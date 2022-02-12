Nuggets vs. Raptors: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Denver Nuggets (30-25) play against the Toronto Raptors (23-23) at Scotiabank Arena
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Saturday February 12, 2022
Denver Nuggets 81, Toronto Raptors 79 (Q3 02:31)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
The All-Star Game — the event itself — should ask Pascal Siakam to participate. – 9:06 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I want Denver to get Murray and MPJ back just so Jokic isn’t completely wiped out by the playoffs. He has to do so much for this team. It’s just not sustainable. – 9:02 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Jokić with two shot attempts since the first quarter, and a lot of those shots have gone to Bones threes. – 9:00 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
ARENT YOU ENTERTAINED?! @Pascal Siakam pic.twitter.com/HSECjKlSFn – 8:59 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
AG is getting cooked by Pascal Siakam. 26 points on 17 shots and attacking him every chance he gets. – 8:58 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
that was the offensive player’s version of pulling the chair by scottie in the post on jokic – 8:58 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Pascal Siakam is dishing it out to Aaron Gordon tonight. Siakam is fantastic. You forget how tall/long he is until he’s shooting 8 to 10 footers. – 8:57 PM
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
Haven’t done this in a while … 2nd half Q & A. No broadcast commitments for me … so of you’re watching or listening to the game & you want to hit me up … drop me a line with #AskE. Raptors…NBA…solving the world’s problems…or anything else…drop me a line! – 8:53 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
By my quick math, Jokic has turned 16 possessions into 21 points, 4 assists, and 3 turnovers. – 8:46 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
The Nuggets come out strong and bring some fight on the 2nd night of a b2b.
Denver trails 57-56 against Toronto at the half.
Jokic dominated inside and got to the FT line. He’s up to 21 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists.
Jeff Green added 11 and Hyland has 8. – 8:39 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Halftime rotations for the Nuggets as they trail 57-56 to the Raptors:
-13-0 run by the Raps in 2Q masked a really good half
-Jok 18 points in 1Q, 3 points in 2Q after Raps went zone
-Bones attempted a lot of shots, made enough.
-JMyke-Cousins frontline was mistake prone pic.twitter.com/EimLiriIif – 8:38 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Fun half. Just like last night against Boston, the #Nuggets have given themselves a chance on the road. – 8:35 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Raps up 57-56 at the half.
Jokic: 21-7-4
Siakam: 19-5-5.
That’s all you need to know. – 8:34 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Another real fun game going on here
Raptors up 57-56 at the half
SIakam’s got 19, Jokic 21 – 8:33 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Jeff Green now up to 11 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists. Related: He’s also about the size of Toronto’s biggest player. – 8:33 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Jeff Green is getting the ball and attacking the rim over and over again. He is creating great looks. – 8:33 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Mike Malone in the Nuggets’ locker room at halftime: pic.twitter.com/ahFXJVr4vM – 8:33 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
This man is a ALL STAR, I don’t wanna hear no @Pascal Siakam slander ever 🗣 pic.twitter.com/14f7gFYCNQ – 8:31 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Great shift for Birch, and the best he’s looked since coming back. Raps are using him as a playmaker out of the post, which has worked nicely, and of the 3-4 guys they’ve thrown at Jokic, he’s held his own (The Joker has 21 points on 9 shots in 15 minutes, so low bar, but still) – 8:28 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Everyone else: striving for perfection
OG Anunoby: Exists pic.twitter.com/wmO2jIZvjR – 8:27 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Siakam out here doing dominant stuff on offence
Raptors up 4, he’s got 14 – 8:26 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Bones has to speed up his shot this off-season. He’s quick on step back but slow on mid range and catch and shoot. – 8:24 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
You can always count on one Khem floater a game pic.twitter.com/ltPkZXaQqJ – 8:20 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Bryn Forbes is a different player coming off screens versus coming off dribble handoffs, which is fascinating to me. – 8:20 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors on a wee run and go up 40-37; more productive Banton minutes – 8:18 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
The Nuggets should only be able to substitute JaMychal Green for Jeff Green and vice versa. – 8:18 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Yeah we’re going to go ahead and vote for this to go down as an assist pic.twitter.com/RHTzdzccXi – 8:16 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Maybe it’s that he’s got fresh legs (didn’t play last night) or maybe it’s just that he’s huge, but DeMarcus has had a pretty big impact on this second unit’s success so far. (Typed right before he missed that bunny. Still true). – 8:16 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Great energy from the bench tonight. Facu diving on the floor. Boogie blocking shots. Effort is there. – 8:15 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Jokic has 18 and Nuggets up 31-25 after a quarter
Barnes has 7 for Toronto – 8:08 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Can’t miss Bones bouncing up and down on Denver’s bench after J-Myke cans that corner 3. That bucket was the only one scored by Denver’s bench in the first.
