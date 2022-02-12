Spurs vs. Pelicans: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The San Antonio Spurs (21-35) play against the New Orleans Pelicans (33-33) at Smoothie King Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Saturday February 12, 2022
San Antonio Spurs 122, New Orleans Pelicans 107 (Q4 01:56)
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
CJ McCollum kept talking to the referee well after that last drive. He felt he was fouled. There was no whistle.
Now he drills a 3 for his 32nd point. – 9:14 PM
CJ McCollum kept talking to the referee well after that last drive. He felt he was fouled. There was no whistle.

Now he drills a 3 for his 32nd point. – 9:14 PM
Now he drills a 3 for his 32nd point. – 9:14 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Back to back 30 point nights for Dejounte Murray.
31 points now for him after 32 last night (career high)
Spurs by 16 and there’s just 3 minutes left – 9:11 PM
Back to back 30 point nights for Dejounte Murray.
31 points now for him after 32 last night (career high)
Spurs by 16 and there’s just 3 minutes left – 9:11 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Dejounte Murray is scoring from everywhere tonight.
29 points
14 in the paint
6 from mid-range
6 from three
3 from the FT line
Spurs by 14 – 9:08 PM
Dejounte Murray is scoring from everywhere tonight.
29 points
14 in the paint
6 from mid-range
6 from three
3 from the FT line
Spurs by 14 – 9:08 PM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
This is the kind of night the Pelicans have mostly avoided since November, getting drilled by a bad team at home. – 9:07 PM
This is the kind of night the Pelicans have mostly avoided since November, getting drilled by a bad team at home. – 9:07 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Spurs cooling off would be a nice development and probably a necessity to come back after trailing by as many as 18 pts. McCollum (27 pts, 11/18 FGs) has had a few pretty moves leading into made jumpers the last few minutes. SAS 102-92 at 8:56 – 9:01 PM
Spurs cooling off would be a nice development and probably a necessity to come back after trailing by as many as 18 pts. McCollum (27 pts, 11/18 FGs) has had a few pretty moves leading into made jumpers the last few minutes. SAS 102-92 at 8:56 – 9:01 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pels cut the lead from 18 to 10 early in the 4th. McCollum is up to 27 points and 11 rebounds. Pelicans can make this a game if they string together a couple stops. – 9:00 PM
Pels cut the lead from 18 to 10 early in the 4th. McCollum is up to 27 points and 11 rebounds. Pelicans can make this a game if they string together a couple stops. – 9:00 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
scoop & score ➕☝️
@Dejounte Murray : 23 PTS | 9 AST | 4 REB pic.twitter.com/RlDrhuHNUw – 8:59 PM
scoop & score ➕☝️
@Dejounte Murray : 23 PTS | 9 AST | 4 REB pic.twitter.com/RlDrhuHNUw – 8:59 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs have scored 17 points off of 13 Pelican turnovers. They’ve got 8 steals, with Johnson & Poeltl leading the way with 2 each. – 8:59 PM
Spurs have scored 17 points off of 13 Pelican turnovers. They've got 8 steals, with Johnson & Poeltl leading the way with 2 each. – 8:59 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Gary Clark hits a corner three then comes up with a huge block of Keldon Johnson at the rim from the weak side.
That was seriously impressive.
Pelicans still trail the Spurs, though, 102-90. (9:15 left) – 8:58 PM
Gary Clark hits a corner three then comes up with a huge block of Keldon Johnson at the rim from the weak side.
That was seriously impressive.
Pelicans still trail the Spurs, though, 102-90. (9:15 left) – 8:58 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
3Q: Spurs by 16
Spurs get some separation with a 39-29 quarter.
Spurs continue to dominate the 3PT line 39-15. pic.twitter.com/0YwbwA9MRZ – 8:53 PM
3Q: Spurs by 16
Spurs get some separation with a 39-29 quarter.
Spurs continue to dominate the 3PT line 39-15. pic.twitter.com/0YwbwA9MRZ – 8:53 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs head into final frame with a 98-82 cushion after Murray pumped in 15 points in the 3Q on 5 of 8.
Spurs (44.8 percent) are outscoring the Pelicans (22.7 percent) 39-15 from distance. – 8:52 PM
Spurs head into final frame with a 98-82 cushion after Murray pumped in 15 points in the 3Q on 5 of 8.
