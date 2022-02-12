Daily statistical milestones: Mike Conley moves past Jeff Hornacek and more

shares
February 12, 2022
Here’s your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday’s games.
Mike Conley No. 58 in assists now
Moved ahead of Jeff Hornacek with 5,283 assists. He’s now 27 away from Stephen Curry
DeMar DeRozan No. 60 in points now
Moved ahead of Gail Goodrich with 19,182 points. He’s now 20 away from Eddie Johnson
Terrence Ross No. 76 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Chuck Person with 1,222 three-pointers. He’s now tied with John Starks
Nikola Vucevic No. 88 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Scottie Pippen and James Donaldson with 7,495 rebounds. He’s now 25 away from Maurice Lucas
D’Angelo Russell No. 135 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Stephon Marbury with 993 three-pointers. He’s now 3 away from Rafer Alston
Kevin Love No. 179 in points now
Moved ahead of Carlos Boozer with 13,990 points. He’s now 28 away from Fred Brown
Tristan Thompson No. 183 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Alton Lister with 5,997 rebounds. He’s now 1 away from Hot Rod Williams
Patrick Beverley No. 197 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Matt Bonner with 799 three-pointers. He’s now tied with P.J. Tucker
Nikola Jokic No. 208 in assists now
Moved ahead of John Starks, Phil Ford and Darnell Valentine with 3,086 assists. He’s now 8 away from Clifford Robinson
Derrick Favors No. 215 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Tom Gugliotta with 5,597 rebounds. He’s now 4 away from Julius Erving
Karl-Anthony Towns No. 220 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Toni Kukoc with 732 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Mark Jackson
Hassan Whiteside No. 230 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Brook Lopez with 5,366 rebounds. He’s now 10 away from Jerry West
Doug McDermott No. 235 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Dennis Schroeder with 705 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Tony Snell
Karl-Anthony Towns No. 249 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Jim Chones with 5,204 rebounds. He’s now 23 away from Brad Daugherty
Gorgui Dieng No. 250 in blocks now
Moved ahead of Felton Spencer with 535 blocks. He’s now 3 away from Maurice Lucas
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Mike Prada
@MikePradaNBA
Boston’s wide bodies with low centers of gravity often give Jokic trouble by limiting his post-up game. But it’s another thing entirely when Robert Williams is also joining in on the fun. His defense late was outstanding. He’s finally emerging as the guy we all hoped he’d be. – 12:08 AM
Dane Moore
@DaneMooreNBA
Anthony Edwards said he wanted the DeMar DeRozan defensive matchup tonight.
I asked why he wanted that matchup.
“I feel like I’m a great defender. To answer your question, I feel like I’m a great defender.” – 11:53 PM
Harrison Wind
@HarrisonWind
Can’t remember Nikola Jokic ever calling someone out publicly like this: “I think me and Will Barton played really bad. We didn’t have any chemistry. At the end of the day, we’re supposed to be the leaders…today, I had nine turnovers. It was me and a little bit of Will.” pic.twitter.com/Rp8ItflWQ1
– 11:27 PM
Jon Krawczynski
@JonKrawczynski
Karl-Anthony Towns:
“I want the fans to know this. This is not panic button. This is not the old Wolves, pressing the panic button, everyone gotta do this, we gotta do that. We’re good.” – 11:10 PM
Michael Singer
@msinger
Asked Nikola Jokic if he’s tired: “Who cares?”
Proceeds to ask a bunch of people off camera if they’re tired.
“I think everybody’s tired. … That doesn’t need to be excuses for the mistakes.” – 10:46 PM
StatMuse
@statmuse
DeMar DeRozan last 4 games:
45 PTS, 9 REB, 7 AST, 60 FG%
38 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST, 59 FG%
36 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST, 68 FG%
35 PTS, 6 REB, 6 AST, 64 FG%
He joins Michael Jordan as the only Bulls players ever with 4+ straight 35-point games. pic.twitter.com/b3YxappsPl
– 10:27 PM
Mike McGraw
@McGrawDHSports #Bulls
with 42 pts in 4thQ and shot a ridiculous percentage. I had them 13-for-14 during one stretch.
