Knicks vs. Blazers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

February 12, 2022

Game streams

The New York Knicks (25-31) play against the Portland Trail Blazers (34-34) at Moda Center

Game Time: 5:00 PM EST on Saturday February 12, 2022

New York Knicks 98, Portland Trail Blazers 86 (Q4 08:01)

Steve Popper @StevePopper
And this time, Knicks say Mitchell Robinson will not return. – 7:06 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Mitchell Robinson is now OUT for the rest of the game with a sore left ankle, Knicks say. – 7:06 PM
Portland Trail Blazers PR @TrailBlazersPR
Third Quarter Box Score: Knicks 92, Trail Blazers 77
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Knicks 92, Blazers 77: end of third quarter. 20 points, 8 assists for @Anfernee Simons. 17 points, 2 assists for @Josh Hart. 8 points, 13 rebounds, 3 assists for @Jusuf Nurkic. 12 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists for @Ben McLemore. – 6:58 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Josh Hart is sitting on 17 points and has hit 3-6 threes through 3 quarters, but the Trail Blazers are trailing the Knicks 92-77 IN Portland. – 6:58 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Through three quarters, the Knicks lead the Trail Blazers 92-77.
• Randle 24-15-5
• Walker 21 pts
• Grimes 20-3-3
• Simons 20 pts, 8 asts
• Hart 17 pts
Knicks scored 39 points in the third quarter. – 6:57 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
maybe don’t wreck mitchell robinson’s ankle when you’re up by double digits challenge – 6:57 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Robinson shakes off the limp for a lob from Burks and a dunk – until that he had 0 points and 0 rebounds in 14 minutes. – 6:55 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Mitchell Robinson is limping up and down the floor but staying in. Hurt his ankle earlier in the game. – 6:55 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Reddish just missed a three and came down limping. Mitch is also limping. – 6:54 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
The Blazers are bad but the vibes are a complete 180 from a week ago. You can feel a shift in energy in the building. – 6:53 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
#Blazers are rebuilding and all eyes will be on whether Damian Lillard wants to stay here next season. According to a source, Lillard, out for the season, has seen his interest in #Knicks lessen nypost.com/2022/02/12/kni…6:51 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
I guess we could put it this way – the Knicks are on an 82-49 run. – 6:47 PM
Jay Allen @PDXjay
Josh Hart is called for his second career Flagrant foul. His only other Flagrant came during his second season in the NBA (2018-19) when he was with the Lakers. – 6:44 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
After review, @Josh Hart is assessed a flagrant 1 for half throwing Grimes to the ground on a fastbreak – 6:44 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Defense to offense. Love to see it. pic.twitter.com/0jqpUX2YIQ6:43 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks now say Mitchell Robinson (sore left ankle) is questionable to return. – 6:42 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Mitchell Robinson has a sore left ankle and is questionable to return today in Portland, Knicks say. – 6:41 PM
New York Knicks PR @NY_KnicksPR
Mitchell Robinson (sore left ankle) is questionable to return. – 6:41 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Vets getting it done on both ends 💪 pic.twitter.com/YJik9Ve3EE6:39 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Taj Gibson +25 in 13 mins – 6:38 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Quentin Grimes does not look like a No. 25 pick. – 6:37 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Kemba Walker has 17 points already. He’s 4-5 from deep. It’s the first time Walker has scored in double-digits since Jan. 18, a nine-game stretch. – 6:29 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Quentin Grimes. Shooter 🎯 pic.twitter.com/oMEoPXh9IV6:29 PM

Sean Highkin @highkin
Throwback Kemba game. – 6:28 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Kemba firing right now – 6:27 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Kemba Walker is on fire today – 6-for-7 – 4-for-5 from 3 – 17 points in 14 minutes. – 6:27 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
The last time the Blazers tore it down this guy was heavily involved pic.twitter.com/WZoW57Wnjc6:26 PM

