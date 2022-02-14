Pistons vs. Wizards: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Detroit Pistons (12-44) play against the Washington Wizards (30-30) at Capital One Arena
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Monday February 14, 2022
Detroit Pistons 28, Washington Wizards 37 (Q2 07:14)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Washington leads Detriot 37 – 26 w/ 7:24 left in the second.
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Wizards 37, Pistons 26 with 7:24 to play until halftime. Wizards are on a 15-4 run. Cunningham should check in after the break – 7:51 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Wizards 37, #Pistons 26, 7:24 2Q
Washington has a 13-4 margin in this quarter. – 7:51 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Rui Hachimura is headed back to the Wizards’ locker room. It’s unclear if it’s related to landing his right foot earlier on the foot of a Pistons player. – 7:51 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Rui Hachimura just left for the locker room with a Wizards trainer. He seemed to hurt his right foot/ankle when Marvin Bagley III stepped under him on a corner 3 that was ruled a flagrant foul. – 7:51 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
New Dunc’d On Prime: News; Porzingis Trade Retrospective; WATFO Catch-Up with @Danny Leroux
Join up! duncdon.supportingcast.fm – 7:51 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Saddiq wasting no time with 13 points in the first quarter 💪
@BallySportsDET | @SaddiqBey pic.twitter.com/eXhWbXvr9l – 7:46 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Rui Hachimura hit the three after the foul, which was ruled a flagrant. He had two attempts to hit one FT. I have never seen that before. – 7:45 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
🚨 First bucket for @Marvin Bagley as a Piston! 🚨
@BallySportsDET | #Pistons pic.twitter.com/mdCUpMcWa8 – 7:44 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Bagley gets called for a Flagrant 1. Hachimura came down on his foot during that 3-point attempt – 7:44 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Bagley is probably about to get hit with a flagrant. Was all up in Rui’s landing spot. – 7:43 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Rui Hachimura hits an and-1 3, but lands on Marvin Bagley III’s foot and turns his right ankle
He is trying to walk it off and stay loose – 7:43 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Officials are reviewing that foul to see if it’s a flagrant. Hachimura landed on #Pistons Bagley’s foot, so I can see where they would say it is flagrant. – 7:42 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Keepin’ it close in Q1
🔹 @SaddiqBey: 13 PTS / 1 AST / 4-7 FG
🔹 @Marvin Bagley: 4 PTS / 1 REB / 2-2 FG
🔹 @Jerami Grant: 3 PTS / 1 BLK pic.twitter.com/RwZtwrBNbq – 7:41 PM
Keepin’ it close in Q1
🔹 @SaddiqBey: 13 PTS / 1 AST / 4-7 FG
🔹 @Marvin Bagley: 4 PTS / 1 REB / 2-2 FG
🔹 @Jerami Grant: 3 PTS / 1 BLK pic.twitter.com/RwZtwrBNbq – 7:41 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
The kind of Valentine’s Day rejection we support. pic.twitter.com/XKdTkvCHsJ – 7:38 PM
The kind of Valentine’s Day rejection we support. pic.twitter.com/XKdTkvCHsJ – 7:38 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wizards lead the Pistons 24-22 after one. Bit of a sloppy game so far. Saddiq Bey leads all scorers with 13 pts on 4-7 FG. – 7:38 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
End of 1: Wizards 24, Pistons 22. Solid start for Bagley, who scored two quick buckets in the paint but missed a pair of free throws.
Bey: 13 points – 7:38 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
End 1Q: #Wizards 24, #Pistons 22
Bey: 13 pts (2 3FG)
Bagley: 4 pts
Grant: 3 pts
DET is shooting 40% FG and 40% 3FG – 7:37 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
END OF 1Q: Wizards 24, Pistons 22. Detroit with five first-quarter turnovers
Saddiq Bey: 13 points
Marvin Bagley III: 4 points – 7:37 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Killian Hayes goes to the pick-and-roll with Marvin Bagley III, who gets fouled.
This could be something…maybe. – 7:35 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Bagley moves to the 4 and gets three straight shots — two made buckets and is heading to the free-throw line now. – 7:35 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Bagley’s first shot is a bucket. Strong take to Avdija.