#Nuggets 31-25 after 1. – 8:07 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Looks to be one of those nights for Nikola Jokic.
He has 18 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists in the first quarter.
He also went 6-8 from the field and is 6/6 from the FT line. – 8:04 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
How about this first quarter from Nikola Jokic?
18 points (6-8 FG)
4 rebounds
2 assists – 8:03 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Cousins comes in, immediately misses a layup and fouls VanVleet in the bonus. – 8:03 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic’s first quarter: 18 points on 6-8 shooting, 4 rebounds, 2 assists. He scored or assisted on 8 of Denver’s first 10 baskets of the game. – 8:03 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Nikola Jokić checks out of the game with 18 points in 10 first quarter minutes. Nuggets by 5. – 8:02 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nikola Jokic is completely unstoppable right now. He’s on an entirely different level than anyone on the floor. – 8:02 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
This is unbelievable. Joker’s got 18 first-quarter points. The Raptors have 20. – 8:01 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors have committed 5 PFs, I believe Jokic has drawn every one of them – 7:59 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Raptors are helpless if Jokic gets the ball inside. Nuggets hit or miss at actually getting the ball to him though. – 7:59 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
How did you get this through @Jeff Green?! pic.twitter.com/gUdJGm5yK3 – 7:58 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
The Nuggets have scouted the Raptors well, by which I mean they looked at the heights and weights of the players and determined none of them can stop Jokic from getting where he would like to go. – 7:56 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic has 14 of Denver’s first 24 points in Toronto. He’s scoring at will. It could be one of those nights. – 7:56 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Bubble-like atmosphere with no fans (only a select few friends and family), the Nuggets are bringing their own energy in Toronto (and so am I 👊🏼👏🏼) pic.twitter.com/evVjV5gJ9E – 7:56 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Siakam is doing a good job of battling with Jokic down low. He is throwing off the timing of everything by just being physical. – 7:55 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Bones is getting his PG education in real time. Threw a tough entry pass to Joker that went out of bounds, got rushed near midcourt and turned it over, but raced down the court after TOR miss to take advantage of numbers. Not surprising but Bones has a short memory. – 7:54 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
To little surprise, the Raptors’ small lineup(s) is no match for Nikola Jokic. The reigning MVP has 12 points on 5-6 FG and a couple assists in 7 minutes. None of Anunoby (2 quick fouls), Barnes or Achiuwa have had much success slowing him down. – 7:54 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Jeff Green just turned and gave the Nuggets bench the goggles after Nikola Jokić caught that…pass…in the lane 😂😂👀👀 – 7:54 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Nikola “definition of fatigue” Jokic looking pretty springy so far. Already with 6 points and 2 assists. TOR using OG/Barnes on him rather than Pascal, and Joker’s countered their strength with his behind-the-back a few times. #Nuggets up early, 16-11. – 7:49 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Nikola with an impossible pass to AG. Something we’ve seen a time or two🃏 pic.twitter.com/933veu3LDe – 7:46 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Watching OG on Jokic is going to be fun as hell. Toronto is bringing late doubles early on. – 7:44 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Bones Hyland hits a floater to open the scoring in Toronto. Denver’s defense forces a turnover on the Raptors’ first possession. – 7:43 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Good look by Hyland getting a floater right off the bat using a Jokic screen.