Spurs (44.8 percent) are outscoring the Pelicans (22.7 percent) 39-15 from distance. – 8:52 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 3rd: Spurs 98, Pelicans 82
McCollum 20 pts & 11 rebs
Ingram 18 pts
Valanciunas 14 pts & 8 rebs
3-pointers
NOLA: 5-23
SAS: 13-29 – 8:51 PM
End of the 3rd: Spurs 98, Pelicans 82
McCollum 20 pts & 11 rebs
Ingram 18 pts
Valanciunas 14 pts & 8 rebs
3-pointers
NOLA: 5-23
SAS: 13-29 – 8:51 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
The Spurs have scored 24 more points from 3-point range than the Pelicans through 3 quarters.
New Orleans trails 98-82.
This story is beyond old. – 8:51 PM
The Spurs have scored 24 more points from 3-point range than the Pelicans through 3 quarters.
New Orleans trails 98-82.
This story is beyond old. – 8:51 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
That was nice 🤩
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/fcqnifE3MP – 8:49 PM
That was nice 🤩
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/fcqnifE3MP – 8:49 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
You have to go back to December 26 to find the last time the Spurs led by 15 points in consecutive games.
That was when they were playing their best basketball of the season – 8:42 PM
You have to go back to December 26 to find the last time the Spurs led by 15 points in consecutive games.
That was when they were playing their best basketball of the season – 8:42 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Time for a reverse jinx. The Pelicans have shot better than 32.0% from 3-point range just ONCE in the past eight games. They’re 5-21 (23.8%) thus far.
17 minutes remain in regulation. 🤞🏻 – 8:40 PM
Time for a reverse jinx. The Pelicans have shot better than 32.0% from 3-point range just ONCE in the past eight games. They're 5-21 (23.8%) thus far.

17 minutes remain in regulation. 🤞🏻 – 8:40 PM
17 minutes remain in regulation. 🤞🏻 – 8:40 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs up 80-68 with 6:04 to go in 3Q. Murray has 10 points in the period on 3 of 6 from the field. He needs 2 more assists for his 28th double-double of the season. – 8:38 PM
Spurs up 80-68 with 6:04 to go in 3Q. Murray has 10 points in the period on 3 of 6 from the field. He needs 2 more assists for his 28th double-double of the season. – 8:38 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
18 points for Dejounte Murray now.
He’s been aggressive attacking the Pelicans’ interior defense with 8 points from the paint
4 points from the mid-range
3 points from outside
3 points from the FT line
Spurs by 12 (largest lead) – 8:37 PM
18 points for Dejounte Murray now.
He’s been aggressive attacking the Pelicans’ interior defense with 8 points from the paint
4 points from the mid-range
3 points from outside
3 points from the FT line
Spurs by 12 (largest lead) – 8:37 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Spurs are 24th in #NBA in three-pointers made per game (11.2) but are already 11/23 tonight. Also making some deep twos as well. SAS 80-68 mid 3Q – 8:36 PM
Spurs are 24th in #NBA in three-pointers made per game (11.2) but are already 11/23 tonight. Also making some deep twos as well. SAS 80-68 mid 3Q – 8:36 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
They’re reviewing the foul called on Graham on McDermott’s attempted 3. – 8:31 PM
They're reviewing the foul called on Graham on McDermott's attempted 3. – 8:31 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Willie Green challenging the Devonte’ Graham foul on Doug McDermott. – 8:31 PM
Willie Green challenging the Devonte' Graham foul on Doug McDermott. – 8:31 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Feels like the Pelicans are now getting whistled for just breathing on the court.
No idea what Holdkamp saw on that last one. – 8:30 PM
Feels like the Pelicans are now getting whistled for just breathing on the court.
No idea what Holdkamp saw on that last one. – 8:30 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Herb Jones nearly stole the ball twice on that defensive possession.
Yeah, he’s still incredibly impressive. – 8:28 PM
Herb Jones nearly stole the ball twice on that defensive possession.