Every time I’ve watched Bagley he reminds me of Moose but with athleticism (which is a good thing in 2022). – 7:34 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Bagley scores his first bucket as a Piston, a layup, with 2:18 on the clock in the 1st – 7:34 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
First touch for #Pistons Marvin Bagley III is a tough finish in the lane for a basket. – 7:34 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons have 5 turnovers in 9+ mins. #Wiz only have 1 pt off those, tho. – 7:32 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Not so fast!
KCP hunts it down and Deni connects on the other end 👌 pic.twitter.com/Ra4uvkOIQV – 7:31 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Marvin Bagley III’s debut with the Pistons is at center, alongside Hayes, Diallo, Bey and Grant – 7:30 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
There are so many #Pistons fans here in D.C. that you can hear the applause when Bagley checked in. – 7:27 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Marvin Bagley III is set to check in to make his #Pistons debut. – 7:26 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Make that 11 of Detroit’s first 13 points for Bey. He’s on pace to score about 50 tonight – 7:26 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Cade Cunningham has his 2nd foul at 4:36 1Q. Hamidou Diallo will replace him. – 7:26 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (back rocking the headband) with a nice transition block against Cade Cunningham who was out in front and then sprints back cutting to the basket leading to a Deni Avdija 3 assist. – 7:25 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
As Ja Morant noted earlier this season. The Wizards v Pistons has “The Gucci mane look-alike ref.” – 7:23 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Kuz goes to work and gets us on the board!
#DCAboveAll | @DraftKings Daily Fantasy pic.twitter.com/6zRQDHZpYz – 7:23 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons 10, #Wizards 10, 6:32 1Q
Bey: 8 pts
Cunningham: 2 pts, reb – 7:20 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Love at first bite 😍
Get your free reward through the @ChickfilA app! 📱 – 7:20 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Strong start for Saddiq, who has eight of Detroit’s first 10 points – 7:18 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Looks like #Pistons Cade Cunningham took a shot to the nose or lip, and it’s a little bloody. He’s being tended to, but he’ll stay in the game. – 7:18 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Saddiq Bey, back in the DMV, already has four shots four minutes in. He’s got 7 points and at the line for eight. – 7:17 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Former #2 overall pick Marvin Bagley III will make his #Pistons debut tonight. – 7:14 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
God Shammgod jersey sighting at Wizards-Pistons. pic.twitter.com/VQKKMu20jG – 7:13 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
What’s Kuz putting up for a stat line tonight?
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/tZXW4R45WR – 6:51 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
First 5 in The District ⬇️
@Kia | #Pistons pic.twitter.com/C1hK8s5jxX – 6:45 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Cory Joseph, Cade Cunningham, Saddiq Bey, Jerami Grant and Isaiah Stewart will start tonight. Marvin Bagley should play tonight, too – 6:44 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons starters: Joseph, Cunningham, Bey, Grant and Stewart.
Looks like Marvin Bagley III is good to go too. – 6:41 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Washington D.C., another place that often has A LOT of Pistons fans.
There aren’t many people here, but there are more Detroit jerseys than Washington. – 6:40 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Although he won’t play, Kristaps Porzinigis is warming up. He’s hit some deep threes, fade-aways, midrange shots, and he’s moving around great. He has RANGE. – 6:12 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
See video of 2021 No. 1 pick Cade Cunningham warm up before his first road game vs. the Wizards…
…and stay for my 3 keys to Wizards-Pistons, including some shoddy camerawork. Tipoff is at 7 pm on @NBCSWashington. pic.twitter.com/OIWgJD8c1k – 6:07 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Tip time coming up in an hour!
📍 @CapitalOneArena
🎙 @Team980
📺 @NBCSWashington
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne – 6:00 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
#dcaboveall | #Pistons tonight’s matchup at Capital One Arena. pic.twitter.com/8WmHMnYA6m – 5:50 PM
Matt Dery @DerySpeaks
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Tonight’s @HenryFordNews injury/status report against the Washington Wizards ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/FAYK9ZiyGi – 5:40 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey on Marvin Bagley III: “I’m sure in certain situations, his athleticism will show.” – 5:36 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey on Marvin Bagley III: “Do I ease him in? No. He’s going into the fire.” – 5:35 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Dwane Casey on getting Marvin Bagley III up to speed: You don’t want to overload him. A lot of the same defensive terminology we use are the same he used in Sacramento with Rex (Kalamian) there. But just not overloading him.” – 5:35 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey on getting a new player (Bagley) up to speed: “You don’t want to overload him. A lot of the defensive terminology we use is the same as they had (in Sacramento)…you don’t want him overwhelmed in his thinking.” – 5:35 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Coach Wes Unseld Jr said the #Pistons did a good job of ” junking it up” the last time the two teams played; however, this time, the Wizards will have different personnel. – 5:31 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Washington D.C. is home to two historically black colleges and universities – Howard University and University of the District of Columbia.
