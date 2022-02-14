Knicks don't hold the same appeal to Damian Lillard now?

With the Knicks in 12th place and five games under .500, they don’t hold the same appeal for Lillard, according to a source, as they did last season, when they were the success story of the NBA.
Source: Marc Berman @ New York Post
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Dennis Smith Jr. (right elbow), Eric Bledsoe (left Achilles), Joe Ingles (left knee), Keon Johnson (right ankle), Damian Lillard (core muscle recovery), Nassir Little (left shoulder recovery) and Didi Louzada (left knee) are out for Monday’s game in Milwaukee. – 5:53 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Damian Lillard has given out indicators he wants to see this #Blazers reconstruct through with a source saying he’s lost some interest in #Knicks. But all eyes will still be on Dame this off-season #NBA nypost.com/2022/02/12/kni… – 11:46 AM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
#Blazers are rebuilding and all eyes will be on whether Damian Lillard wants to stay here next season. According to a source, Lillard, out for the season, has seen his interest in #Knicks lessen nypost.com/2022/02/12/kni… – 6:51 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“You could see the writing on the wall”
Former #Blazers Shooting Guard @Bonzi Wells tells @talkhoops and @ReggieTheus why this could be the beginning of the end for Damian Lillard in Portland #RipCity pic.twitter.com/kMsEFW9M8F – 3:18 PM
Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_
Blazers Injury Report:
Eric Bledsoe (left Achilles), Joe Ingles (left knee; ACL tear), Keon Johnson (right ankle; sprain), Damian Lillard (core muscle recovery), Nassir Little (left shoulder recovery) and Didi Louzada (left knee; recovery) are out for today’s game against Knicks – 11:38 AM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Eric Bledsoe (left Achilles; tendinopathy), Joe Ingles (left knee; ACL tear), Keon Johnson (right ankle; sprain), Damian Lillard (core muscle recovery), Nassir Little (left shoulder recovery) and Didi Louzada (left knee; recovery) are out for Saturday’s game vs. Knicks. – 7:45 PM
Damian Lillard @Dame_Lillard
My “Connected” episode with @Gary Payton drops today on @espn at 4:30pm PST/7:30pm EST. #NBA75 pic.twitter.com/w1tLfuXvrZ – 3:29 PM
His future has been up in the air since last offseason when he sounded tired of not getting out of the first round of the playoffs and hinted he wanted to play somewhere he could compete for a title. However, Blazers insiders feel the Lillard is likelier to want to stay one more season now that blazers GM Neil Olshey was let go. -via New York Post / February 14, 2022
“If they’re going to be in the hunt for Lillard, they’d have to have a good lottery pick this year,’’ one NBA executive said. “Because they’d have to give up RJ Barrett. I don’t see how they get him otherwise.’’ -via New York Post / February 14, 2022