Final score is 134-122, the 241-pt over hits easily. DeRozan 33, Vucevic 26, Green 23, White 22 – 10:19 PM
Rob Schaefer
@rob_schaef
FInal: Bulls 134, Timberwolves 122
DeRozan: 35-6-6 (5th straight 30-point game)
Vucevic: 26-8-7
Javonte: 23 pts (season-high)
Coby: 22 pts, 6 3s off the bench
Ayo: 14 pts, 10 ast
Fun game. Bulls move to 35-21 – 10:18 PM
Julia Poe
@byjuliapoe
The Bulls bring out the after burners for a 134-122 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. Important start to the final four-game stretch before the All-Star break.
Javonte Green: career-best 23 points
DeRozan: 35 pts
Vooch: 26 pts
Coby: 22 pts
Ayo: 14 pts, 10 assists – 10:18 PM
KC Johnson
@KCJHoop
Bulls 134, Timberwolves 122
DeRozan 35 pts, 6 rebs, 6 assists
Vucevic 26 pts, 8 rebs, 7 assists
Green 23 points (career-high-tying)
White 22 pts (6 3-pointers)
Dosunmu 14 points, 10 rebs
Bulls shoot season-high 63.2%
Edwards 31 points – 10:17 PM
Rob Schaefer
@rob_schaef
Patrick Beverley has been talking smack all night. Just tried DeMar DeRozan, getting into his jersey a bit before an inbounds play
DeRozan hit a fallaway middy over him on the ensuing possession, then gave him the ‘too little’ downward point. Smiles all around – 10:13 PM
Julia Poe
@byjuliapoe
DeMar DeRozan throws the “too small” gesture back at Patrick Beverley after sinking a turnaround jumper over him – 10:13 PM
Keith Smith
@KeithSmithNBA
Rob Williams has made such a leap as a defender. All the highlight stuff that makes him special is still there. But the leap is that he doesn’t jump at everything anymore. Previous years, Jokic would have fouled him out in about five minutes in a straight 1-on-1 situation. – 10:10 PM
KC Johnson
@KCJHoop
This is DeMar DeRozan’s 18th 30-point game, tying him with Devin Booker for 6th in NBA.
That’s five 30-point games in a row, which ties the longest streak of his career, – 10:09 PM
Brian Robb
@BrianTRobb
Rob Williams really held his own down the stretch against Jokic. Very encouraging outing for him against the MVP candidate, a guy who has given him all kinds of issues in past years. – 10:08 PM
Keith Smith
@KeithSmithNBA
Celtics win 108-102. 7 straight wins.
Tatum – 24/6/5, 3 steals
Smart – 22/5/7, 5 steals
Rob – 15/16/2/2/3
White – 15 points
Brown – 12/7/4, 2 steals
Horford – 9/11/3, 3 blocks
Celtics – 24 assists on 38 baskets
Jokic – 23/16/11, 9 TOs
Gordon – 17 points
Nuggets – 21 turnovers – 10:01 PM
Gary Washburn
@GwashburnGlobe #Celtics
again are the better team down the stretch, beat #Nuggets
108-102 for their seventh straight win. Tatum 24, Smart 22, White 15, RWilliams 15 pts,16 rebs and 3 blk; Brown 12; Jokic 23 pts,16 rebs, 11 ast; Gordon 17, Campazzo 14, Barton 13. – 10:00 PM
Gordon Gross
@GMoneyNuggs
This is what the defense looks like against the Nuggets with Facu on the floor. Every other player has to handle potential double teams. Choosing to ride with this and having 3 players crash down on Jokic while giving him no on-ball shooting help is a brutal way to end this game. pic.twitter.com/mPfDVD4a1P
– 9:58 PM
Keith Smith
@KeithSmithNBA
Rob man…what a night.