Yeah, he’s still incredibly impressive. – 8:28 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
halfway through in the Big Easy
Doug: 12 PTS | 4 3PM | 2 REB
Jock: 10 PTS
Lonnie: 9 PTS | 2 AST
#PorVida pic.twitter.com/Ib6QpxQiop – 8:20 PM
halfway through in the Big Easy
Doug: 12 PTS | 4 3PM | 2 REB
Jock: 10 PTS
Lonnie: 9 PTS | 2 AST
#PorVida pic.twitter.com/Ib6QpxQiop – 8:20 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Shooting stats at the half between the Pelicans and Spurs pic.twitter.com/BDT6d16uTg – 8:13 PM
Shooting stats at the half between the Pelicans and Spurs pic.twitter.com/BDT6d16uTg – 8:13 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
At the half ready to come back 🦾 pic.twitter.com/eCFn9dn61D – 8:11 PM
At the half ready to come back 🦾 pic.twitter.com/eCFn9dn61D – 8:11 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
DOUGI3️⃣. IS. COOKING. 👨🍳
team-high 12 PTS in 12 min with 4 triples pic.twitter.com/zxH1f3ENng – 8:11 PM
DOUGI3️⃣. IS. COOKING. 👨🍳
team-high 12 PTS in 12 min with 4 triples pic.twitter.com/zxH1f3ENng – 8:11 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Half: Spurs by 6
SA takes the 2Q 22-20.
In the 1Q, both teams struggled on defense. Now they both struggled on offense in the 2Q.
The Spurs are winning the 3PT line 27-12 pic.twitter.com/Tt1ZON5ZsB – 8:08 PM
Half: Spurs by 6
SA takes the 2Q 22-20.
In the 1Q, both teams struggled on defense. Now they both struggled on offense in the 2Q.
The Spurs are winning the 3PT line 27-12 pic.twitter.com/Tt1ZON5ZsB – 8:08 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
HALF: Spurs 59, Pelicans 53
– CJ: 14p, 10r, 5/11 FG
– Ingram: 16p, 6/12 FG
– Naji: 6p, 2/4 3P
– JV: 5p, 5r
Pels: 39.6 FG%, 4/18 3P, 11/13 FT
Spurs: 46.9 FG%, 9/21 3P, 4/7 FT – 8:08 PM
HALF: Spurs 59, Pelicans 53
– CJ: 14p, 10r, 5/11 FG
– Ingram: 16p, 6/12 FG
– Naji: 6p, 2/4 3P
– JV: 5p, 5r
Pels: 39.6 FG%, 4/18 3P, 11/13 FT
Spurs: 46.9 FG%, 9/21 3P, 4/7 FT – 8:08 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 1st half: Spurs 59, Pelicans 53
Ingram 16 pts
McCollum 14 pts & 10 rebs
Valanciunas 5 pts & 5 rebs
Pels getting good production from their top 2 scorers, but the rest of the squad is struggling. They shot 4-18 on 3s in the half, Spurs went 9-21 – 8:08 PM
End of the 1st half: Spurs 59, Pelicans 53
Ingram 16 pts
McCollum 14 pts & 10 rebs
Valanciunas 5 pts & 5 rebs
Pels getting good production from their top 2 scorers, but the rest of the squad is struggling. They shot 4-18 on 3s in the half, Spurs went 9-21 – 8:08 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs lead 59-53 at the half. They’ve never trailed and their largest lead was 10. – 8:07 PM
Spurs lead 59-53 at the half. They've never trailed and their largest lead was 10. – 8:07 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Brandon Ingram has 16 and CJ McCollum has 14 at half. Rest of the team hasn’t done much. Pels shot 4 of 18 from 3. They’ll fall out of 10th w/ a loss bc of…whatever that was in Portland. – 8:07 PM
Brandon Ingram has 16 and CJ McCollum has 14 at half. Rest of the team hasn't done much. Pels shot 4 of 18 from 3. They'll fall out of 10th w/ a loss bc of…whatever that was in Portland. – 8:07 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
CJ McCollum just tied his season high in rebounds with 10.
We’re at halftime. – 8:06 PM
CJ McCollum just tied his season high in rebounds with 10.
