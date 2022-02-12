Steve Nash on Ben Simmons shooting: I'm excited about all the things he can do already

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Steve Nash loves what Ben Simmons brings to the Nets: “I’m not worried about what he’s struggled with in the past. I look at all the things he can help our team with that happen to be things we’re not great at.”
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Steve Nash on Ben Simmons: “Ben does 1,000 things on the basketball court, and shooting is not one that I’m dying to see. He is an amazing basketball player, and that’s without shooting the ball.” – 6:46 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“Ben does 1,000 things on the basketball court, shooting is not one that I’m dying to see. He is an amazing basketball player.”
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Nash basically said that Ben Simmons is so good at so many things that he doesn’t that he isn’t worried that he’s not a great shooter. – 6:40 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Steve Nash on Simmons: “Whether he improves his shot or not, I’m excited about all the things he can do already.” #Nets – 6:39 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Steve Nash recognizes Ben Simmons isn’t a shooter and said he’d rather focus on all the things his new guard does well (one-on-one defense, fast-break dynamism) that happen to be #Nets weaknesses. – 6:38 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Steve Nash says he’s not worried about Ben Simmons shooting, says he’s already an All-Star. “Whether he improves his shot or not I’m excited about all the things he can do already.” – 6:37 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Steve Nash said its still unclear if Joe Harris will need a second ankle surgery. #Nets – 6:34 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash has no update on Joe Harris and if he’ll need another procedure on his ankle. – 6:34 PM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
“It’s unfortunate that winning wasn’t the biggest factor. It’s unfortunate that for him, having his own team, and being the star, was more of his priorities.” – Joel Embiid post Ben Simmons trade. – 1:55 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash expects Seth Curry and Andre Drummond to be out tonight against Miami but adds there’s an outside chance they play. – 12:31 PM
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
How the Ben Simmons trade impacts the Heat #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 12:02 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nash said there’s still an “outside chance” that all the paperwork and exams will be completed so that Curry and Drummond can play tonight vs. Heat — but he does not sound optimistic. Feels like their debut will be Monday against the Kings in Brooklyn. – 11:57 AM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Good news for Nets fans. KD was on the court with team in shoot around and Nash says he has been practicing with team for about a week. No timetable for return. – 11:55 AM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nash says that while there is still no firm timeline for Kevin Durant’s return — he has been doing some individual on-court work for about a week and is getting some shots up now after shootaround in Miami. – 11:55 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash said LaMarcus Aldridge is “days away not weeks away,” from returning from his ankle sprain. Kevin Durant is back doing court work but still has hurdles to clear before returning, too. – 11:55 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kevin Durant has been back on the court for the past week or so. Aldridge is days away, not weeks according to Steve Nash. #Nets – 11:53 AM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Andre Drummond said he spoke to Ben Simmons on Friday. Nets seem very excited about how he’s feeling and how he’ll fit in Brooklyn. Drummond still isn’t sure when Simmons will play, but he’s confident he’ll be ready when he does. “Whenever he’s ready, we’ll take him back.” – 11:47 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Inside how the Nets and 76ers found themselves pounding out a James Harden/Ben Simmons deal at the trade deadline: Story for ESPN+ with @Ramona Shelburne: es.pn/3uL3exo – 11:13 AM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
From last night:
Joel Embiid’s final words for Ben Simmons, first words for James Harden phillyvoice.com/sixers-joel-em…
A recap of their dreary win over OKC phillyvoice.com/sixers-thunder… – 10:53 AM
From last night:
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets likely starters: Kyrie Irving , Seth Curry, Ben Simmons, Kevin Durant, Andre Drummond
Second unit: Patty Mills, Cam Thomas, Kessler Edwards/Joe Harris, James Johnson, LaMarcus Aldridge
