Jarrett Allen to replace James Harden in All-Star Game

Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
Cleveland #Cavaliers‘ Jarrett Allen will replace injured James Harden in NBA All-Star Game beaconjournal.com/story/sports/p… via @beaconjournal – 5:31 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
a little over a month ago i wrote about jarrett allen’s all-star candidacy. he’s been so awesome this year: si.com/nba/2022/01/11… – 5:26 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Ten years apart: James Harden at his first Rockets practice in 2012 and his first Sixers practice in 2022. pic.twitter.com/fN8TO86DbB – 5:22 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
For any poker players out there, here’s James Harden’s “I don’t want to be here for another 4-5 years” tell…not exactly Phil Ivey.
For any poker players out there, here’s James Harden’s “I don’t want to be here for another 4-5 years” tell…not exactly Phil Ivey.
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
Updated #NBA story: After James Harden’s first practice with the #Sixers, Doc Rivers says ‘fitting (him) into an offense is not that hard. It really isn’t. He’s just a terrific basketball player’ https://t.co/VCOr6rC7He #76ers pic.twitter.com/KE44t3Fn0d – 5:05 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Can the 76ers Trust James Harden? + Celtics on 8-Game Winning Streak | Bob Ryan & Jeff Goodman Podcast w/ @Gary Tanguay | Visit Linkedin.com/SCRIBE to post your first job for FREE! twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 5:00 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Ex-Net Jarrett Allen to replace ex-Net James Harden in NBA All-Star Game.
Ex-Net Jarrett Allen to replace ex-Net James Harden in NBA All-Star Game.
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
I once interviewed Jarrett Allen about building a computer in 90 minutes nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 4:57 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen replaces James Harden in All-Star game nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/14/cav… – 4:53 PM
Mary Schmitt Boyer/Jodie Valade @PDcavsinsider
With James Harden’s injury leaving him unable to play in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game, Cleveland’s very own Jarrett Allen will replace him and represent the Cavaliers for Team LeBron! Photo: David Petkiewicz, https://t.co/Hu25cO2vcT #Cavs pic.twitter.com/btuT3vnzIo – 4:52 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I’m happy for Jarrett Allen. I think he deserved it, but more than that, with Mobley ascending, this was probably his best chance at making an All-Star Game over the next few years. Always cool to see new guys get their shot. – 4:48 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
NBA announces ex-Net Jarrett Allen is an injury replacement for ex-Net James Harden on Team LeBron in the 2022 All Star game. – 4:47 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
(whispers) Jarrett Allen deserved the All-Star nod over Jaylen Brown. Should have been there when the team was originally announced in the first place. – 4:46 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Cavs big man Jarrett Allen was picked by Adam Silver to replace injured #76ers guard James Harden for the all-star game. Makes sense – he’s deserving, already in town & in the skills challenge – but #Bucks Jrue Holiday is passed over again.
#Cavs big man Jarrett Allen was picked by Adam Silver to replace injured #76ers guard James Harden for the all-star game. Makes sense – he’s deserving, already in town & in the skills challenge – but #Bucks Jrue Holiday is passed over again.
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Jarrett Allen replaces James Harden for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game, the NBA says. It’s Allen’s first All-Star selection. He ranks second in field goal percentage (66.5%), tied for sixth in double-doubles (30), 9th in rebounds per game (11.1) and 13th in blocks per game (1.35). pic.twitter.com/HWCmXDtJSl – 4:45 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Jarrett Allen is an All-Star now, and that career trajectory (see the age portion) is endlessly encouraging.
Jarrett Allen is an All-Star now, and that career trajectory (see the age portion) is endlessly encouraging.
Tas Melas @TasMelas
Kevin Love knew. “Hey! You’re a f****** All-Star. You’re a f****** All-Star.”
Kevin Love knew. “Hey! You’re a f****** All-Star. You’re a f****** All-Star.”
StatMuse @statmuse
Jarrett Allen is an All-Star this season.
