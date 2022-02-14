Magic vs. Nuggets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Orlando Magic (13-45) play against the Denver Nuggets (25-25) at Ball Arena
Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Monday February 14, 2022
Orlando Magic 38, Denver Nuggets 50 (Q2 01:42)
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
take it yourself @Gary Harris 💪
📺: https://t.co/tp9SnWyQwy pic.twitter.com/wkqIRbRp5I – 10:05 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Nuggets coach Michael Malone calls his second timeout within the last 45 seconds after Jalen Suggs picked off a Nikola Jokic pass for a layup.
Denver’s turned the ball over 11 times for 17 Orlando points.
Magic down 48-36 with 2:56 in 2Q. – 10:05 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Bones no-looking that pass right into Nikola’s face as he rolls is… not great. 😬 Malone is hot – Nuggets gotta get on the same page. – 10:04 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
There’s a whole bunch of “the Nuggets are playing at 75%” right now.
Need Joker to the FT line. – 10:01 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Gary Harris just busts through the transition defense (like old times) and Michael Malone bursts off the bench to call a timeout (like always).
Nuggets’ lead down to 14. – 10:01 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
#Nuggets bench, led by Bones, is going wild as Denver’s lead balloons to 22 (with 9:38 left in the second quarter). They’ve gone nuts at Boogie’s 3-pointer, Facu’s 3-pointer and J-Myke’s tip dunk.
Lead up to 40-18. – 9:47 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
the Magic are getting waxed on the glass again. 16-9 edge for Denver in the first quarter. – 9:42 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
End of 1Q: Nuggets 29, Magic 14.
Orlando finished with more turnovers (6) than made baskets (5-21).
The Nuggets actually turned the ball over more (7) in what was a sloppy quarter, but shot 55% from the field and 50% on 3s. – 9:41 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
END OF 1ST QUARTER BOX: Denver 29, Orlando 14 pic.twitter.com/UvAIqGQSEf – 9:40 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Forbes making shots is such a huge variable for that Nuggets bench unit. Just going 2/2 to end the quarter opened this game up.
29-14 Nuggets after 1. – 9:40 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Wanna hear a wild stat?
The Nuggets turned the ball over more than the Magic that quarter somehow. – 9:39 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
that All-Star Break can’t get here quickly enough for Orlando, it looks like. Lots of unforced errors in this one. – 9:39 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
#Nuggets smother the Magic for a 29-14 lead after 1.
First quarter featured five Denver 3-pointers (AG, Joker, Bones, Bryn and Boogie).
A little State on State crime, too, with Forbes burying two jumpers in Gary Harris’ grill. – 9:39 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
The Nuggets are somehow up 15 points. It uh…did not feel that way lol – 9:38 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
I’m not sure if it’s proximity bias, but it feels like Wendell Carter Jr. gets hit in the face just as much as anyone else in the league. – 9:32 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
First look at Nikola’s All-Star ring🤩🤩🤩 pic.twitter.com/kCi17qXbdz – 9:30 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Rough start for Magic here in Denver: Orlando already has 5 turnovers in less than 8 minutes. Magic are shooting 25% (3-12) from the field.
Jokic (5 points, 4 assists) is carving through the Magic’s defense with his passing. – 9:28 PM
Rough start for Magic here in Denver: Orlando already has 5 turnovers in less than 8 minutes. Magic are shooting 25% (3-12) from the field.
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Let’s show our MVP some love as he was presented with the Western Conference Player of the Month trophy, AND his All-Star ring🙌
You can tell he was pumped🤣 pic.twitter.com/GuhCWkhvQh – 9:27 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Nuggets defense looks pretty good, but good lord does the Orlando Magic offense mostly just look bad. Errant passes errywhere. – 9:27 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
That “baseline spin, pass to the cutter from the opposite wing” is among my favorites in the Jokic arsenal. Great cut and finish by Jeff Green. – 9:27 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,188 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.
It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory.
#MagicTogether – 9:25 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
The #Nuggets just ran an in-arena promo for Valentine’s Day. Nikola Jokic was asked how he feels about the holiday.
“I hate it. … Love is an everyday thing, not a one day thing.”
*smiles to himself*
“I am so good with these answers.” – 9:21 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
The Nuggets lead 9-4 early after Nikola Jokic catches the Magic defense napping and throws a touchdown pass to Jeff Green for a dunk. An early bucket and two assists for Jokic. – 9:19 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
step-back Dell 💰
📺: https://t.co/tp9SnWyQwy pic.twitter.com/qrGk1DO2Zo – 9:18 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
I’ll be at the DNVR bar shortly to watch the Nuggets game and celebrate @RyanGreeneDNVR’s new gig.