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
I asked Coach Wes Unseld Jr about his theme of the year, “staying the course.” he said. It’s exciting and daunting.” “let’s get KP back and Gafford and see.” He alluded to having 24 games left and sounds to set his sights on making a post-season push.
#dcaboveall – 5:29 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Coach has talked to KP about spots he likes on the floor also has looked into his film from New York & Dallas to get a feel for him as well. – 5:21 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wes Unseld Jr. says he hopes Kristaps Porzingis will be able to debut before the All-Star break, but he remains day-to-day with a right knee bone bruise. The Wizards have two games left after tonight before the AS break. – 5:21 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Our 2️⃣-game road trip starts today!
🏡 Back home next Thursday.🏡
🎟: https://t.co/nGkpt7kYcE
@Ticketmaster | #Pistons pic.twitter.com/xGHKOyTGKw – 5:15 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Marvin Bagley III looks good to go tonight at #Wizards. pic.twitter.com/W0MvSpECZt – 5:08 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Through 16 games this season, Rui Hachimura is shooting 44.1 percent from 3.
Would like to see a bigger sample size than 15/34, but his form and arc certainly seem improved, which was a point of emphasis for him in years past. – 5:06 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Versatile on the court and versatile with the playlist 🎧🎶
#DCAboveAll | @Gatorade pic.twitter.com/zzBKruWRKI – 5:00 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
“The game is one of the marquee contests for the @MotorCityCruise G-League inaugural season. As part of the #BlackHistoryMonth celebration, the Cruise will wear new uniforms, which were introduced last week on Bally Sports.”
@Vincent Ellis
🔗: on.nba.com/3rN3rhA – 4:30 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Ballin’ in the nation’s capital tonight.
📺 @BallySportDET | ⏰ 7 PM pic.twitter.com/2xNKHd3vgX – 4:00 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
KCP got into the paint and helped extend the lead against Brooklyn!
Our @Clorox Clutch Play of the Week 👇 pic.twitter.com/d8yfRVRR4u – 3:35 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
On my way to the Arena for Wizards v Pistons.
* I’ll get my first look at Cade Cunningham – 3:02 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Tap in with the latest Item of the Game and keep warm with this @NewEraCap Breakaway DET Knit!
🔗: https://t.co/gvwCkAOKvE pic.twitter.com/BvA6eGaED9 – 2:30 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
TB going 🆙
Our @NATCA Flight of the Week ✈️ pic.twitter.com/uwCUvQXaTy – 2:30 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Over the last five games, our 12.3 turnover percentage is the seventh-best in the NBA.
#DCAboveAll | @DXCTechnology pic.twitter.com/VpY0tPgiNv – 2:00 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Pistons mailbag: Marvin Bagley III’s ceiling in Detroit and guessing the Pistons’ top-six prospects in the draft
freep.com/story/sports/n… – 1:34 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
“The #Pistons have 25 games to see how @Marvin Bagley talent fits, then they’ll get their time in the batter’s box in late June/early July when the draft and free agency offer gaping opportunities to further bolster the roster.”
@Keith_Langlois
🔗: on.nba.com/33ndUqO – 1:30 PM
“The #Pistons have 25 games to see how @Marvin Bagley talent fits, then they’ll get their time in the batter’s box in late June/early July when the draft and free agency offer gaping opportunities to further bolster the roster.”
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
This one should be fun 😎
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/vhFLvvjtfu – 1:30 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Full breakdown of the Kristaps Porzingis-to-Washington trade here … plus around-the-league notes: marcstein.substack.com/p/trade-deadli… – 1:28 PM
