Knicks vs. Blazers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The New York Knicks (25-31) play against the Portland Trail Blazers (34-34) at Moda Center
Game Time: 5:00 PM EST on Saturday February 12, 2022
New York Knicks 98, Portland Trail Blazers 86 (Q4 08:01)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Let’s go, @elijahhughes4_! pic.twitter.com/Wdd1rmqKXI – 7:06 PM
Let’s go, @elijahhughes4_! pic.twitter.com/Wdd1rmqKXI – 7:06 PM
Portland Trail Blazers PR @TrailBlazersPR
Third Quarter Box Score: Knicks 92, Trail Blazers 77
statsdmz.nba.com/pdfs/20220212/… – 7:03 PM
Third Quarter Box Score: Knicks 92, Trail Blazers 77
statsdmz.nba.com/pdfs/20220212/… – 7:03 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Knicks 92, Blazers 77: end of third quarter. 20 points, 8 assists for @Anfernee Simons. 17 points, 2 assists for @Josh Hart. 8 points, 13 rebounds, 3 assists for @Jusuf Nurkic. 12 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists for @Ben McLemore. – 6:58 PM
Knicks 92, Blazers 77: end of third quarter. 20 points, 8 assists for @Anfernee Simons. 17 points, 2 assists for @Josh Hart. 8 points, 13 rebounds, 3 assists for @Jusuf Nurkic. 12 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists for @Ben McLemore. – 6:58 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
NO ONE IS SAFE WHEN @Greg Brown TAKES FLIGHT!
(sorry @Trendon Watford 😩) pic.twitter.com/f3gJ40OFPD – 6:58 PM
NO ONE IS SAFE WHEN @Greg Brown TAKES FLIGHT!
(sorry @Trendon Watford 😩) pic.twitter.com/f3gJ40OFPD – 6:58 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Josh Hart is sitting on 17 points and has hit 3-6 threes through 3 quarters, but the Trail Blazers are trailing the Knicks 92-77 IN Portland. – 6:58 PM
Josh Hart is sitting on 17 points and has hit 3-6 threes through 3 quarters, but the Trail Blazers are trailing the Knicks 92-77 IN Portland. – 6:58 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
maybe don’t wreck mitchell robinson’s ankle when you’re up by double digits challenge – 6:57 PM
maybe don’t wreck mitchell robinson’s ankle when you’re up by double digits challenge – 6:57 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Robinson shakes off the limp for a lob from Burks and a dunk – until that he had 0 points and 0 rebounds in 14 minutes. – 6:55 PM
Robinson shakes off the limp for a lob from Burks and a dunk – until that he had 0 points and 0 rebounds in 14 minutes. – 6:55 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Reddish just missed a three and came down limping. Mitch is also limping. – 6:54 PM
Reddish just missed a three and came down limping. Mitch is also limping. – 6:54 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
The Blazers are bad but the vibes are a complete 180 from a week ago. You can feel a shift in energy in the building. – 6:53 PM
The Blazers are bad but the vibes are a complete 180 from a week ago. You can feel a shift in energy in the building. – 6:53 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
#Blazers are rebuilding and all eyes will be on whether Damian Lillard wants to stay here next season. According to a source, Lillard, out for the season, has seen his interest in #Knicks lessen nypost.com/2022/02/12/kni… – 6:51 PM
#Blazers are rebuilding and all eyes will be on whether Damian Lillard wants to stay here next season. According to a source, Lillard, out for the season, has seen his interest in #Knicks lessen nypost.com/2022/02/12/kni… – 6:51 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
I guess we could put it this way – the Knicks are on an 82-49 run. – 6:47 PM
I guess we could put it this way – the Knicks are on an 82-49 run. – 6:47 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
After review, @Josh Hart is assessed a flagrant 1 for half throwing Grimes to the ground on a fastbreak – 6:44 PM
After review, @Josh Hart is assessed a flagrant 1 for half throwing Grimes to the ground on a fastbreak – 6:44 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks now say Mitchell Robinson (sore left ankle) is questionable to return. – 6:42 PM
Knicks now say Mitchell Robinson (sore left ankle) is questionable to return. – 6:42 PM
New York Knicks PR @NY_KnicksPR
Mitchell Robinson (sore left ankle) is questionable to return. – 6:41 PM
Mitchell Robinson (sore left ankle) is questionable to return. – 6:41 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Kemba Walker is on fire today – 6-for-7 – 4-for-5 from 3 – 17 points in 14 minutes. – 6:27 PM
Kemba Walker is on fire today – 6-for-7 – 4-for-5 from 3 – 17 points in 14 minutes. – 6:27 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
The last time the Blazers tore it down this guy was heavily involved pic.twitter.com/WZoW57Wnjc – 6:26 PM
The last time the Blazers tore it down this guy was heavily involved pic.twitter.com/WZoW57Wnjc – 6:26 PM
Portland Trail Blazers PR @TrailBlazersPR
First Half Box Score: Knicks 53, Trail Blazers 48
statsdmz.nba.com/pdfs/20220212/… – 6:13 PM
First Half Box Score: Knicks 53, Trail Blazers 48
statsdmz.nba.com/pdfs/20220212/… – 6:13 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Knicks 53, Blazers 48: halftime. 13 points, 2 assists for @Josh Hart. 6 points, 11 rebounds, 3 assists for @Jusuf Nurkic. 8 points, 5 assists for @Anfernee Simons. – 6:11 PM
Knicks 53, Blazers 48: halftime. 13 points, 2 assists for @Josh Hart. 6 points, 11 rebounds, 3 assists for @Jusuf Nurkic. 8 points, 5 assists for @Anfernee Simons. – 6:11 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
It’s 53-48 Knicks at the half after Julius tries to top Ty Jerome by adding a shot that doesn’t hit the rim to the end of 20 seconds of dribbling. Still, Randle with 14 and 10 at the half. Kemba 11 points. – 6:10 PM
It’s 53-48 Knicks at the half after Julius tries to top Ty Jerome by adding a shot that doesn’t hit the rim to the end of 20 seconds of dribbling. Still, Randle with 14 and 10 at the half. Kemba 11 points. – 6:10 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
We’ll be right back.
