick White trade:
2022 1st – Protected 1-4. 5-30 to Spurs.
If not conveyed in 2022, then rolls over to 2023 w/ same protections.
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Dallas Moore scored 10 out of his 21 points in the last 3:37 minutes to push Partizan Belgrade past FMP
Dallas Moore scored 10 out of his 21 points in the last 3:37 minutes to push Partizan Belgrade past FMP
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
You know what I think? Teams have to decide if they’re going to live with Luka scoring a lot of pts, or live with him racking up a lot of assists while also scoring between 25-35 pts. Either way, they know he’s going to be highly efficient. Because that’s who he is. #Mavs @NBA pic.twitter.com/fROYs5ZpZQ – 3:19 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs fans are notoriously late arriving, but given Luka’s 1st qtr pyrotechnics all season, they might want to try to rethink that philosophy. Luka in last 9 games w/8 10+ in 1st. 13.9 pts/53 FG%/58.3 3pt% – 3:11 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2021, Luka Doncic (46 points) and Zion Williamson (36) became the second pair of opposing players in NBA history, each 21 years old or younger, to score at least 35 points in the same game.
📅 On this day in 2021, Luka Doncic (46 points) and Zion Williamson (36) became the second pair of opposing players in NBA history, each 21 years old or younger, to score at least 35 points in the same game.
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Pulling up to @AACenter on game day with the squad like ⬇️
Pulling up to @AACenter on game day with the squad like ⬇️
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Workin’ on the weekend.
Workin’ on the weekend.
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
