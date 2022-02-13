Timberwolves vs. Pacers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Minnesota Timberwolves (29-27) play against the Indiana Pacers (38-38) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Game Time: 3:00 PM EST on Sunday February 13, 2022
Minnesota Timberwolves 107, Indiana Pacers 102 (Q4 10:23)
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Tyrese Haliburton ends the 3Q with a floating bank shot.
T-Wolves lead 102-98 over the #Pacers.
Tyrese Haliburton with 16 points and 13 assists. Oshae Brissett has 22 points and 10 rebounds.
Anthony Edwards has 31 points. KAT has 13 points and 11 boards. – 4:56 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Heading to the fourth quarter, the @Minnesota Timberwolves lead 102-98.
Edwards leads all with 31 points, on 11-21 shooting and 6-11 from deep, his second straight 30+ point game. Tonight marks the first time in his career that he’s tallied consecutive 30+ point games. – 4:55 PM
Heading to the fourth quarter, the @Minnesota Timberwolves lead 102-98.
Edwards leads all with 31 points, on 11-21 shooting and 6-11 from deep, his second straight 30+ point game. Tonight marks the first time in his career that he’s tallied consecutive 30+ point games. – 4:55 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I wanna see this Pacers team with Myles Turner. They’re pretty fun. – 4:54 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Tyrese Haliburton with his second turnover. He whipped a pass that hit Tristan Thompson in the head and went out of bounds. #Pacers – 4:54 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
So awesome that one day a year we Americans can set aside our differences for an evening, sit down as a nation and watch the T-wolves and Pacers play. – 4:53 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
The Timberwolves led by 18 in this quarter. They lead by 4 at the end of it. And it might be worse if not for 31 from Anthony Edwards. – 4:53 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Jalen Smith in 17 minutes off the bench:
17 PTS
6-8 FG
5 REB
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Pacers cut the lead to 2, and then Ant Edwards buries another 3. He has 31. – 4:51 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
pushin’ the pace 💨
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
that stepback is unguardable. pic.twitter.com/w2lYbxRX9o – 4:47 PM
Mark Montieth @MarkMontieth
Pacers’ defense still weak, guys still getting hurt, offense still too stagnant… but Haliburton is really, really good. – 4:47 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Haliburton has 14 points and 13 assists. He’s controlling the offense with ease. #Pacers – 4:46 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Tyrese Haliburton with a 3 and the #Pacers have cut the lead to 93-85. – 4:44 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers-Timberwolves, where defense is optional.
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
different spot, same result.
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Minnesota leads 90-78 with 5:37 left in the third quarter.
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Wolves had the lead to 18 but Indiana cuts it back to 12, leading to a Finch timeout. – 4:40 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Tyrese Haliburton has 11 points & 11 assists in 25 minutes for the Pacers right now. – 4:39 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
stepback ☔️
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
getting ready for the three-point contest this weekend 😺 pic.twitter.com/knzaE1Byhf – 4:34 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Timeout Indiana as the @Minnesota Timberwolves lead 84-67 with 9:12 left in the third quarter.
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers starting Jalen Smith in the second half in place of Chris Duarte, who’s ruled out for the game with a sore big left toe. He’s not on the bench.
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Minnesota outscored Indiana in the second quarter 41-25 to take a 74-62 lead at the half.
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Anthony Edwards with an Anthony Edwards dunk. He’s gotta be one of the best in-game dunkers in the league. Dude just detonates on the rim.
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
THE MOST EXCITING PLAYER IN THE LEAGUE pic.twitter.com/eXiH3LxaNw – 4:16 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
halftime.
@Oshae Brissett: 18p/6r
@Lance Stephenson: 11p/2a
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
When Anthony Edwards’ confidence is peaking, you can tell because he goes into the post for post up opportunities.
Ant with 15 points, 4 boards and 3 assists, +16 in the first half.
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Oshae Brissett buries a corner 3 at the buzzer on a pass from Lance Stephenson, but the refs say it was a tad too late.
