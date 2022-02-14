Bulls intrigued by Mitchell Robinson?

The Bulls were intrigued by Robinson, according to the source, because they were looking for another defensive center to go along with Nikola Vucevic as they eye a long playoff push. The Knicks’ decision to not trade Robinson for assets shows they at least feel Robinson would accept a contract extension if one is offered. They can offer him a extension of five years, $55 million.
Source: Marc Berman @ New York Post
Four teams eyed Mitchell Robinson at trade deadline and now #Knicks may lose their longest-tenured player for nothing #NBA #Knicks nypost.com/2022/02/13/kni… – 10:24 PM
maybe don’t wreck mitchell robinson’s ankle when you’re up by double digits challenge – 6:57 PM
Knicks now say Mitchell Robinson (sore left ankle) is questionable to return. – 6:42 PM
Mitchell Robinson has grabbed at least 4 offensive rebounds in each of his nine games.
That’s the longest such streak in the NBA in two years (Andre Drummond in January of 2020) – 4:36 PM
Probably my best week of takes:
Mon: Donny Mitchell flagplant, smash; called Mitchell Robinson, best value of slate
Wed: LaMelo matchups cover boy, highest scoring guy on slate (pretty easy, but hey)
Thurs: Kyle Lowry plant, best value
Fri: Dejounte plant, SMASH – 10:07 PM
More on this storyline
It’s unclear what the Knicks are offering but one source says the Knicks have most vigorously shopped Kemba Walker, Alec Burks and surging Mitchell Robinson, an unrestricted free agent who lacks a perimeter game. At one point, the Pacers were seeking two first-round picks for Turner. -via New York Post / February 10, 2022
One note worth keeping in mind with Robinson: The Detroit Pistons are among the teams who’ve had a degree of interest in the 23-year-old, per SNY sources. Robinson would fit the team’s desire to find players on the same timeline as rookie Cade Cunningham. It’s unknown if Detroit would pursue Robinson via trade or if the club would only consider him if/when he hits free agency. -via SportsNet New York / February 7, 2022