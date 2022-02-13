Hawks vs. Celtics: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Atlanta Hawks (26-29) play against the Boston Celtics (25-25) at TD Garden
Game Time: 2:00 PM EST on Sunday February 13, 2022
Atlanta Hawks 55, Boston Celtics 45 (Half)
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
HALFTIME: Hawks 55, Celtics 45
Trae Young: 18 pts, 6 ast
Bogi: 12 pts, 3 reb, 1 ast, 1 stl
Pretty good De’Andre Hunter game defensively, plus he’s got 8 pts, 5 reb and 2 ast.
Hawks went 9-22 from 3 (40.9%) Celtics went 4-20 (20%). – 3:08 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
HALFTIME ☘️
@Jayson Tatum: 13 pts, 7 rbs
@Derrick White: 10 pts, 3 ast pic.twitter.com/PiOGTsBZ0y – 3:08 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks up 55-45 over the Celtics at the end of the first half.
Young: 18/6, 5/13 FG
Bogdanovic: 12, 3/7 FG
Both teams shot 38 percent in the half. Celtics; 4/20 from 3, Hawks: 9/22
Tatum/Brown/Smart: 9/28 combined – 3:07 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Grant Williams and Marcus Smart took a few extra moments after the buzzers to discuss some calls with officials. They just walked back to the locker room. #Celtics – 3:07 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Bogdan Bogdanovic had 12 points in the second quarter, his second-highest scoring period of the season (13 in the second quarter vs. SAC, 1/26/22). – 3:07 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Not sure what the numbers are, but Clint Capela is really doing stuff. – 3:04 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Clint Capela has reached double-digits in rebounds in a first half for the sixth time this season. – 3:01 PM
Tas Melas @TasMelas
Next up, Bogdan will tell Celtics fans to hush as well as he told 76ers fans. pic.twitter.com/vU3JcogJlK – 3:01 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Tough go of it for Jaylen Brown over last two games. 5-of-23 FG, 0-of-8 3pt. – 3:00 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Celtics other than Derrick White are a combined 0 for 11 on threes. – 2:57 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Gallo goes in the Celtics-killers Hall of Fame for sure. Years and years of this guy dropping big games on Boston. – 2:56 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Al Horford made it a 3 point game at the 8:00, 30-27. 15-8 Hawks since – 2:56 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Okongwu had Pritchard pinned inside forever and it took a long time for the Hawks to find it. – 2:51 PM
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
The starting lineup had to regress a bit at some point after the last month or so. Might have been pretty good timing for the Celtics that they acquired Derrick White right when it started to take a step back. – 2:50 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
So far, the Derrick White experience gets an A+.
He’s giving the Celtics exactly what they need off the bench on offense (speed, passing, attacking), and there’s no defensive drop-off when he comes in. – 2:48 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Derrick White arrived shooting a career low 31% from three. He’s 5-11 thus far as a Celtic. – 2:47 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Celtics off to an 8-2 start to the 2nd quarter for Boston including a pair of 3-pointers for Derrick white – 2:47 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Hawks have taken just 2 shots over the first 3:30 of the second quarter and missed them both. – 2:46 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
That’s a strong finish by Tatum. Celtics defense has kept them in the game while the offense is scuffling. – 2:43 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Lou Williams is appearing in his 983rd NBA game off the bench today, one shy of Dell Curry’s NBA record of 984 contests as a sub … Williams has also started 122 games in his career. – 2:40 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Hawks lead 28-15 after one
Tatum – 4 points, 4 rebounds
Rob – 4 points
Smart – 4 points
Celtics – 7-22 FGs
Celtics – 0-6 three-pointers
Celtics – 4 turnovers
Young – 13 points, 3 assists
Hunter – 6 points
Hawks – 9-25 FGs
Hawks – 5-13 three-pointers
Hawks – 3 turnovers – 2:38 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Atlanta allowed 17 first quarter points today, the second-fewest they’ve given up in a first period this season (15 vs. UTA, 11/4/21). – 2:38 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
End of the first quarter: Hawks 28, Celtics 17
Hawks made five 3’s in the first quarter, Celtics went 0-6 – 2:37 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Hawks lead 28-17 end of one on Super Bowl Sunday.
