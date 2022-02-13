Daily statistical milestones: Stephen Curry moves past Kevin Porter and more

Here’s your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday’s games.
Patrick Mills No. 48 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Brent Barry with 1,397 three-pointers. He’s now 4 away from Kevin Love
Stephen Curry No. 56 in assists now
Moved ahead of Kevin Porter with 5,318 assists. He’s now 53 away from Damon Stoudamire
Kyrie Irving No. 57 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Allan Houston and Mike Dunleavy with 1,306 three-pointers. He’s now 19 away from Ryan Anderson
DeMar DeRozan No. 59 in points now
Moved ahead of Eddie Johnson with 19,220 points. He’s now 28 away from Bob Lanier
JaVale McGee No. 64 in blocks now
Moved ahead of LaMarcus Aldridge with 1,180 blocks. He’s now 3 away from Elmore Smith
Terrence Ross No. 76 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of John Starks with 1,225 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Hersey Hawkins
Jeff Green No. 114 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Lindsey Hunter with 1,076 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Andre Iguodala
Tobias Harris No. 150 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Raja Bell with 957 three-pointers. He’s now 5 away from Tim Thomas and Gerald Green
Devin Booker No. 158 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Darrell Armstrong with 925 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Raymond Felton
Jonas Valanciunas No. 159 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Clifford Robinson with 6,307 rebounds. He’s now 8 away from Zaza Pachulia
Anthony Davis No. 166 in points now
Moved ahead of Blake Griffin with 14,301 points. He’s now 10 away from Alonzo Mourning
Terry Rozier No. 170 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Courtney Lee, Wilson Chandler and Joe Harris with 878 three-pointers. He’s now 3 away from Jim Jackson
Kyrie Irving No. 193 in points now
Moved ahead of Billy Cunningham, Orlando Woolridge and Xavier McDaniel with 13,631 points. He’s now 16 away from Predrag Stojakovic
Ben McLemore No. 193 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Anthony Morrow with 810 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Nate Robinson
Andrew Wiggins No. 197 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Matt Bonner with 799 three-pointers. He’s now tied with PJ Tucker and Patrick Beverley
Jeff Green No. 210 in points now
Moved ahead of Metta World Peace with 13,062 points. He’s now 65 away from Kevin Johnson
Fred VanVleet No. 213 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Caron Butler and Jalen Rose with 748 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Marcus Smart
Steven Adams No. 217 in blocks now
Moved ahead of Jamaal Magloire with 606 blocks. He’s now 1 away from Armen Gilliam
DeMar DeRozan No. 223 in steals now
Moved ahead of PJ Brown, John Long and Aaron McKie with 913 steals. He’s now 4 away from Christian Laettner, James Posey and Chris Morris
Taj Gibson No. 227 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Joe Barry Carroll with 5,411 rebounds. He’s now 13 away from Jack Twyman
Doug McDermott No. 233 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Jeff Teague and Tony Snell with 709 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Dominique Wilkins
Ed Davis No. 234 in blocks now
Moved ahead of Nicolas Batum with 565 blocks. He’s now 4 away from Orlando Woolridge
Duncan Robinson No. 237 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Kerry Kittles and Rodney Rogers with 695 three-pointers. He’s now 7 away from Dennis Schroeder
Elfrid Payton No. 249 in assists now
Moved ahead of Dana Barros with 2,846 assists. He’s now tied with Bob Dandridge
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
#NBL22 – 12:49 AM
via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/3127019/2022/0… – 12:48 AM
-Stephen Curry, after Klay Thompson’s 33 points, including 16 in a comeback fourth quarter, led the Warriors to victory over the Lakers. – 12:46 AM
AD also felt the way they played tonight is sustainable moving forward, and that type of energy will clearly be needed based on where they are in the standings. – 12:16 AM
Kyrie Irving ineligible to play for next 2 weeks, says ‘I don’t feel guilt’ over not getting vaccinated nj.com/nets/2022/02/k… – 11:56 PM
nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 11:51 PM
Watch Kyrie Irving go absolutely nuclear in the 4th quarter tonight, yet never have Bam’s man come set him a screen once
Teams scheme around Bam
(So next time this happens, counter with Bam shifting his match-up) pic.twitter.com/e80QofBceL – 11:49 PM
In the KD/Harden Era. Kyrie has more DNPs (60) then wins (40).
