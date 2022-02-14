James Harden won't participate in All-Star Game

Kyle Neubeck: James Harden is out through All-Star break (rehabilitation, left hamstring). In the interim, he will continue his treatment and on-court training. Harden will not participate in Sunday’s NBA All-Star Game and an update on his playing status will be provided following the break
Source: Twitter @KyleNeubeck
Source: Twitter @KyleNeubeck
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
The news of the day: James Harden is here, but won’t play for the Sixers until after the All-Star break (and also won’t play in Sunday’s All-Star Game) inquirer.com/sixers/james-h… – 2:30 PM
The news of the day: James Harden is here, but won’t play for the Sixers until after the All-Star break (and also won’t play in Sunday’s All-Star Game) inquirer.com/sixers/james-h… – 2:30 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
James Harden’s 76ers debut delayed until after All-Star break due to hamstring injury
cbssports.com/nba/news/james… – 2:02 PM
James Harden’s 76ers debut delayed until after All-Star break due to hamstring injury
cbssports.com/nba/news/james… – 2:02 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Pascal Siakam since reserves were announced:
6GP 29.0PTS 10.3REB 5.8AST 0.8STL
70.1 2PT% 44.0 3PT% 73.1 FT%
Season: 22.1PTS 8.7REB 5.2AST 1.3STL
53.4 2PT% 35.6 3PT% 73.3 FT%
Allen has been good, very good even. Siakam absolutely SHOULD replace Harden at all-star. – 1:56 PM
Pascal Siakam since reserves were announced:
6GP 29.0PTS 10.3REB 5.8AST 0.8STL
70.1 2PT% 44.0 3PT% 73.1 FT%
Season: 22.1PTS 8.7REB 5.2AST 1.3STL
53.4 2PT% 35.6 3PT% 73.3 FT%
Allen has been good, very good even. Siakam absolutely SHOULD replace Harden at all-star. – 1:56 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
76ers: James Harden (left hamstring) will debut after the All Star break sportando.basketball/en/76ers-james… – 1:56 PM
76ers: James Harden (left hamstring) will debut after the All Star break sportando.basketball/en/76ers-james… – 1:56 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
76ers: James Harden to miss All-Star game with hamstring injury nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/14/76e… – 1:43 PM
76ers: James Harden to miss All-Star game with hamstring injury nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/14/76e… – 1:43 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
New for @The Athletic : The Week That Was
Everything that *didn’t* happen at the deadline, including Harden’s option, Lakers inaction, and what’s next for the Thunder’s odd situation.
theathletic.com/3129037/2022/0… – 1:27 PM
New for @The Athletic : The Week That Was
Everything that *didn’t* happen at the deadline, including Harden’s option, Lakers inaction, and what’s next for the Thunder’s odd situation.
theathletic.com/3129037/2022/0… – 1:27 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
James Harden will miss the NBA All-Star Game
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 1:22 PM
James Harden will miss the NBA All-Star Game
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 1:22 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#NBA story: James Harden practices for first time with #Sixers, but won’t play until after all-star break: https://t.co/eT4DWwC5PW pic.twitter.com/POGgg91Lp1 – 1:04 PM
#NBA story: James Harden practices for first time with #Sixers, but won’t play until after all-star break: https://t.co/eT4DWwC5PW pic.twitter.com/POGgg91Lp1 – 1:04 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
James Harden did everything at practice, Doc Rivers said. Worth noting Sixers didn’t scrimmage, but Rivers said Harden was unlimited.
Rivers mentioned Harden was “blown away” today by a couple of Tyrese Maxey dunks. – 12:53 PM
James Harden did everything at practice, Doc Rivers said. Worth noting Sixers didn’t scrimmage, but Rivers said Harden was unlimited.
