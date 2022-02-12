Magic vs. Suns: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Orlando Magic (13-44) play against the Phoenix Suns (10-10) at Footprint Center
Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Saturday February 12, 2022
Orlando Magic 3, Phoenix Suns 0 (Q1 10:45)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Carter on Crowder so Suns start with Crowder moving off the ball for a 3. Same matchup on the other end. Ayton and Bamba. – 9:11 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Torrey Craig taking his familiar spots during starting lineups pic.twitter.com/0fK5wWjhbX – 9:10 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Figuring this out for home games.
See the black curtain.
Players are behind that.
Security pulled it back right before JaVale McGee’s “Hey MFs!”
Still hear woofs down the hall.
Talked with security. Worked out logistics to get footage Tuesday for #Suns vs. #ClipperNation. pic.twitter.com/1mqzj2Vmce – 9:05 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Magic rolling with their usual starting lineup the last 10 games that includes Mo Bamba and Wendell Carter Jr.
Suns will have a focus on the glass. – 9:01 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Torrey Craig and Aaron Holiday introduced to the dog pound pic.twitter.com/WcMfhEAnVk – 8:49 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
TONIGHT’S STARTERS
GAME 58 at PHOENIX
2️⃣2️⃣F: @Franz Wagner
3️⃣4️⃣F: @Wendell Carter Jr.
5️⃣C: @TheRealMoBamba
5️⃣0️⃣G: @The_ColeAnthony
4️⃣G: @jalensuggs
⏰9 p.m.
📺@BallySportsFL (coverage begins at 8:30 p.m.)
📲 bspts.cc/orlando-magic-…
📻@969thegame
#MagicTogether – 8:38 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Torrey Craig, Aaron Holiday ‘excited’ about championship opportunity with Phoenix #Suns (w/videos) azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 8:10 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Jarrett Jack appealing for PI here. Light push from Jae Crowder but I don’t see a flag. pic.twitter.com/Kjf2kaqMSV – 8:07 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Two members of the 2012-13 Orlando Magic are facing off tonight against each other: Sacramento’s Maurice Harkless and Washington’s Ish Smith. Harkless is in his 10th NBA season. Smith is in his 12th NBA season. That Magic team went 20-62. – 8:07 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Saturday night vibes.
@PlayAtGila | #YouDoYou pic.twitter.com/o9ENoY8iMB – 8:07 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
sweet fit, bro
#ULTRADrip x #MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/2bNZOpF7Gn – 8:07 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“They are driven by a will to win.” #MagicTogether coach Jamahl Mosley on #Suns pic.twitter.com/F0AXjAHQkB – 7:59 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“We have a lot of stuff.” Monty Williams when asked about Aaron Holiday picking up the #Suns terminology. pic.twitter.com/07YLxGO8p8 – 7:42 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
Wendell Carter Jr.’s individual defense numbers. These are his top five matchups in terms of minutes defended this season. (Alt text is on if that helps) pic.twitter.com/DxWdgWCVJv – 7:30 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“They play hard.” #Suns coach Monty Williams about #Magic, saying they have young talent to start and come off the bench with veterans like Gary Harris and Terrence Ross. pic.twitter.com/aVTKR9HNzP – 7:29 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
“He’s one of those guys that can fit in on any team.”
Monty Williams said it’s helpful to have a guy the Suns are familiar with who can play in a number of spots (including the small-ball 5 spot) – 7:23 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
In February, the Magic are dead last in the NBA in both rebound percentage (45.2) and second-chance points allowed (18.2 per game). – 7:16 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Regarding chasing the Suns for the 1-seed in the West, Kerr said they don’t really talk about it. The main focus is getting everyone healthy, the “number one goal.” Kerr said it feels unrealistic to make up 4 or 5 games on Phoenix, but you never know. – 6:58 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
the rook & the vet 🤞
(via @Jalen Suggs) pic.twitter.com/gEhlgZS6On – 5:27 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Cole Anthony over his last four games:
18.0 PTS
5.3 REB
5.8 AST
48.1% FG pic.twitter.com/mvTRjimxRX – 4:31 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
#ABC 🙏
@Wendell Carter Jr. | #SlowMoSaturday pic.twitter.com/ZZCo5iq2Fj – 3:10 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
They’re here. 🏠
@Verizon 5G Performance Center pic.twitter.com/3a0wRv1sWI – 3:07 PM