We’re at halftime. – 8:06 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
CJ McCollum has 10 rebounds in the 1st hald, one short of tying his career-high – 8:05 PM
CJ McCollum has 10 rebounds in the 1st hald, one short of tying his career-high – 8:05 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
WITH AUTHORITY 😤 @Brandon Ingram
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/NsxYaAhVHE – 8:03 PM
WITH AUTHORITY 😤 @Brandon Ingram
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/NsxYaAhVHE – 8:03 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Another night, another B.I. spin move 🌪️
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/bM1lYru4sg – 7:58 PM
Another night, another B.I. spin move 🌪️
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/bM1lYru4sg – 7:58 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Jak was having NONE of it 🙅♂️
y’all know the drill… Poeltl on defense ➡️ Murray on offense pic.twitter.com/Cnyp84BYh4 – 7:58 PM
Jak was having NONE of it 🙅♂️
y’all know the drill… Poeltl on defense ➡️ Murray on offense pic.twitter.com/Cnyp84BYh4 – 7:58 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Energized from the get-go, McDermott has a team-best 12 points on 4 of 6 from deep. Seems like he’s getting to his spots even quicker than usual. Wanted the ball on that last drive by Murray, but the All-Star laid it in. – 7:51 PM
Energized from the get-go, McDermott has a team-best 12 points on 4 of 6 from deep. Seems like he's getting to his spots even quicker than usual. Wanted the ball on that last drive by Murray, but the All-Star laid it in. – 7:51 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Doug McDermott has 12 points from 3PT. The Pelicans’ entire team has 12 points from three right now.
Spurs are winning the 3PT line 21-12.
Spurs by 10 – 7:50 PM
Doug McDermott has 12 points from 3PT. The Pelicans’ entire team has 12 points from three right now.
Spurs are winning the 3PT line 21-12.
Spurs by 10 – 7:50 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Eight minutes played and not a single rebound, assist, steal or block.
I miss pre-trade deadline Jaxson Hayes. – 7:43 PM
Eight minutes played and not a single rebound, assist, steal or block.
I miss pre-trade deadline Jaxson Hayes. – 7:43 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
if only… 😱
the adjustment and finish still niiiice
@Dejounte Murray | @Lonnie Walker pic.twitter.com/eeQeQQiX9X – 7:42 PM
if only… 😱
the adjustment and finish still niiiice
@Dejounte Murray | @Lonnie Walker pic.twitter.com/eeQeQQiX9X – 7:42 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
1Q: Spurs by 4
No defense allowed in that quarter, with the Spurs scoring 37 and Pels 33
Lonnie 9 pts | CJ 12 pts
Jock 8 pts | Ingram 10 pts
Spurs +6 from three and the paint
Pelicans +8 from the FT line – 7:40 PM
1Q: Spurs by 4
No defense allowed in that quarter, with the Spurs scoring 37 and Pels 33
Lonnie 9 pts | CJ 12 pts
Jock 8 pts | Ingram 10 pts
Spurs +6 from three and the paint
Pelicans +8 from the FT line – 7:40 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 1st: Spurs 37, Pelicans 33
McCollum 12 pts & 5 rebs
Ingram 10 pts (3-5 FG)
Spurs shot 55.6 percent from the field, 5-11 on 3s. Pels gotta pick up the defensive intensity. – 7:39 PM
End of the 1st: Spurs 37, Pelicans 33
McCollum 12 pts & 5 rebs
Ingram 10 pts (3-5 FG)
Spurs shot 55.6 percent from the field, 5-11 on 3s. Pels gotta pick up the defensive intensity. – 7:39 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs lead 37-33 after 1Q.
Fueled by 8 of 10 shooting from 3-point range, they scored 43 points in 1Q last night in ATL.
Tonight, they sank 5 of 11 from beyond the arc. McDermott hit 2 of 3.
Walker & Landale combined for 17 points off the bench. – 7:39 PM
Spurs lead 37-33 after 1Q.
Fueled by 8 of 10 shooting from 3-point range, they scored 43 points in 1Q last night in ATL.
Tonight, they sank 5 of 11 from beyond the arc. McDermott hit 2 of 3.
Walker & Landale combined for 17 points off the bench. – 7:39 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Ended first quarter with a buzzer beater, and hungry for more 😈🍽
#Pelicans | @TaxAct pic.twitter.com/P60zerZiAL – 7:39 PM
Ended first quarter with a buzzer beater, and hungry for more 😈🍽
#Pelicans | @TaxAct pic.twitter.com/P60zerZiAL – 7:39 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
#Pelicans had a 2-for-1 backfire when they were whistled for a loose-ball foul on the offensive rebound, but it all worked out in the end when they scored 5 pts in final 10 seconds. Naji Marshall sinks trey at buzzer going full speed and launching a step behind line – 7:38 PM
#Pelicans had a 2-for-1 backfire when they were whistled for a loose-ball foul on the offensive rebound, but it all worked out in the end when they scored 5 pts in final 10 seconds. Naji Marshall sinks trey at buzzer going full speed and launching a step behind line – 7:38 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Naji Marshall hits a running floater to beat the first quarter buzzer. Nice close to the frame by the Pelicans as they trail the Spurs 37-33.