15 points
16 rebounds
2 assists
2 steals
3 blocks
Really solid defense on Jokic late in the game. – 9:54 PM
Mike McGraw
@McGrawDHSports
Was starting to slip away from #Bulls
, but pair of Coby White 3s put them up 92-91 after 3Qs. Vucevic has 24-8-6, DeRozan 19, Green 17; Edwards 24-7-6 for Minn – 9:46 PM
Keith Smith
@KeithSmithNBA
Guys on both sides have missed jumpers by a mile tonight.
Also, Tatum has been so good about attacking lately. That’s not great to settle for that stepback against Jokic. – 9:38 PM
Julia Poe
@byjuliapoe
Patrick Beverley picks Zach LaVine’s pocket to set up KAT for a transition dunk, then sprints back to talk trash directly in Zach’s face. – 9:36 PM
John Karalis
@John_Karalis
Tech on JaMychal Green so Boston leads by 2 w/7:00 to go and Jokic back in the game.
Let’s see if they can close it out – 9:32 PM
Mike McGraw
@McGrawDHSports
If Towns put as much effort into playing defense as he has complaining to the refs tonight…
Vucevic has 22-5-5 mid 3rdQ, but LaVine missed the tech FT – 9:31 PM
Michael Singer
@msinger
Denver’s second unit, with Nikola Jokic on the bench AKA not playing right now, is really holding its own. – 9:24 PM
Keith Smith
@KeithSmithNBA
Nuggets lead 79-76 after three
Tatum – 16 points
Smart – 13/5/7, 5 steals
Rob – 11 points, 13 rebounds
White – 11 points
Celtics – 8-30 threes
Celtics – 10 turnovers
Jokic – 15/13/10, 9 turnovers
Gordon – 13 points
Barton – 12 points
Nuggets – 9-35 threes
Nuggets – 18 turnovers – 9:19 PM
Gary Washburn
@GwashburnGlobe #Nuggets
end 3Q on a 12-4 run, lead #Celtics
79-76. Tatum 16, Smart 13, White 11, RWilliams 11, White 10; Jokic 15, 13 reb, 10 ast; Gordon 13, Barton 12, Campazzo 11, Hyland 10. – 9:18 PM
Chris Fedor
@ChrisFedor
Pacers losing Isaiah Jackson — who was very good in the first half — to an ankle injury has shown up here in the second half. Tristan Thompson hasn’t been nearly as effective. – 9:14 PM
Sean Grande
@SeanGrandePBP
71st career triple-double for Nikola Jokic (15-12-10), and he does it in Boston tonight with 3:52 left int he 3rd quarter.
NBA ALL-TIME TRIPLE DOUBLE LEADERS
5. Wilt Chamberlain 78
6. Nikola Jokić 71
7. James Harden 67 – 9:11 PM
Michael Singer
@msinger
The Nuggets haven’t really run any offense the last seven minutes of the game. It’s come down, jack up a 3. Dangerous recipe to lose the lead during the Joker minutes. – 9:09 PM
John Karalis
@John_Karalis
13-2 run and now Boston has the lead, which is big because we’re about to get into Jokic bench time soon and a real chance to build on it – 9:07 PM
Mike McGraw
@McGrawDHSports #Bulls
have the Big Three rolling — DeRozan 17 pts, Green 15, Vucevic 12. LaVine has only 2, though, and Bulls lead Minn 60-59 at half.
Anthony Edwards acting like he has something to prove so far, with 19.
Might be a close call on that 241 total tonight – 9:06 PM
KC Johnson
@KCJHoop
Bulls 60, Timberwolves 59 at half
DeRozan 17 pts
Green 15 pts
Vucevic 12 pts, 5 rebs
LaVine 1-6 FGs
Edwards 19 pts
Towns 10 pts, 5 rebs – 9:04 PM
John Karalis
@John_Karalis
6-0 run has Robert Williams fingerprints all over it. Nice fight at the end there to keep going at Jokic for the put back – 9:02 PM
Tony East
@TEastNBA
Lance Stephenson, who is having a solid stint here in the fourth, just stole the ball from Kevin Love and pumped up the crowd in typical Lance fashion. Cavs get a tech in the heat of the moment. – 9:02 PM
Brian Robb
@BrianTRobb
Some encouraging aggressiveness by Rob Williams down low there, going right at Jokic with his offensive putbacks – 9:01 PM
Michael Gallagher
@MikeSGallagher
After a 0.0 usage rate in his last game, Derrick Favors going off (by Favors standards) against Embiid should probably rule out Embiid for MVP.