16.2 PPG
11.1 RPG
66.5 FG%
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Cavs center Jarrett Allen injury replacement for #Nets guard James Harden (hamstring) on Team LeBron. #NBAAllStar – 4:38 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Adam Silver picks Cleveland’s Jarrett Allen to replace injured Harden on All Star team. Heat had hoped Bam or Herro would be the choice. – 4:38 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NBA announces that Cleveland’s Jarrett Allen will replace James Harden on Team LeBron for the All-Star Game. Heat remains with one All-Star — Jimmy Butler. – 4:37 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Ex-Net Jarrett Allen will replace ex-Net James Harden in the All-Star Game – 4:36 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Cleveland’s Jarrett Allen is replacing injured James Harden in the NBA All-Star Game. – 4:35 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs center Jarrett Allen will play for Team LeBron in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game. He will team up with Darius Garland. – 4:35 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen will replace #76ers star James Harden in the #NBA All-Star Game. – 4:35 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Jarrett Allen will replace the injured James Harden in the All-Star Game. – 4:35 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
Jarrett Allen will replace James Harden on Team LeBron in the All Star Game, the league says. Two Cavs on Team LeBron. – 4:34 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
#Cavs Jarrett Allen named to replace James Harden in Sunday’s All-Star Game – 4:34 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen has been named by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver to replace injured Sixers guard James Harden on Team LeBron in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game. pic.twitter.com/AhVC270N9d – 4:34 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Jarrett Allen has been named the replacement for James Harden for the All- Star Game. – 4:34 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Jarrett Allen has been named the replacement for James Harden. – 4:33 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Jarrett Allen has been selected by NBA commissioner Adam Silver as the All-Star injury replacement for Philadelphia’s James Harden.
Jarrett Allen has been selected by NBA commissioner Adam Silver as the All-Star injury replacement for Philadelphia’s James Harden.
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Cleveland’s Jarrett Allen has replaced James Harden in the NBA All-Star Game. – 4:33 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
I would expect James Harden’s replacement for All-Star Game to come soon, probably today. #Cavs Jarrett Allen has the strongest case. – 4:26 PM
Jordan Schultz @Schultz_Report
As expected, both the #Cavs and #Raptors are making pushes for Jarrett Allen and Pascal Siakam, respectively, to get the new spot vacated by James Harden. Seems it’s down to these two. – 3:54 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Jarrett Allen is getting a fourth shot to make the NBA All-Star Game. After bypassing him once as an injury replacement, will NBA Commissioner Adam Silver choose Allen as James Harden’s fill-in
“There is no other replacement in my mind”
#Cavs Jarrett Allen is getting a fourth shot to make the NBA All-Star Game. After bypassing him once as an injury replacement, will NBA Commissioner Adam Silver choose Allen as James Harden’s fill-in
“There is no other replacement in my mind”
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
New ESPN story: “Listen, putting James Harden into an offense is not that hard. It really isn’t.”
New ESPN story: “Listen, putting James Harden into an offense is not that hard. It really isn’t.”
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Georges Niang on Sixers adding Harden: “I’m just happy I’m not on the other side of a James Harden team, because in Utah it seemed like every year he was knocking us out of the playoffs. When someone just does that double step-back and makes a 3, it gives me, like, nightmares.” – 3:03 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
The news of the day: James Harden is here, but won’t play for the Sixers until after the All-Star break (and also won’t play in Sunday’s All-Star Game) inquirer.com/sixers/james-h… – 2:30 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
James Harden’s 76ers debut delayed until after All-Star break due to hamstring injury
James Harden’s 76ers debut delayed until after All-Star break due to hamstring injury
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Pascal Siakam since reserves were announced:
6GP 29.0PTS 10.3REB 5.8AST 0.8STL
70.1 2PT% 44.0 3PT% 73.1 FT%
Season: 22.1PTS 8.7REB 5.2AST 1.3STL
53.4 2PT% 35.6 3PT% 73.3 FT%
Pascal Siakam since reserves were announced:
6GP 29.0PTS 10.3REB 5.8AST 0.8STL
70.1 2PT% 44.0 3PT% 73.1 FT%
Season: 22.1PTS 8.7REB 5.2AST 1.3STL
53.4 2PT% 35.6 3PT% 73.3 FT%
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
76ers: James Harden (left hamstring) will debut after the All Star break sportando.basketball/en/76ers-james… – 1:56 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
76ers: James Harden to miss All-Star game with hamstring injury nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/14/76e… – 1:43 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
New for @The Athletic : The Week That Was
Everything that *didn’t* happen at the deadline, including Harden’s option, Lakers inaction, and what’s next for the Thunder’s odd situation.