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
MAKE THIS THE @NBA LOGO RN pic.twitter.com/jgriRdiCpu – 4:13 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Wolves outscored the Pacers by 20 in the 9 minutes that Jordan McLaughlin played in the first half. – 4:12 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
OSHAE WITH THE FOLLOW 😤
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Oshae Brissett with his second straight podium game? He’s already tied his season high with 18 points and the first half isn’t over. Think he likes playing with Tyrese Haliburton? #Pacers – 4:09 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
10 assists for Haliburton in 1.5 quarters so far pic.twitter.com/MCvk43LZXw – 4:07 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
he can do this too. 💦
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Tyrese Haliburton with 10 assists in the first half. He’s three away from tying the #Pacers‘ record for dimes in any half, per @Tony East. He’d be tied with T.J. McConnell, Domantas Sabonis and Jamaal Tinsley.
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
BIG MAC WITH THE HANDLES 👀 pic.twitter.com/cA179tv08G – 4:04 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Chris Duarte is out for the rest of the game with a sore left big toe. #Pacers – 4:00 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
One of my favorite things with Chris Finch’s rotations is he lets the hot-hand, any hot-hand, run.
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
sheesh 👀
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
NAZ JOINS THE INDY DUNK FEST pic.twitter.com/JwZ5wJOI6q – 3:55 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
The Ant without KAT + DLo on the floor rotation is working again (as it has all season).
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
gotta love the friendly rolls 🤷♂️ pic.twitter.com/VSAZIIISSc – 3:54 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Haliburton has 8 dimes in 12 minutes, but he just had his first turnover and the T-Wolves have taken control and lead 51-44. #Pacers – 3:51 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
The bench + Ant leading the charge has the Wolves rolling here in the second quarter. McLaughlin three leads to a timeout for the Pacers amid a 10-2 Wolves run. 51-44 Wolves. – 3:51 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
With his second three-pointer of the afternoon, Malik Beasley has passed Wally Szczerbiak for 5th on the @Minnesota Timberwolves All-Time three pointers list with 344 threes. – 3:50 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Anthony Edwards just threw down a vicious dunk. Jalen Smith with a business decision.
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
DON’T BLINK OR YOU’LL MISS IT pic.twitter.com/cq3vvA2nDY – 3:48 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Edwards was super aggressive attacking the rim in Chicago. At it again in Indiana. – 3:47 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Timeout Pacers as the @Minnesota Timberwolves are on a 13-5 run over the last 2:37 (0:57, 1st quarter to 10:20, 2nd quarter) to tie the game at 39.
Edwards is up to 11 points, including 6 here to start the 2nd quarter.
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Ty out here dishin’
6 AST in 9 MIN.
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Tyrese Haliburton starts the 2Q and then throws a dime to Duane Washington Jr. for a fast-break layup. #Pacers – 3:42 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
At the end of the first quarter, the @Minnesota Timberwolves trail 37-33.
Towns is leading the way with 6 points and 5 rebounds.
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
End of 1Q: #Pacers 37, Timberwolves 33
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
That bucket as time expired is a good example of Anthony Edwards growing understanding of working with the clock.
That was a real problem end of quarter his rookie year.
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Timberwolves trail the Pacers 37-33 at the end of the first quarter. Defense not magically cured. Rotations are all over the place among the starting group and guys are running free. Offense turned it over 6 times. – 3:39 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Jalen Smith is 3-for-4 on 3s in his first two games with the #Pacers. Shooting with confidence for a guy who is a career 26.2% 3-pointer shooter. – 3:38 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Chris Duarte (sore big left toe) is questionable to return. #Pacers – 3:35 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Injury Update: Chris Duarte (sore big left toe) is questionable to return. – 3:34 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
4th-youngest player in @NBA history to reach 2,500 career points 🐜 pic.twitter.com/E76JA8i5Lc – 3:33 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Lance Stephenson with a dime to Terry Taylor for dunk. Nine assists on 10 baskets so far for the #Pacers, who lead 29-24. – 3:31 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Oshae has 11 points in the first quarter 🔥
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Tyrese Haliburton gets called for his second foul. He subs out with 3:01 left in the 1Q. Buddy Hield replaces him and Jalen Smith relieves Oshae. #Pacers – 3:29 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
that DLo & KAT pick and roll is lethal. pic.twitter.com/zPIddcCtyo – 3:25 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
The effectiveness of the KAT-DLo pick and roll is going up. Time to spike the volume. – 3:22 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Lance Stephenson just subbed in for Chris Duarte. Duarte went to the locker room. Something to keep an eye on. Duarte tripped over someone’s fit and landed on his side earlier in the game. #Pacers – 3:20 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Chris Duarte tweaked his ankle so Rick Carlisle used a timeout. He wanted to return to the court, but was in too much pain.