Portland Trail Blazers PR @TrailBlazersPR
First Half Box Score: Knicks 53, Trail Blazers 48
statsdmz.nba.com/pdfs/20220212/…6:13 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Halftime. Knicks lead the Trail Blazers 53-48.
• Randle 14-11-4
• Walker 11 pts
• Gibson 8 & 5
• Hart 13 pts
• Nurkic 6-11-3
Knicks shooting 39% from the field and 4-17 from deep. Blazers shooting 38% from the field and 7-23 from 3. – 6:11 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Knicks 53, Blazers 48: halftime. 13 points, 2 assists for @Josh Hart. 6 points, 11 rebounds, 3 assists for @Jusuf Nurkic. 8 points, 5 assists for @Anfernee Simons. – 6:11 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
It’s 53-48 Knicks at the half after Julius tries to top Ty Jerome by adding a shot that doesn’t hit the rim to the end of 20 seconds of dribbling. Still, Randle with 14 and 10 at the half. Kemba 11 points. – 6:10 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
When was the last time we saw Immanuel Quickley go all the way to the rim like that, instead of stepping back or going with the floater early? – 6:00 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
It’s about to be Jericho Sims time with Mitch already having 3 fouls and a break coming for Taj…and Nerlens watching from the back again. – 5:55 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Mitchell Robinson has three fouls. It’s gonna be a Taj Gibson kinda day. – 5:47 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
In a start against the Knicks, Warriors rookie Jonathan Kuminga tallied his fifth consecutive contest with double-figures in scoring. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/02/12/roo…5:47 PM
Portland Trail Blazers PR @TrailBlazersPR
First Quarter Box Score: Knicks 23, Trail Blazers 20
statsdmz.nba.com/pdfs/20220212/…5:43 PM
Jason Quick @jwquick
Think Blazers fans are going to like Josh Hart. Plays hard. Can shoot. Defend. – 5:42 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks started down 12-0 – outscored Blazers 21-4 and lead 23-20 after a first quarter that looked like both teams met new players this week. – 5:42 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Knicks 23, Blazers 20: end of first quarter. 10 points, 1 rebound/assist for @Josh Hart. 4 points, 6 rebounds, 1 assist for @Jusuf Nurkic. POR shooting 32 percent, NYK 40 percent. – 5:41 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
J Hart is leading us with 10 points in 9 minutes.
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/gQ0q9B1osQ5:41 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz
Through one quarter, the Knicks lead the Blazers 23-20.
• Randle 10 & 5
• Hart 10 pts
• Nurkic 4 & 6 – 5:41 PM
Chip Crain @3Shadesofblue
One of the games tonight that a casual NBA fan would really enjoy. I do remember being in the Charlotte airport after we lost by 61 wearing Grizz gear and even the airport twitter account trolled me that Kemba just hit another 3 from the parking lot #Memories5:36 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Miami wins at Wake. Not sure who the ACC will get in, but I still think the league winds up with at least 4, maybe 5 teams.
Duke, UNC and then likely 2 of Miami, Notre Dame and Wake. This road win for the ‘Canes could be big come Selection Sunday. – 5:35 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Elijah Hughes making his Blazers debut now – 5:34 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Blazers just abusing and picking on Kemba defensively – 5:25 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Hart now 2-2 from three and the Knicks have yet to score with 7:30 to play in the first quarter – 5:22 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
the Knicks scored – 5:22 PM
Jay Allen @PDXjay
Nice start for @Josh Hart in the first three minutes of his #Blazers career: played some tough straight-up D on Julius Randle, dove for a loose ball, and hit a three. #RipCity5:22 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Blazers have 2 starters who just arrived in trades and they up 7-0 on Knicks – timeout Knicks with 9:11 left in the first quarter. – 5:17 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Josh gets us on the board with a triple! – 5:16 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Josh Hart now shooting a career 100% from the field as a Blazer. – 5:15 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Starting 5 in sunny PDX ☀️
1⃣ @Anfernee Simons
1⃣1⃣ @Josh Hart
1⃣6⃣ @CJ Elleby
2⃣6⃣ @Justise Winslow
2⃣7⃣ @Jusuf Nurkic
#RipCity | @stormxio pic.twitter.com/zgOftkJZ5a4:55 PM

New York Knicks @nyknicks
Same 5️⃣ to start things off in Portland pic.twitter.com/prYncBqHzz4:50 PM

Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Josh Hart makes his @Portland Trail Blazers debut in the Grinch Kobe 6s 👀 pic.twitter.com/PuWUL9mWft4:47 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
The Knicks played at the league’s slowest pace over their first 50 games this season, averaging 95.4 possessions per game.
Over their last seven games, NY has averaged 100.1 possessions per game, which ranks inside the top-10 in the NBA during this span
tommybeer.substack.com/p/randles-revi…4:44 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Mitchell Robinson has grabbed at least 4 offensive rebounds in each of his nine games.
That’s the longest such streak in the NBA in two years (Andre Drummond in January of 2020) – 4:36 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
🏀 #RipCity   vs @New York Knicks
⌚️ 2:00PM
📺 @ROOTSPORTS_NW | https://t.co/yBftNpfldh
📻 @RipCityRadio620 pic.twitter.com/LZrq4PpJ9r4:15 PM