Rivers mentioned Harden was “blown away” today by a couple of Tyrese Maxey dunks. – 12:53 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
It’s only appropriate that Jarrett Allen replaces James Harden in the All-Star Game. – 12:51 PM
It’s only appropriate that Jarrett Allen replaces James Harden in the All-Star Game. – 12:51 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers Doc Rivers: James Harden ‘today was blown away by Tyrese, who had two dunks.’ – 12:50 PM
#Sixers Doc Rivers: James Harden ‘today was blown away by Tyrese, who had two dunks.’ – 12:50 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers Doc Rivers on changing offensive roles with James Harden: ‘You still have to talk to guys. Everyone’s going to have to give up shots, including James, to win.’ – 12:48 PM
#Sixers Doc Rivers on changing offensive roles with James Harden: ‘You still have to talk to guys. Everyone’s going to have to give up shots, including James, to win.’ – 12:48 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers Doc Rivers: Plan is to have scrimmage after all-star break (when can better see where James Harden is).’ – 12:46 PM
#Sixers Doc Rivers: Plan is to have scrimmage after all-star break (when can better see where James Harden is).’ – 12:46 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers Doc Rivers: ‘Fitting James Harden into an offense isn’t that hard. He’s been great at it.’ – 12:45 PM
#Sixers Doc Rivers: ‘Fitting James Harden into an offense isn’t that hard. He’s been great at it.’ – 12:45 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers Doc Rivers; ‘We want to make sure (James Harden) is ready (before playing after break). … I’m not a doctor, even though my name is Doc.’ – 12:44 PM
#Sixers Doc Rivers; ‘We want to make sure (James Harden) is ready (before playing after break). … I’m not a doctor, even though my name is Doc.’ – 12:44 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
The @Philadelphia 76ers make it official, James Harden is out of the All-Star Game (and the team’s games this week) to recover from his hamstring issue.
Jarrett Allen deserves to be the replacement. I wouldn’t be mad at Pascal Siakam, but it should be Allen. – 12:42 PM
The @Philadelphia 76ers make it official, James Harden is out of the All-Star Game (and the team’s games this week) to recover from his hamstring issue.
Jarrett Allen deserves to be the replacement. I wouldn’t be mad at Pascal Siakam, but it should be Allen. – 12:42 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
Danny Green: Having Harden and Millsap at practice was good.’ Said team didn’t scrimmage. ‘He’s going to do what he does.’ #Sixers – 12:39 PM
Danny Green: Having Harden and Millsap at practice was good.’ Said team didn’t scrimmage. ‘He’s going to do what he does.’ #Sixers – 12:39 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
No All-Star Game for James Harden and his Sixers debut remains TBD. Formal Harden introductory press conference with the Sixers’ brain trust has been scheduled for Tuesday.
Full Harden-for-Ben Simmons trade breakdown: marcstein.substack.com/p/the-flop-of-… – 12:34 PM
No All-Star Game for James Harden and his Sixers debut remains TBD. Formal Harden introductory press conference with the Sixers’ brain trust has been scheduled for Tuesday.
Full Harden-for-Ben Simmons trade breakdown: marcstein.substack.com/p/the-flop-of-… – 12:34 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
James Harden will address the media at noon Tuesday for the first time as a Sixer. pic.twitter.com/j3LnvwUYjl – 12:34 PM
James Harden will address the media at noon Tuesday for the first time as a Sixer. pic.twitter.com/j3LnvwUYjl – 12:34 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Celtics won’t have to face James Harden on Tuesday night in Philly. Team has ruled him out through the All-Star Break. – 12:33 PM
Celtics won’t have to face James Harden on Tuesday night in Philly. Team has ruled him out through the All-Star Break. – 12:33 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers PG James Harden is out through the All-Star break while rehabilitating his left hamstring. In the meantime, he will continue his treatment and on-court training. Additionally, James will not participate in Sunday’s NBA All-Star Game #NBAALLSTAR. – 12:32 PM
#Sixers PG James Harden is out through the All-Star break while rehabilitating his left hamstring. In the meantime, he will continue his treatment and on-court training. Additionally, James will not participate in Sunday’s NBA All-Star Game #NBAALLSTAR. – 12:32 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Sixers say James Harden is out through the All-Star break (officially listed as “rehabilitation, left hamstring”) and will not participate in Sunday’s NBA All-Star Game. – 12:32 PM
Sixers say James Harden is out through the All-Star break (officially listed as “rehabilitation, left hamstring”) and will not participate in Sunday’s NBA All-Star Game. – 12:32 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers say James Harden is out through the All-Star break and will not play in Sunday’s All-Star game as he works his way back from the hamstring injury. – 12:32 PM
Sixers say James Harden is out through the All-Star break and will not play in Sunday’s All-Star game as he works his way back from the hamstring injury. – 12:32 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Sixers say James Harden is out through the All-Star break as he continues to rehabilitate his left hamstring, and that he won’t play in the All-Star Game. – 12:31 PM