If he continues to grow as a mid-range scorer, itll be tough to slow him down on offense with his 3-point range and creativity around the rim. – 7:42 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
The Raptors have such hype starting lineup intros and there’s just no one there. – 7:39 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Dee dee na na na
Raptors-Nuggets up next.
youtube.com/watch?v=8DNQRt… – 7:33 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Lost amid a pre-game chinwag with the very impressive Thaddeus Young is news that Fred VanVleet returns for the Raptors tonight – 7:04 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets starters tonight in Toronto
Bones Hyland
Will Barton
Aaron Gordon
Jeff Green
Nikola Jokic – 7:01 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Nuggets announce Zeke Nnaji is out tonight, meaning JaMychal Green AND DeMarcus Cousins will likely be in the rotation. – 7:00 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Bones gets the starting nod for the second night in a row🦴 pic.twitter.com/ZxwnL9RTQY – 7:00 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Gonna be another weird rotation game tonight. Davon Reed probably plays backup 4, and the Bones/Facu minutes will be interesting. Also, JaMychal vs Boogie at the backup 5. – 6:39 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Zeke Nnaji will not play tonight in Toronto, Nuggets announce. – 6:34 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Checked the weather and it’s gettin’ real oppy outside 👀 pic.twitter.com/Jm6lxI5Y6d – 6:28 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Got a chance to catch up with Jamal Murray: Knee is improving— he’s dunking; playing 1-on-1 — still a ways to go but happy with his progress as he works his way back from ACL injury last April. pic.twitter.com/9HPfXoiLgo – 6:25 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Thad Young is available to play tonight but Nick Nurse says he’s not planning on shaking up his rotation unless he has to – 6:24 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Thad Young said that the first text he got after the trade was from OG Anunoby, who played for his AAU team as a teenager.
“The first time I saw him I was like, this kid is going to be a pro.” – 6:21 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Thad Young on his fit with the Raptors: “When I looked at how the roster was constructed I was like, man, a whole bunch of tall athletic guys, I’m with this.”
“I’ve been a guy over the course of my career that’s played with a lot of energy & passion, and they do the same thing” – 6:15 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Did not know West coaches don’t vote on East All-Stars and vice versa. Malone said that if FVV is listening, he voted for him “wink, wink.”
Said VanVleet is more than deserving. – 6:09 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Thad Young says he’s only seen OG Anunoby, who he’s known since OG was 16, smile two or three times. – 6:09 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Michael Malone highlighted Pascal Siakam drives, VanVleet and Gary Trent threes, and offensive rebounding as the biggest keys to Toronto’s offensive attack. Also said that a lot of Denver’s issues last night against Boston apply to tonight against Toronto. – 6:06 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Thad Young said he’s very excited to be in Toronto because of the match of energy and style to how he plays. Says he wants to evaluate how he can help lead this group. – 5:58 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Thad Young is available for Raptors but Nick Nurse says he doesn’t plan on altering his rotation for the moment. No guarantees he’ll see floor tonight. – 5:52 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Fred VanVleet will play vs. Nuggets tonight. Thad Young is available to make his Raptors debut. – 5:48 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Nikola Jokić here in Toronto and the Nuggets brought their own music. He’s warming up to Dolazi Sindikat by Beogradski Sindikat (at least that’s what Shazam tells me) pic.twitter.com/oBHmPQFBa6 – 5:45 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Tonight’s Nuggets rotation in Toronto should include DeMarcus Cousins. Raptors are the 2nd best offensive rebounding team in the league this season and Chris Boucher off the Raptors’ bench is a force on the offensive glass. Would be very surprised if Cousins didn’t play. – 5:40 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
The Arrival
Open Gym: Moment presented by @Bell pic.twitter.com/MsMJLcB1as – 4:14 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
“Tell your story. It’s so hard to get seen a lot of the time for a lot of people and this program gives you an opportunity to really put your work out there.”
Who is Gordon Rowe?: https://t.co/UUI1GjSTAA
✍️🏽 @Vivek Jacob pic.twitter.com/eooUNSIQSM – 3:30 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Total minutes played by Nuggets players this year:
Jokić – 1,614
Gordon – 1,589
Barton – 1,566
Morris – 1,529
Jeff – 1,249
Facu – 1,053
Rivers – 860
Bones – 760
Nnaji – 651
JaMychal – 617
Davon – 399
Dozier – 340
MPJ – 265
Forbes – 237
Vlatko – 152
Boogie – 66
Murray – 0 – 2:23 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Fred Van Vleet (groin soreness) is questionable tonight vs. Denver. – 2:03 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
#Nuggets injury report: Monte Morris is again out due to concussion protocol, and Zeke Nnaji is questionable with right hamstring tightness. – 1:34 PM