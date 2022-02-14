Pat Connaughton undergoes surgery on fractured hand

Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton underwent successful surgery today to repair the fractured fourth metacarpal on his right hand. Connaughton injured his hand in the Bucks game at Phoenix on Feb. 10.
Source: NBA.com
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks wing Pat Connaughton will be out about four weeks after undergoing surgery on his broken finger in right hand, per the team. – 5:52 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Giannis Antetokounmpo (left ankle; soreness) is doubtful and Pat Connaughton (right finger; fracture), George Hill (neck; soreness) and Brook Lopez (back; surgery) are out for tonight’s game in Milwaukee – 4:00 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
At @TheAthletic: Bucks’ Pat Connaughton to undergo surgery on hand injury, expected to return by end of season theathletic.com/news/bucks-pat… – 4:03 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Bucks’ Pat Connaughton needs hand surgery and Milwaukee will pursue Goran Dragic on buyout market, per report
Bucks’ Pat Connaughton needs hand surgery and Milwaukee will pursue Goran Dragic on buyout market, per report
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on Milwaukee’s Pat Connaughton undergoing surgery Monday for his fractured hand — and expectation that the Bucks will ramp up pursuit of Goran Dragic once his buyout is complete this week: bit.ly/3Lw45rJ – 2:52 PM
Pat Connaughton @pconnaughton
🎶 Joy wouldn’t feel so good, if it wasn’t for pain 🎶 … 🙏🏼🖖🏼 pic.twitter.com/IHJqL3ysrs – 3:47 PM
Connaughton is expected to be sidelined for approximately four weeks. -via NBA.com / February 14, 2022
Adrian Wojnarowski: Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton will undergo surgery to repair a fractured fourth metacarpal on his right hand Monday and is expected to return to the lineup before the end of the regular season, sources tell ESPN. -via Twitter @wojespn / February 13, 2022
The fracture is on the base of the finger, between the joint and the knuckle and Khris Middleton said his teammate had some support on his hand by the end of the game. “We’re trying to figure out kind of who will see him next, what the next step is,” Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said. “Unfortunate, but I think we’re hopeful that he’ll be able to return. When that is, not exactly sure. But, so, we’ll see.” -via Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel / February 11, 2022