Teams inquiring about Armoni Brooks

Kelly Iko: Since clearing waivers, a handful of teams have inquired about free agent sharpshooter Armoni Brooks, sources tell @TheAthletic — with the door still open for a potential return to Houston.
Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Players who cleared NBA waivers yesterday:
Armoni Brooks
Michael Carter-Williams
P.J. Dozier
Drew Eubanks
E’Twaun Moore
Paul Watson
Players set to clear waivers today at 5PM ET:
D.J. Augustin
DeAndre’ Bembry
Moses Brown
Abdel Nader
KZ Okpala
Jahmi’us Ramsey
Robert Woodard II – 12:28 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
#Rockets announce the trade: Daniel Theis to Boston for Dennis Schröder, Bruno Fernando & Enes Freedom. Houston also waived D.J. Augustin and Armoni Brooks – 9:14 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
The Rockets trade is official. They have traded center Daniel Theis to Boston in exchange for guard Dennis Schröder, center Bruno Fernando, and center Enes Freedom. Theis spent his first 3.5 years in the NBA in Boston.
The team has also waived DJ Augustin & Armoni Brooks. – 9:13 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Rockets make the Daniel Theis for Dennis Schroder, Enes Freedom and Bruno Fernando trade official. They also announce they have waived D.J. Augustin and Armoni Brooks – 9:02 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Rockets have not announced any transactions today, but Daniel Theis, Armoni Brooks, and D.J. Augustin are inactive – 8:06 PM
Mark Berman: NBA source: Rockets are waiving DJ Augustin and source confirms they are also waiving Armoni Brooks. -via Twitter @MarkBermanFox26 / February 10, 2022