Kings vs. Wizards: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Sacramento Kings (21-36) play against the Washington Wizards (29-29) at Capital One Arena
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Saturday February 12, 2022
Sacramento Kings 120, Washington Wizards 104 (Q4 04:07)
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
It’d be ridiculous to blame Tyrese Haliburton for De’Aaron Fox’s struggles this season.
However it’s very possible that the 2 primary ball handler system doesn’t work for Fox and he’s better as a scoring PG with a passing big. – 9:07 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
A 52-33 Kings advantage here in the second half. Kings with a 111-98 lead with 6:35 to play in DC – 9:03 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
4th quarter Fox stepping up with 9 points while Sabonis rests on the bench. Beautiful. – 9:03 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Fox is starting to put the Wizards away. 111-98 Kings with 6:35 remaining. – 9:02 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Sabonis is so effective one more night and until the end of 3rd quarter he took just 7 shots. His impact is big woth every possible way on the floor #SacramentoProud – 8:58 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
This group has already shown an ability to adapt and adjust as a game goes on. Something the former Kings core has struggled to do for years. – 8:56 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings retake the lead in the 3rd LEAD the Wizards 92-88 headed to the 4th in DC. Harrison Barnes with 19, De’Aaron Fox & Domantas Sabonis with 16 each. – 8:53 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Davion Mitchell with back-to-back games with two-handed jams. He’s so fun to watch – 8:52 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
With the entire fourth quarter remaining, Corey Kispert has a career-high six assists. – 8:50 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
One key adjustment by Gentry in the 2nd half: He made sure that he had Fox, Barnes or Sabonis out there.
First half bench lineup with Mitchell, Donte, Moe, Metu and Holmes struggled. – 8:49 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings lead 92-88 heading to the fourth. Plenty of guys trying to find their role with the team. Harrison Barnes leads with 19 points. – 8:49 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
The 10-year vet makes it looks easy 😏
@Harrison Barnes is up to 19 points on 7-of-9 shooting from the field 🔥 pic.twitter.com/2cakTnPNld – 8:48 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Donte Divincenzo & Davion Mitchell’s work rate on both ends is really fun. Something the Kings can count on nightly. – 8:48 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
The wizards are generating so many open looks from 3 they have to convert them. – 8:48 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
DiVincenzo’s shooting struggles continue as he makes his way back from offseason ankle surgery, but you can see why the Kings liked him so much for his competitive drive, defense and playmaking ability. He has four assists and he’s been very disruptive on the defensive end. – 8:48 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The other day, Deni Avdija completed an impressive windmill dunk during pregame with ease. In games, Avdija needs to start completing fast breaks with dunks rather than with scooping layup attempts. He’s missed out on a bunch of baskets by not dunking this season. – 8:46 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Uh oh — just watched the Pacers game from last night (their first post-trades), and it was very similar to how energized the Kings played the Wolves.
Pacers scored 47 points in the 1st Q against Cleveland’s top-5 defense (but did go on to lose).
Wolves play the Pacers tomorrow. – 8:42 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
HB is loving life with Sabonis out there. Barnes has 11 of his 18 points here in the 3rd quarter. – 8:42 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Money Mitchell 🤑
@Davion Mitchell hits a corner three to tie it up 👌 pic.twitter.com/740ETl1bHJ – 8:41 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Kings stage an 8-0 run to take an 82-80 lead with 5:17 to play in the third quarter. They’re shooting 58.7% from the field, 50% from 3-point range and 84.2% at the free-throw line with 19 assists on 28 made baskets. – 8:38 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
🎯 On the mark! 🎯
#DCAboveAll | @Corey Kispert pic.twitter.com/eJxuVqIWnU – 8:31 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Kyle Kuzma recorded his first career triple-double in Washington’s last game. He has an outside chance at duplicating the feat tonight. With 9:24 remaining in the third quarter, he has 17 points, four rebounds and five assists. – 8:27 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Kentucky’s TyTy Washington day-to-day with lower leg injury.
zagsblog.com/2022/02/12/ken… – 8:27 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Week in review: Kings add All-Star big man, five others via trade. Hiding in here is the special guest announcement for the upcoming Off the Record with The Kings Beat virtual Happy Hour Part 3 set for Thursday! kings-beat.beehiiv.com/p/week-review-… – 8:24 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
It’s HBCU Night at @CapitalOneArena! pic.twitter.com/O4M6M8GIae – 8:20 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
HALFTIME: Kings trail the Wizards, 65-59.
