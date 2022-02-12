Kevin Durant: We know we're in some deep shit

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
KD is hopeful he’ll be back after the All-Star break and he is confident that the Nets can get back on track once he gets back on the floor — and is able to start working with Simmons and co. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 8:23 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Greetings from Miami. Nets-Heat about to get underway. Brooklyn looking to avoid the losing streak reaching 11, with just 10 available players. Writing up Kevin Durant’s pregame comments to us, too. Updates to come. – 8:08 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
KD: “I like our group that we’re not sinking deeper and deeper into the hole. We know we’re in some deep sh**, don’t get me wrong, but we do understand that with a win, one win, it could just put us on the right track.” – 7:44 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Do you think Kyrie’s decision not to get vax had an impact on Harden wanting to leave?
KD “I can’t speculate on that, I wouldn’t know. There’s obviously going to be rumors about that. Kyrie has always been an easy scapegoat for everybody, especially for the media and the fans.” – 7:15 PM
Do you think Kyrie’s decision not to get vax had an impact on Harden wanting to leave?
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
KD also said he didn’t know Harden was unhappy until he started seeing the reports popping up over the last week. He said he thought everything was solid with Harden — but things started to deteriorate when he got injured and wasn’t around the team. – 7:01 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
KD just spoke for the first time in a few weeks — he sounds confident he’ll be back soon after the All-Star break but said he doesn’t want to come back at just “80 percent.” He is improving all the time though. – 6:57 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Durant thinks he’ll start to do more in the next couple of weeks. Isn’t sure on he’ll return, but is trending the right direction. – 6:53 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kevin Durant: “We know we’re in some deep sh1t. We understand that…But with one win, things can change.” #Nets – 6:51 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
KD on what could have been with the big three: “I’m proud of the brand of basketball we played.” Isn’t one to dwell. – 6:51 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kevin Durant said by the time he found out James Harden was unhappy, it was already late in the process. At that point, it was unlikely to be salvaged. #Nets – 6:49 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kevin Durant addressing us for the first time since his MCL. Said he’s getting better with each week, but it’s been a slow process. – 6:46 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kevin Durant adds the trade gives the #Nets players more of a sense of certainty. – 6:46 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
KD: “Im feeling better. Much better as each week passes. Its slow but Im looking forward to ramping things up.” #Nets – 6:45 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Nets ruled out Seth Curry and Andre Drummond for tonight’s game because the trade is still pending. So Nets without Durant, Simmons, Curry and Drummond. – 6:10 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Good news for Nets fans. KD was on the court with team in shoot around and Nash says he has been practicing with team for about a week. No timetable for return. – 11:55 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash said LaMarcus Aldridge is “days away not weeks away,” from returning from his ankle sprain. Kevin Durant is back doing court work but still has hurdles to clear before returning, too. – 11:55 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kevin Durant has been back on the court for the past week or so. Aldridge is days away, not weeks according to Steve Nash. #Nets – 11:53 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets likely starters: Kyrie Irving , Seth Curry, Ben Simmons, Kevin Durant, Andre Drummond
Second unit: Patty Mills, Cam Thomas, Kessler Edwards/Joe Harris, James Johnson, LaMarcus Aldridge
Reserves: Blake Griffin, Nic Claxton, Bruce Brown, Day’Ron Sharpe, Jevon Carter, DDJ – 10:37 AM
More on this storyline
Kyrie Irving: Lol I guess this is “breaking news” media nowadays. Keep my family name out y’all Simpleton articles. The Puppets are running wild Again -via Twitter @TheAthleticNBA / February 11, 2022
Harden, according to sources who were in the room when it happened, was seated in front of his locker, watching Irving, and looked at Kyrie like he had three heads. “Definitely a weird vibe between them,” one source said. “You could tell Harden was annoyed, and Kyrie wasn’t feeling James.” -via The Athletic / February 11, 2022
Zach Lowe on James Harden: I have heard that he is frustrated with the lack of spacing on the team. And the reason they don’t have spacing right now is because very often two or three of their best shootersare out. -via Spotify / February 8, 2022