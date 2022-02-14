Blazers vs. Bucks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Portland Trail Blazers (23-34) play against the Milwaukee Bucks (22-22) at Fiserv Forum
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Monday February 14, 2022
Portland Trail Blazers 114, Milwaukee Bucks 100 (Q4 03:54)
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Bucks losing, Toronto losing, Bulls winning … could be a great night for the boys! – 10:08 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
They’re heading to the exits here at Fiserv with the Bucks trailing 114-100 with 3:54 to play here – 10:06 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Much of the Blazers’ ball movement tonight has been money. Everyone is seeing the floor well, moving the ball with crisp passing and thus keeping the Bucks’ D off balance. – 10:00 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks had a chance to cut it to six or seven – missed – and now the officials are reviewing a loose ball foul on Bobby Portis. – 10:00 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Every time the Bucks make a push, @Anfernee Simons comes through with a bucket to cool it it off – 9:57 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
A 12-4 start to the fourth quarter has the #Bucks deficit under double digits for the first time since the second quarter. 8:37 to go in regulation. – 9:53 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Bucks start the fourth on a 12-4 run to cut the Blazers’ lead to 98-90 with 8:37 to play in regulation. – 9:51 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Khris Middleton has passed Glenn Robinson for No. 3 on the #Bucks all-time defensive rebounds list. – 9:51 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
A pair of Khris Middleton free throws pulls the #Bucks to 98-87 with 9:23 to go in this one. – 9:50 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
National Champion @BadgerVB getting recognized tonight!! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/9FjzXdsozh – 9:47 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks finally get the deficit under 13 (they had been stuck there a couple times in the third) but Josh Hart immediately puts it back to 96-83. – 9:46 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Totally baffled by Tony Snell receiving just 14.4 minutes per game for the Trail Blazers. – 9:46 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers 94, Bucks 78: end of third quarter. 26 points, 3 assists for @Anfernee Simons. 22 points, 5 assists, 4 rebounds, 2 blocks for @Josh Hart. 16 points, 13 rebounds, 4 assists for @Jusuf Nurkic. 11 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 huge block for @Justise Winslow. – 9:41 PM
J. Kyle Mann @jkylemann
marques johnson is telling blue chips stories on the bucks broadcast, so obviously im thrilled – 9:39 PM
Jay Allen @PDXjay
This is the first time in @Anfernee Simons‘ career that he’s scored 25+ in three consecutive games. #RipCity – 9:36 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
Going to be hilarious if the Blazers trade two starters and somehow end up in the play-in ahead of two teams loading up to get there. – 9:35 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
JUSTISE IS SERVED
Brad Botkin @bradbotkincbs
If the Blazers are just gonna do the Dame-CJ backcourt over with Dame-Ant, they gotta let Nurk go. The Dame-Nurk P&R coverage with another small guard can’t be negated without a few good wings. Don’t do this again – 9:30 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Blazers are up 43% shooting from behind the three-point line and have made 13 — they lead the #Bucks by 21 with 7:36 to go in the third quarter. – 9:23 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers now shooting 43 percent from three after makes from Winslow and @Josh Hart that also gives Portland their largest lead at 82-61 with 7:36 to play in the third quarter. – 9:23 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Timeline cleanser ahead of the second half. 💚 pic.twitter.com/P5jDeRRkON – 9:17 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Greg Brown III is a young Scottie Pippen. I’m talking about Pippen as a sophomore at Central Arkansas. Raw, skinny, long and athleticism. – 9:15 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
word on the street is that y’all wanted to see this last bucket by Ant 🐜 pic.twitter.com/x6GmCk712v – 9:12 PM
Kerry Eggers @kerryeggers
Hard to pin 71 points on the @Milwaukee Bucks in a half, with or without @Giannis Antetokounmpo. That’s a good half of basketball for the local lads.
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
If some of these halftime scores hold (Portland over Milwaukee, New Orleans over Toronto), it’s going to be a nice standings night for Boston without the Celtics even playing.
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Blazers up 71-54 at the Bucks at halftime.
No Giannis but still.
Simons has 18 (11 coming in final few minutes of the half) and Hart has 17.
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Halftime in Milwaukee.
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
The Bucks defensive rating on their 3-1 West Coast road trip was 115.8 but covered up by some scintillating offense. They just gave up 71 points in the first half to Portland at home.
