Lakers vs. Warriors: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Los Angeles Lakers (26-30) play against the Golden State Warriors (15-15) at Chase Center
Game Time: 8:30 PM EST on Saturday February 12, 2022
Los Angeles Lakers 23, Golden State Warriors 26 (Q1 00:39)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Lakers are just 4 for 10 at the FT line after Ariza missed a pair, the 3rd Laker (LeBron, AD) to miss both this quarter.
Warriors are 7 for 8 at the line, and lead 26-18. – 9:07 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Steph goes bully. Gets and-1 on Avery Bradley. Second foul. AB to the bench, 2:46 Q1 – 9:05 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Lakers, Warriors, Nets among teams targeting Goran Dragic after buyout nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/12/lak… – 9:03 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Jonathan Kuminga entered averaging 19.8 points per 36 minutes, most among rookies. Seven points, four rebounds the first seven minutes tonight. Two dunks. Has 40 dunks on the season. – 8:59 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Kuminga with the clever move: Transition drive toward rim, sees AD waiting, decides not to test the vet, goes with lefty (away from AD) layup
Timeout LA
Warriors 19, Lakers 11, 5:22 Q1 – 8:59 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Kuminga jumps so easily, he glides through the air, quickly…
Russ, on the other hand…this is painful to watch – 8:57 PM
NBA Kicks @NBAKicks
LJ goes with the Nike LeBron 18 low for #NBAonABC action! #NBAKicks pic.twitter.com/UQfElO9E9a – 8:56 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
are you serious rn @Jonathan Kuminga
📺 #NBAonABC pic.twitter.com/mykb7zc5XQ – 8:54 PM
Adam Lauridsen @GSWFastBreak
LeBron out here strutting like his team isn’t fighting the Timberwolves for a playoff spot. – 8:52 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Lebron just took his frustration at the non calls out on the rim – 8:52 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron thought he was fouled on his first two drives to the rim, missing both times, but scored on B2B possessions, including a transition dunk, to make it 14-11 GSW into the first time out.
Assistant coach Phil Handy got a tech going into the time out. – 8:52 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Lakers assistant coach Phil Handy slapped with a technical foul. – 8:52 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
out here living above the rim
📺 #NBAonABC pic.twitter.com/onBe4Krvt2 – 8:50 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Jonathan Kuminga with 3 rebounds in the first 3 minutes. A sign that he’s hearing the plea. – 8:48 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Steph just got three free throws for kicking Avery Bradley in the gonads – 8:46 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL lead 7-5 early at Chase Center, despite a pair of missed FT’s from Davis.
Davis has been in a slump at tthe foul line, going 1 for 4 at Portland, 6 of 10 vs Milwaukee and 2 for 5 vs. New York. – 8:46 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
LeBron James takes advantage of Jonathan Kuminga’s rookie eagerness. Pump-fake, reach, foul, free throws. 50 seconds into game – 8:43 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Jonathan Kuminga is starting out defending LeBron. In the Lakers’ second offensive possession, he bates Kuminga into a foul. – 8:42 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Jonathan Kuminga opening on LeBron James, Andrew Wiggins guarding Russell Westbrook. – 8:41 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
New for @YahooSports: Russell Westbrook’s words to LeBron and Anthony Davis hit like a brick—a bricked layup, or 3, or wayward jumper. But it seems the Lakers, and LeBron, have to live with the bed they made: yhoo.it/3uLU57V – 8:34 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets are getting outrebounded 14-8 and shooting just 2-for-10 from 3. They could use Seth Curry and Andre Drummond tonight. Alas… – 8:33 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Seth Curry hopes to bring much-missed shooting ability to #Nets nypost.com/2022/02/12/set… via @nypostsports – 8:23 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Laced up the #Curry9 ‘Black History Month’ for tonight’s matchup
#CurryBrand pic.twitter.com/W4KdSOcCDA – 8:17 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
Tonight’s Starting Lineups: pic.twitter.com/zryQoV53jt – 8:09 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Starters in Dallas:
LAC
Marcus Morris Sr.
