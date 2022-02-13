Knicks signing Ryan Arcidiacono for the remainder of season

Shams Charania: The New York Knicks are signing guard Ryan Arcidiacono to a contract for the remainder of the season, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Former Villanova PG Ryan Arcidiacono is back to fill the final roster spot on a new deal for rest of season, per source. If Knicks are interested in player on buyout market, that could lead to Kemba Walker being bought out. – 2:13 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Guard Ryan Arcidiacono has signed a contract with the Knicks for the rest of the season, his agent Joel Bell confirms. Arcidiacono’s signing gives the Knicks 15 players on standard deals – the NBA maximum. It was first reported by The Athletic. – 2:10 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The New York Knicks are signing guard Ryan Arcidiacono to a contract for the remainder of the season, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 1:55 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I just noticed that Ryan Arcidiacono is no longer listed on the Maine Celtics roster. Can’t find a transaction for Arcidiacono to have left Maine however. – 7:20 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Reading some tea leaves here…
None of the following player have played for the Maine Celtis in their game tonight:
Ryan Arcidiacono
Sam Hauser (Two-Way)
Luke Kornet
Jaysean Paige
Brodric Thomas (Two-Way)
Denzel Valentine
I’m guessing a few are headed to Boston tomorrow. – 7:42 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
According to a source, Kemba Walker is safe for now as the Knicks don’t make a trade. Knicks have one roster spot still open because they didn’t re-sign Ryan Arcidiacono and can be a player in buyout market. – 3:08 PM
Marc Berman: The 10-day pact of PG Ryan Arcidiacono expired after road trip and wasn’t renewed. So Knicks now have an open roster slot – which could be valuable near trade deadline. -via Twitter @NYPost_Berman / January 31, 2022
Keith Smith: Ryan Arcidiacono’s second 10-Day contract with the New York Knicks expired today. If the Knicks want to keep Arcidiacono, they’ll have to sign him for the remainder of the season. -via Twitter @KeithSmithNBA / January 29, 2022