Reserves: Blake Griffin, Nic Claxton, Bruce Brown, Day’Ron Sharpe, Jevon Carter, DDJ – 10:37 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Post Sports+: Why Ben Simmons’ skills — and bond with Kyrie Irving — can make this the right #Nets fit nypost.com/2022/02/12/ben… via @nypost – 9:18 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Joel Embiid after Ben Simmons trade: “I’m happy that I’m not going to be answering any more questions about that subject” #NBA
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
New ESPN story: Joel Embiid said he’s happy he no longer has to discuss “that subject,” but still had a final couple of parting shots for Ben Simmons — including discussing yesterday’s tweet. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 12:47 AM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
With one last chance to address the Ben Simmons situation, Joel Embiid saved a few pointed barbs for the finale, and then he looked forward, using the lessons of the past to imagine his future with James Harden phillyvoice.com/sixers-joel-em… – 12:10 AM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Joel Embiid have one final parting shot to Ben Simmons with his former star partner headed to Brooklyn #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/02/11/joe… via @SixersWire #NBA – 10:43 PM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
Hear from Joel Embiid on what went wrong with Ben Simmons, addition of James Harden, coming up next on @SportsRadioWIP ! – 10:23 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers star center Joel Embiid on ‘not getting it done’ with Ben Simmons: pic.twitter.com/KdwlpbLqfY – 10:07 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Joel Embiid says it’s unfortunate how his time playing alongside Ben Simmons panned out in the end but he’s glad the whole situation is over at this point because he no longer has to discuss it #Sixers – 10:06 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers center Joel Embiid: ‘I’m happy that I’m not going to be asked any more questions about that subject (Ben Simmons).’ – 10:05 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Embiid said he’s happy he doesn’t “have to answer any more questions about that subject” referring to Ben Simmons. Said he is happy for both himself and the organization and he wishes Simmons the best in the future but is focused on winning a championship. – 10:05 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers forward Tobias Harris on Ben Simmons: ‘He’s in a situation now that he seems happy with. … That situation is resolved. I’m happy with the team we have.’ – 9:36 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Tobias Harris says he’s happy for Ben Simmons that he’s in a place he’s happy with now, but he’s excited about the addition of James Harden and the potential the team has now with him in the fold, and says it’s exciting to be part of it. – 9:35 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
BKN’s Sean Marks on Ben Simmons: “We’re thrilled to get him on board & we’ll be here to support him from a physical standpoint, from a mental standpoint & get him engaged & get him around our group.” More on that & a note Marks being asked about tampering: sny.tv/articles/nba-s… – 9:23 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
The last few days featured a ton of NBA trades, with James Harden, Ben Simmons, Domantas Sabonis, CJ McCollum, Tyrese Haliburton, Kristaps Porzingis, etc. changing teams.
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
They just showed a James Harden montage during the last timeout that ended with him wearing a No. 1 on the Jumbotron here in Philadelphia. Appears that will be his new number.
The Ringer @ringernba
Brooklyn needed help defensively and Steve Nash’s scheme fits perfectly with Ben Simmons. #TheVoidNBA
Ian Begley @IanBegley
*Seth Curry & Andre Drummond are questionable for game at MIA, Nets say; Ben Simmons is out, listed as not w/team in MIA. Simmons took physical w/BKN in NY today. *Deleted previous tweet (pic below) which was interpreted by some as Simmons being intentionally away from Nets (1/2) pic.twitter.com/QUjEFnhQYC – 7:15 PM
More on this storyline
Alex Schiffer: Steve Nash doesn’t rule out Ben Simmons working with Kyle Korver at some point, but isn’t worried about his shooting, or lack thereof. Said Simmons helps the Nets in so many areas they struggle in and has been an All Star despite the shot problems. -via Twitter @Alex__Schiffer / February 12, 2022
Beyond the rampant skepticism about the severity of his latest hamstring injury, on top of the ever-present questions about his substandard conditioning and how much it contributed to his unending hamstring troubles as a Net, Harden has been a brooding presence for months. League sources say there were times before Durant’s injury that the two stars, for reasons unclear, were hardly communicating — followed by the chaos of the past few Durant-less weeks when Harden stopped connecting with anyone to passive-aggressively convey he no longer wanted to be there. -via marcstein.substack.com / February 12, 2022
Kyle Neubeck: Embiid says it’s disappointing that all the winning he and Simmons were able to do became secondary. “It’s unfortunate that i guess having his own team and being a star was more important” -via Twitter @KyleNeubeck / February 12, 2022