Seems better than trailing Atlanta 28-3, I guess. – 2:37 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks up 28-17 over the Celtics at the end of the first quarter.
Young: 13/2/3, 4/10 FG
Hunter: 6, 2/4 FG
Hawks shot 36 percent from the floor, Celtics shot 32 percent and were 0/6 from 3 – 2:37 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Hawks lead 28-17 after 1 here in Boston. Celtics shot 7-22 from the field in the first, including 0-6 from 3-point range, while Trae Young already has 13 points and 3 assists for Atlanta. – 2:36 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
a little contact can’t slow down @Marcus Smart 💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/00tdWl6BmV – 2:32 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Celtics down 13 quickly, 26-13, Hawks.
Boston hasn’t been down by 13 since the last time they lost…which was the last time they faced Atlanta, January 28th. – 2:31 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Guy takes a 30 footer and gets his own rebound because…Grant and Tatum were both that worried about Okongwu? What in the world happened there? – 2:31 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Tatum (1-6) is trying to get warm. But he’s not alone as evidenced by brown (1-3, two turnovers) and Smart (2-7). Overall they’re 6-20 – 2:31 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I said this during the bad start in the Nuggets game and the same holds true today:
When a long win streak ends, it’s usually because the wheels come off. Everything just kind of goes wrong.
Has that look on both ends today for the Celtics. – 2:30 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics just look three steps slow today, not chasing rebounds, slow on closeouts, missing easy shots. Down 26-13 late in 1Q to #Hawks. – 2:30 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics energy seemed to pick up on both ends when Grant and White checked in. – 2:28 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Ime Udoka talked before today’s game about how the Celtics have struggled offensively against Atlanta, and that’s been the case again today, as the Celtics have 13 points through the first nine minutes of the game and are 6-18 from the field. – 2:28 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Grant Williams’ biggest progression this season has been attacking closeouts. He has gone from not, to attacking but getting stuck, to attacking and finding teammates. – 2:26 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Celtics fans have to love the play of @Robert Williams around the rim. But too many times he’s too unselfish, kicking out an offensive rebound to a teammate when he should just lay it up or dunk it. – 2:24 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
The Celtics are playing a very pre-winning streak style right now. It’s not good. Let’s see if Derrick White can inject some energy into this offense – 2:24 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
We’re looking to continue our momentum today by being more active with our rebounding. pic.twitter.com/o6cZrdCXWd – 2:19 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Hawks getting some decent looks from 3 early, especially corner 3’s. Have started out 3-6 from beyond the arc – 2:19 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
I don’t know if it’s the early start but Boston is not sharp at all. Sloppy unforced turnovers, settling for jumpers, defensive mistakes… only down 11-7, but Ime Udoka wanted a timeout to try to get guys back together – 2:19 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
The Celtics have some matinee wins this year (New Year’s Eve against Phoenix, MLK day at Washington), but this is their first early Sunday game.
They did not go well last year. pic.twitter.com/zZlPvtEcuf – 2:18 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Second consecutive game with 30+ points and 10+ assists for @Dejounte Murray 😤
Friday vs. Hawks: 32 PTS, 15 AST, 10 REB, 4 STL
Saturday vs. Pelicans: 31 PTS, 12 AST, 7 REB, 2 STL
@ATT | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/5N2TiRbdwB – 2:16 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Kids’ day = adorable pregame messages 🥰☘️ pic.twitter.com/P3sXIj0TEQ – 2:15 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Celtics-Hawks on ABC if y’all wanna catch some Derrick White in green colors. – 2:15 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Squad’s all here for Kids’ Day ☘️⚾️⚽️🏈🏒 pic.twitter.com/j47ex47dyX – 1:45 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Stephen Silas said from the Houston side of the trade with Boston that they are waiting on “clerical stuff” to clear before the trade is finalized. Dennis Schroder and Bruno Fernando have reported to the Rockets.
Enes Freedom will be waived without having to report to Houston. – 1:41 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Danilo Gallinari takes John Collins’ spot in the Hawks’ starting lineup today.
Collins is out injured.