👑 @Moe Harkless: 15 PTS, 4 REB
👑 @Domantas Sabonis: 12 PTS, 7 REB, 3 AST
👑 @De’Aaron Fox : 10 PTS, 2 AST pic.twitter.com/3coMsgkpIU – 8:10 PM
HALFTIME: Kings trail the Wizards, 65-59.
👑 @Moe Harkless: 15 PTS, 4 REB
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
The Fox-Sabonis two man game looks pretty legit so far. Kings have a lot of options out of it. – 8:09 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Washington leads Sacramento 65-59 at halftime. Moe Harkless with 15 points in the half as his Kings still trying to figure out the addition of 6 players. – 8:08 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Halfway there!
Kuzma: 17 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST
Kispert: 9 PTS, 5 REB
Bryant: 9 PTS, 4-5 FG
Halfway there!
Kuzma: 17 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST
Kispert: 9 PTS, 5 REB
Bryant: 9 PTS, 4-5 FG
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Haltime: Wizards 65, Kings 59. After trailing by 12 with 1:54 to play in the half, the Kings close with an 11-5 run to cut the deficit to six at the break. – 8:07 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Two members of the 2012-13 Orlando Magic are facing off tonight against each other: Sacramento’s Maurice Harkless and Washington’s Ish Smith. Harkless is in his 10th NBA season. Smith is in his 12th NBA season. That Magic team went 20-62. – 8:07 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings trail 65-59 heading to the half. Harkless leads with 15 points. Sabonis has 12 points, 7 rebounds. Fox is in double-figures with 10. – 8:06 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards go into halftime up 65-59 on the Kings. Kyle Kuzma leads all scorers with 17 pts on 6-9 FG. Wiz have scored 17 pts off 9 Kings TOs. – 8:05 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
#DCAboveAll 65
#SacramentoProud 59
Halftime.
Kuzma 17 Sabonis 12
Kispert 9 Harkless 13
Hachimura 8 Fox 10 – 8:05 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Kuz can’t be stopped 💪
#DCAboveAll | @Kyle Kuzma pic.twitter.com/tFQj11iEIT – 8:05 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
We have a foul on a three to end the half and a coaches challenge by Washington. – 8:04 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
ICYMI: Buddy Hield is on the Pacers!
Former #Kings Assistant Coach Larry Lewis tells @talkhoops and @ReggieTheus what Buddy Hield brings to Indiana #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/274ZennckJ – 8:03 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
No space needed 😤
#DCAboveAll | @Kyle Kuzma pic.twitter.com/UP0NGtmZJV – 7:57 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Wizards’ ball movement and unselfishness have been strong tonight. Late in the second quarter, they have assists on 18 of their 23 baskets. – 7:56 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Why does Kyle Kuzma turn into prime MJ every time he plays the Kings? – 7:54 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Cashin’ out 😛😛😛
#DCAboveAll | @Rui Hachimura pic.twitter.com/xxj11OljWR – 7:51 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
This was a tough move by Rui Hachimura. Quick crossover and finish through contact vs. a fellow Gonzaga alum. pic.twitter.com/rIUeYSI6Es – 7:50 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Since the trade deadline, the ball has been moving a lot for the wizards, and the energy increase is evident. – 7:50 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
The Wizards are going to mess around and get a playoff series, huh?
This post trade deadline team has been fun to watch. – 7:49 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
The last time the Clippers lost at least 4 games in a row was a 5-game losing streak in January 2019.
Since then, the Clippers have won 7 games in a row to avoid what would be a 4th consecutive loss, including three times this season (at Los Angeles, at Sacramento, vs Hawks) – 7:49 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Corner three gang 👌🙌
@Donte DiVincenzo gets his first bucket as a member of the Sacramento Kings 👑 pic.twitter.com/IdQOQMAAlX – 7:46 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Ish Smith has had an impressive first stint in his Wizards return tonight. In nine minutes, he has seven points, one rebound, four assists, two steals and zero turnovers. – 7:44 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Donte DiVincenzo’s first 3 points for Sacramento on his 4th shot. Coming off the ankle surgery he’s still looking for that consistency – 7:39 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Ish with the tear drop swish!