Nicolas Batum
Ivica Zubac
Terance Mann
Reggie Jackson
DAL
Reggie Bullock
Dorian Finney-Smith
Dwight Powell
Jalen Brunson
Luka Doncic – 8:05 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Lakers 🆚 Warriors
#SuitingUpTogether | @ToyotaSoCal pic.twitter.com/HboTWl4vjD – 8:05 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Starters: Westbrook, Bradley, LeBron, Johnson and Davis.
Vogel has said that for certain opposing guards, like Steph Curry, he’d go to Bradley and bring Monk off the bench. – 8:03 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The Lakers’ starters vs. the Warriors:
Anthony Davis
LeBron James
Stanley Johnson
Avery Bradley
Russell Westbrook – 8:02 PM
NBA Kicks @NBAKicks
Malik Monk laces up for #NBAonABC action in the Bay! #NBAKicks pic.twitter.com/zTqQovfpQe – 8:02 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Goran Dragic and the Spurs are expected to negotiate a contract buyout in the coming week, clearing the way to a formidable list of free agent suitors for Dragic that now includes the Lakers: es.pn/3BvK5B7 – 8:00 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
To shake free from the defense of Julius Randle, Steph Curry showed off a crafty set of handles on Thursday against the Knicks. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/02/11/wat… – 8:00 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
NAILED IT
@Oracle || Game Ready pic.twitter.com/MC7KRhrrB9 – 7:55 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
I just showed Carmelo Anthony this post below and he said “I saw that. I can’t believe that!” #RIPAcropolis pic.twitter.com/4qmg9EOJBF – 7:54 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Thunder Signs Aaron Wiggins to Multi-Year Contract
🔗 | https://t.co/cL4YC0H3Mm pic.twitter.com/6oGgv3jQN6 – 7:53 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
By The Numbers | Warriors vs. Lakers pic.twitter.com/w23mybCKPW – 7:35 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
LeBron James (L knee) and Russell Westbrook (back), both listed as questionable, are available for Lakers tonight vs. Warriors, per coach Frank Vogel – 7:08 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel on this Lakers team: “There’s a refreshed energy with the trade deadline passing.” – 7:07 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron James and Dwight Howard are both good to go tonight, and Frank Vogel said he expects that Russell Westbrook (back soreness) should be available to play as well. – 7:05 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel on LeBron James: “I believe he’s the greatest ever to play.” – 7:05 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
reps & repeat
@oracle || Game Ready pic.twitter.com/0OEcMrAdo4 – 7:05 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Frank Vogel said he expects LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Dwight Howard to play for Lakers vs. Warriors tonight. – 7:04 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Frank Vogel says he expects Russell Westbrook, LeBron James and Dwight Howard to all be available tonight against GSW – 7:03 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Frank Vogel said that LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Dwight Howard are all expected to play tonight. – 7:03 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
James Wiseman has done more 3-on-3 contact work in recent days, per Steve Kerr. Just went through a pregame workout. This latest momentum hasn’t slowed. – 6:57 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Mark Daigneault on Aaron Wiggins’ contract: “Really happy for him. Impressed. When you start as a 2nd round pick, you gotta be a guy that will beat the door down. Wiggins had that spirit about him. Good combination when you got a guy that’s smart and tough.” – 6:51 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Jonathan Kuminga will start tonight. JK did not play in the season opener vs the Lakers. Kerr said JK’s season has been “night and day” since and that “everything is a learning experience.” – 6:50 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Jonathan Kuminga will start tonight against the Lakers, per Steve Kerr. – 6:48 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Jonathan Kuminga will start tonight against the Lakers, even though Otto Porter Jr. is available.
Other starters are the usuals: Steph, Klay, Wiggins and Looney. – 6:48 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors starters tonight vs Lakers
Steph Curry
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Jonathan Kuminga
Kevon Looney – 6:47 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Isaiah Roby is OKC’s starting center vs the Bulls.