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
A1 bringing the show to Indiana pic.twitter.com/qDUtRrFXVT – 3:19 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Ty leaves it off for Goga 🔨
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Buddy Hield just went behind his back at midcourt to avoid a take foul by D’Angelo Russell, then finished with a flush. Really impressive. – 3:15 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
With his first triple of the afternoon, @Anthony Edwards surpasses 2,500 points, becoming the 4th-youngest (20y192d) player in @NBA history to reach the 2500-career-point mark.
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Tyrese Haliburton with a dime to Goga Bitadze for a dunk to start the game. #Pacers – 3:13 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
I try to keep Chris Duarte’s quotes as raw as possible for my stories. Sometimes he’s self-conscious about his English, but there’s no shame in the imperfections.
One time @PatBoylanPacers reminded Chris that his English is still better than our Spanish. 😂
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Pretty sure Karl-Anthony Towns wears a size 37 😂
📸 me pic.twitter.com/mac08Gxjhk – 2:46 PM
Pretty sure Karl-Anthony Towns wears a size 37 😂
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
pregame flow 📸
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Tonight’s @MayoClinic Status Report:
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Pacers starters today:
— Tyrese Haliburton
— Chris Duarte
— Buddy Hield
— Oshae Brissett
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Injury Report for today’s game vs. Minnesota:
Malcolm Brogdon – Out (right Achilles)
Isaiah Jackson – Out (right ankle sprain)
Myles Turner – Out (left foot)
T.J. McConnell – Out (right wrist)
T.J. Warren – Out (left foot)
Ryan McDonough @McDNBA
I couldn’t be more excited for the big game today
It should be hard fought, competitive throughout and the winner will probably be whoever executes best in the 4th quarter
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
My @PrizePicks for Wolves-Pacers
KAT over 1.5 made 3s
– Guarded by Bitadze/Thompson
Brissett over 20.5 pts + rebs + asts
– Plays like Javonte Green from the Bulls
Hailburton over 2 made FTs
– Wolves foul rate
Bitadze under 16.5 pts + rebs + asts
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Forgot to share this from yesterday. But Tyrese Haliburton’s father, John, is a high school referee. So I asked him if they ever disagree on calls.
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Timberwolves coach Chris Finch says Tyrese Haliburton is “really growing into a dangerous player.”
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Chris Finch says Anthony Edwards (left patella tendinopathy) is IN tonight. #Pacers – 1:35 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Thought this would be a great KAT matchup today against the Pacers, who, similar to the Bulls, don’t have anyone to check KAT. Just Goga Bitadze and Isaiah Jackson.
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Rick Carlisle describes Tyrese Haliburton as “a piece that would fit in any puzzle.” #Pacers – 1:29 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Also, Terry Taylor is available today after missing the last game due to a non-COVID-19 illness. #Pacers – 1:26 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Rick Carlisle says the #Pacers have to take care of the ball against the Timberwolves, who have one of the most explosive offenses in the league. – 1:25 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Rick Carlisle says he hasn’t heard anything about Malcolm Brogdon’s status. Doubts that he will play today. Brogdon’s been out with a sore right Achilles. #Pacers – 1:21 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Hey, #iubb fans, do you remember former Maryland star Jalen Smith? The guy who taunted you all after the Terps staged a comeback win against the Hoosiers in 2020? Lol of course you do.
Dan Favale @danfavale
and to think tyrese haliburton was just “getting dnps in sacramento” pic.twitter.com/Nrx2rZOoSy – 10:49 AM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
let’s close out the road trip with a W. pic.twitter.com/i7F8qWL91Y – 10:45 AM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
No idea if it’s a record, but Nikola Jokic having 3 game-saving blocks in the last 6 seconds of games in one season is kind of crazy.
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Pacers injury report: Isaiah Jackson (right ankle sprain) is OUT today against the Timberwolves. Malcolm Brogdon (sore right Achilles) is questionable.
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
start your Sunday with hoops 🙌
📍: @GainbridgeFH
