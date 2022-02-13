Pat Connaughton to undergo hand surgery

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on Milwaukee’s Pat Connaughton undergoing surgery Monday for his fractured hand — and expectation that the Bucks will ramp up pursuit of Goran Dragic once his buyout is complete this week: bit.ly/3Lw45rJ – 2:52 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton will undergo surgery to repair a fractured fourth metacarpal on his right hand Monday and is expected to return to the lineup before the end of the regular season, sources tell ESPN. – 2:12 PM
Pat Connaughton @pconnaughton
🎶 Joy wouldn’t feel so good, if it wasn’t for pain 🎶 … 🙏🏼🖖🏼 pic.twitter.com/IHJqL3ysrs – 3:47 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
The Bucks lost their game last night, but more importantly, they also lost Pat Connaughton to an injury.
At @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/news/bucks-gua… – 10:41 AM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
At @TheAthletic: Bucks guard Pat Connaughton fractures bone in right hand vs. Suns
theathletic.com/news/bucks-gua… – 2:19 AM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Bucks say Pat Connaughton has a right fourth metacarpal fracture – 12:28 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Brutal break for the Bucks (literally), as Pat Connaughton suffered a fourth metacarpal fracture. Earlier today the Bucks traded away Donte DiVincenzo. – 12:28 AM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Pat Connaughton fractured the fourth metacarpal in his right hand. #Bucks – 12:25 AM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Pat Connaughton just headed to the locker room holding his hand. #Bucks – 11:45 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Pat Connaughton is 0-for-5 from behind the three-point line. Bobby Portis is 0-for-2.
The pair had come in on fire from deep.
#Bucks trail to open the second half. – 11:28 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Pat Connaughton has now passed Eric Bledsoe for No. 11 on the all-time #Bucks three-point attempts list. – 10:33 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Pat Connaughton and Wesley Matthews are the sixth/seventh men for the #Bucks tonight. – 10:23 PM
Pat Connaughton @pconnaughton
🩸… bigger than basketball 🙏🏼… @Donte DiVincenzo pic.twitter.com/h3oufW4ike – 7:46 PM
The fracture is on the base of the finger, between the joint and the knuckle and Khris Middleton said his teammate had some support on his hand by the end of the game. “We’re trying to figure out kind of who will see him next, what the next step is,” Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said. “Unfortunate, but I think we’re hopeful that he’ll be able to return. When that is, not exactly sure. But, so, we’ll see.” -via Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel / February 11, 2022
Milwaukee Bucks wing Pat Connaughton fractured the fourth metacarpal in his right hand during Thursday’s 131-107 loss at the Phoenix Suns. Connaughton suffered the injury during the third quarter while committing a shooting foul on Suns guard Chris Paul. He left the game with 3:34 remaining in the third and did not return. -via ESPN / February 11, 2022