New York Knicks @nyknicks
𝑄𝑢𝑖𝑐𝑘 𝑓𝑜𝑐𝑢𝑠𝑒𝑑 𝑚𝑎𝑛 pic.twitter.com/ypcyOtEDzB4:05 PM

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After the Warriors couldn’t complete a late comeback run against the Knicks for their second consecutive loss, NBA Twitter chimed in with different reactions. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit…4:00 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Oregon Ducks football coach Dan Lanning in the building for today’s game vs. Knicks – 3:46 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Tonight’s Celebration of Black History Gameday Poster 🎨
Art by @omakasage pic.twitter.com/F5RLxGuZDU3:45 PM

Jay Allen @PDXjay
#Blazers say Dennis Smith Jr. (right elbow strain) is out for today’s game against the Knicks. – 3:43 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
𝐥𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥 𝐮𝐩!
#UltraDrip | @Immanuel Quickley pic.twitter.com/chjX7LDwSd3:40 PM

Jay Allen @PDXjay
Love Chauncey Billups telling the mighty New York media that aside from scouting the Knicks for today’s game he hasn’t paid much attention to them this season 😂 – 3:31 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Nerlens Noel and RJ Barrett are both OUT today in Portland, Tom Thibodeau says. He says Barrett is still day to day. – 3:31 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Nerlens and RJ are both out – 3:30 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Chauncey Billups says Josh Hart will play and start today. – 3:18 PM
Jay Allen @PDXjay
Chauncey Billups says he’ll start Anfernee Simons, Josh Hart, CJ Elleby, Justise Winslow, and Jusuf Nurkic today against New York. #RipCity3:18 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Josh Hart is starting for Portland today. – 3:18 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“You could see the writing on the wall”
Former #Blazers Shooting Guard @Bonzi Wells tells @talkhoops and @ReggieTheus why this could be the beginning of the end for Damian Lillard in Portland #RipCity pic.twitter.com/kMsEFW9M8F3:18 PM
Jason Quick @jwquick
Joe Ingles, one of the new Blazers, has arrived in Portland. He’s out for the season with an ACL injury and becomes a free agent this summer. Interim GM Joe Cronin said they value his Bird Rights. pic.twitter.com/kynO1nnaZR3:09 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
RJ Barrett (ankle) has been ruled out of today’s game in Portland.
Nerlens Noel still listed as questionable.
Eric Blesdsoe and Keon Johnson (whom the Blazers acquired via trade this week) will not play.
BTW, game tips off at 5 PM EST – 2:44 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Today we celebrate the vision, resilience & history of a community that has shaped our nation 🖤
#BlackHistoryMonth x #RipCity pic.twitter.com/4CzE3Tbj1P2:00 PM

New York Knicks @nyknicks
Which Knick would you trust as your QB?
🏈: @wingstop pic.twitter.com/BK751hZD9B2:00 PM

Greg Brown @gb3elite
It’s GameDay! #RipCity pic.twitter.com/96bGkjRZo01:47 PM

New York Knicks @nyknicks
Elite ball placement. Elite catch 😂 pic.twitter.com/vduHf2NzWs12:30 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
We welcome you to our annual Celebration of Black History Game!
A portion of proceeds from tonight’s game will go directly to @beamvillage, a local nonprofit working to break generational cycles for Black youth through community-driven educational support & initiatives. pic.twitter.com/wYKVylfr2612:15 PM

New York Knicks @nyknicks
Mood knowing that we don’t have to stay up past midnight for the game 😅 pic.twitter.com/Rl1lggfx9011:45 AM

Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_
Blazers Injury Report:
Eric Bledsoe (left Achilles), Joe Ingles (left knee; ACL tear), Keon Johnson (right ankle; sprain), Damian Lillard (core muscle recovery), Nassir Little (left shoulder recovery) and Didi Louzada (left knee; recovery) are out for today’s game against Knicks – 11:38 AM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Final stop in the West Coast trip!
🏀: vs. Trail Blazers
🕔: 5:00 PM ET
📺: @MSGNetworks | MSG GO
@BetMGM x #NewYorkForever pic.twitter.com/K4ynMLTaGi11:20 AM

Josh Hart @joshhart
Game Day x Match Day #RipCity #COYB11:18 AM

