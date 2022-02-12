Thunder vs. Bulls: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Oklahoma City Thunder (17-38) play against the Chicago Bulls (21-21) at United Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Saturday February 12, 2022
Oklahoma City Thunder 54, Chicago Bulls 50 (Half)
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Halftime: Thunder 54, Bulls 50
Bulls close second quarter on 7-0 run, but trailed by as many as 14. DeRozan (19), Vucevic (12) and Ayo (10) all in double-figures – 9:09 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls close first half on 10-0 run
Thunder 54, Bulls 50
DeRozan 19 points
Vucevic 12 pts, 10 rebs
Dosunmu 10 pts – 9:08 PM
Jon Hamm @JonMHamm
Darius Bazley has been a Brand New Man since mid-December pic.twitter.com/TOpP2lYPZS – 9:03 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Darius Bazley, in 15 minutes, has 11 points, six rebounds, four assists, three blocks, two steals, no turnovers and no fouls. – 9:01 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Darius Bazley is dominating this game.
11 points
6 rebounds
4 assists
2 steals
3 blocks
15 minutes – 9:01 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Isaiah Roby charged a Flagrant 1 for that hard foul on Malcolm Hill. Nothing malicious. Looked like Roby apologized after the play. – 8:59 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
team defense ➡️ @BazleyDarius euro pic.twitter.com/Ihmc8m7biZ – 8:59 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Isaiah Roby picks up a flagrant 1 foul after clobbering Malcolm Hill across the throat and jaw while challenging a layup. – 8:59 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Serb with the sauce 🇷🇸
@Aleksej Pokusevski | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/bHgRRmvH9f – 8:50 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Josh Giddey’s 1st quarter:
7 points
4 rebounds
3 assists
If he can get over 30 minutes, he’ll be on triple double watch. – 8:44 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Aleksej Pokusevski looks a lot more relaxed in this recent stretch. – 8:43 PM
Royce Young @royceyoung
Incredible defense from Darius Bazley, rejecting a fadeaway midrange jumper from DeRozan. Bazley’s ability to block jumpshots is a highly unusual skill in the NBA. – 8:39 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Let me know where you're listening? @Chicago Bulls @670TheScore
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Darius Bazley swats DeMar DeRozan at the 1st quarter buzzer and DeMar got so frustrated he launched the ball to the rafters Rumble t-shirt cannon style. – 8:37 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Looks like refs gave DeRozan a technical for throwing ball in the air after buzzer. #Bulls are going to have to put some work in tonight, trail OKC 29-22 after one. – 8:37 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
DeRozan’s shot rejected near the end of the quarter-out of frustration..he tosses the ball skyward. ..and receives a T . OKC up 29-22 after 1. DD with 8pts – 8:37 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
One quarter in.
DeMar DeRozan: 8 pts, 4 reb
Nikola Vucevic: 4 pts, 5 reb pic.twitter.com/pjspZ4ZqTO – 8:36 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Darius Bazley just blocked DeMar DeRozan’s jumper to end the first quarter. A frustrated DeRozan heaved the ball and was t’d up. Bazley continues to impress defensively. – 8:36 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
DeMar DeRozan chucks the ball skyward (and receives a technical) after being blocked at the buzzer of the first quarter.
The Bulls trail the Thunder 29-22, visibly struggling without LaVine and Green. – 8:35 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
DeMar DeRozan got a T at quarter buzzer because he threw the ball skyward in frustration.
