Zach LaVine to see specialist for his left knee

Adrian Wojnarowski: Chicago Bulls All-Star guard Zach LaVine will travel to Los Angeles to see a specialist for his left knee early this week, sources tell ESPN. LaVine has been dealing with recurring discomfort and will get further evaluation. He’s still planning to participate in All-Star Weekend.
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
There have been some players that have second-guessed Bulls medical in the past, but I was told this is not the case for LaVine. Klutch Sports just likes to make sure every stone is overturned and looked at.
No spinal tap pending. – 11:57 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Zach LaVine injury update: Bulls All-Star to see specialist, will miss last two games before break, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/zach-… – 11:56 AM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Keep the ice ready, DeMar! Zach LaVine is off to the west coast to have a specialist look at his left knee. The details on that, plus what it really means.
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2022/2/1… – 11:53 AM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
News story on Zach LaVine seeking clarity on his lingering left knee soreness.
For @NBCSChicago: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 11:47 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on Chicago Bulls All-Star Zach LaVine traveling to Los Angeles to see a specialist on his left knee: es.pn/3rLuSsc – 11:26 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Zach LaVine should pull out of All-Star. I know that’s a tough decision, but the Bulls are a title contender. It’s not worth playing in the game. He already got the honor.
Take it from someone who watched Kemba Walker’s season fall apart after playing in the ASG on a sore knee. – 10:41 AM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
The fact that the Bulls were coming up with a plan to limit him in back-to-backs was the first red flag. This is the second. LaVine should sit the All-Star Weekend out, enjoy the parties, and heal up. The fact that he wants to see a specialist screams he thinks something’s wrong. – 10:38 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Chicago Bulls All-Star guard Zach LaVine will travel to Los Angeles to see a specialist for his left knee early this week, sources tell ESPN. LaVine has been dealing with recurring discomfort and will get further evaluation. He’s still planning to participate in All-Star Weekend. – 10:35 AM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Zach LaVine’s knee is now on watch, but never fear, DeMar was there! For the first time in his career, DeRozan has 5 straight games of 35 points or more … and doesn’t even know it.
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2022/2/1… – 11:23 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
DeMar DeRozan chucks the ball skyward (and receives a technical) after being blocked at the buzzer of the first quarter.
The Bulls trail the Thunder 29-22, visibly struggling without LaVine and Green. – 8:35 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Isaiah Roby is OKC’s starting center vs the Bulls.
Aaron Wiggins, the newest official member of the Thunder, is back from injury.
Zach Lavine is OUT for the Bulls. – 6:47 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Zach LaVine is out tonight. Billy Donovan says the issue is his knee and that his back spasms are mostly resolved.
Javonte Green’s availability hasn’t been determined yet. – 6:26 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Zach LaVine will not play tonight. No surprise, dealing with the knee soreness on back-to-back. Javonte Green (foot) game-time decision. Derrick Jones Jr. is back after broken finger. #Bulls – 6:21 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Zach LaVine is OUT tonight with knee soreness.
Billy Donovan says they talked about limiting back to backs for now, but they’ll go day to day with him – 6:20 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Derrick Jones Jr. (finger) is available tonight against OKC, while Zach LaVine will be held out, per head coach Billy Donovan. – 6:19 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Zach LaVine (left knee) is questionable for tonight’s game against OKC. He’s playing through visible back discomfort.
Billy Donovan said last night that a lot of the decision to rest comes down to how Zach is feeling on game day.
Javonte Green (right foot) is also questionable. – 12:38 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
On the injury report, Zach LaVine listed as questionable with sore knee; Javonte Green also questionable with right mid-foot soreness. LaVine didn’t look 100% last night and Green took that hard fall late in game. #Bulls vs OKC tonight, both teams on back-to-backs – 12:36 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Bulls list Zach LaVine questionable vs. Thunder with left knee injury management
Javonte Green is also questionable with right midfoot soreness – 12:35 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls list Zach LaVine (left knee injury management) and Javonte Green (right midfoot soreness) questionable vs. Thunder.
Would personally be surprised if LaVine plays given how he looked/felt last night. – 12:35 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Zach LaVine: When we get healthy and we do what we supposed to do, I don’t see anybody better than us in the East
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 11:48 AM
Joe Cowley: Just confirmed with a team source, Bulls are preparing for no LaVine the rest of this week, as he sees a specialist. Sac is a maybe. The All-Star does feel there is no major structural damage in the left knee, but concerned with ongoing discomfort. FA year and wants answers. -via Twitter @JCowleyHoops / February 13, 2022
Darnell Mayberry: Zach LaVine (knee soreness) is out tonight against the Thunder. Bulls coach Billy Donovan says he is day to day. -via Twitter @DarnellMayberry / February 12, 2022
Julia Poe: Zach LaVine will play tonight, per Billy Donovan. Coby White will be a game-time decision. LaVine will not play under a minutes restriction. -via Twitter @byjuliapoe / February 7, 2022