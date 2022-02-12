Nets GM hopeful Kyrie Irving will be able to play home games

General manager Sean Marks, whose sinking team executed the blockbuster trade of James Harden on Thursday, shortly before losing its 10th consecutive game, also sounds hopeful the unvaccinated Irving eventually will be able to participate in home games in Brooklyn. “The decision on the [New York City] mandate, that’s obviously far above my pay grade and not something that I’m overly concerned about now,” Marks said Friday. “I mean, I think we’re always going to be optimistic.
Source: Peter Botte @ New York Post
Source: Peter Botte @ New York Post
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
6 steals for Marcus Smart tonight. Most for a Celtic since Kyrie Irving had 8 against Miami (1/21/19).
98-96, Boston, 3:01 left. – 9:43 PM
6 steals for Marcus Smart tonight. Most for a Celtic since Kyrie Irving had 8 against Miami (1/21/19).
98-96, Boston, 3:01 left. – 9:43 PM
NBA Kicks @NBAKicks
PJ Washington in the Nike Kyrie Infinity! #NBAKicks pic.twitter.com/D3oxV9rwGa – 8:22 PM
PJ Washington in the Nike Kyrie Infinity! #NBAKicks pic.twitter.com/D3oxV9rwGa – 8:22 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Montrezl Harrell makes his @Charlotte Hornets debut in the “Power Is Female” Kyrie 4s. pic.twitter.com/JCbbGLJudC – 8:19 PM
Montrezl Harrell makes his @Charlotte Hornets debut in the “Power Is Female” Kyrie 4s. pic.twitter.com/JCbbGLJudC – 8:19 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
The Sixers did very little of this last season: thats station 4 shooters beyond the arc, Ben top key. #Nets can initiate offense using a few of these sets before they go into their usual motion. Seth, Patty, KD, Kyrie, Joe, demand full FULL attention.
pic.twitter.com/2OAYKQiseI – 6:45 PM
The Sixers did very little of this last season: thats station 4 shooters beyond the arc, Ben top key. #Nets can initiate offense using a few of these sets before they go into their usual motion. Seth, Patty, KD, Kyrie, Joe, demand full FULL attention.
pic.twitter.com/2OAYKQiseI – 6:45 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Last night, I doubled my money on @PrizePicks thanks to Pascal Siakam, Bam Adebayo, Kyrie Irving and Norm Powell. Here’s who I’m rooting for tonight!
If you sign up using this link and the promo code NEWS, they’ll instantly match your deposit up to $100: https://t.co/eGZoOeQY1X pic.twitter.com/1mXFRgg94n – 5:16 PM
Last night, I doubled my money on @PrizePicks thanks to Pascal Siakam, Bam Adebayo, Kyrie Irving and Norm Powell. Here’s who I’m rooting for tonight!
If you sign up using this link and the promo code NEWS, they’ll instantly match your deposit up to $100: https://t.co/eGZoOeQY1X pic.twitter.com/1mXFRgg94n – 5:16 PM
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
Shaquille O’Neal wants no part of Kyrie Irving’s part-time role with the #Nets
#NBA
sportscasting.com/shaquille-onea… – 4:47 PM
Shaquille O’Neal wants no part of Kyrie Irving’s part-time role with the #Nets
#NBA
sportscasting.com/shaquille-onea… – 4:47 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
The Brooklyn Nets no longer needed to wait for Kevin Durant to get healthy, or for Kyrie Irving to get vaccinated, or for James Harden to make a decision about free agency.
It already seemed clear Brooklyn’s Big Three was never going to be what was hoped.
apnews.com/article/brookl… – 3:34 PM
The Brooklyn Nets no longer needed to wait for Kevin Durant to get healthy, or for Kyrie Irving to get vaccinated, or for James Harden to make a decision about free agency.
It already seemed clear Brooklyn’s Big Three was never going to be what was hoped.
apnews.com/article/brookl… – 3:34 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
“I think the reason James Harden started acting up was the moment the Nets let Kyrie Irving come back.”
@Chris Haynes and @Vincent Goodwill breakdown a wild trade deadline and how we got here with James Harden on the Nets.
Subscribe to Posted Up ➡️ https://t.co/vpIrkg5yvx pic.twitter.com/1N33WEigwr – 2:40 PM
“I think the reason James Harden started acting up was the moment the Nets let Kyrie Irving come back.”
@Chris Haynes and @Vincent Goodwill breakdown a wild trade deadline and how we got here with James Harden on the Nets.