The Sixers say James Harden is out through the All-Star break as he continues to rehabilitate his left hamstring, and that he won’t play in the All-Star Game. – 12:31 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
James Harden is out through All-Star break (rehabilitation, left hamstring). In the interim, he will continue his treatment and on-court training. Harden will not participate in Sunday’s NBA All-Star Game and an update on his playing status will be provided following the break – 12:31 PM
James Harden is out through All-Star break (rehabilitation, left hamstring). In the interim, he will continue his treatment and on-court training. Harden will not participate in Sunday’s NBA All-Star Game and an update on his playing status will be provided following the break – 12:31 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Harden, Maxey, and Benny the Butcher pic.twitter.com/xTmoru5Edy – 12:27 PM
Harden, Maxey, and Benny the Butcher pic.twitter.com/xTmoru5Edy – 12:27 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers’ Harden and Maxey continuing 3-point shooting drills after Harden’s first practice with team: pic.twitter.com/M2GyqtbBl7 – 12:26 PM
#Sixers’ Harden and Maxey continuing 3-point shooting drills after Harden’s first practice with team: pic.twitter.com/M2GyqtbBl7 – 12:26 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
James Harden and Tyrese Maxey, new teammates: pic.twitter.com/G9xhCdW9rs – 12:25 PM
James Harden and Tyrese Maxey, new teammates: pic.twitter.com/G9xhCdW9rs – 12:25 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
More James Harden shooting drills #Sixers pic.twitter.com/qU3o4Ub829 – 12:23 PM
More James Harden shooting drills #Sixers pic.twitter.com/qU3o4Ub829 – 12:23 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers: James Harden and Tyrese Maxey continue their 3-point shooting drills. Harden has a good sweat going. – 12:21 PM
#Sixers: James Harden and Tyrese Maxey continue their 3-point shooting drills. Harden has a good sweat going. – 12:21 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
More 3-pointers from the #Sixers’ James Harden and Tyrese Maxey: pic.twitter.com/EotaqHiVVX – 12:15 PM
More 3-pointers from the #Sixers’ James Harden and Tyrese Maxey: pic.twitter.com/EotaqHiVVX – 12:15 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Some @Philadelphia 76ers backcourt buddies, Tyrese Maxey and James Harden.
Count the misses 😉 pic.twitter.com/RsUszGDOPG – 12:10 PM
Some @Philadelphia 76ers backcourt buddies, Tyrese Maxey and James Harden.
Count the misses 😉 pic.twitter.com/RsUszGDOPG – 12:10 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
The #Sixers’ James Harden and Tyrese Maxey shooting off-the-dribble 3s: pic.twitter.com/hNqcuq9KYT – 12:10 PM
The #Sixers’ James Harden and Tyrese Maxey shooting off-the-dribble 3s: pic.twitter.com/hNqcuq9KYT – 12:10 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
James Harden working on off the dribble 3s #Sixers pic.twitter.com/sQFrziV4GI – 12:09 PM
James Harden working on off the dribble 3s #Sixers pic.twitter.com/sQFrziV4GI – 12:09 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers James Harden and Tyrese Maxey shooting baseline 3-pointers: pic.twitter.com/VjIshzZ3WK – 12:08 PM
#Sixers James Harden and Tyrese Maxey shooting baseline 3-pointers: pic.twitter.com/VjIshzZ3WK – 12:08 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Harden and Maxey getting off the dribble threes up pic.twitter.com/DWhPqxqL7f – 12:08 PM
Harden and Maxey getting off the dribble threes up pic.twitter.com/DWhPqxqL7f – 12:08 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
More James Harden drills. He’s going through a shooting drill with the coaches. #Sixers pic.twitter.com/Koqjxw6wks – 12:07 PM
More James Harden drills. He’s going through a shooting drill with the coaches. #Sixers pic.twitter.com/Koqjxw6wks – 12:07 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Two pieces from the weekend on Trade Deadline developments …
Kristaps goes to Washington and more around-the-league notes via This Week In Basketball: marcstein.substack.com/p/trade-deadli…
James Harden for Ben Simmons … broken down in five what-next sections: marcstein.substack.com/p/the-flop-of-… – 12:01 PM
Two pieces from the weekend on Trade Deadline developments …
Kristaps goes to Washington and more around-the-league notes via This Week In Basketball: marcstein.substack.com/p/trade-deadli…
James Harden for Ben Simmons … broken down in five what-next sections: marcstein.substack.com/p/the-flop-of-… – 12:01 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Nets GM says James Harden felt Brooklyn wasn’t right place to win championship: ‘Clock is ticking for him’ nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/14/net… – 11:53 AM
Nets GM says James Harden felt Brooklyn wasn’t right place to win championship: ‘Clock is ticking for him’ nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/14/net… – 11:53 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#ICYMI The Joel Embiid-James Harden pairing should flourish initially for the #Sixers, but will that continue past the honeymoon stage? inquirer.com/sixers/philade… via @phillyinquirer – 11:16 AM
#ICYMI The Joel Embiid-James Harden pairing should flourish initially for the #Sixers, but will that continue past the honeymoon stage? inquirer.com/sixers/philade… via @phillyinquirer – 11:16 AM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“Can I get those five guys playing on March 10th?!”
