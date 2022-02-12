Grizzlies vs. Hornets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Memphis Grizzlies (39-18) play against the Charlotte Hornets (28-28) at Spectrum Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Saturday February 12, 2022
Memphis Grizzlies 101, Charlotte Hornets 83 (Q4 09:56)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
4th quarter loading…..
📺 Watch the final quarter now on @GrizzOnBally 📺
📻 Listen to the final quarter now on @929espn 📻 pic.twitter.com/scs1t9U3kd – 9:04 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
end of the 3rd quarter
Hornets 75
Grizzlies 99
Ja: 19 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists
Bane: 17 points, 5 assists, 3 steals, 3 rebounds
Trip: 17 points, 8 rebounds, 2 stocks
BC: 14 points, 3 rebounds, 2 stocks
Adams: 11 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 blocks – 9:02 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
how necessary to the television broadcast is having a cameraman on the floor almost directly under the basket? it cant be worth what just happened in Charlotte. – 8:58 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ja Morant limping gingerly to the locker room. Grizzlies up 18 but 12s status is more important right now. – 8:58 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
✈️✈️✈️
@Miles Bridges | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/9mWdUE1zP1 – 8:55 PM
Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker
Having to learn how to play with 25+ point leads is a good problem for the Grizzlies to deal with. – 8:52 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
when teams see us running in transition: pic.twitter.com/xAASyYFcgz – 8:42 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
*Checks score to the Hornets game* pic.twitter.com/VkCHMeGFvb – 8:36 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
IT AIN’T EVEN OUR BIRTHDAY BUT WE GONE BALL IF WE WANT TO.
@Jaren Jackson Jr. // #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/kZ2OHuKR4p – 8:15 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
COLUMN: “This is for the people that stayed with us,” Penny Hardaway said after Memphis got a season-altering win at Houston. He deserved every bit of satisfaction that might have given him.
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/c… – 8:14 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
HALFTIME
Hornets 43
Grizzlies 74
Bane: 17 points, 5 rebounds, 3 steals, 3 rebounds
Trip: 15 points, 6 rebounds, 1 block
Ja: 10 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists
BC: 10 points, 2 rebounds, 2 stocks
Adams: 9 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 blocks
Melt: 7 points, 5 rebounds, 2 steals – 8:12 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Halftime: Grizzlies lead Hornets 74-43
Memphis almost has as many paint points (42) as Charlotte does total. – 8:12 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
The Grizzlies are no longer on pace to score 150 points, so the Hornets have that and a gorgeous court going for them. – 8:11 PM
Peter Edmiston @peteredmiston
Jaren Jackson Jr just hit a 3 and did what appeared to be like a cha-cha version of the Snake. Grizzlies up 34. – 8:10 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
a p p l y i n g. p r e s s u r e.
@Ja Morant // @Brandon Clarke pic.twitter.com/fnW3NKauG2 – 8:08 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
LaMelo Ball hits the 3 and does the reload celebration.
Hornets down 33. – 8:02 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Full-court John Konchar to Ziaire Williams outlet passes for two-hand jams. Sure. – 8:02 PM
Peter Edmiston @peteredmiston
This is just an outrageous performance from the Grizzlies. Definitely helped by the Hornets seemingly unable to hit *anything* but that’s been helped by the Grizzlies playing ferocious defense on every possession. – 8:01 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
how many points we got? a lot.
how many highlights we cooking? a lot. – 8:01 PM
Peter Edmiston @peteredmiston
Grizzlies on a 58-28 run to start the game (there is currently 5:07 left in the first half) – 7:59 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Jaren and Bane a combined 6-11 from 3. Grizzlies have been a good offensive team without being a good shooting team. They’ve got the potential to be a better shooting team, and Jaren in particular is the key. – 7:53 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Another Grizzlies butt kicking here in Charlotte. Bane with 15 and Jaren with 11. – 7:51 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
14 points. 3/3 from three for @Desmond Bane 🔥
RT if des is your three point champion. pic.twitter.com/lvCwKVZFvN – 7:48 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
🐻⚪️⚪️⚪️
Us: 36 | @Charlotte Hornets: 15
📺 @GrizzOnBally | 📻 @929espn pic.twitter.com/iDIQOd2mDJ – 7:42 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
We have time to turn things around
#AllFly pic.twitter.com/qDGh48PiEt – 7:40 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
36-15 Grizzlies through one. Hornets are 4-26 from the floor. – 7:39 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
First quarter scoring differential in the last four Memphis Grizzlies games:
152-85
Wild. – 7:39 PM
First quarter scoring differential in the last four Memphis Grizzlies games:
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
having fun wit it.
