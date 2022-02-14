Nick Nurse: Pascal Siakam has been playing like a superstar

Nick Nurse: Pascal Siakam has been playing like a superstar

Main Rumors

Nick Nurse: Pascal Siakam has been playing like a superstar

February 14, 2022- by

By |

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Michael Grange @michaelgrange
“He sure should be …. he’s been playing like a superstar” — Raptors head coach Nick Nurse on possibility of Pascal Siakam being an injury replacement for All-Star game. – 6:42 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Pascal Siakam is still snubbed. His season stats:
22.1 PPG
8.7 RPG
5.2 APG
50.0 FG%
He’s averaging 25/10/6 on 57/42/75% shooting in his last 12 games. pic.twitter.com/RlRdvG5qiO4:41 PM

Jordan Schultz @Schultz_Report
As expected, both the #Cavs and #Raptors are making pushes for Jarrett Allen and Pascal Siakam, respectively, to get the new spot vacated by James Harden. Seems it’s down to these two. – 3:54 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
A week after winning it, Pascal Siakam is a nominee for the Eastern Conference Player of the Week, won by old friend DeMar DeRozan. – 3:44 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Pascal Siakam since reserves were announced:
6GP 29.0PTS 10.3REB 5.8AST 0.8STL
70.1 2PT% 44.0 3PT% 73.1 FT%
Season: 22.1PTS 8.7REB 5.2AST 1.3STL
53.4 2PT% 35.6 3PT% 73.3 FT%
Allen has been good, very good even. Siakam absolutely SHOULD replace Harden at all-star. – 1:56 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Top potential James Harden All-Star injury replacements, per our RPR MVP Predictor:
Jarrett Allen (No. 20 overall)
Pascal Siakam (No. 23)
Jrue Holiday (No. 24) – 12:56 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
The @Philadelphia 76ers make it official, James Harden is out of the All-Star Game (and the team’s games this week) to recover from his hamstring issue.
Jarrett Allen deserves to be the replacement. I wouldn’t be mad at Pascal Siakam, but it should be Allen. – 12:42 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
“I always believe the storm will always end” – Pascal Siakam on his return to stardom after some tough years. – 10:32 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
“I feel like I can get to the rim anytime I want to” – Pascal Siakam – 10:30 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Pascal Siakam since All-Star snub (6 games):
29.0 PPG
10.3 RPG
5.8 APG
64.3 FG%
44.0 3P% pic.twitter.com/z4QmWYJMXT9:54 PM

Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
I refuse to say he was “snubbed” because there are/were a number of players that could’ve been named to the All Star team. But is/was Pascal Siakam “deserving” of that honor? Yes. 100%. Beyond deserving. He is playing so incredibly.
Forget All Star…go for *All NBA* now! 💪 – 9:45 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
If Pascal Siakam gets the final shot here are y’all gunna be upset? – 9:44 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
The All-Star Game — the event itself — should ask Pascal Siakam to participate. – 9:06 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
AG is getting cooked by Pascal Siakam. 26 points on 17 shots and attacking him every chance he gets. – 8:58 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Pascal Siakam is dishing it out to Aaron Gordon tonight. Siakam is fantastic. You forget how tall/long he is until he’s shooting 8 to 10 footers. – 8:57 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Michael Malone highlighted Pascal Siakam drives, VanVleet and Gary Trent threes, and offensive rebounding as the biggest keys to Toronto’s offensive attack. Also said that a lot of Denver’s issues last night against Boston apply to tonight against Toronto. – 6:06 PM

More on this storyline

Allen has earned his first NBA All-Star selection. He is averaging a career-high 16.2 points, a career-high 11.1 rebounds and 1.35 blocked shots in 49 games this season. -via NBA.com / February 14, 2022

, , , Main Rumors

, , , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home