@Frank Isola & @Brian Scalabrine are hoping to see Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid, and James Harden in uniform and on the court when the Nets go to Philadelphia. pic.twitter.com/BMWe7oKbUz – 10:51 AM
“Can I get those five guys playing on March 10th?!”
@Frank Isola & @Brian Scalabrine are hoping to see Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid, and James Harden in uniform and on the court when the Nets go to Philadelphia. pic.twitter.com/BMWe7oKbUz – 10:51 AM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
James Harden and Paul Millsap will be introduced as #Sixers officially tomorrow with a press conference at 12 PM. Josh Harris, Daryl Morey, and Doc Rivers will be a part of the presser. – 9:38 AM
James Harden and Paul Millsap will be introduced as #Sixers officially tomorrow with a press conference at 12 PM. Josh Harris, Daryl Morey, and Doc Rivers will be a part of the presser. – 9:38 AM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
The Sixers will hold a press conference tomorrow at noon in Camden with James Harden, Paul Millsap, Daryl Morey, Doc Rivers and Josh Harris.
Before that, they’ve got practice today. – 9:36 AM
The Sixers will hold a press conference tomorrow at noon in Camden with James Harden, Paul Millsap, Daryl Morey, Doc Rivers and Josh Harris.
Before that, they’ve got practice today. – 9:36 AM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Mark your calendars: noon presser tomorrow for James Harden, Morey, Millsap, Doc Rivers, and Josh Harris – 9:32 AM
Mark your calendars: noon presser tomorrow for James Harden, Morey, Millsap, Doc Rivers, and Josh Harris – 9:32 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Easily the most fun I’ve had talking Nets this season. Nets fans this is a quick hit with the 1-and-only @BigWos.
We get into Ben Simmons’ fit, where things went left with James Harden, Kyrie’s status and realistic expectations for the Nets this season.
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 9:16 AM
Easily the most fun I’ve had talking Nets this season. Nets fans this is a quick hit with the 1-and-only @BigWos.
We get into Ben Simmons’ fit, where things went left with James Harden, Kyrie’s status and realistic expectations for the Nets this season.
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 9:16 AM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
ICYMI: Trade deadline awards: Sizing up Harden-for-Simmons, the Kings winning a trade (!), that low-key Derrick White deal, the Porzingis stunner, and more …
theathletic.com/3124615/2022/0… – 7:14 AM
ICYMI: Trade deadline awards: Sizing up Harden-for-Simmons, the Kings winning a trade (!), that low-key Derrick White deal, the Porzingis stunner, and more …
theathletic.com/3124615/2022/0… – 7:14 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
The Joel Embiid-James Harden pairing should flourish initially for the Sixers, but will that continue past the honeymoon stage? inquirer.com/sixers/philade… via @phillyinquirer – 5:48 AM
The Joel Embiid-James Harden pairing should flourish initially for the Sixers, but will that continue past the honeymoon stage? inquirer.com/sixers/philade… via @phillyinquirer – 5:48 AM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Post-Super Bowl programming:
Kristaps goes to Washington and more around-the-league notes in the wake of the trade deadline from This Week In Basketball: marcstein.substack.com/p/trade-deadli…
James Harden gets traded for Ben Simmons … five immediate focus points: marcstein.substack.com/p/the-flop-of-… – 12:18 AM
Post-Super Bowl programming:
Kristaps goes to Washington and more around-the-league notes in the wake of the trade deadline from This Week In Basketball: marcstein.substack.com/p/trade-deadli…
James Harden gets traded for Ben Simmons … five immediate focus points: marcstein.substack.com/p/the-flop-of-… – 12:18 AM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#NBA column: How will Doc Rivers handle the #Sixers’ rotation once James Harden makes his Philadelphia debut? https://t.co/cAJzHLRVvs pic.twitter.com/0p9sUQU8Xb – 8:05 PM
#NBA column: How will Doc Rivers handle the #Sixers’ rotation once James Harden makes his Philadelphia debut? https://t.co/cAJzHLRVvs pic.twitter.com/0p9sUQU8Xb – 8:05 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Celtics will roll into Philadelphia on Tuesday — in what could be James Harden’s debut — on an eight-game winning streak and two games back of the Sixers for the fifth seed. Impressive surge these last few weeks by Boston – 4:32 PM
Celtics will roll into Philadelphia on Tuesday — in what could be James Harden’s debut — on an eight-game winning streak and two games back of the Sixers for the fifth seed. Impressive surge these last few weeks by Boston – 4:32 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 1962, the Royals’ Oscar Robertson had 42 points, 15 rebounds, and 18 assists in a win over the Warriors.
