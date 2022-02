Davis Bertans: Wizards players always bickering about minutes, roles

The Wizards have now lost seven of eight games and in this one went down by as many as 36. When asked for the mood in the locker room as they navigate a low point, Montrezl Harrell didn’t pull any punches. “It sucks, bro. That’s the mood of the team. It [expletive] sucks. Coming in here and teams are basically beating our [expletive] from start to finish. So, it sucks, man,” Harrell said . “Nobody likes losing. Everyone in our locker room is competitive-minded people and love to compete and get after it. But it just sucks right now because over the last eight games we’ve played, we lost seven of them. That’s tough for anybody to withstand or have on their plate. So, that’s the energy in the room right now, it just [expletive] sucks.” -via NBC Sports / February 6, 2022