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/eAYK8LkOvX – 6:10 PM
We’ll be right back.
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/eAYK8LkOvX – 6:10 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
what a find from @Justise Winslow! 👁️ pic.twitter.com/TrYXYrsmfI – 6:02 PM
what a find from @Justise Winslow! 👁️ pic.twitter.com/TrYXYrsmfI – 6:02 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
It’s about to be Jericho Sims time with Mitch already having 3 fouls and a break coming for Taj…and Nerlens watching from the back again. – 5:55 PM
It’s about to be Jericho Sims time with Mitch already having 3 fouls and a break coming for Taj…and Nerlens watching from the back again. – 5:55 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
In a start against the Knicks, Warriors rookie Jonathan Kuminga tallied his fifth consecutive contest with double-figures in scoring. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/02/12/roo… – 5:47 PM
In a start against the Knicks, Warriors rookie Jonathan Kuminga tallied his fifth consecutive contest with double-figures in scoring. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/02/12/roo… – 5:47 PM
Portland Trail Blazers PR @TrailBlazersPR
First Quarter Box Score: Knicks 23, Trail Blazers 20
statsdmz.nba.com/pdfs/20220212/… – 5:43 PM
First Quarter Box Score: Knicks 23, Trail Blazers 20
statsdmz.nba.com/pdfs/20220212/… – 5:43 PM
Jason Quick @jwquick
Think Blazers fans are going to like Josh Hart. Plays hard. Can shoot. Defend. – 5:42 PM
Think Blazers fans are going to like Josh Hart. Plays hard. Can shoot. Defend. – 5:42 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks started down 12-0 – outscored Blazers 21-4 and lead 23-20 after a first quarter that looked like both teams met new players this week. – 5:42 PM
Knicks started down 12-0 – outscored Blazers 21-4 and lead 23-20 after a first quarter that looked like both teams met new players this week. – 5:42 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Knicks 23, Blazers 20: end of first quarter. 10 points, 1 rebound/assist for @Josh Hart. 4 points, 6 rebounds, 1 assist for @Jusuf Nurkic. POR shooting 32 percent, NYK 40 percent. – 5:41 PM
Knicks 23, Blazers 20: end of first quarter. 10 points, 1 rebound/assist for @Josh Hart. 4 points, 6 rebounds, 1 assist for @Jusuf Nurkic. POR shooting 32 percent, NYK 40 percent. – 5:41 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
J Hart is leading us with 10 points in 9 minutes.
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/gQ0q9B1osQ – 5:41 PM
J Hart is leading us with 10 points in 9 minutes.
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/gQ0q9B1osQ – 5:41 PM
Chip Crain @3Shadesofblue
One of the games tonight that a casual NBA fan would really enjoy. I do remember being in the Charlotte airport after we lost by 61 wearing Grizz gear and even the airport twitter account trolled me that Kemba just hit another 3 from the parking lot #Memories – 5:36 PM
One of the games tonight that a casual NBA fan would really enjoy. I do remember being in the Charlotte airport after we lost by 61 wearing Grizz gear and even the airport twitter account trolled me that Kemba just hit another 3 from the parking lot #Memories – 5:36 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Miami wins at Wake. Not sure who the ACC will get in, but I still think the league winds up with at least 4, maybe 5 teams.
