Anthony Edwards playing today

Dane Moore: Anthony Edwards in IN today against Indiana
Source: Twitter @DaneMooreNBA
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Chris Finch says Anthony Edwards (left patella tendinopathy) is IN tonight. #Pacers – 1:35 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Anthony Edwards is questionable to play in Indiana on Sunday with left patella tendinopathy.
Edwards said after last night’s game that he is back to 100% physically. If he misses the game — which would surprise me — the rationale would presumably be more about rest. – 5:45 PM
Trey Kerby @treykerby
I like @Stacey21King’s outside the box player comps. Have heard him liken Dejounte Murray to Steve Smith and Anthony Edwards to Mitch Richmond lately. Good pulls. – 11:01 AM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Anthony Edwards said he wanted the DeMar DeRozan defensive matchup tonight.
I asked why he wanted that matchup.
“I feel like I’m a great defender. To answer your question, I feel like I’m a great defender.” – 11:53 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Anthony Edwards on the advice he’s given KAT lately: “Attack” and “Don’t pass it ever.”
“He’s so unselfish. If you get in his view, and you open, he’s gonna pass it. So I try to get out the way. I might run to halfcourt.” – 11:49 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Anthony Edwards says he’s 100% physically.
“Myself, especially now, I ain’t got no excuses.” – 11:43 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Anthony Edwards: “I think we got to dig deep. I think everybody’s mentally tired, physically tired so we’re not giving that extra effort. As a team we have to come together and have a conversation like, if you ain’t got it let us know. Even myself.” – 11:38 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Ayo Dosunmu basically becomes the first Bulls player tonight who has stopped an Anthony Edwards attack on the basket. He just tied him up beautifully, forcing a jump ball. Great hands on that play. – 9:44 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
#Bulls have the Big Three rolling — DeRozan 17 pts, Green 15, Vucevic 12. LaVine has only 2, though, and Bulls lead Minn 60-59 at half.
Anthony Edwards acting like he has something to prove so far, with 19.
Might be a close call on that 241 total tonight – 9:06 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Bulls don’t have much for Anthony Edwards tonight. He’s got 19 points on 8-14 shooting at the half. Tried Zach LaVine and Ayo Dosunmu on him in the second quarter — but he scored 11 in the final 3:28 of the period. Killing them on drives with that lightning first step – 9:05 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
End of the first half, Anthony Edwards helping keep the Wolves in this down 60-59. Edwards has 19. DeRozan has 17 for the Bulls, who shot 58% from the field. – 9:05 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
What a fun half.
Bulls 60, Wolves 59.
Anthony Edwards with 19
KAT with 10, 5r, 4a
Wolves forced 10 TOs, only committed 2 to help overcome 3-18 from 3. – 9:04 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Anthony Edwards, previously listed as questionable, is IN tonight in Chicago – 6:37 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
For Minnesota, Anthony Edwards (knee), D’Angelo Russell (shin), Patrick Beverley (ankle), Taurean Prince (ankle), Naz Reid (ankle), Josh Okogie (quad) all listed as questionable tonight vs #Bulls – 12:58 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Anthony Edwards is again listed as questionable to play on Friday in Chicago with left patella tendinopathy.
Edwards was also questionable on Wednesday, but played, and after the game said: “Now it’s like day to day. But hopefully I’m playing every game from here on out.” – 7:35 PM