New for @The Athletic : The Week That Was
Everything that *didn’t* happen at the deadline, including Harden’s option, Lakers inaction, and what’s next for the Thunder’s odd situation.
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
James Harden will miss the NBA All-Star Game
James Harden will miss the NBA All-Star Game
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#NBA story: James Harden practices for first time with #Sixers, but won’t play until after all-star break: https://t.co/eT4DWwC5PW pic.twitter.com/POGgg91Lp1 – 1:04 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
James Harden did everything at practice, Doc Rivers said. Worth noting Sixers didn’t scrimmage, but Rivers said Harden was unlimited.
James Harden did everything at practice, Doc Rivers said. Worth noting Sixers didn’t scrimmage, but Rivers said Harden was unlimited.
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
It’s only appropriate that Jarrett Allen replaces James Harden in the All-Star Game. – 12:51 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers Doc Rivers: James Harden ‘today was blown away by Tyrese, who had two dunks.’ – 12:50 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers Doc Rivers on changing offensive roles with James Harden: ‘You still have to talk to guys. Everyone’s going to have to give up shots, including James, to win.’ – 12:48 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers Doc Rivers: Plan is to have scrimmage after all-star break (when can better see where James Harden is).’ – 12:46 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers Doc Rivers: ‘Fitting James Harden into an offense isn’t that hard. He’s been great at it.’ – 12:45 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers Doc Rivers; ‘We want to make sure (James Harden) is ready (before playing after break). … I’m not a doctor, even though my name is Doc.’ – 12:44 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
The @Philadelphia 76ers make it official, James Harden is out of the All-Star Game (and the team’s games this week) to recover from his hamstring issue.
The @Philadelphia 76ers make it official, James Harden is out of the All-Star Game (and the team’s games this week) to recover from his hamstring issue.
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
Danny Green: Having Harden and Millsap at practice was good.’ Said team didn’t scrimmage. ‘He’s going to do what he does.’ #Sixers – 12:39 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
No All-Star Game for James Harden and his Sixers debut remains TBD. Formal Harden introductory press conference with the Sixers’ brain trust has been scheduled for Tuesday.
No All-Star Game for James Harden and his Sixers debut remains TBD. Formal Harden introductory press conference with the Sixers’ brain trust has been scheduled for Tuesday.
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
James Harden will address the media at noon Tuesday for the first time as a Sixer. pic.twitter.com/j3LnvwUYjl – 12:34 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Celtics won’t have to face James Harden on Tuesday night in Philly. Team has ruled him out through the All-Star Break. – 12:33 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers PG James Harden is out through the All-Star break while rehabilitating his left hamstring. In the meantime, he will continue his treatment and on-court training. Additionally, James will not participate in Sunday’s NBA All-Star Game #NBAALLSTAR. – 12:32 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Sixers say James Harden is out through the All-Star break (officially listed as “rehabilitation, left hamstring”) and will not participate in Sunday’s NBA All-Star Game. – 12:32 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers say James Harden is out through the All-Star break and will not play in Sunday’s All-Star game as he works his way back from the hamstring injury. – 12:32 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Sixers say James Harden is out through the All-Star break as he continues to rehabilitate his left hamstring, and that he won’t play in the All-Star Game. – 12:31 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
James Harden is out through All-Star break (rehabilitation, left hamstring). In the interim, he will continue his treatment and on-court training. Harden will not participate in Sunday’s NBA All-Star Game and an update on his playing status will be provided following the break – 12:31 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Harden, Maxey, and Benny the Butcher pic.twitter.com/xTmoru5Edy – 12:27 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers’ Harden and Maxey continuing 3-point shooting drills after Harden’s first practice with team: pic.twitter.com/M2GyqtbBl7 – 12:26 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
James Harden and Tyrese Maxey, new teammates: pic.twitter.com/G9xhCdW9rs – 12:25 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
More James Harden shooting drills #Sixers pic.twitter.com/qU3o4Ub829 – 12:23 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers: James Harden and Tyrese Maxey continue their 3-point shooting drills. Harden has a good sweat going. – 12:21 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
More 3-pointers from the #Sixers’ James Harden and Tyrese Maxey: pic.twitter.com/EotaqHiVVX – 12:15 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Some @Philadelphia 76ers backcourt buddies, Tyrese Maxey and James Harden.
Some @Philadelphia 76ers backcourt buddies, Tyrese Maxey and James Harden.