Duke, UNC and then likely 2 of Miami, Notre Dame and Wake. This road win for the ‘Canes could be big come Selection Sunday. – 5:35 PM
Miami wins at Wake. Not sure who the ACC will get in, but I still think the league winds up with at least 4, maybe 5 teams.
Duke, UNC and then likely 2 of Miami, Notre Dame and Wake. This road win for the ‘Canes could be big come Selection Sunday. – 5:35 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
We’re a fan of this @CJ Elleby / @Justise Winslow connection pic.twitter.com/LgWDbOdpx2 – 5:29 PM
We’re a fan of this @CJ Elleby / @Justise Winslow connection pic.twitter.com/LgWDbOdpx2 – 5:29 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Hart now 2-2 from three and the Knicks have yet to score with 7:30 to play in the first quarter – 5:22 PM
Hart now 2-2 from three and the Knicks have yet to score with 7:30 to play in the first quarter – 5:22 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Welcome to Portland, @Josh Hart ❤️ pic.twitter.com/zkjQkzjXeZ – 5:17 PM
Welcome to Portland, @Josh Hart ❤️ pic.twitter.com/zkjQkzjXeZ – 5:17 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Blazers have 2 starters who just arrived in trades and they up 7-0 on Knicks – timeout Knicks with 9:11 left in the first quarter. – 5:17 PM
Blazers have 2 starters who just arrived in trades and they up 7-0 on Knicks – timeout Knicks with 9:11 left in the first quarter. – 5:17 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Starting 5 in sunny PDX ☀️
1⃣ @Anfernee Simons
1⃣1⃣ @Josh Hart
1⃣6⃣ @CJ Elleby
2⃣6⃣ @Justise Winslow
2⃣7⃣ @Jusuf Nurkic
#RipCity | @stormxio pic.twitter.com/zgOftkJZ5a – 4:55 PM
Starting 5 in sunny PDX ☀️
1⃣ @Anfernee Simons
1⃣1⃣ @Josh Hart
1⃣6⃣ @CJ Elleby
2⃣6⃣ @Justise Winslow
2⃣7⃣ @Jusuf Nurkic
#RipCity | @stormxio pic.twitter.com/zgOftkJZ5a – 4:55 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Same 5️⃣ to start things off in Portland pic.twitter.com/prYncBqHzz – 4:50 PM
Same 5️⃣ to start things off in Portland pic.twitter.com/prYncBqHzz – 4:50 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Josh Hart makes his @Portland Trail Blazers debut in the Grinch Kobe 6s 👀 pic.twitter.com/PuWUL9mWft – 4:47 PM
Josh Hart makes his @Portland Trail Blazers debut in the Grinch Kobe 6s 👀 pic.twitter.com/PuWUL9mWft – 4:47 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
The Knicks played at the league’s slowest pace over their first 50 games this season, averaging 95.4 possessions per game.
Over their last seven games, NY has averaged 100.1 possessions per game, which ranks inside the top-10 in the NBA during this span
tommybeer.substack.com/p/randles-revi… – 4:44 PM
The Knicks played at the league’s slowest pace over their first 50 games this season, averaging 95.4 possessions per game.
Over their last seven games, NY has averaged 100.1 possessions per game, which ranks inside the top-10 in the NBA during this span
tommybeer.substack.com/p/randles-revi… – 4:44 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Mitchell Robinson has grabbed at least 4 offensive rebounds in each of his nine games.
That’s the longest such streak in the NBA in two years (Andre Drummond in January of 2020) – 4:36 PM
Mitchell Robinson has grabbed at least 4 offensive rebounds in each of his nine games.
That’s the longest such streak in the NBA in two years (Andre Drummond in January of 2020) – 4:36 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
🏀 #RipCity vs @New York Knicks
⌚️ 2:00PM
📺 @ROOTSPORTS_NW | https://t.co/yBftNpfldh
📻 @RipCityRadio620 pic.twitter.com/LZrq4PpJ9r – 4:15 PM
🏀 #RipCity vs @New York Knicks
⌚️ 2:00PM
📺 @ROOTSPORTS_NW | https://t.co/yBftNpfldh
📻 @RipCityRadio620 pic.twitter.com/LZrq4PpJ9r – 4:15 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After the Warriors couldn’t complete a late comeback run against the Knicks for their second consecutive loss, NBA Twitter chimed in with different reactions. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit… – 4:00 PM
After the Warriors couldn’t complete a late comeback run against the Knicks for their second consecutive loss, NBA Twitter chimed in with different reactions. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit… – 4:00 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Oregon Ducks football coach Dan Lanning in the building for today’s game vs. Knicks – 3:46 PM
Oregon Ducks football coach Dan Lanning in the building for today’s game vs. Knicks – 3:46 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Tonight’s Celebration of Black History Gameday Poster 🎨
Art by @omakasage pic.twitter.com/F5RLxGuZDU – 3:45 PM
Tonight’s Celebration of Black History Gameday Poster 🎨
Art by @omakasage pic.twitter.com/F5RLxGuZDU – 3:45 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
𝐥𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥 𝐮𝐩!
