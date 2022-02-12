John Collins to miss next three games

Sarah K. Spencer: John Collins underwent an MRI today, which revealed a right foot strain. Collins is expected to miss the next three games. Following a period of rest, treatment and daily monitoring this week and throughout All-Star break, his status will be updated, Hawks say.
Source: Twitter @sarah_k_spence
Source: Twitter @sarah_k_spence
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
John Collins underwent an MRI today. It revealed a right foot strain. Collins is expected to miss the next three games. Following a period of rest, treatment and daily monitoring this week and throughout the All-Star break, his status will be updated as appropriate. – 7:03 PM
John Collins underwent an MRI today. It revealed a right foot strain. Collins is expected to miss the next three games. Following a period of rest, treatment and daily monitoring this week and throughout the All-Star break, his status will be updated as appropriate. – 7:03 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Atlanta’s John Collins (right foot strain) will miss the next three games and be treated through the All-Star break, Hawks say. – 7:02 PM
Atlanta’s John Collins (right foot strain) will miss the next three games and be treated through the All-Star break, Hawks say. – 7:02 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Hawks say John Collins is expected to miss the next three games after an MRI revealed a right foot strain. pic.twitter.com/t7Yz4ehV8g – 7:02 PM
The Hawks say John Collins is expected to miss the next three games after an MRI revealed a right foot strain. pic.twitter.com/t7Yz4ehV8g – 7:02 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
John Collins underwent an MRI today, which revealed a right foot strain.
Collins is expected to miss the next three games.
Following a period of rest, treatment and daily monitoring this week and throughout All-Star break, his status will be updated, Hawks say. – 7:01 PM
John Collins underwent an MRI today, which revealed a right foot strain.
Collins is expected to miss the next three games.
Following a period of rest, treatment and daily monitoring this week and throughout All-Star break, his status will be updated, Hawks say. – 7:01 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
John Collins underwent an MRI which revealed a right foot strain. Collins is expected to miss the next three games. Following a period of rest, treatment and daily monitoring this week and throughout the All-Star break, his status will be updated as appropriate. – 7:01 PM
John Collins underwent an MRI which revealed a right foot strain. Collins is expected to miss the next three games. Following a period of rest, treatment and daily monitoring this week and throughout the All-Star break, his status will be updated as appropriate. – 7:01 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Atlanta Hawks list John Collins as OUT for tomorrow afternoon’s game at the Boston Celtics.
Trae Young and Delon Wright are both probable to play. – 6:40 PM
The Atlanta Hawks list John Collins as OUT for tomorrow afternoon’s game at the Boston Celtics.
Trae Young and Delon Wright are both probable to play. – 6:40 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
John Collins is OUT for tomorrow with a right foot strain: pic.twitter.com/NFpW9l3E4y – 5:01 PM
John Collins is OUT for tomorrow with a right foot strain: pic.twitter.com/NFpW9l3E4y – 5:01 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
For tomorrow’s game at Boston:
Delon Wright (left hip flexor) is probable.
Trae Young (right hip discomfort) is probable.
John Collins (right foot strain) is out. – 5:00 PM
For tomorrow’s game at Boston:
Delon Wright (left hip flexor) is probable.
Trae Young (right hip discomfort) is probable.
John Collins (right foot strain) is out. – 5:00 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Nate McMillan said that John Collins and Delon Wright did not practice today. Their statuses for tomorrow are still yet undetermined. – 12:23 PM
Nate McMillan said that John Collins and Delon Wright did not practice today. Their statuses for tomorrow are still yet undetermined. – 12:23 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
I asked Nate McMillan for an update on John Collins.
He said Collins tweaked his heel, and also that Delon Wright tweaked his ankle. – 10:04 PM
I asked Nate McMillan for an update on John Collins.
He said Collins tweaked his heel, and also that Delon Wright tweaked his ankle. – 10:04 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Per Nate McMillan, John Collins reaggravated his heel and could not finish. Delon Wright tweaked an ankle and he was being cautious with Lou Williams’ hamstring that was still a little bit sore. – 10:03 PM
Per Nate McMillan, John Collins reaggravated his heel and could not finish. Delon Wright tweaked an ankle and he was being cautious with Lou Williams’ hamstring that was still a little bit sore. – 10:03 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Hawks say John Collins (right heel pain) will not return to tonight’s game. – 9:39 PM
Hawks say John Collins (right heel pain) will not return to tonight’s game. – 9:39 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Hawks say John Collins (right heel pain) will not return to tonight’s game. – 9:38 PM
Hawks say John Collins (right heel pain) will not return to tonight’s game. – 9:38 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
John Collins (right heel pain) will not return to the game. – 9:38 PM
John Collins (right heel pain) will not return to the game. – 9:38 PM
More on this storyline
Chris Kirschner: For tonight’s game at Toronto: John Collins (right shoulder soreness) is questionable. Lou Williams (low back spasms) is questionable. Danilo Gallinari (right hamstring tightness) is out. -via Twitter @ChrisKirschner / February 4, 2022
Kevin Chouinard: Updated injury report: John Collins (low back tension) is probable. De’Andre Hunter (right wrist injury recovery) is questionable. Clint Capela (L ankle sprain) is doubtful. Cam Reddish (R ankle sprain) is doubtful. Solomon Hill is out. Jalen Johnson (L ankle sprain) is out. -via Twitter @KLChouinard / January 12, 2022