Aaron Wiggins, the newest official member of the Thunder, is back from injury.
Zach Lavine is OUT for the Bulls. – 6:47 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Aaron Wiggins is available tonight after being out with a right ankle sprain. – 6:45 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Lakers’ Frank Vogel expresses confidence in roster following trade deadline: ‘This is a group we believe in’
cbssports.com/nba/news/laker… – 6:44 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Spencer Dinwiddie has several Mavs connections already:
Played with assistant Jared Dudley, vs. Marquese Chriss. Remembers a 2013 dunk over Dwight Powell well.
And said only downside of coming to Dallas is “unfortunately” playing with Theo Pinson again.
“You can print that.” – 6:42 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Contract info for Aaron Wiggins, from his agent Austin Walton:
– Wiggins will receive $1 million this year plus what he’s already made.
– Next year is fully guaranteed
– Non-guaranteed 3rd year
– Team option 4th year
– Makes Wiggins the fourth-highest paid 2021 second-rounder – 6:35 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Oklahoma City Thunder are signing two-way forward Aaron Wiggins to a new four-year, $6.4M deal, agent Austin Walton tells @TheAthletic @Stadium. Team option on the fourth year. Wiggins earns full contract after going No. 55 in 2021 NBA draft, starting 18 games this season. – 6:21 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Per Nets vs. Heat tonight:
Seth Curry (trade pending) – OUT
Andre Drummond (trade pending) – OUT – 6:11 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Seth Curry (trade pending) and Andre Drummond (trade pending) are both out tonight for the #Nets vs the #Heat. #NBA – 6:10 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Nets ruled out Seth Curry and Andre Drummond for tonight’s game because the trade is still pending. So Nets without Durant, Simmons, Curry and Drummond. – 6:10 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Before All-Star weekend in Cleveland, LeBron James selected Steph Curry with the No. 3 overall pick in the NBA All-Star draft. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/02/10/leb… – 6:07 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets rule Seth Curry and Andre Drummond out tonight against Miami. Trade still pending apparently. – 6:06 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
In a start against the Knicks, Warriors rookie Jonathan Kuminga tallied his fifth consecutive contest with double-figures in scoring. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/02/12/roo… – 5:47 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I’ve had a lot of people say on here that even if the Lakers would’ve traded for Lowry, he would’ve left for Miami anyway.
I seriously doubt that. The Lakers would’ve had full Bird Rights. Lowry was trying to get paid. The Lakers wouldn’t have cooperated on a sign-and-trade. – 5:14 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Stephen Curry gifted the Howard Golf Women’s & Men’s teams with the #BHM edition of his new Curry 9, along with an alternate BHM PE pair.
@HUBison_Golf 🤝 @Stephen Curry pic.twitter.com/csE0Mepflq – 4:57 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
#Thunder Injury Report vs the Bulls:
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Ankle) OUT
Mike Muscala (Ankle) OUT
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (foot) OUT
That’s it.
It appears Aaron Wiggins is back. We can all rejoice. – 4:44 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
In Celebration of 75 Years of Warriors Basketball
Tonight we recognize: Jeff Mullins pic.twitter.com/QRcH8c3nmJ – 4:03 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After the Warriors couldn’t complete a late comeback run against the Knicks for their second consecutive loss, NBA Twitter chimed in with different reactions. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit… – 4:00 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I was against Dennis possibly returning to the Lakers at first. I’m starting to warm up to it.
He was good enough at one point to actually get offered the $84 million last year, after all, and if he takes minutes from Russ or Bradley, that’s a win. – 3:52 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Barrett was in a boot after the Golden State game, but heading for treatment today had no boot, moving slowly. Thibodeau said boot was to ease swelling – day to day still. – 3:52 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
SoCal 🆚 NorCal
⏰: 5:30 p.m. PT
📺: ABC
📻: ESPN LA 710/1330 KWKW & ESPN Radio
#LakeShow x @socios on.nba.com/3rLDTBw – 3:12 PM