#DCAboveAll | @Ish Smith pic.twitter.com/axuAEE3WF6 – 7:38 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wizards lead the Kings 29-24 after one. Kuzma has 6 pts, 2 reb and 2 ast. Wiz are shooting 52% FG. – 7:35 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings trail the ‘Zards 29-24 after 1. Donte DiVincenzo’s first shot attempts were from the perimeter, two rimmed out, the other was a frustrating air ball. – 7:34 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings trail 29-24 after 1Q. Lots of cuts. Lots of new faces. Not a lot of defensive continuity. – 7:33 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Swipin’ on defense, slammin’ on offense.
#DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/cjzh4TurxT – 7:32 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Bradley Beal, a cast protecting his surgically repaired left wrist and his left arm in a sling, is attending tonight’s game. pic.twitter.com/fiL07RxPPA – 7:27 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Donte DiVincenzo is at the scorer’s table. Coming on to make his Kings debut. – 7:25 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
TB gets the first bucket of the night!
#DCAboveAll | @DraftKings Daily Fantasy pic.twitter.com/O6MXmQjuA7 – 7:21 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Barnes finds a cutting Sabonis for an easy lay in. It’s contagious. – 7:15 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd said he hasn’t added anyone to fill Kristaps Porzingis’ spot on the 3-man “leadership council” with Luka, THJ.
Kidd suggested Jalen Brunson as the next option.
“Maybe we vote to see if we can let him on. … Maybe we keep the council with 2. That’s easier on me.” – 7:07 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Bradley Beal probably like, wish I got this love from officials on the court 😭
pic.twitter.com/JVsSicwFah – 7:02 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
As Ish Smith gets set to make his return to the Wizards tonight, read my story from two years ago about his unusual pregame routine which sometimes includes watching the show ‘Everybody Loves Raymond.’ nbcsports.com/washington/wiz… – 6:47 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Tonight’s Starting Lineup Powered by @Verizon ⤵️
👑 @De’Aaron Fox
👑 @Justin Holiday
👑 @Harrison Barnes
👑 @Moe Harkless
👑 @Domantas Sabonis pic.twitter.com/h7SJSIT46i – 6:46 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Moe Harkless should get a lot of good looks tonight from 3pt range. Gotta make defenses respect it at least a little. – 6:42 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Kristaps Porzingis was one of the Mavs’ best quotes … and they traded him for two more really insightful guys.
If Davis Bertans can get going on the court, watch for a whole bunch of witty, honest quotes in postgame interviews to come. – 6:40 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Ready to roll in The District.
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/ED6NMTzscG – 6:37 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Tonight’s starting 5️⃣ #DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/tWTLmj4nL9 – 6:36 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans, the Mavs’ new additions via trade with the Wizards, will wait until Tuesday at the earliest to make their Dallas debuts. – 6:36 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Spencer Dinwiddie said Tommy Sheppard called him 5 minutes before the trade news broke and was appreciative of his professionalism
Dinwiddie thanked Sheppard as well as Ted Leonsis and Bradley Beal for giving him an opportunity in his introductory press conference for the Mavs – 6:33 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings will start De’Aaron Fox, Justin Holiday, Harrison Barnes, Moe Harkless and Domantas Sabonis vs. Wizards – 6:32 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Starters for @Sacramento Kings at Washington Wizards – 2/12:
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Justin Holiday
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Maurice Harkless
C – Domantas Sabonis – 6:32 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Starters for @Sacramento Kings at Washington Wizards – 2/12:
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Justin Holiday
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Maurice Harkless
C – Domantas Sabonis – 6:32 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Updated Injury Report at Washington Wizards – 2/12:
Jeremy Lamb (left ankle soreness) – OUT
Maurice Harkless (right ankle sprain) – AVAILABLE – 6:31 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Jeremy Lamb is a late scratch tonight for the Kings due to ankle soreness – 6:31 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Jeremy Lamb is OUT with left ankle soreness.
Moe Harkless is available to play. – 6:31 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Updated Injury Report at Washington Wizards – 2/12:
Jeremy Lamb (left ankle soreness) – OUT
Maurice Harkless (right ankle sprain) – AVAILABLE – 6:31 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Kristaps Porzingis is taking time to take selfies, sign autographs, and doing it with big smiles. I can say he is a cool down to earth guy. #DcFAMILY will love him. – 6:17 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
First fits in D.C. 🔥
#DCAboveAll | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/qF6wVASmMN – 6:12 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Kristaps Porzingis is currently warming up on the floor. His shooting looks good, and he’s moving around great.
#DCAboveAll – 6:10 PM
Chris Miller @cmillsnbcs
Kristaps Porzingis not playing tonight but getting some shots up. Oh hi @Kyle Kuzma pic.twitter.com/m7vZyTuaN8 – 6:07 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Saturday night hoops in 6️⃣0️⃣ minutes.