Weaker offensive centers continue to have big games against the 76ers. – 8:47 PM
Gordon Gross
@GMoneyNuggs
Denver’s up 9 despite 14 turnovers (7 by Jokic). The rest of Denver’s offensive attack is immaculate. The #1 scoring defense in the league is not slowing them. If they can hold onto the ball in the 2nd half it should be a good result. Good to see Barton get a couple buckets late. – 8:43 PM
Keith Smith
@KeithSmithNBA
Nuggets lead 60-51 at the half
Tatum – 11 points
Brown/Grant/White – 8 points each
Smart – 4 points, 5 assists, 4 steals
Celtics – 5-19 threes
Celtics – 7 turnovers
Jokic – 8/11/8, 7 turnovers
Gordon – 11 points
Campazzo – 11 points
Nuggets – 7-22 threes
Nuggets – 14 turnovers – 8:41 PM
Michael Singer
@msinger
Among the more bizarre lines you’ll ever see: Nikola Jokic enters the half with 8 points, 11 rebounds, 8 assists, 7 turnovers and a +16 in 17 minutes.
#Nuggets
up 60-51 at the break. – 8:39 PM
Tom Westerholm
@Tom_NBA
It’s truly wild how much positive impact an MVP-caliber player like Jokic has on his team even when he has seven turnovers. – 8:32 PM
Julia Poe
@byjuliapoe
Vooch getting things done in the midrange at the start of this one. He’s 4-4 from the field so far tonight. – 8:27 PM
Keith Smith
@KeithSmithNBA
I know Nuggets fans know this, but there really are two different Denver teams:
The good one when Jokic and most of the starters are out there.
The bad one when Jokic and most of the starters sit. – 8:24 PM
John Karalis
@John_Karalis
Jokic already has 6 assists. Celtics have to make sure they’re helping appropriately and from good angles. They can’t just give Jokic obvious, clear lanes he can see a mile away – 8:23 PM
Sean Grande
@SeanGrandePBP
Denver this year…
Jokic on court: +348
Jokic off court: -233
Tonight…
Jokic on court: +7 (10 minutes)
Jokic off court: -10 (3 minutes)
35-32, Boston, early 2nd. – 8:12 PM
Keith Smith
@KeithSmithNBA
Nuggets lead 32-30 after one
Tatum – 9 points
Horford – 7 points, 5 rebounds
Brown – 4 points
Celtics – 3-10 three-pointers
Celtics – 2 turnovers
Jokic – 7/6/4, 5 turnovers
Gordon – 8 points
Barton – 6 points
Nuggets – 56.5% shooting
Nuggets – 6 turnovers – 8:09 PM
Harrison Wind
@HarrisonWind
Nuggets going with Austin Rivers over Davon Reed and JaMychal Green over DeMarcus Cousins tonight on their second unit. Early results are not good. Celtics go on a 7-2 run to close the quarter after Nikola Jokic checks out. – 8:08 PM
Gordon Gross
@GMoneyNuggs
Denver really needs to take care of the ball. Jokic is goin for a quadruple double at this rate, but turnovers as the 4th category is not great. – 7:59 PM
Keith Smith
@KeithSmithNBA
Grant is guarding Jokic now. Grant’s best game of a difficult sophomore season came when he helped lock up Jokic in a big road win. Curious to see if he can similar success again. – 7:59 PM
Michael Singer
@msinger
That’s 5 turnovers so far from Nikola Jokic, to go along with 7 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists in 8 minutes. – 7:59 PM
Jay King
@ByJayKing
Celtics with their worst start at least since Atlanta. Defense just not locked in. Nikola Jokic dominating. Derrick White set to check in at the next whistle. – 7:55 PM
Michael Singer
@msinger
Bones already changing the speed of Denver’s starters. He helped create Joker’s put-back layup by corraling the defensive board and pushing it. Encouraging start. – 7:48 PM
John Karalis
@John_Karalis
12-2 run for the Nuggets who hit a couple of 3’s (one where Jeff Green had like 5 seconds to shoot). Jokic is backing down in the post and passing out of that to find guys open. Need to make things uncomfortable him there – 7:47 PM
Kelsey Russo
@kelseyyrusso
Not a great first quarter for the #Cavs
on the defensive end. Cavs gave up 47 points to the Pacers, who shot 10 of 12 from 3.