Nets have lost 8 straight with Kyrie. – 11:41 PM
Video coming. #Suns – 11:33 PM
“It’s disappointing we don’t get this W because there were a lot of positive signs.” – 11:31 PM
-Kyrie Irving on vax mandates. pic.twitter.com/wx7PPMMVVd – 11:31 PM
✅ 33 PTS
✅ 5 REB
✅ 5-9 3P
It’s Thompson’s first 30-point game since Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals.
He and Stephen Curry (24) have each scored at least 20 points in the same game 187 times, the second-most such games in NBA history by a backcourt duo. pic.twitter.com/65L7A8aQTD – 11:23 PM
And they never led again?
Then Bron missed first of 3 FTs down 3 to end it? – 11:17 PM
Since DeMar doesn’t talk trash, DJJ does it for him.
“I’m gonna let you know how bad of a night you’re gonna have guarding him.” – 11:08 PM
Booker: 26-5-5, 10-24 FG
Ayton: 17 Pts, 10 Reb, 8-11 FG
Paul: 10 Pts, 15 Ast, 5 Reb
Craig: 14 Pts, 4 Ast, 6-8 FG
Holiday: 10 Pts, 4-5 FG
Suggs: 20-10-6 – 11:07 PM
Lakers just missed a series of put-backs of AD’s 2nd FTA. – 11:05 PM
This is a coach who coached Kevin Durant (who he also heaped praise on) – 10:50 PM
Devin Booker went off in the third, scoring 16 points on 7-of-13 shooting.
Magic’s defense is leaving a lot to be desired. – 10:43 PM
Takeaways and details from the Heat’s fifth straight win miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 10:41 PM
Booker: 26-5-5, 10-24 FG
Ayton: 17 Pts, 10 Reb, 8-11 FG
Paul: 10 Pts, 14 Ast, 5 Reb
Suggs: 16 Pts, 6 Ast – 10:39 PM
LeBron James has 23 points and has become the NBA’s all-time leading regular season and postseason scorer. The Lakers have moved the ball well tonight, with 23 assists and just 5 turnovers. Russ has 17 points. AD and THT have 13 each. – 10:35 PM
But I just watched him essentially match Kyrie Irving’s scoring punch in the 4th like it was nothing – 10:33 PM
Devin Booker since: 9-for-14 – 10:32 PM
SAC *
at NYK *
WAS *
— All-Star Break —
BOS *
at MIL
TOR *
at TOR *
MIA *
at BOS
at CHA
at PHI
* = without Kyrie Irving (if vaccine mandate still in place) – 10:30 PM
✅ 38 PTS
✅ 6 REB
✅ 5 AST
✅ 12-24 FG
DeRozan has scored at least 35 points while shooting 50% from the field in each of his last five games, breaking a tie with Michael Jordan for the longest such streak in @Chicago Bulls history. pic.twitter.com/PsdN0QofwF – 10:30 PM
Kyrie had 20 points in the 4th and it still wasn’t enough. – 10:30 PM
45 PTS
38 PTS
36 PTS
35 PTS
38 PTS
Only MJ has a longer streak of 35-point games in Bulls franchise history (10). pic.twitter.com/x6HNg1imDE – 10:28 PM
DeMar DeRozan becomes the first Bull since Michael Jordan in 1996 to score 35+ points in five straight games. – 10:28 PM
DeMar DeRozan: 38/6//5
Nikola Vučević: 31/15
Coby White: 16/9/5
Ayo Dosunmu: 12/8/9
Troy Brown: 0/11/0
The Bulls are now 36-21. – 10:27 PM
But his 10th rebound was all-important: An offensive board after a missed Ayo 3 that led to DeMar DeRozan free throws to put Bulls up 5 with 8 seconds left – 10:27 PM
The last Bulls player to pull that off? Michael Jordan in 1996 – 10:22 PM
Timeout #Magic. 8:26 left in 3rd. – 10:19 PM
🎥 @YESNetwork pic.twitter.com/d8KhoXnTjf – 10:13 PM
PHX: Ayton 14 and 7. Crowder 11. Booker 10. Paul 10 assists, 7 pts. Team: 51.9% FG (6-of-15 on 3s) Paint pts: 40. Turnovers: 2 (Led to zero Magic pts)
ORL: Suggs 16. Anthony 10. Team: 45.2% FG (8-of-21 on 3s) Paint pts: 20. Turnovers: 8 (led to 14 PHX pts) – 10:12 PM
But genius