Say hi if you see me there and give Ryan some love! – 9:14 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Nikola Jokic recognized for January’s Western Conference Player of the month and his All-Star selection. pic.twitter.com/x7D5zMRtKk – 9:06 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
The Nuggets are celebrating Nikola Jokić right now for winning the January Western Conference Player of the Month while also being a 4-time All-Star and 2-time All-Star starter. pic.twitter.com/f0njafVugQ – 9:06 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Nikola Jokic gave Gary Harris such a strong hug not too long ago that he lifted Harris off the ground lol
Tonight’s Gary’s first time playing in Denver since being traded to Orlando last March. – 9:02 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Nikola Jokić just hugged Gary Harris so hard he picked him up off the ground at half court – 8:48 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
TONIGHT’S STARTERS
GAME 59 at DENVER
2️⃣2️⃣F: @Franz Wagner
3️⃣4️⃣F: @Wendell Carter Jr.
5️⃣C: @TheRealMoBamba
5️⃣0️⃣G: @Cole Anthony
4️⃣G: @jalensuggs
⏰9 p.m.
📺@BallySportsFL (coverage begins at 8:30 p.m.)
📲Bally Sports app
📻@1045thebeat
#MagicTogether – 8:35 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Michael Porter Jr. update.
This is apparently his second pregame workout today. pic.twitter.com/YIHtTO6G8H – 8:29 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
We’re pretty sure we just found @Facundo Campazzo’s biggest fans🤣💙 pic.twitter.com/ztBLq5zz09 – 8:17 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I wrote about Jeanie Buss consulting Magic Johnson on basketball decisions, and who the Lakers should really be consulting.
cbssports.com/nba/news/jeani… – 8:14 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
We just found out that one of our biggest fans is in the hospital. We are thinking of you and your family today, and hope you are able to make it back home to us soon!
We believe in you, too, @NuggetfanVicki! pic.twitter.com/9zGlkMkl7v – 8:06 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
~loving~ these fits
#ULTRADrip x #MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/VVAZeBOHUD – 8:04 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Gary Harris just got out to the floor to warmup and the first thing I see is him hugging Tim Connelly and Tim’s son. pic.twitter.com/wPkehBl1Nc – 8:03 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Gary Harris, back in his old stomping grounds. pic.twitter.com/pZ9kP2TKfp – 8:01 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Monte Morris (concussion protcol) and Zeke Nnaji (right hamstring tightness) are both out tonight for the Nuggets. – 7:34 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Michael Malone made sure to emphasize multiple times that the Orlando Magic already beat Denver this season when their effort and execution slipped. Two games before the All-Star, it’s always a time where a team can lose focus. Malone wants the Nuggets to protect their homecourt. – 7:22 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Michael Malone said both Monte Morris (concussion protocol) and Zeke Nnaji (hamstring) are out tonight. – 7:16 PM
Noel Harris @NorCalNoel916
The Kings go for their third consecutive victory today when they face the Nets in Brooklyn.
Should Sacramento win today, it will be just the second time this season the team has won three in a row. The other time was Dec. 1-8: at Clippers, vs. Clippers, vs. Magic. – 7:11 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
New Wind Chimes
Why didn’t the Nuggets feel the need to make a move just to make a move at last week’s trade deadline? Part of it had to do with Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr.’s potential returns this season, sources told DNVR.
More here:
thednvr.com/wind-chimes-th… – 5:59 PM
New Wind Chimes
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Chuma Okeke is shooting 𝟒𝟐.𝟐% from 3-point range over his last 15 games 🔥
Big Chuma baybeee pic.twitter.com/qioVzSIKLn – 4:48 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
What do you think, Nuggets fans. Will we keep the streak alive? pic.twitter.com/ZJtGFAVh27 – 4:03 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Luka Magic on full display 🪄
@Luka Doncic is your Western Conference Player of the Week! pic.twitter.com/do2O0ebn7J – 3:36 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
One stat for each of Bones Hyland and Zeke Nnaji, who have both been asked to fill in for Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. in the best ways they know how:
https://t.co/Hy4F4bkTtZ pic.twitter.com/Ck6aUi3DZI – 3:36 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
“It’s going to fun to get out here and play in Denver for the first time. … I’m looking forward to it.”
@Gary Harris spoke with the media ahead of tonight’s game in Denver 🎙 pic.twitter.com/PdkYixpFzU – 3:22 PM