He and James Harden are the only players in NBA history to record at least 40p/15r/15a in a game, and Robertson is the only player to do so twice. pic.twitter.com/ks4zSQgFUK – 4:16 PM
📅 On this day in 1962, the Royals’ Oscar Robertson had 42 points, 15 rebounds, and 18 assists in a win over the Warriors.
He and James Harden are the only players in NBA history to record at least 40p/15r/15a in a game, and Robertson is the only player to do so twice. pic.twitter.com/ks4zSQgFUK – 4:16 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers column: The addition of James Harden means Doc Rivers has a lot of intriguing decisions to make with rotations, combinations and more: https://t.co/cAJzHLRVvs #NBA #76ers pic.twitter.com/8rWIyu1Z59 – 4:15 PM
#Sixers column: The addition of James Harden means Doc Rivers has a lot of intriguing decisions to make with rotations, combinations and more: https://t.co/cAJzHLRVvs #NBA #76ers pic.twitter.com/8rWIyu1Z59 – 4:15 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff coached James Harden in Houston. He gives his reaction to how he will help Joel Embiid in Philly. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/02/13/cav… via @SixersWire #NBA – 2:27 PM
Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff coached James Harden in Houston. He gives his reaction to how he will help Joel Embiid in Philly. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/02/13/cav… via @SixersWire #NBA – 2:27 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Heard Harden showed up in Philly yesterday on a private plane provided by Sixers, accompanied by a security crew of 7 or 8 ‘business’ friends… – 1:51 PM
Heard Harden showed up in Philly yesterday on a private plane provided by Sixers, accompanied by a security crew of 7 or 8 ‘business’ friends… – 1:51 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Timberwolves coach Chris Finch says Tyrese Haliburton is “really growing into a dangerous player.”
Noted that he was in Houston when James Harden became a full-blown star and sees a similar opportunity for Haliburton with the #Pacers. – 1:40 PM
Timberwolves coach Chris Finch says Tyrese Haliburton is “really growing into a dangerous player.”
Noted that he was in Houston when James Harden became a full-blown star and sees a similar opportunity for Haliburton with the #Pacers. – 1:40 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
June 25, 2016, Moses Malone Jr was robbed at gunpoint & beaten outside Houston strip club. 3 of 8 thugs went 2 prison, 1 for 35 yrs. Mo sued alleged orchestra leader, Harden; they had beef. He lost recent appeal. Importing JH 2 team MM Sr won title has incensed family. Stay tuned – 1:29 PM
June 25, 2016, Moses Malone Jr was robbed at gunpoint & beaten outside Houston strip club. 3 of 8 thugs went 2 prison, 1 for 35 yrs. Mo sued alleged orchestra leader, Harden; they had beef. He lost recent appeal. Importing JH 2 team MM Sr won title has incensed family. Stay tuned – 1:29 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
ICYMI: Caris LeVert is a Cavalier!
One year after the Nets traded for James Harden, @TermineRadio & @Eddie Johnson can’t believe two former Brooklyn teammates, Caris LeVert & Jarrett Allen, might be in a better situation in Cleveland pic.twitter.com/zdC5KyzrmG – 1:09 PM
ICYMI: Caris LeVert is a Cavalier!
One year after the Nets traded for James Harden, @TermineRadio & @Eddie Johnson can’t believe two former Brooklyn teammates, Caris LeVert & Jarrett Allen, might be in a better situation in Cleveland pic.twitter.com/zdC5KyzrmG – 1:09 PM
More on this storyline
Tom Moore: #Sixers Doc Rivers: James Harden ‘did everything (at first practice) – all the skeleton work. We didn’t do anything live. He’s a high-IQ guy.’ -via Twitter @TomMoorePhilly / February 14, 2022
Tom Moore: #Sixers Danny Green on acclimating James Harden: ‘We play for April, May and June.’ -via Twitter @TomMoorePhilly / February 14, 2022