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers 71, Bucks 54: halftime. 18 points, 2 assists for @Anfernee Simons. 17 points, 4 assists/rebounds, 1 block for @Josh Hart. 11 points, 9 rebounds, 2 assists/steals for @Jusuf Nurkic. – 9:02 PM
Jason Quick @jwquick
Amazing contrast from the lifeless, uninspiring Blazers of December to what we are seeing today: an energetic, versatile and selfless group. This has been as fun to see as it has been surprising. – 9:01 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
The Bucks might want to tape up Giannis’ ankle and get him out there. Blazers up 67-52 in the 2nd. – 9:00 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Make it three-straight threes for @Anfernee Simons. If Portland opponents think they’re in for an easy night… – 8:59 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Blazers have their biggest lead of the game (8) with 3:37 to go in the first half. #Bucks trailing in points in the paint (-4) and points off turnovers (-6). – 8:54 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers with the largest lead of the night for either team at 56-48 with 3:37 to play in the first half. – 8:53 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Ty Lue on Powell’s injury: “It does leave a void — because now you lose Justise Winslow, Eric Bledsoe along with Keon Johnson… and he gave us great downhill attacks, quick decisions …” trips to the free-throw line, etc. – 8:52 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Hughes & Hart 🤩
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Trendon Watford has 5 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists in 10 minutes for #RipCity – 8:48 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
We ❤️ Greg Brown minutes
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Don’t say it.
Don’t say it.
Don’t say it.
Kerry Eggers @kerryeggers
A couple of games in, it appears @Josh Hart is one of the best in the NBA at getting to the basket. Strong, determined and hard to get in front of.
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
It’s unclear how big the gas tank is at this point, but Serge Ibaka can clearly still move up and down the floor pretty well in his first appearance. Multiple transition buckets and a transition block is intriguing. – 8:43 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Serge Ibaka’s first block with the #Bucks = 2 points the other way and Milwaukee leads Portland 43-39 with 8:15 to go in the first half. – 8:43 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
These scrappy Blazers came to play tonight. Down just 43-39 in the second. 15 field goals on 12 assists. – 8:42 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Bucks recognize @jecausey tonight as the organization celebrates Black History Month. James lookin’ sharp on the court and always doing it big in the @journalsentinel when it comes to covering this city. – 8:38 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Fun first quarter.
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Scott Brooks is very happy 🥲
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers 31, Bucks 30: end of first quarter. 9 points, 3 rebounds for @Jusuf Nurkic. 7 points, 2 rebounds for @Josh Hart. POR shooting 48 percent, MIL 54 percent. – 8:35 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Blazers lead the #Bucks 31-30 after one. Jordan Nwora has 8 off the bench. Khris Middleton is 1-for-4 in five minutes after picking up two early fouls. – 8:35 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Heck of a pass from @Trendon Watford to @Ben McLemore for his first three of the game. – 8:34 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks trail 25-23 despite shooting 52.6%. But, the #Blazers are shooting 52.9% and have five points off four Milwaukee turnovers. – 8:28 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Jrue Holiday has three turnovers, four assists and five points in the first eight minutes of this one. #Blazer lead the #Bucks 19-18. – 8:25 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Hold that pose, @Jusuf Nurkic 😂 pic.twitter.com/wjdsZquyXl – 8:21 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Khris Middleton picked up two early fouls, which is not ideal with G. Antetokounmpo out tonight.
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks lead 12-11 in the early going against the #Blazers. Bucks are 0-for-3 from behind the three-point line but shooting 60% overall. – 8:18 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Serge gets the first bucket for the Bucks!! pic.twitter.com/TyuKnFItqT – 8:15 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Serge Ibaka with 6 points and a steal in the first 1:39, Khris Middleton with two fouls in the first 2:23. #Bucks lead 6-4. – 8:14 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks point guard Jrue Holiday has passed former #Hornets sharpshooter Dell Curry for No. 100 on the all-time NBA three-point attempts list. – 8:12 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Valentine’s Day hoops 💌
1⃣ @Anfernee Simons
1⃣1⃣ @Josh Hart
1⃣6⃣ @CJ Elleby
2⃣6⃣ @Justise Winslow
2⃣7⃣ @Jusuf Nurkic
#RipCity | @stormxio pic.twitter.com/qhwH8hpSM1 – 8:00 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
These are 🔥🔥
@Ben McLemore in Nike Zoom Kobe 7 System “Cheetah”
@SoleSavy | https://t.co/4jmAVbd5SN pic.twitter.com/2ySmC7lkZL – 7:35 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Newcomer Serge Ibaka replaces Giannis Antetokounmpo tonight in the #Bucks starting lineup. – 7:34 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Serge Sighting in the Starting Lineup. 👀 pic.twitter.com/coFAqIDplt – 7:33 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
This week’s NBA Stock Report:
Stock 📈: The red-hot Celtics, the West-leading Suns and the Jazz.
Stock 📉: The Bucks, Lakers and Nets
https://t.co/Jgbk28DgQB pic.twitter.com/6FehcKVG4e – 7:26 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Spend your Valentine’s Day with @LisaByington & @olskool888 on @BallySportWI.
Tipoff at 7pm CT. pic.twitter.com/sR9VypN9vd – 7:22 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
🏀 #RipCity vs @Milwaukee Bucks
⌚️ 5:00PM
📺 ROOT SPORTS Plus | https://t.co/yBftNpwWBR
📻 @RipCityRadio620 pic.twitter.com/0hFZz66WCV – 7:00 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
On the road last week the Bucks continued a 6-game win streak vs. Trail Blazers with a 137-108 in Portland.