CJ McCollum and Brandon Ingram combined for 22 points. No one else scored more than 3 for New Orleans. – 7:38 PM
Naji Marshall hits a running floater to beat the first quarter buzzer. Nice close to the frame by the Pelicans as they trail the Spurs 37-33.
CJ McCollum and Brandon Ingram combined for 22 points. No one else scored more than 3 for New Orleans. – 7:38 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Dougie McBuckets with an early 3 attempt with the clock ticking for the Spurs gives the Pelicans a shot and Naji Marshall makes a running 3-pointer at the buzzer to trim the lead to 37-33 at the end of the 1Q. – 7:38 PM
Dougie McBuckets with an early 3 attempt with the clock ticking for the Spurs gives the Pelicans a shot and Naji Marshall makes a running 3-pointer at the buzzer to trim the lead to 37-33 at the end of the 1Q. – 7:38 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Good news: CJ McCollum and Brandon Ingram have combined to score 20 points in the 1st quarter.
Bad news: The Pels can’t get any stops. – 7:36 PM
Good news: CJ McCollum and Brandon Ingram have combined to score 20 points in the 1st quarter.
Bad news: The Pels can’t get any stops. – 7:36 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
JOCK JAM 😳
double poster!! 🖼✌️ @Jock Landale pic.twitter.com/oOpY4Ey9GI – 7:35 PM
JOCK JAM 😳
double poster!! 🖼✌️ @Jock Landale pic.twitter.com/oOpY4Ey9GI – 7:35 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Spurs enter 19-9 when leading by 10 in a game this season.
They’ve led by 10 in 7 of their last 10 games. – 7:34 PM
The Spurs enter 19-9 when leading by 10 in a game this season.
They’ve led by 10 in 7 of their last 10 games. – 7:34 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Jock Landale’s 7 points on 3 of 4 are his most since he scored 10 vs. LAC on Jan. 15. His season high of 18 came against Detroit on Dec. 26. – 7:31 PM
Jock Landale's 7 points on 3 of 4 are his most since he scored 10 vs. LAC on Jan. 15. His season high of 18 came against Detroit on Dec. 26. – 7:31 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Jones, Primo, Walker, Cacok and Landale on the floor for your Spurs. – 7:27 PM
Jones, Primo, Walker, Cacok
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
A+ ball movement leads to the @Jaxson Hayes SLAM 💥
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/qBbBK9ACt3 – 7:26 PM
A+ ball movement leads to the @Jaxson Hayes SLAM 💥
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/qBbBK9ACt3 – 7:26 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Pretty good couple of days for Devontae Cacok. He’s getting early minutes tonight after getting to see family last night in Atlanta. – 7:25 PM
Pretty good couple of days for Devontae Cacok. He’s getting early minutes tonight after getting to see family last night in Atlanta. – 7:25 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
After Spurs rookie Jock Landale threw down a highlight-reel dunk and posed in the middle of the lane, yelling toward San Antonio’s bench, Gregg Popovich motioned with his right hand, indicating “get back on defense” – 7:25 PM
After Spurs rookie Jock Landale threw down a highlight-reel dunk and posed in the middle of the lane, yelling toward San Antonio’s bench, Gregg Popovich motioned with his right hand, indicating “get back on defense” – 7:25 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Did everyone noticed CJ McCollum is the kind of star who dives headfirst after a loose ball right there?? 💯 – 7:18 PM
Did everyone noticed CJ McCollum is the kind of star who dives headfirst after a loose ball right there?? 💯 – 7:18 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
CJ McCollum spinning lefty layup for and-one may have resulted in the largest group of teammates helping a guy up off the floor in league history – 7:17 PM
CJ McCollum spinning lefty layup for and-one may have resulted in the largest group of teammates helping a guy up off the floor in league history – 7:17 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Brandon Ingram picked up the personal foul, but he stopped Jakob Poetl from scoring an easy two points on the dunk.
