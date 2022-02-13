Knicks signing Ryan Arcidiacono for the remainder of season

Knicks signing Ryan Arcidiacono for the remainder of season

Main Rumors

Knicks signing Ryan Arcidiacono for the remainder of season

February 13, 2022- by

By |

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Fred Katz @FredKatz
Ryan Arcidiacono coming on brings the Knicks’ roster to the maximum of 15 players, along with the two two-way guys. No more open roster spots. – 2:41 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
The Knicks have signed Ryan Arcidiacono, the team announces. He was previously on a 10-day contract w them. – 2:32 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Former Villanova PG Ryan Arcidiacono is back to fill the final roster spot on a new deal for rest of season, per source. If Knicks are interested in player on buyout market, that could lead to Kemba Walker being bought out. – 2:13 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Guard Ryan Arcidiacono has signed a contract with the Knicks for the rest of the season, his agent Joel Bell confirms. Arcidiacono’s signing gives the Knicks 15 players on standard deals – the NBA maximum. It was first reported by The Athletic. – 2:10 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The New York Knicks are signing guard Ryan Arcidiacono to a contract for the remainder of the season, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 1:55 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I just noticed that Ryan Arcidiacono is no longer listed on the Maine Celtics roster. Can’t find a transaction for Arcidiacono to have left Maine however. – 7:20 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Reading some tea leaves here…
None of the following player have played for the Maine Celtis in their game tonight:
Ryan Arcidiacono
Sam Hauser (Two-Way)
Luke Kornet
Jaysean Paige
Brodric Thomas (Two-Way)
Denzel Valentine
I’m guessing a few are headed to Boston tomorrow. – 7:42 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
According to a source, Kemba Walker is safe for now as the Knicks don’t make a trade. Knicks have one roster spot still open because they didn’t re-sign Ryan Arcidiacono and can be a player in buyout market. – 3:08 PM

More on this storyline

Keith Smith: Ryan Arcidiacono’s second 10-Day contract with the New York Knicks expired today. If the Knicks want to keep Arcidiacono, they’ll have to sign him for the remainder of the season. -via Twitter @KeithSmithNBA / January 29, 2022

, Main Rumors

, , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home