Subscribe to Posted Up ➡️ https://t.co/vpIrkg5yvx pic.twitter.com/1N33WEigwr – 2:40 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
Teaming up with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving will help overcome Ben Simmons’s shortcomings as a scorer more than anyone he’s ever played with. @Kevin O’Connor explains on #TheVoidNBA: https://t.co/fSYVGQ7W78 pic.twitter.com/iEa0U1rXKn – 2:11 PM
Teaming up with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving will help overcome Ben Simmons’s shortcomings as a scorer more than anyone he’s ever played with. @Kevin O’Connor explains on #TheVoidNBA: https://t.co/fSYVGQ7W78 pic.twitter.com/iEa0U1rXKn – 2:11 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
New video on how Ben Simmons fits with Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets: – 1:29 PM
New video on how Ben Simmons fits with Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets: – 1:29 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Kyrie Irving was eager for Nets to trade James Harden nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/11/rep… – 1:02 PM
Report: Kyrie Irving was eager for Nets to trade James Harden nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/11/rep… – 1:02 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @ForbesSports
Nets GM Sean Marks Says Kyrie Irving Is ‘Frustrated’ By Vaccine Mandate, Team Is Hopeful Conditions Change By Playoffs forbes.com/sites/adamzago… – 12:51 PM
Now on @ForbesSports
Nets GM Sean Marks Says Kyrie Irving Is ‘Frustrated’ By Vaccine Mandate, Team Is Hopeful Conditions Change By Playoffs forbes.com/sites/adamzago… – 12:51 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Sean Marks said the Nets are in “cross that bridge when we come to it” mode with Kyrie Irving’s part-time status for the playoffs. – 12:15 PM
Sean Marks said the Nets are in “cross that bridge when we come to it” mode with Kyrie Irving’s part-time status for the playoffs. – 12:15 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Sean Marks says Kyrie Irving continues to hope for “things to change” with regard to New York City’s vaccine mandate. Said that the Nets have too much to worry about right now to worry about whether he’ll be available for playoff games. – 12:15 PM
Sean Marks says Kyrie Irving continues to hope for “things to change” with regard to New York City’s vaccine mandate. Said that the Nets have too much to worry about right now to worry about whether he’ll be available for playoff games. – 12:15 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“James probably couldn’t see what we were getting into, obviously with my status being in-and-out, you know I saw a few things that maybe could have impacted things, but who knows.”
Intriguing comments from Kyrie Irving on James Harden.
Bunch more here:
bit.ly/3HJd5rj – 11:10 AM
“James probably couldn’t see what we were getting into, obviously with my status being in-and-out, you know I saw a few things that maybe could have impacted things, but who knows.”
Intriguing comments from Kyrie Irving on James Harden.
Bunch more here:
bit.ly/3HJd5rj – 11:10 AM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
James Harden gave up on the Nets after playing just 16 games with KD & Kyrie Irving but it can’t be ignored that this situation was avoidable if either Kyrie had been vaccinated or the Nets hadn’t begged him to come back as a part-time player. One mess begat another begat the end – 11:06 AM
James Harden gave up on the Nets after playing just 16 games with KD & Kyrie Irving but it can’t be ignored that this situation was avoidable if either Kyrie had been vaccinated or the Nets hadn’t begged him to come back as a part-time player. One mess begat another begat the end – 11:06 AM
Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh
The Brooklyn Nets have a negative point differential on the season, have lost seven straight games with Kyrie Irving in uniform and are considered the title favorites. – 9:17 AM
The Brooklyn Nets have a negative point differential on the season, have lost seven straight games with Kyrie Irving in uniform and are considered the title favorites. – 9:17 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
From last night’s game, Steve Nash and Kyrie Irving went into the departure of James Harden, while Patty Mills said he has Ben Simmons’ back as his fellow Aussie comes to Brooklyn: theathletic.com/3124575/2022/0… – 9:08 AM
From last night’s game, Steve Nash and Kyrie Irving went into the departure of James Harden, while Patty Mills said he has Ben Simmons’ back as his fellow Aussie comes to Brooklyn: theathletic.com/3124575/2022/0… – 9:08 AM
More on this storyline
“I just look around the world and I see things are changing, whether it’s the mask mandates, New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, and then you’ve got entire countries who are changing their outlook on Omicron and COVID and so forth. So again, far bigger discussion. My hope would be that by the time we roll around the playoffs, if not sooner, the world looks like a different place and the more people that are vaccinated and so forth and we’re moving on.” -via New York Post / February 12, 2022
Kristian Winfield: Eric Adams on NYC vax mandate: “We have to adhere to what we put out. … if the rules of you being employed means vaccinated and you’re not, that is a decision you’re making not a decision we’re making as a city. I say don’t quit on New York. Take your vaccine and booster shot.” -via Twitter @Krisplashed / February 8, 2022
Scott Agness: Justin Holiday will be eligible to play in Sacramento. There is not a vaccine mandate for residents like there is in San Francisco or New York City. Holiday is unvaccinated and plans to remain that way. -via Twitter @ScottAgness / February 8, 2022