📍 @CapitalOneArena
🎙 @Team980
📺 @NBCSWashington
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne – 6:00 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Coach Unseld: Kristaps Porzingis (right knee bone bruise) will not play tonight vs. Sacramento and is considered day-to-day. – 5:56 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Asked Coach Alvin Gentry what jumps out at him in regards to the Washington Wizards roster
The Philly Win, the sharing of the Ball, it’s a little but like us sharing the ball, Kuz had a triple-double, playing good team basketball, missing Beal, and the team has stepped up.” – 5:47 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Neemias Queta is inactive tonight. No injury issue or anything, just not enough roster spots on the active roster. – 5:44 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Alvin Gentry thinks Donte DiVincenzo has a good feel, trusts his Villanova pedigree, and has a toughness about him. After only appearing in 17 games this season in the wake of a surgically repaired ankle and isn’t worried with his shooting woes. – 5:43 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Alvin Gentry on Donte DiVincenzo adjusting to #SacramentoProud says Villanova guys are really prepared for the NBA credits, Coach Jay Wright. – 5:43 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Alvin Gentry said he wants to get DiVincenzo, Jackson and Lyles minutes tonight vs. the Wizards. – 5:39 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Ish Smith is baaaaack. Here he is warming up before Wizards-Kings.
Plus my 3 keys to the game, including why the Wizards have to keep De’Aaron Fox out of the paint. Game tips at 7 pm on @NBCSWashington. pic.twitter.com/Jbticzyg2U – 5:38 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings starters vs. Wizards:
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Justin Holiday
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Maurice Harkless
C – Domantas Sabonis
* If Harkless can’t go, Chimezie Metu will start at PF – 5:36 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
According to Alvin Gentry, Moe Harkless will start if he’s available. If not, Metu will start with the group of Fox, Holiday, Barnes and Sabonis. – 5:36 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings interim coach Alvin Gentry has never had to incorporate six new players at this stage in a season. It will be an adjustment. – 5:36 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Maurice Harkless will be active tonight vs. the Wizards. “If he can go” after his pregame routine, “we’ll probably start him,” interim Kings coach Alvin Gentry says. – 5:34 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Asked Coach about what he likes from the Rui Hachimura , Deni Avdija & Kyle Kuzma lineup.
“Switching, Size, Pseudo point guard play, versatility & girth. He says it may not work all the time, but it’s a good option to have. #DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/j1Ow5NU2Ek – 5:34 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Wizards coach Wes Unseld Jr. says he will have 10 players in uniform tonight. Kristaps Porzingis is day-to-day with his knee injury. – 5:34 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings interim head coach Alvin Gentry says everyone will be available aside from Neemias Queta and Terence Davis, of course. – 5:33 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wes Unseld Jr. says Kristaps Porzingis has passed his physical and has cleared all medical hurdles to make the trade official. He isn’t playing yet because of the bone bruise. – 5:30 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Wizards are considering Kristaps Porzingis as day-to-day due to his bone bruise in his knee, Wes Unseld Jr. said. Porzingis will not play tonight, but he has passed his physical. – 5:29 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Head coach Wes Unseld Jr. says Ish Smith will play tonight. Kristaps Porzingis will not, as expected, and Unseld Jr. says it’s because of his right knee bone bruise. He’s considered day-to-day. – 5:25 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Pregame Coach Wes Unseld Jr says Porzingis is (OUT) tonight. No rush, nothing serious just dealing with lingering bone bruise.
#DCAboveAll – 5:23 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Kings tip-off in less than 2 hours 👍 pic.twitter.com/wZGLaNybJY – 5:13 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
🎤 KP and Ish spoke to the media for the first time since arriving in D.C.!
#DCAboveAll | @MedStarHealth – 5:09 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Our 21.5 assist ratio on Thursday against Brooklyn was tied for our fourth-highest of the season.
#DCAboveAll | @DXCTechnology pic.twitter.com/dmPLjxFdz7 – 4:50 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Monte McNair on Fox/Sabonis: “We think his skillset complements De’Aaron. De’Aaron’s skillset complements him. And Domas’ skillset complements just about everybody. He might have been able to get me some open shots out there, so we’re excited to see those two guys together.” – 4:43 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
The next Black Owned DMV Spotlight, presented by @CapitalOne, is Mahogany Books!