Lowry carving things up on the other end – 10:08 PM
Watching Kyrie cook makes me think Strus and Duncan shouldn’t have been on the floor this long together – 10:06 PM
19 points
5 rebonds
5 assists
He was attacking all night and gave Toronto fits. – 9:54 PM
But a main one is the solidity of the back-up big spot
Dedmon and McGee just give such solid minutes for great teams – 9:51 PM
-D springs massive leak in Q2 (LA 36 pts, 63.6% FG)
-Curry 17, Kuminga 16, Thompson 10
-15 assists, 5 turnovers
-Rebs: GSW 25, LA 19 – 9:47 PM
LeBron James has 18 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists — he’s one point away from becoming the NBA’s all-time leading scorer across the regular season and postseason combined. Russ and THT each have 10 points. AD has 9 points and 3 blocks. – 9:46 PM
That 3 he just nailed was extra thorny – 9:42 PM
Brooklyn shooting 1 of 8 in the third quarter. – 9:32 PM
He also said it was “hard to gauge” just how much of an impact Kyrie’s decision not to get vaccinated has had on the Nets.
espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 9:10 PM
Warriors are 7 for 8 at the line, and lead 26-18. – 9:07 PM
See the black curtain.
Players are behind that.
Security pulled it back right before JaVale McGee’s “Hey MFs!”
Still hear woofs down the hall.
Talked with security. Worked out logistics to get footage Tuesday for #Suns vs. #ClipperNation. pic.twitter.com/1mqzj2Vmce – 9:05 PM
Timeout LA
Warriors 19, Lakers 11, 5:22 Q1 – 8:59 PM
Denver trails 57-56 against Toronto at the half.
Jokic dominated inside and got to the FT line. He’s up to 21 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists.
Jeff Green added 11 and Hyland has 8. – 8:39 PM
The Bulls trail the Thunder 29-22, visibly struggling without LaVine and Green. – 8:35 PM
The crazy part is it was just before horn so it could be argued it was an errant shot. – 8:35 PM
Vogel has said that for certain opposing guards, like Steph Curry, he’d go to Bradley and bring Monk off the bench. – 8:03 PM
Anthony Davis
LeBron James
Stanley Johnson
Avery Bradley
Russell Westbrook – 8:02 PM
This was an absolutely awesome golf day. And it’s set up for non-stop drama tomorrow. ⛳️🏟 @WMPhoenixOpen – 7:31 PM
KD “I can’t speculate on that, I wouldn’t know. There’s obviously going to be rumors about that. Kyrie has always been an easy scapegoat for everybody, especially for the media and the fans.” – 7:15 PM
Bones Hyland
Will Barton
Aaron Gordon
Jeff Green
Nikola Jokic – 7:01 PM
Steph Curry
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Jonathan Kuminga
Kevon Looney – 6:47 PM
CJ McCollum
Devonte’ Graham
Brandon Ingram
Herb Jones
Jonas Valanciunas – 6:31 PM
Spurs: Murray, Vassell, Johnson, McDermott, Poeltl.
Pelicans: Devonte’ Graham, CJ McCollum, Brandon Ingram, Herbert Jones, Jonas Valanciunas. – 6:25 PM
Devonte’ Graham
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Brandon Ingram
Jonas Valanciunas – 6:20 PM
Seth Curry (trade pending) – OUT
Andre Drummond (trade pending) – OUT – 6:11 PM
@HUBison_Golf 🤝 @Stephen Curry pic.twitter.com/csE0Mepflq – 4:57 PM
33.5 pts
.583 FG
5.9 asts
6.2 rebs
9.2 FTA
#Bulls – 2:36 PM
He just passed Stephen Curry in the ranking, which puts him as the No. 1 American player on the list this year.
hoopshype.com/lists/global-r… – 1:42 PM
Craig said Devin Booker, Chris Paul and Jae Crowder got him on a Group FaceTime call when they found out to welcome him back – 1:11 PM