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
The #Sixers’ James Harden and Tyrese Maxey shooting off-the-dribble 3s: pic.twitter.com/hNqcuq9KYT – 12:10 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
James Harden working on off the dribble 3s #Sixers pic.twitter.com/sQFrziV4GI – 12:09 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers James Harden and Tyrese Maxey shooting baseline 3-pointers: pic.twitter.com/VjIshzZ3WK – 12:08 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Harden and Maxey getting off the dribble threes up pic.twitter.com/DWhPqxqL7f – 12:08 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
More James Harden drills. He’s going through a shooting drill with the coaches. #Sixers pic.twitter.com/Koqjxw6wks – 12:07 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Two pieces from the weekend on Trade Deadline developments …
Kristaps goes to Washington and more around-the-league notes via This Week In Basketball: marcstein.substack.com/p/trade-deadli…
Two pieces from the weekend on Trade Deadline developments …
Kristaps goes to Washington and more around-the-league notes via This Week In Basketball: marcstein.substack.com/p/trade-deadli…
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Nets GM says James Harden felt Brooklyn wasn’t right place to win championship: ‘Clock is ticking for him’ nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/14/net… – 11:53 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#ICYMI The Joel Embiid-James Harden pairing should flourish initially for the #Sixers, but will that continue past the honeymoon stage? inquirer.com/sixers/philade… via @phillyinquirer – 11:16 AM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“Can I get those five guys playing on March 10th?!”
“Can I get those five guys playing on March 10th?!”
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
James Harden and Paul Millsap will be introduced as #Sixers officially tomorrow with a press conference at 12 PM. Josh Harris, Daryl Morey, and Doc Rivers will be a part of the presser. – 9:38 AM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
The Sixers will hold a press conference tomorrow at noon in Camden with James Harden, Paul Millsap, Daryl Morey, Doc Rivers and Josh Harris.
The Sixers will hold a press conference tomorrow at noon in Camden with James Harden, Paul Millsap, Daryl Morey, Doc Rivers and Josh Harris.
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Mark your calendars: noon presser tomorrow for James Harden, Morey, Millsap, Doc Rivers, and Josh Harris – 9:32 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Easily the most fun I’ve had talking Nets this season. Nets fans this is a quick hit with the 1-and-only @BigWos.
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 9:16 AM
Easily the most fun I’ve had talking Nets this season. Nets fans this is a quick hit with the 1-and-only @BigWos.
We get into Ben Simmons’ fit, where things went left with James Harden, Kyrie’s status and realistic expectations for the Nets this season.
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
ICYMI: Trade deadline awards: Sizing up Harden-for-Simmons, the Kings winning a trade (!), that low-key Derrick White deal, the Porzingis stunner, and more …
ICYMI: Trade deadline awards: Sizing up Harden-for-Simmons, the Kings winning a trade (!), that low-key Derrick White deal, the Porzingis stunner, and more …
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
The Joel Embiid-James Harden pairing should flourish initially for the Sixers, but will that continue past the honeymoon stage? inquirer.com/sixers/philade… via @phillyinquirer – 5:48 AM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Post-Super Bowl programming:
Kristaps goes to Washington and more around-the-league notes in the wake of the trade deadline from This Week In Basketball: marcstein.substack.com/p/trade-deadli…
Post-Super Bowl programming:
Kristaps goes to Washington and more around-the-league notes in the wake of the trade deadline from This Week In Basketball: marcstein.substack.com/p/trade-deadli…
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#NBA column: How will Doc Rivers handle the #Sixers’ rotation once James Harden makes his Philadelphia debut? https://t.co/cAJzHLRVvs pic.twitter.com/0p9sUQU8Xb – 8:05 PM
Allen has earned his first NBA All-Star selection. He is averaging a career-high 16.2 points, a career-high 11.1 rebounds and 1.35 blocked shots in 49 games this season. -via NBA.com / February 14, 2022
Tom Moore: #Sixers Doc Rivers: James Harden ‘did everything (at first practice) – all the skeleton work. We didn’t do anything live. He’s a high-IQ guy.’ -via Twitter @TomMoorePhilly / February 14, 2022
Tom Moore: #Sixers Danny Green on acclimating James Harden: ‘We play for April, May and June.’ -via Twitter @TomMoorePhilly / February 14, 2022