The crazy part is it was just before horn so it could be argued it was an errant shot. – 8:35 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Sleepy start for the Bulls, who trail OKC 29-22 after one (were down as many as 13). 5 turnovers, Thunder scored 8 fastbreak points and hit four 3s – 8:35 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
not even through Q1 and @BazleyDarius has highlight reel 📼 pic.twitter.com/QkqUWnSIAA – 8:32 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Shai is wearing a Brent Burns San Jose Sharks jersey this evening. And don’t overlook the knit pants. pic.twitter.com/guVK7hU5Q3 – 8:30 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
we’ll explain in Olivia Rodrigo terms
Dort is good 4 u pic.twitter.com/8JgqPoZjud – 8:27 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
The Thunder made four threes last night in Philly. They’ve made three in the first seven minutes tonight. – 8:23 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Lu Dort: 8 points on 3-3 shooting and 2-2 from 3
Bulls: 8 points on 3-10 shooting and 0-2 from 3 – 8:23 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jimmy Butler gets an ovation for his All Star nomination. Somewhere in Chicago @MBayler yells, too. Hall & Oates’ ‘You Make My Dreams’ is playing. He sang that in his Michelob Ultra commercial, which I found highly entertaining. – 8:22 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
This game is starting how the one in OKC ended. Thunder looks like they actually want to play tonight, #Bulls look like a team expecting an easy one, down 21-8. – 8:22 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
p o s i t i o n l e s s b a s k e t b a l l
@Josh Giddey ↔️ @Isaiah Roby pic.twitter.com/rtIMH9biHk – 8:19 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Oklahoma City gets out to a 13-6 lead to start before Billy Donovan takes his first timeout of the game. Bulls rotation has been a step slow from tip. – 8:18 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Saturday Night Starters ⚡️
Presented by @EnergyTransfer pic.twitter.com/4LM5XZ4uyi – 8:10 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Isaiah Roby gets the start in his homecoming game. Roby is from Dixon, Illinois — 100 miles west of Chicago. – 8:09 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Javonte Green is out tonight. Took that nasty fall late in yesterday’s game. #Bulls – 8:03 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Air plane mode re-activated!
@Derrick Jones Jr. | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/yQlj8dbZqS – 8:00 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
DeMar in the “White Horse” Kobe 11s tonight.
@DeMar DeRozan | #BullsKicks pic.twitter.com/KwCGY1QZFd – 7:56 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Thunder Signs Aaron Wiggins to Multi-Year Contract
🔗 | https://t.co/cL4YC0H3Mm pic.twitter.com/6oGgv3jQN6 – 7:53 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Derrick Jones Jr. is back! How did it happen so quickly? Some Coby White trade deadline news, and the Neil Funk!
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2022/2/1… – 7:50 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
IT’S NEIL FUNK NIGHT.
We have the man himself back in the building! pic.twitter.com/QdCQPaVYhS – 7:42 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
This is the first time Kawhi Leonard has been on the road with the Clippers since the Utah-Oklahoma City trip in December.
It was in OKC where the Clippers began their 30-day health and safety protocols odyssey.
Here’s Lue discussing Leonard being with the team on the road. pic.twitter.com/0Zy1pYtat3 – 7:37 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Tonight on @Chicago Bulls RADIO @670TheScore @Audacy Head Coach Billy Donovan reveals what NBA player he idolized as a kid growing up- with a poster on his wall at home . 6:45 pre. Halftime..the legendary Neil Funk joins me. Always a pleasure. – 7:33 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Devastating loss for the Knicks. They had a ton of momentum up 20+ points late in the third quarter. Could have closed out the road trip with two straight win heading into OKC game Monday.
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Tonight’s starters vs. OKC.
@FirstAlert | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/tPndRup0TD – 7:30 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
#Bulls-Twolves total was season-high 241, tonight it’s down to 217.5 with low-scoring OKC in town. #Bulls have hit the over in 8 of last 9 – 7:16 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Chance for #Bulls to look better on defense tonight. OKC has scored below 100 in 5 of last 7 games. When these teams played on Jan. 24, Gilgeous-Alexander had 31 pts & 10 asts, and he’s on shelf now. DeRozan (rest) did not play in the first game. – 7:05 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
#BullsNation, tell us your UC seat location or where you're watching tonight's game from for a chance to win a tin of @GarrettPopcorn 🙌
#BullsNation, tell us your UC seat location or where you’re watching tonight’s game from for a chance to win a tin of @GarrettPopcorn 🙌 pic.twitter.com/SxvuUGg6yY – 7:00 PM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
Fantastic work by our crew at @ESPNAusNZ and The Jump for putting this package together from my chat with Josh Giddey.
Dive in if you missed the story and podcast ⬇️
📝 https://t.co/fY4F0UhUix
🎙️ https://t.co/Kq9wXSRYsy pic.twitter.com/otkPW9oMAe – 6:49 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Mark Daigneault said he had dinner with Ayo Dosunmu before the draft. Daigneault said he thinks Herb Jones was there as well.
“It was a good dinner.” – 6:48 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Isaiah Roby is OKC’s starting center vs the Bulls.
Aaron Wiggins, the newest official member of the Thunder, is back from injury.
Zach Lavine is OUT for the Bulls. – 6:47 PM
Isaiah Roby is OKC’s starting center vs the Bulls.
Aaron Wiggins, the newest official member of the Thunder, is back from injury.