#UltraDrip | @Immanuel Quickley pic.twitter.com/chjX7LDwSd – 3:40 PM
𝐥𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥 𝐮𝐩!
#UltraDrip | @Immanuel Quickley pic.twitter.com/chjX7LDwSd – 3:40 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“You could see the writing on the wall”
Former #Blazers Shooting Guard @Bonzi Wells tells @talkhoops and @ReggieTheus why this could be the beginning of the end for Damian Lillard in Portland #RipCity pic.twitter.com/kMsEFW9M8F – 3:18 PM
“You could see the writing on the wall”
Former #Blazers Shooting Guard @Bonzi Wells tells @talkhoops and @ReggieTheus why this could be the beginning of the end for Damian Lillard in Portland #RipCity pic.twitter.com/kMsEFW9M8F – 3:18 PM
Jason Quick @jwquick
Joe Ingles, one of the new Blazers, has arrived in Portland. He’s out for the season with an ACL injury and becomes a free agent this summer. Interim GM Joe Cronin said they value his Bird Rights. pic.twitter.com/kynO1nnaZR – 3:09 PM
Joe Ingles, one of the new Blazers, has arrived in Portland. He’s out for the season with an ACL injury and becomes a free agent this summer. Interim GM Joe Cronin said they value his Bird Rights. pic.twitter.com/kynO1nnaZR – 3:09 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
RJ Barrett (ankle) has been ruled out of today’s game in Portland.
Nerlens Noel still listed as questionable.
Eric Blesdsoe and Keon Johnson (whom the Blazers acquired via trade this week) will not play.
BTW, game tips off at 5 PM EST – 2:44 PM
RJ Barrett (ankle) has been ruled out of today’s game in Portland.
Nerlens Noel still listed as questionable.
Eric Blesdsoe and Keon Johnson (whom the Blazers acquired via trade this week) will not play.
BTW, game tips off at 5 PM EST – 2:44 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Today we celebrate the vision, resilience & history of a community that has shaped our nation 🖤
#BlackHistoryMonth x #RipCity pic.twitter.com/4CzE3Tbj1P – 2:00 PM
Today we celebrate the vision, resilience & history of a community that has shaped our nation 🖤
#BlackHistoryMonth x #RipCity pic.twitter.com/4CzE3Tbj1P – 2:00 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Which Knick would you trust as your QB?
🏈: @wingstop pic.twitter.com/BK751hZD9B – 2:00 PM
Which Knick would you trust as your QB?
🏈: @wingstop pic.twitter.com/BK751hZD9B – 2:00 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
We welcome you to our annual Celebration of Black History Game!
A portion of proceeds from tonight’s game will go directly to @beamvillage, a local nonprofit working to break generational cycles for Black youth through community-driven educational support & initiatives. pic.twitter.com/wYKVylfr26 – 12:15 PM
We welcome you to our annual Celebration of Black History Game!
A portion of proceeds from tonight’s game will go directly to @beamvillage, a local nonprofit working to break generational cycles for Black youth through community-driven educational support & initiatives. pic.twitter.com/wYKVylfr26 – 12:15 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Mood knowing that we don’t have to stay up past midnight for the game 😅 pic.twitter.com/Rl1lggfx90 – 11:45 AM
Mood knowing that we don’t have to stay up past midnight for the game 😅 pic.twitter.com/Rl1lggfx90 – 11:45 AM
Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_
Blazers Injury Report:
Eric Bledsoe (left Achilles), Joe Ingles (left knee; ACL tear), Keon Johnson (right ankle; sprain), Damian Lillard (core muscle recovery), Nassir Little (left shoulder recovery) and Didi Louzada (left knee; recovery) are out for today’s game against Knicks – 11:38 AM
Blazers Injury Report:
Eric Bledsoe (left Achilles), Joe Ingles (left knee; ACL tear), Keon Johnson (right ankle; sprain), Damian Lillard (core muscle recovery), Nassir Little (left shoulder recovery) and Didi Louzada (left knee; recovery) are out for today’s game against Knicks – 11:38 AM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Final stop in the West Coast trip!
🏀: vs. Trail Blazers
🕔: 5:00 PM ET
📺: @MSGNetworks | MSG GO
@BetMGM x #NewYorkForever pic.twitter.com/K4ynMLTaGi – 11:20 AM
Final stop in the West Coast trip!
🏀: vs. Trail Blazers
🕔: 5:00 PM ET
📺: @MSGNetworks | MSG GO
@BetMGM x #NewYorkForever pic.twitter.com/K4ynMLTaGi – 11:20 AM