Kings vs. Nets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Sacramento Kings (22-36) play against the Brooklyn Nets (27-27) at Barclays Center
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Monday February 14, 2022
Sacramento Kings 13, Brooklyn Nets 25 (Q1 04:17)
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Nets look like they’re having fun playing basketball for the first time in a while. – 7:56 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Kings getting blitzed early. Shots aren’t falling and Sacramento is down 25-11. – 7:55 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Seth Curry having an immediate impact here for the Nets in the first quarter. He’s already got seven points — and predictably, his presence has opened up some more space on the floor for his new teammates. – 7:55 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
LaMarcus Aldridge and Jevon Carter are your first two off the bench tonight. – 7:54 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Davion Mitchell finally gets a triple to fall for Sacramento. Kings are in a 22-11 hole. – 7:54 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Seth Curry splashes in his first bucket for the Nets 💦
Seth Curry splashes in his first bucket for the Nets 💦
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets start hot hitting four of their first seven shots. Seth Curry has hit his first two shots in Brooklyn. Kevin Durant is on the sidelines cheering. My eyes are still looking for Ben Simmons. – 7:47 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
The Curry/Mills lineups in Brooklyn are going to be a lot of fun, I think – 7:46 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
This is just what @Seth Curry does 💧 pic.twitter.com/7pXI1SU5kx – 7:46 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings miss a pair of threes on their opening possession. Turn it over on second possession. – 7:42 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Ben Simmons has joined the Nets’ hype video along with Seth Curry and Andre Drummond. – 7:36 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Greetings from Barclays Center. Nets-Kings tip shortly. Andre Drummond and Seth Curry make their debuts for Brooklyn. LaMarcus Aldridge is back, too. Does the losing streak reach 12? Updates to come. – 7:35 PM
Sarah Kustok @sarahkustok
Join us for the BK debuts of Curry & Drummond on @YESNetwork !
Join us for the BK debuts of Curry & Drummond on @YESNetwork !
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Nets GM talks tampering: James Harden-76ers rumors ‘just the nature of the beast’ nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/14/net… – 7:31 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
This week’s NBA Stock Report:
Stock 📈: The red-hot Celtics, the West-leading Suns and the Jazz.
Stock 📉: The Bucks, Lakers and Nets
This week’s NBA Stock Report:
Stock 📈: The red-hot Celtics, the West-leading Suns and the Jazz.
Stock 📉: The Bucks, Lakers and Nets
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Good to see Terence Davis still getting his work in. pic.twitter.com/DYm7lrhmYu – 7:16 PM
Noel Harris @NorCalNoel916
The Kings go for their third consecutive victory today when they face the Nets in Brooklyn.
Should Sacramento win today, it will be just the second time this season the team has won three in a row. The other time was Dec. 1-8: at Clippers, vs. Clippers, vs. Magic. – 7:11 PM
The Kings go for their third consecutive victory today when they face the Nets in Brooklyn.
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets starters vs. the Kings: Mills, Curry, Brown, Edwards and Drummond.
This is Brooklyn’s league-high 32nd starting five of the season.
Seth Curry and Andre Drummond will be the 17th and 18th players to start a game for Brooklyn this season. – 7:10 PM
Nets starters vs. the Kings: Mills, Curry, Brown, Edwards and Drummond.
This is Brooklyn’s league-high 32nd starting five of the season.
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Tonight’s Starting Lineup powered by @Verizon ⤵️
👑 @De’Aaron Fox
👑 @Justin Holiday
👑 @Harrison Barnes
👑 @Moe Harkless
Tonight’s Starting Lineup powered by @Verizon ⤵️
👑 @De’Aaron Fox
👑 @Justin Holiday
👑 @Harrison Barnes
👑 @Moe Harkless
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Seth Curry and Andre Drummond are starting tonight for the Nets, team says. Brooklyn has had a league-high 32 different starting lineups this season. – 7:02 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Mills, Curry, Brown, Edwards and Drummond will start for the #Nets. It’s Brooklyn’s #NBA-high 32nd starting lineup of the season. – 7:02 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Same starters for the Kings vs. Brooklyn:
Fox, Holiday, HB, Moe and Sabonis – 7:01 PM
Same starters for the Kings vs. Brooklyn:
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Starters for @Sacramento Kings at Brooklyn Nets – 2/14:
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Justin Holiday
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Maurice Harkless
Starters for @Sacramento Kings at Brooklyn Nets – 2/14:
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Justin Holiday
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Maurice Harkless
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Starters for @Sacramento Kings at Brooklyn Nets – 2/14:
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Justin Holiday
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Maurice Harkless
Starters for @Sacramento Kings at Brooklyn Nets – 2/14:
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Justin Holiday
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Maurice Harkless
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Updated Injury Report at Brooklyn Nets – 2/14:
Jeremy Lamb (left ankle soreness) – OUT – 7:01 PM
Updated Injury Report at Brooklyn Nets – 2/14:
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Updated Injury Report at Brooklyn Nets – 2/14:
Jeremy Lamb (left ankle soreness) – OUT – 7:00 PM
Updated Injury Report at Brooklyn Nets – 2/14:
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Scenes from warmups in Brooklyn 👑 pic.twitter.com/rG7t5MSdBi – 6:56 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“…I think he’s in a pretty good place mentally. If we work with him- in conjunction with his physical ramp up to make sure he’s comfortable on and off the floor I think he’ll be ready to play mentally when he’s physically ready.”
