Bulls intrigued by Mitchell Robinson?

One note worth keeping in mind with Robinson: The Detroit Pistons are among the teams who’ve had a degree of interest in the 23-year-old, per SNY sources. Robinson would fit the team’s desire to find players on the same timeline as rookie Cade Cunningham. It’s unknown if Detroit would pursue Robinson via trade or if the club would only consider him if/when he hits free agency. -via SportsNet New York / February 7, 2022