That’s just not a defensive play BI aimed to make last season. – 7:14 PM
Brandon Ingram picked up the personal foul, but he stopped Jakob Poetl from scoring an easy two points on the dunk.
That’s just not a defensive play BI aimed to make last season. – 7:14 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
B.I. puts us on the board!
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/QN6Lm6MEMG – 7:13 PM
B.I. puts us on the board!
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/QN6Lm6MEMG – 7:13 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
WHERE THEM DAWGS AT BABY?!?! 🐶😤
#GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/NmOs4gT2Dj – 7:03 PM
WHERE THEM DAWGS AT BABY?!?! 🐶😤
#GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/NmOs4gT2Dj – 7:03 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
First 5⃣ on the floor tonight
#WBD | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/wqB8Ow2tCb – 6:55 PM
First 5⃣ on the floor tonight
#WBD | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/wqB8Ow2tCb – 6:55 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Mark Daigneault said he had dinner with Ayo Dosunmu before the draft. Daigneault said he thinks Herb Jones was there as well.
“It was a good dinner.” – 6:48 PM
Mark Daigneault said he had dinner with Ayo Dosunmu before the draft. Daigneault said he thinks Herb Jones was there as well.
“It was a good dinner.” – 6:48 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Tomas Satoransky getting hugs from a lot of Pelicans during warmups right now.
The embrace @JoelMeyersNBA got from @Willy Hernangomez takes the cake though — everyone’s happy the Pelicans big man is back. – 6:48 PM
Tomas Satoransky getting hugs from a lot of Pelicans during warmups right now.
The embrace @JoelMeyersNBA got from @Willy Hernangomez takes the cake though — everyone’s happy the Pelicans big man is back. – 6:48 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
At every home game from here on out, come by section 104 for a pregame happy hour at SKC! pic.twitter.com/vZvL0dEYSO – 6:37 PM
At every home game from here on out, come by section 104 for a pregame happy hour at SKC! pic.twitter.com/vZvL0dEYSO – 6:37 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans starters tonight:
CJ McCollum
Devonte’ Graham
Brandon Ingram
Herb Jones
Jonas Valanciunas – 6:31 PM
Pelicans starters tonight:
CJ McCollum
Devonte’ Graham
Brandon Ingram
Herb Jones
Jonas Valanciunas – 6:31 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
getting ready for game time 🏀 pic.twitter.com/K2rq6VB2Gj – 6:30 PM
getting ready for game time 🏀 pic.twitter.com/K2rq6VB2Gj – 6:30 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Starters:
Spurs: Murray, Vassell, Johnson, McDermott, Poeltl.
Pelicans: Devonte’ Graham, CJ McCollum, Brandon Ingram, Herbert Jones, Jonas Valanciunas. – 6:25 PM
Starters:
Spurs: Murray, Vassell, Johnson, McDermott, Poeltl.
Pelicans: Devonte’ Graham, CJ McCollum, Brandon Ingram, Herbert Jones, Jonas Valanciunas. – 6:25 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Starters:
Devonte’ Graham
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Brandon Ingram
Jonas Valanciunas – 6:20 PM
Starters:
Devonte’ Graham
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Brandon Ingram
Jonas Valanciunas – 6:20 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Make sure you download the Pelicans Mobile App presented by @Verizon to stay up to date with all things Pels!
https://t.co/2LbNOG6ixX pic.twitter.com/ZDo0yb7uuB – 6:15 PM
Make sure you download the Pelicans Mobile App presented by @Verizon to stay up to date with all things Pels!
https://t.co/2LbNOG6ixX pic.twitter.com/ZDo0yb7uuB – 6:15 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Devin Vassell is starting again. Same starting five for Spurs tonight – 6:14 PM
Devin Vassell is starting again. Same starting five for Spurs tonight – 6:14 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Starting lineups for tonight’s Pelicans-Spurs matchup pic.twitter.com/4YJZQS2Q3p – 6:13 PM
Starting lineups for tonight’s Pelicans-Spurs matchup pic.twitter.com/4YJZQS2Q3p – 6:13 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Screw the scouting report on the Spurs. Did anyone check if the chair in front of Zion’s locker had clothes on it today? – 6:07 PM
Screw the scouting report on the Spurs. Did anyone check if the chair in front of Zion’s locker had clothes on it today? – 6:07 PM
Josh Richardson @J_Rich1
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Pop says he’s seen Tomas Satoransky a “good deal”:
“He played on the Czech National Team, so we watched him. Real heady guy. He knows how to play. That’s his main skill – he keeps everyone together, he knows what’s going on on the court, good passer.” – 5:47 PM
Pop says he’s seen Tomas Satoransky a “good deal”:
“He played on the Czech National Team, so we watched him. Real heady guy. He knows how to play. That’s his main skill – he keeps everyone together, he knows what’s going on on the court, good passer.” – 5:47 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Pop says plan is for Josh Richardson and Romeo Langford to join the team in Chicago. – 5:45 PM
Pop says plan is for Josh Richardson and Romeo Langford to join the team in Chicago. – 5:45 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Jakob Poeltl is now shooting 1/1 on pull-up 3s.