Other Hawks starters: Trae Young, Kevin Huerter, De’Andre Hunter and Clint Capela – 1:40 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Hawks will start Danilo Gallinari for John Collins this afternoon in Boston.
It comes 11 days shy of the anniversary of this… pic.twitter.com/kmUNjKOYcM – 1:39 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters today:
Robert Williams
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Hawks starters:
Clint Capela
Danilo Gallinari
De’Andre Hunter
Kevin Huerter
Trae Young
John Collins is OUT today. – 1:38 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Trae Young enters today’s game having notched points/assists double-doubles in each of his last four outings. He’s one 10+ assist game away from surpassing Magic Johnson for third-most 10+ assists games by any player 23 years or younger in NBA history (currently 113). – 1:28 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Jayson Tatum is shooting 64.8% for the season in the restricted area, but he’s shooting 82.4% there during the winning streak. He’s 7-14 (50%) against the Hawks. – 1:22 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Dennis Schröder and Bruno Fernando did not practice today, per Stephen Silas. The trade with Boston hasn’t officially been completed, but they will travel to Utah – 1:20 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Daniel Theis is OUT today, as the trade with the Rockets is still pending. – 1:12 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Daniel Theis is official not available for this game due to the pending trade with Houston – 1:08 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Celtics say Daniel Theis is out today, as the trade with Houston is still pending. – 1:06 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Trae Young and Delon Wright are both AVAILABLE for today: pic.twitter.com/OxxufjQezy – 1:02 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
In the last two games, Dejounte Murray has gone up against Herb Jones and De’Andre Hunter. Two good defenders.
He averaged 31.5 points, 8.5 boards and 13.5 dimes (24 potential assists) in those two over 33.2 minutes per game.
Shot chart is very green: pic.twitter.com/aMoNKbV8Cy – 12:51 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
My column for today: Coach K said he didn’t want a farewell tour. His stop at Boston College provided one anyway. bostonglobe.com/2022/02/12/spo… via @BostonGlobe – 12:42 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
The Hawks will face off against the Celtics for the third time this season. Atlanta (2-0) has held Boston to 95.5 PPG this season on .394 FG% and .235 3FG%.
Game Notes: nba.com/gamenotes/hawk… – 12:37 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Nate McMillan said he sees Danilo Gallinari and De’Andre Hunter seeing the bulk of the minutes at the 4 with John Collins out. He also mentioned the possibility of seeing two bigs (Onyeka Okongwu and Clint Capela) together on the floor. – 12:33 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
John Collins will miss the next three games, the Hawks’ final games before the All-Star break, with a right foot strain.
Nate McMillan says Gallo and De’Andre Hunter will get the bulk of the minutes there, with Collins out.
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Ime Udoka says it’s still unclear if Daniel Theis will be cleared to play because there are still loose ends to deal with in the trade. It’s possible he’ll be cleared later like Derrick White was – 12:23 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka said that with their open roster spots that the Celtics are looking for shooting. And that a lot will depend on how the buyout market develops. – 12:23 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Coach Udoka says he’s not sure if Daniel Theis will be available today. When he is cleared to play, “Daniel is a guy that we’re comfortable with, confident in, and he can kind of get plugged right in.” – 12:22 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
TODAY ☘️ Celtics vs @Jaryd Wilson
⏰ 2PM
📺 ABC
🎙 @985TheSportsHub & ESPN Radio
#BleedGreen pic.twitter.com/L0zLcXJwJE – 12:20 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka said that whenever Daniel Theis is available for the Celtics, it will take some time to build him back up to playing minutes, since he wasn’t playing much for Houston recently. – 12:20 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka said the Celtics are still waiting to see if Daniel Theis will be available to play today or not.
Sounds like that trade is not fully finalized yet. – 12:17 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Celtics are still waiting to hear on Daniel Theis availability for today as trade gets finalized per Ime Udoka – 12:17 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Another episode of the Hawks Report will drop TOMORROW, but here’s the link to catch up on our post-trade deadline panel, if you haven’t already!
(Thanks to everyone who sent in questions!!)
Apple: apple.co/33Qz9RQ
Spotify: spoti.fi/3KEOKVh – 11:33 AM