@Ja Morant // @Brandon Clarke pic.twitter.com/c6gx0jMnvR – 7:35 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
The Grizzlies are just destroying the Hornets on the offensive glass – 7:27 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Steven Adams already has 8 rebounds and 4 offensive rebounds, and the 1st quarter isn’t even over – 7:27 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
8 points & 7 rebounds in the first quarter for @Steven Adams 🥝 pic.twitter.com/Ms76d4WwWy – 7:27 PM
Peter Edmiston @peteredmiston
Scary scary stuff from the Grizzlies. Blasting out of the gate with a 19-2 start against the Hornets. Offense, defense, transitions, it’s all coming so easily for them at this point. – 7:23 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
That transition sequence with Ziaire, Ja, and Bane gave me such an adrenaline rush – 7:23 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
The Grizzlies have been destroying opponents in the first quarter during their 4-game winning streak and they’re already up 14-2 on the Hornets. Holding Charlotte to 1-10 shooting. – 7:19 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
okay mr. nice shot 🔥
@Desmond Bane // #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/3YyX2t8O93 – 7:19 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Killer start for Memphis, as they’re up 14-2, 4 minutes into the 1st quarter – 7:18 PM
Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker
My favorite little-known NBA rule is the one requiring the Hornets to have a Zeller or a Plumlee on the roster at all times – 7:16 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Desmond Bane for 3, and again — Ja Morant is so good at finding his teammates at the very last second – 7:15 PM
Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker
I still don’t know why the Hornets don’t call their arena The Honeycomb Hideout – 7:11 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
What’s up, Grizz Nation? @PAKA_FLOCKA here for tonight’s game. Let’s see if the Grizzlies can make it 2 for 2 for Memphis basketball 😎 – 6:59 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
first five out 🆚 @Charlotte Hornets
〽️ @Ja Morant
〽️ @Desmond Bane
〽️ @Ziaire Williams
〽️ @Jaren Jackson Jr.
〽️ @RealStevenAdams
#GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/GSN9rVkXko – 6:54 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Safe to say there is a large Grizzlies presence inside Spectrum Center tonight. – 6:29 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
One thing I’ve noticed about Montrezl Harrell during pregame warmups: he hates missing 3-pointers. Gets really ticked off. pic.twitter.com/HwTZ6rLu9i – 5:58 PM
Geoff Calkins @geoff_calkins
Also, Memphis now 5-0 since Penny told me to stop asking bleeping questions. #youarewelcome – 5:46 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Based on Houston’s NET ranking coming into Saturday (No. 3), nobody in the country has a better road win than Memphis does now. Penny Hardaway and the Tigers back up everything they’ve been saying. – 5:41 PM
Geoff Calkins @geoff_calkins
What a win. Memphis ends Houston’s 37-game home winning streak, 69-59. – 5:40 PM
Chip Crain @3Shadesofblue
One of the games tonight that a casual NBA fan would really enjoy. I do remember being in the Charlotte airport after we lost by 61 wearing Grizz gear and even the airport twitter account trolled me that Kemba just hit another 3 from the parking lot #Memories – 5:36 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY REPORT vs MEM
Gordon Hayward (L Ankle) is out.
Cody Martin (L Ankle/Achilles Soreness) is out.
Jalen McDaniels (L Ankle Sprain) is out.
#AllFly | @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/bxNigdmx3a – 5:33 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
First home walkthrough for @Montrezl Harrell 👏👏👏
#ULTRADrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/agC01FD6PU – 5:31 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Let’s chat, Coach Borrego. 🐝
#AllFly vs. 🐻 #MEMvsCHA twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 5:16 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
It’s 70° outside. Might as well make it 🔥🔥🔥 inside for a big game with the Grizzlies and Mr. South Cack, Ja Morant, in town. pic.twitter.com/JeZuABEzub – 5:07 PM
Geoff Calkins @geoff_calkins
Every Memphis starter is plus for the half. Every Memphis sub is minus. – 4:26 PM
Geoff Calkins @geoff_calkins
Memphis led 14-4 at 15:12. Subbed out Duren, Williams and Quinones. Would have likely tightened anyway. But still. – 4:22 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Don’t stop BEElieving! 🤙
#AllFly | @GEICO pic.twitter.com/QEUWyuHUaP – 4:09 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
The best players on Memphis look better than Houston. Now, it’s a matter of making sure the best players stay on the court. – 3:55 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
21 questions with @De’Anthony Melton 😅
Go on the court with Melt in the latest #GrizzMicdUp
@Verizon | #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/WO2OHJqzBj – 2:02 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Time for your Saturday studies 🤓
#AllFly | @LendingTree pic.twitter.com/XwlBqpkW3V – 1:00 PM