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Aaron Wiggins is available tonight after being out with a right ankle sprain. – 6:45 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Isaiah Roby will start at center tonight for the Thunder. Daigneault said he doesn’t plan on using Derrick Favors. – 6:44 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Zach LaVine (left knee) has been ruled OUT for tonight’s game against Oklahoma City. pic.twitter.com/5SsGjy5HX3 – 6:43 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Javonte Green just strolled into the United Center still in street clothes and with slight limp. Certainly trending towards unavailable tonight. – 6:40 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Contract info for Aaron Wiggins, from his agent Austin Walton:
– Wiggins will receive $1 million this year plus what he’s already made.
– Next year is fully guaranteed
– Non-guaranteed 3rd year
– Team option 4th year
– Makes Wiggins the fourth-highest paid 2021 second-rounder – 6:35 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Zach LaVine is out tonight. Billy Donovan says the issue is his knee and that his back spasms are mostly resolved.
Javonte Green’s availability hasn’t been determined yet. – 6:26 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Oklahoma City Thunder are signing two-way forward Aaron Wiggins to a new four-year, $6.4M deal, agent Austin Walton tells @TheAthletic @Stadium. Team option on the fourth year. Wiggins earns full contract after going No. 55 in 2021 NBA draft, starting 18 games this season. – 6:21 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Zach LaVine will not play tonight. No surprise, dealing with the knee soreness on back-to-back. Javonte Green (foot) game-time decision. Derrick Jones Jr. is back after broken finger. #Bulls – 6:21 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Zach LaVine is OUT tonight with knee soreness.
Billy Donovan says they talked about limiting back to backs for now, but they’ll go day to day with him – 6:20 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Zach LaVine (knee soreness) is out tonight against the Thunder. Bulls coach Billy Donovan says he is day to day. – 6:20 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Derrick Jones Jr will play tonight.
He’ll wear a protective splint on the right index finger (non shooting hand) he fractured a few weeks ago – 6:19 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Derrick Jones Jr. (finger) is available tonight against OKC, while Zach LaVine will be held out, per head coach Billy Donovan. – 6:19 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
It’s 53-48 Knicks at the half after Julius tries to top Ty Jerome by adding a shot that doesn’t hit the rim to the end of 20 seconds of dribbling. Still, Randle with 14 and 10 at the half. Kemba 11 points. – 6:10 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
It’s Bulls vs. Thunder at home tonight, and we’re giving away another @goaawol shirt.
RT now for a chance to win – the only way to get this shirt! pic.twitter.com/AGfvmT75BL – 6:00 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
F Derrick Jones Jr. is available for tonight’s game against Oklahoma City. pic.twitter.com/Ze2OSPK16W – 5:58 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Vit Krejci on being back with the team pic.twitter.com/5RZUa5gRMP – 5:53 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Pop says plan is for Josh Richardson and Romeo Langford to join the team in Chicago. – 5:45 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Neil Funk & @Stacey King‘s relationship was always special!
Watch the full documentary at https://t.co/smGD21hxkt pic.twitter.com/G5uqYpgrcr – 5:00 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
FYI: Courtesy of Lindy Walter’s debut with the Thunder last night, 2021-22 is now the season with the most rookies since the league’s inaugural campaign.
With two months left to go, there have been 121 first-year players hitting the floor already. – 4:50 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
#Thunder Injury Report vs the Bulls:
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Ankle) OUT
Mike Muscala (Ankle) OUT
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (foot) OUT
That’s it.
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Tonight we honor broadcasting legend, Neil Funk!
Watch Man Behind the Mic: – 3:58 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
New Jazz forward Juancho Hernangomez has been traded five times in the last couple of years.
No international player has been traded more times than him in NBA history.
He’s tied with Ricky Rubio, Timofey Mozgov, Ersan Ilyasova and Nik Stauskas right now. – 3:30 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Bulls vs. Thunder tonight. Going for 3 Ws in row.
@LiquiMolyUSA | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/EqaBht2EsG – 3:00 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Following a down to the wire game in Philly the Thunder shifts its focus to the Bulls tonight in the United Center.
🎥 | @OUHealth Game Day Report pic.twitter.com/heb3U3jSbM – 2:54 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
DeMar DeRozan last 12 games:
33.5 pts
.583 FG
5.9 asts
6.2 rebs
9.2 FTA
#Bulls – 2:36 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Bulls injury report for tonight. The Thunder’s injury report isn’t out yet. pic.twitter.com/1ObZkJjilB – 2:28 PM