🔄 @BetwayUSA Game Rewind pic.twitter.com/azWjTFm8Wf – 6:57 PM
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
The Bucks roster is at 12 now. Sandro & Lindell don’t count towards the 15 man roster as 2-ways, nor does Greg Monroe’s 10-day. You’re required to have at least 13 players to add a 10-day contract so they’d need to add another player if they want to give Monroe a 2nd 10-day – 6:56 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
The Bucks chair backs are nice! pic.twitter.com/PI6Tnpa68U – 6:53 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
And look at that. There is the Bucks newest addition, Serge Ibaka, warming up at the same time as Bobby Portis. pic.twitter.com/VpLgYdOe6q – 6:52 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Kenyon Martin: “Listen, Giannis is the new LeBron. He can be in the MVP convo every season and the only reason you don’t give it to him is because someone else is playing out of their mind. I feel like Milwaukee is still the favorite to come out the East.” basketballnews.com/stories/kenyon… – 6:51 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo was just warming up but he had been ruled out tonight against the Blazers. pic.twitter.com/MeZI6MxiHm – 6:50 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Giannis Antetokounmpo is out tonight, but still went through a later pregame workout. pic.twitter.com/J4jULH5qKB – 6:48 PM
Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_
Bucks Update:
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Valentine’s Day Red for Wes. ❤️
📸 @MotorolaUS pic.twitter.com/Gpx9OJNPc5 – 6:25 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said Giannis Antetokounmpo (ankle) is out for tonight. He rolled it in Phoenix.
Budenholzer would not rule him out for tomorrow or vs. Philly – Antetokounmpo just not ready to go tonight. – 6:21 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Giannis Antetokounmpo (ankle) is OUT tonight vs the Blazers, per Mike Budenholzer. – 6:20 PM
Jay Allen @PDXjay
Giannis Antetokounmpo (left ankle soreness) is out for tonight’s game against the #Blazers. @RipCityRadio620 – 6:18 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Keon Johnson going through a pregame shooting routine here in Milwaukee – 6:11 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Pacers injury report: Chris Duarte (sore left big toe) is OUT tomorrow at Milwaukee, which was expected. Isaiah Jackson (right ankle sprain) is also OUT. Malcolm Brogdon (sore right Achilles) is questionable.
Myles Turner, T.J. McConnell, T.J. Warren and Ricky Rubio are OUT. – 6:07 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
No Giannis Antetokounmpo out here during his normal pregame time.
Just Khris Middleton for now. pic.twitter.com/MpniQBletc – 6:04 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks wing Pat Connaughton will be out about four weeks after undergoing surgery on his broken finger in right hand, per the team. – 5:52 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Bucks say Pat Connaughton’s surgery for his broken finger was successful and that he’ll be out for four weeks. pic.twitter.com/cGBZdSoS0U – 5:27 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Cavs big man Jarrett Allen was picked by Adam Silver to replace injured #76ers guard James Harden for the all-star game. Makes sense – he’s deserving, already in town & in the skills challenge – but #Bucks Jrue Holiday is passed over again.
bit.ly/JrueHolidayAll… – 4:45 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
“Excited that @SergeIbaka is here…he was one of our top targets and I’m thankful that we were able to figure out a way to do it.”
Full GM Jon Horst Press Conference: – 4:34 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Milwaukee #Bucks GM Jon Horst spoke today:
🗣 On Serge Ibaka
💰 The buyout market
⚕️George Hill’s status
🆕 The revamped East
🔒jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 4:17 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Let’s run it back against the Blazers.
🎰 @paysbig pic.twitter.com/CmshYNDCa9 – 4:04 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Giannis Antetokounmpo (left ankle; soreness) is doubtful and Pat Connaughton (right finger; fracture), George Hill (neck; soreness) and Brook Lopez (back; surgery) are out for tonight’s game in Milwaukee – 4:00 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Will the Bucks score more or less than the Trail Blazers off the bench?
📊 @betwayusa – 3:13 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
I asked Mikal Bridges if he ever played with/against Aaron Holiday before the NBA. He did. As a Philly kid, Bridges was a big fan of Jrue. In an EYBL game, he did a triple check on the opposing guard next to him. Bridges asked someone “why does he look like Jrue?” Got his answer. – 3:05 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Thanasis Antetokounmpo is the guy who brings the fire on and off rhe floor at Bucks. To be a good influence for his teammates is the most important part of his role.
“Team is above all”, Thanasis said. #FearTheDeer @SdnaGr sdna.gr/mpasket/933692… – 2:25 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Injury Report Update:
Doubtful:
Giannis – Left Ankle; Soreness
Out:
Pat – Right Finger; Fracture
George – Neck; Soreness
Brook – Back; Surgery – 2:16 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
You’re going to LOVE the latest Milwaukee Originals t-shirt!! 😍
🔗https://t.co/FthijLwrIK pic.twitter.com/umldihPmrz – 2:02 PM