Cavs shot 9 of 19 (47.4%) from the field and 4 of 6 (66.7%) from 3. Kevin Love had three of the Cavs’ 3s and has a 10 early points.
Indy leads 47-28. – 7:37 PM
Chris Fedor
@ChrisFedor
Well … Kevin Love, the wily old veteran trying to keep #Cavs
in it against the new-look Pacers who are LIGHTING IT UP from 3-point range. I mean, they are 9-11 from deep. Many of them uncontested, but still … – 7:32 PM
Keith Smith
@KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Robert Williams
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Nuggets starters:
Nikola Jokic
Jeff Green
Aaron Gordon
Will Barton
Bones Hyland – 7:06 PM
Rob Schaefer
@rob_schaef
Stat to watch in Bulls-Wolves tonight:
DeMar DeRozan enters play averaging 7.9 FTAs per game, 8th in NBA. Minnesota ranks dead last in fouls per game (21.7), opponent FTA rate (.291) and opponent FTA per game (25.2)
Chris Finch cited that as point of emphasis for his group – 7:06 PM
Sean Grande
@SeanGrandePBP
Nuggets at Celtics – TD Garden – February 11, 2022 – Starting Lineups
Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, R. Williams
Denver – Bones Hyland, Will Barton, Jeff Green, Aaron Gordon, Nikola Jokic
OUT: Boston: Theis Denver: Jamal Murray, Monte Morris, Michael Porter pic.twitter.com/7n5s2aBqEY
– 7:06 PM
Dane Moore
@DaneMooreNBA
My @PrizePicks
for Wolves-Bulls
KAT over 37.5 pts + rebs + asts
– Only have Vooch/Bradley to check him
Vucevic over 3.5 asts
– Lotta short roll
Green over 16.5 pts + rebs + asts
– Think he plays a lot
DeRozan over 7 FTs
– Don’t think he’ll have trouble getting to line – 7:02 PM
Serena Winters
@SerenaWinters
Kevin Love on Caris LeVert: “High character person…Both sides of the ball, he can just be devastating to other teams…A guy that’s a walking bucket, has size & an unbelievable attitude… just in every way adds to our team.” #LetEmKnow
– 6:55 PM
Neil Dalal
@NeilDalal96
Tommy Sheppard said he talked with Bradley Beal after his surgery and said Beal is “excited” about the Wizards’ trade acquisitions
Wes Unseld Jr. set a lofty bar of Beal and Kristaps Porzingis reaching Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic levels – 5:57 PM
Mark Montieth
@MarkMontieth
The 15-man @Indiana Pacers
‘ roster, excluding Rubio and Perry, includes 9 first-round draft picks and seven players who were among the top 15 choices. Tristan Thompson (4), Buddy Hield (6), Jalen Smith (10), Myles Turner (11), Tyrese Haliburton (12), Chris Duarte (13), T.J. Warren (14). – 5:26 PM
Sean Grande
@SeanGrandePBP
After 48 hours of trade talk, a real live game tonight.
And for the hottest team in the NBA the last five weeks, their toughest test…only Boston and Phoenix have been better than Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets.
NBA – NET RATING (Last five weeks) pic.twitter.com/zVdelxcIKG
– 4:45 PM
Rob Schaefer
@rob_schaef
Zach LaVine on winding up on opposite All-Star team as DeMar DeRozan: “It’s gonna be fun, regardless. We’re on the (same) team every day anyway, so we might as well go out there and have a couple cool photos getting matched up with each other.” – 1:08 PM