“…I think he’s in a pretty good place mentally. If we work with him- in conjunction with his physical ramp up to make sure he’s comfortable on and off the floor I think he’ll be ready to play mentally when he’s physically ready.”
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Kenyon Martin says the Nets won the Harden trade.
“He’s not the old James Harden — he’s an older James Harden that’s had some injuries the past few years. Honestly, I just haven’t seen it from him. I just don’t see this as being a championship addition.” basketballnews.com/stories/kenyon… – 6:53 PM
Kenyon Martin says the Nets won the Harden trade.
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Nets say the James they didn’t trade — James Johnson — is available to play tonight against Sacramento after he was listed as questionable with a right knee contusion.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 6:52 PM
The Nets say the James they didn’t trade — James Johnson — is available to play tonight against Sacramento after he was listed as questionable with a right knee contusion.
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @ForbesSports
Brooklyn Nets Coach Steve Nash Says It Will Be ‘Fun Putting Ben Simmons In Our Program And Finding His Best Level”
Now on @ForbesSports
Brooklyn Nets Coach Steve Nash Says It Will Be ‘Fun Putting Ben Simmons In Our Program And Finding His Best Level”
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Amar’e Stoudemire working with Andre Drummond ahead of his Nets debut. pic.twitter.com/CcbCF1jeAP – 6:36 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Javonte Green (foot) is playing tonight vs. Spurs. Donovan confirmed Zach LaVine (knee) is out for Wed vs Sac. #Bulls – 6:34 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Seth Curry warming up ahead of his Nets debut. pic.twitter.com/1OCCXBTedz – 6:32 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Off night for yours truly. Follow @mroberson22 for more @NYDNSports coverage of Nets vs Kings – 6:32 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“That’s on the performance team, they’re gonna walk through an assessment and his return to play & ramp up & all that. It’s been a long period of non-NBA activity, so we’ll see how they put his program together & how long it takes.”
-Steve Nash on Ben Simmons timetable to play – 6:21 PM
“That’s on the performance team, they’re gonna walk through an assessment and his return to play & ramp up & all that. It’s been a long period of non-NBA activity, so we’ll see how they put his program together & how long it takes.”
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Zach LaVine (left knee) will miss tonight’s game and Wednesday’s game against Sacramento. – 6:18 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Billy Donovan said Zach LaVine also will be out Wednesday vs. Kings, which was expected. – 6:18 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Happy VaLENtine’s Day, Kings fans 💜👑 Need some cards for the special people in your life? We’ve got you covered ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/cj2v8VSZFN – 6:15 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“We haven’t really seen him we just got in the gym this morning and he was more doing his assessments and stuff so haven’t seen him working out yet.”
“We haven’t really seen him we just got in the gym this morning and he was more doing his assessments and stuff so haven’t seen him working out yet.”
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Paul Millsap is not listed on the Sixers’ injury report, which means he is available to play in tomorrow’s game against Boston. He has not played since mid-January, when he and the Nets mutually decided to find him a new team. – 6:09 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
brooklyn state of mind
@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRADrip #JOYWINS pic.twitter.com/B4mT4Q00ie – 6:06 PM
brooklyn state of mind
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“Ben is such a unique talent. His brilliance is that he does so many things well on the basketball floor.”
-Steve Nash discusses Ben Simmons well-rounded game and different ways the Nets can deploy him. pic.twitter.com/XpzI45b5pd – 6:05 PM
“Ben is such a unique talent. His brilliance is that he does so many things well on the basketball floor.”
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“…I think [Ben Simmons] is in a pretty good place mentally. And if we work with him… in conjunction with his physical ramp up to make sure he’s comfortable on and off the floor I think he’ll be ready to play mentally when he’s physically ready.
-Steve Nash on Ben Simmons – 5:57 PM
“…I think [Ben Simmons] is in a pretty good place mentally. And if we work with him… in conjunction with his physical ramp up to make sure he’s comfortable on and off the floor I think he’ll be ready to play mentally when he’s physically ready.