Since his 3 was from behind halfcourt, it doesn’t get credited as an above the break three.
His general 3PT FGM/FGA is now 1/1. pic.twitter.com/aRadTy7gJQ – 5:36 PM
Jakob Poeltl is now shooting 1/1 on pull-up 3s.
Since his 3 was from behind halfcourt, it doesn’t get credited as an above the break three.
His general 3PT FGM/FGA is now 1/1. pic.twitter.com/aRadTy7gJQ – 5:36 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Willie Green says Spurs are getting a pro in Satoransky: “He’s a guy who comes in every day and he is professional, gets his work in. I’m sure he didn’t have the year or the numbers that he wanted to, have, but we all appreciate his approach.” – 5:30 PM
Willie Green says Spurs are getting a pro in Satoransky: “He’s a guy who comes in every day and he is professional, gets his work in. I’m sure he didn’t have the year or the numbers that he wanted to, have, but we all appreciate his approach.” – 5:30 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Head to the Pelicans mobile app to play the @SeatGeek Courtside Challenge for a chance to win a $200 Pelicans Team Store gift card!
https://t.co/2LbNOFOH9n pic.twitter.com/453kKfRidP – 5:30 PM
Head to the Pelicans mobile app to play the @SeatGeek Courtside Challenge for a chance to win a $200 Pelicans Team Store gift card!
https://t.co/2LbNOFOH9n pic.twitter.com/453kKfRidP – 5:30 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Willie Green says Pelicans are approaching this as a game with playoff implications. – 5:27 PM
Willie Green says Pelicans are approaching this as a game with playoff implications. – 5:27 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
“He was a pro, he was a good teammate,” says Coach Green of the newest Spur Tomas Satoransky. – 5:21 PM
“He was a pro, he was a good teammate,” says Coach Green of the newest Spur Tomas Satoransky. – 5:21 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
“Both teams realize we’re fighting for the final 4 spots.” – Pelicans Head Coach Willie Green on the Spurs and Pelicans competing down the stretch for a playoff or play-in game spot. – 5:17 PM
“Both teams realize we’re fighting for the final 4 spots.” – Pelicans Head Coach Willie Green on the Spurs and Pelicans competing down the stretch for a playoff or play-in game spot. – 5:17 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
LIVE: Coach Green addresses the media ahead of tonight’s game against San Antonio
#WBD | @Verizon twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 5:16 PM
LIVE: Coach Green addresses the media ahead of tonight’s game against San Antonio
#WBD | @Verizon twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 5:16 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Right back to work!
🆚 @New Orleans Pelicans
⏰ 6pm CT
📍 Smoothie King Center
📺 @BallySportsSA
📻 @1200WOAI, @kxtn1350 AM & 107.5 FM HD 2 pic.twitter.com/zEwtmrNiwN – 5:06 PM
Right back to work!
🆚 @New Orleans Pelicans
⏰ 6pm CT
📍 Smoothie King Center
📺 @BallySportsSA
📻 @1200WOAI, @kxtn1350 AM & 107.5 FM HD 2 pic.twitter.com/zEwtmrNiwN – 5:06 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Great day for some basketball 🏀☀️
#UltraDrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/5XTzMyzFO7 – 4:24 PM
Great day for some basketball 🏀☀️
#UltraDrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/5XTzMyzFO7 – 4:24 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
The only player in Spurs history to record 30+ points and 15+ assists in a game 👏
@ATT | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/6ABu9XJGls – 3:59 PM
The only player in Spurs history to record 30+ points and 15+ assists in a game 👏
@ATT | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/6ABu9XJGls – 3:59 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Details on the picks the Boston Celtics owe the San Antonio Spurs from the Derrick White trade:
2022 1st – Protected 1-4. 5-30 to Spurs.