Check them out at section 115 at our HBCU & Education Night TONIGHT! – 4:35 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Kristaps Porzingis was introduced by the Wizards today. He says he hopes to prove in Washington he can stay healthy and help the Wizards make at least the play-in tournament this season. nbcsports.com/washington/wiz… – 4:30 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
For the remainder of the season our partner FTX is giving away bitcoin to @UrbanAlliance and a lucky fan for every block we have!
#DCAboveAll | @FTX_Official – 4:20 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings GM Monte McNair gives his thoughts on the moves made ahead of the trade deadline, what Sacramento gained, lost and the expectations for the future.
FULL VIDEO: https://t.co/aPeHjJaldt pic.twitter.com/HRDCBLsDYH – 4:04 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
The wings will be on display tonight!
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/ilC2E4Y2OR – 3:50 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Go behind the scenes of the first day in D.C. for Kristaps Porzingis, Ish Smith and Vernon Carey!
#DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/UnddnmJFEl – 3:40 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
With Bradley Beal’s season over it’s kinda nuts this is his fourth straight year shooting 35% from three or under (finished at 30% in 40 games this season).
First six seasons he broke 40% three times and his worst was 37.5%. – 3:32 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Kings GM Monte McNair on the belief that other teams didn’t know Tyrese Haliburton was available via trade:
“Maybe don’t believe everything that’s out there. We do our due diligence. Anytime there’s a player that we think can help us, we go kick the tires on that player.” – 3:13 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
A quick turnaround inside Capital One Arena is necessary today after the Georgetown men’s basketball team lost to Creighton here earlier this afternoon. This picture was taken at 3:08 p.m. The Wizards will host the Kings here at 7. pic.twitter.com/RQmDet7NDz – 3:10 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Justin Holiday spent 35% of his NBA career with the Pacers, a total of 194 games.
“(Pacers fans) showed me so much love and that means more to me than you know. Thank you Pacers for the opportunity and experience.” pic.twitter.com/yyMifXh3mz – 2:39 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings GM Monte McNair on making moves without giving up any draft picks: “Now we can use our picks and that flexibility starting this summer to continue to improve the team and add talent around the guys we have.” – 2:29 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
“We want competitors, toughness” – Kings GM Monte McNair on what he’s looking for from his team. – 2:15 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
While the postseason play in tournament or the playoffs themselves would be great, Kings GM Monte McNair said the trades before the deadline, particularly landing Sabonis & DiVincenzo is to build for the future, not just the next few months. – 2:13 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Monte McNair on the Kings deadline moves: “This was about a multi-year improvement…it’s not just about the next two months.” pic.twitter.com/GbKrg9TN47 – 2:13 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Monte McNair speaking to the Kings media now. pic.twitter.com/HxTqHrbxKp – 2:07 PM
Jason Jones @mr_jasonjones
ICYMI … Kings made some moves … podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/rul… – 2:02 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
🎥 Watch as Kings GM Monte McNair speaks with media following the 2022 NBA Trade Deadline. twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 1:59 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Getting ready for Sacramento Kings GM Monte McNair’s post-trade deadline presser. pic.twitter.com/ASgdjeOqPW – 1:54 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Update: Donte DiVincenzo, Josh Jackson and Trey Lyles are available to play tonight in Washington. – 1:37 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
🚨 Donte DiVincenzo, Josh Jackson and Trey Lyles are available to play tonight in Washington. – 1:36 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Trade official: Donte DiVincenzo, Josh Jackson and Trey Lyles are available to play at Washington. – 1:36 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Donte DiVincenzo, Josh Jackson and Trey Lyles are available to play at Washington. – 1:35 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Kings says Donte DiVincenzo, Josh Jackson and Trey Lyles are available to play today in Washington. – 1:35 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“It’s a blessing.” Aaron Holiday on joining #Suns.
Said he was about to take a nap before a game when getting a call from Wizards GM Tommy Sheppard he was getting traded. pic.twitter.com/Hpo17bWU8p – 1:35 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
I’m told the Kings are still awaiting word on the availability of Donte DiVincenzo, Josh Jackson and Trey Lyles for tonight’s game vs. the Wizards. All seven players involved in the trade must complete physicals before they can be cleared. – 1:10 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
𝗪𝗛𝗔𝗧 𝗔 𝗗𝗘𝗕𝗨𝗧!
Watch as two-time All-Star @Domantas Sabonis makes his debut in a thrilling win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. 👑🎥 pic.twitter.com/id2GddGwcU – 1:00 PM