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash thinks Ben Simmons is in a “really good place” mentally. Thinks once Simmons reaches the physical expectations of the performance staff he’ll be ready to go. – 5:53 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Neither Nic Claxton nor LaMarcus Aldridge are looking at logging 30 minutes tonight says Steve Nash. Nash is excited to welcome them back after lay off and welcome Seth Curry and Andre Drummond. – 5:50 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash doesn’t expect to give LaMarcus Aldridge or Nic Claxton a ton of run tonight. They’ll play, but probably not over 30 minutes. – 5:49 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash said it will be a joint decision whenever Ben Simmons plays between him, the performance team and staff. – 5:48 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Steve Nash says the decision for Ben Simmons to return is on the Nets performance team. Nash adds that it’s a “joint decision” between Simmons and the team before he’s available to go. – 5:48 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Steve Nash says the Nets’ Performance team will decide a timetable on when Ben Simmons will debut. Said it will be “a joint decision” between Simmons and the Nets.
Again, there has been speculation he could debut 2/24 vs. Boston. – 5:48 PM
Steve Nash says the Nets’ Performance team will decide a timetable on when Ben Simmons will debut. Said it will be “a joint decision” between Simmons and the Nets.
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Dwane Casey on getting Marvin Bagley III up to speed: You don’t want to overload him. A lot of the same defensive terminology we use are the same he used in Sacramento with Rex (Kalamian) there. But just not overloading him.” – 5:35 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey on getting a new player (Bagley) up to speed: “You don’t want to overload him. A lot of the defensive terminology we use is the same as they had (in Sacramento)…you don’t want him overwhelmed in his thinking.” – 5:35 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Asked Casey about the process in getting a new player prepared after such a short turnaround: “You don’t want to overload. A lot of the same defensive terminology he had with Rex in Sac. Keep it simple until he grows into it.” – 5:35 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Former Sacramento Kings guard Tyreke Evans reinstated after serving two-year NBA drug ban
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 5:35 PM
Former Sacramento Kings guard Tyreke Evans reinstated after serving two-year NBA drug ban
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Jeremy Lamb is questionable with left ankle soreness tonight against the Nets. Terence Davis is out.
For Brooklyn, Ben Simmons, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Joe Harris are out. James Johnson is questionable. – 5:25 PM
Jeremy Lamb is questionable with left ankle soreness tonight against the Nets. Terence Davis is out.
Dave Early @DavidEarly
For any poker players out there, here’s James Harden’s “I don’t want to be here for another 4-5 years” tell…not exactly Phil Ivey.
(From final #Nets post-game after his 4 point game in Sacramento). pic.twitter.com/JtuUzfMr1t – 5:16 PM
For any poker players out there, here’s James Harden’s “I don’t want to be here for another 4-5 years” tell…not exactly Phil Ivey.
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Former Kings guard Tyreke Evans has been reinstated and is now an unrestricted free agent. pic.twitter.com/Sn4UMClV1k – 5:09 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Drip 💧 or Drop 👎
Our guys gave their fashion critiques of @Kelly Oubre’s pregame outfit 🧐🤔
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Cavs center Jarrett Allen injury replacement for #Nets guard James Harden (hamstring) on Team LeBron. #NBAAllStar – 4:38 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
KCP got into the paint and helped extend the lead against Brooklyn!
Our @Clorox Clutch Play of the Week 👇 pic.twitter.com/d8yfRVRR4u – 3:35 PM
KCP got into the paint and helped extend the lead against Brooklyn!
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
“You got a diesel truck to go alongside a Ferrari.”
Our guy @Marc J. Spears explained why he thinks Domantas Sabonis is an elite talent in the NBA.
New podcast:
🔊: https://t.co/uqqzf1DXiw
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Fun fact for tonight: The Thunder has a seven-game winning streak in the state of New York (Knicks and Nets) – 2:17 PM
Tyrese Haliburton @TyHaliburton22
Thank you, Sacramento. Indiana, let’s get to it! @PlayersTribune theplayerstribune.com/posts/tyrese-h… – 1:54 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Happy #ValentinesDay Buzz City 💋
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Throughout #BlackHistoryMonth, we will be honoring pioneers that have made an impact in society in their own way.
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Anyone who listened to my Greenroom chats last year (got to get those going again) knows I’m a big fan of Ben Simmons game. Think it’s a good fit for Brooklyn, but also mix is combustible. Going to be an interesting remainder of the season. – 1:36 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
From earlier: Sean Marks ‘thrilled’ to land Ben Simmons, says BKN is ‘here to support him from a physical standpoint, from a mental standpoint’, welcoming him with ‘arms wide open.’; a factor between PHI & BKN that may lessen the likelihood of tampering: sny.tv/articles/nba-s… – 1:30 PM