If not conveyed in 2022, then rolls over to 2023 w/ same protections.
If not conveyed in 2023 San Antonio gets a Dallas or Miami 2023 2nd – 3:53 PM
Details on the picks the Boston Celtics owe the San Antonio Spurs from the Derrick White trade:
2022 1st – Protected 1-4. 5-30 to Spurs.
If not conveyed in 2022, then rolls over to 2023 w/ same protections.
If not conveyed in 2023 San Antonio gets a Dallas or Miami 2023 2nd – 3:53 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2021, Luka Doncic (46 points) and Zion Williamson (36) became the second pair of opposing players in NBA history, each 21 years old or younger, to score at least 35 points in the same game.
It’s now been done a total of three times. pic.twitter.com/jOCFBysszh – 3:01 PM
📅 On this day in 2021, Luka Doncic (46 points) and Zion Williamson (36) became the second pair of opposing players in NBA history, each 21 years old or younger, to score at least 35 points in the same game.
It’s now been done a total of three times. pic.twitter.com/jOCFBysszh – 3:01 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Spurs say Zach Collins is out tonight (injury management). Probably not a surprise at this point they want to keep him out of B2Bs.
Josh Richardson and Romeo Langford are not with the team, but presumably in SA where physicals are/were being conducted. – 2:06 PM
Spurs say Zach Collins is out tonight (injury management). Probably not a surprise at this point they want to keep him out of B2Bs.
Josh Richardson and Romeo Langford are not with the team, but presumably in SA where physicals are/were being conducted. – 2:06 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Per their injury report, the Spurs will be without the following players tonight here in New Orleans:
Bates-Diop (face, laceration)
Collins (ankle, injury management)
Dragic (not with team)
Langford (not with team)
Richardson (not with team). – 1:55 PM
Per their injury report, the Spurs will be without the following players tonight here in New Orleans:
Bates-Diop (face, laceration)
Collins (ankle, injury management)
Dragic (not with team)
Langford (not with team)
Richardson (not with team). – 1:55 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Tomas Satoransky is not on the Spurs injury report.
Collins (ankle), KBD (face laceration), Richardson, Langford, and Dragic all OUT – 1:45 PM
Tomas Satoransky is not on the Spurs injury report.
Collins (ankle), KBD (face laceration), Richardson, Langford, and Dragic all OUT – 1:45 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Passing the triple-double torch from one era of Spurs hoops to the next 🤝
@FrostBank | #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/YrouX7BR5b – 1:40 PM
Passing the triple-double torch from one era of Spurs hoops to the next 🤝
@FrostBank | #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/YrouX7BR5b – 1:40 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Who do Willie Green and #Pelicans players have in the big game on Sunday: Cincinnati or Los Angeles? 🤔
Family, hometown, college ties, rooting against teammates 😂, and the Griddy are all factors in the squads picks 👀
@ErinESummers | @SeatGeek pic.twitter.com/3sg5zmw3CJ – 1:35 PM
Who do Willie Green and #Pelicans players have in the big game on Sunday: Cincinnati or Los Angeles? 🤔
Family, hometown, college ties, rooting against teammates 😂, and the Griddy are all factors in the squads picks 👀
@ErinESummers | @SeatGeek pic.twitter.com/3sg5zmw3CJ – 1:35 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
ICYMI: CJ McCollum is a member of the @New Orleans Pelicans!
@LegsESPN likes this deal for New Orleans
#WBD pic.twitter.com/Q2kbwsIPTu – 1:17 PM
ICYMI: CJ McCollum is a member of the @New Orleans Pelicans!
@LegsESPN likes this deal for New Orleans
#WBD pic.twitter.com/Q2kbwsIPTu – 1:17 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
#NBACast returns on Monday for TOR/NOP at 8 ET!
Join me and @Danny Leroux live on League Pass. Will be taking your questions throughout the evening, send yours in using #NBACast – 1:15 PM
#NBACast returns on Monday for TOR/NOP at 8 ET!
Join me and @Danny Leroux live on League Pass. Will be taking your questions throughout the evening, send yours in using #NBACast – 1:15 PM