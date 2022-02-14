Raptors vs. Pelicans: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Toronto Raptors (31-24) play against the New Orleans Pelicans (34-34) at Smoothie King Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Monday February 14, 2022
Toronto Raptors 85, New Orleans Pelicans 118 (Q4 02:53)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Another example of New Orleans’ great defense: Pelicans have held Raptors to only 4 fastbreak points.
They average 15.4. That’s 3rd best in the league.
If this sticks over remaining 3 minutes of action, it’ll mark Toronto’s 2nd-lowest output in a game this season. – 10:09 PM
Another example of New Orleans’ great defense: Pelicans have held Raptors to only 4 fastbreak points.
They average 15.4. That’s 3rd best in the league.
If this sticks over remaining 3 minutes of action, it’ll mark Toronto’s 2nd-lowest output in a game this season. – 10:09 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Bucks losing, Toronto losing, Bulls winning … could be a great night for the boys! – 10:08 PM
Bucks losing, Toronto losing, Bulls winning … could be a great night for the boys! – 10:08 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
only thing left to see is the breaking news regarding the raptors show with will lou… i wonder what it could be – 10:08 PM
only thing left to see is the breaking news regarding the raptors show with will lou… i wonder what it could be – 10:08 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Going down the stretch with @Danny Leroux for TOR/NOP. Ask a question using #NBACast and join us LIVE on League Pass for in-depth analysis and stats https://t.co/Ulwtmv7rcb pic.twitter.com/Kha2VySC4U – 10:05 PM
Going down the stretch with @Danny Leroux for TOR/NOP. Ask a question using #NBACast and join us LIVE on League Pass for in-depth analysis and stats https://t.co/Ulwtmv7rcb pic.twitter.com/Kha2VySC4U – 10:05 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Pelicans are up 107-78 on the Raptors with 7 minutes left.
NOT A MISPRINT. – 9:59 PM
Pelicans are up 107-78 on the Raptors with 7 minutes left.
NOT A MISPRINT. – 9:59 PM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
The Pelicans were an underdog tonight and came out swinging.
Just pummeled the Raptors from the jump. – 9:58 PM
The Pelicans were an underdog tonight and came out swinging.
Just pummeled the Raptors from the jump. – 9:58 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Fred VanVleet is done for the night with knee soreness. Would imagine it’s a precautionary thing. Raps down by 25+ in the 4th quarter… he probably wouldn’t have gotten back out there anyway (at least he shouldn’t have). – 9:58 PM
Fred VanVleet is done for the night with knee soreness. Would imagine it’s a precautionary thing. Raps down by 25+ in the 4th quarter… he probably wouldn’t have gotten back out there anyway (at least he shouldn’t have). – 9:58 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Garrett Temple out here playing HORSE to open the fourth quarter – 9:58 PM
Garrett Temple out here playing HORSE to open the fourth quarter – 9:58 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Brooklyn, with big contributions from additions Seth Curry and Andre Drummond, snapped their 11-game losing streak (Kings being the Kings). Toronto is about to lose their second straight, which narrows their lead to two in the loss column over Brooklyn. – 9:55 PM
Brooklyn, with big contributions from additions Seth Curry and Andre Drummond, snapped their 11-game losing streak (Kings being the Kings). Toronto is about to lose their second straight, which narrows their lead to two in the loss column over Brooklyn. – 9:55 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Tony Snell’s a diver after loose balls, too. pic.twitter.com/oLdryF0aB6 – 9:50 PM
Tony Snell’s a diver after loose balls, too. pic.twitter.com/oLdryF0aB6 – 9:50 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Watch today’s cast for Raptors/Pelicans live on League Pass! Ask a question using #NBACast — answering your questions during breaks with @Nate Duncan https://t.co/I3a1WFwCyl pic.twitter.com/hhBb3ZEqYq – 9:50 PM
Watch today’s cast for Raptors/Pelicans live on League Pass! Ask a question using #NBACast — answering your questions during breaks with @Nate Duncan https://t.co/I3a1WFwCyl pic.twitter.com/hhBb3ZEqYq – 9:50 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 3rd: Pelicans 94, Raptors 69
McCollum 20 pts (8-11 FG)
Valanciunas 16 pts & 9 rebs
Ingram 10 pts, 11 rebs & 8 assts
Hayes 14 tps (6-7 FG) – 9:46 PM
End of the 3rd: Pelicans 94, Raptors 69
McCollum 20 pts (8-11 FG)
Valanciunas 16 pts & 9 rebs
Ingram 10 pts, 11 rebs & 8 assts
Hayes 14 tps (6-7 FG) – 9:46 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Really nice game from Brandon Ingram on both ends. Needs 2 assists for his first career triple-double. – 9:46 PM
Really nice game from Brandon Ingram on both ends. Needs 2 assists for his first career triple-double. – 9:46 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Totally baffled by Tony Snell receiving just 14.4 minutes per game for the Trail Blazers. – 9:46 PM
Totally baffled by Tony Snell receiving just 14.4 minutes per game for the Trail Blazers. – 9:46 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Brandon Ingram has 10 points, 8 assists and 11 rebounds.
But the Pels are up 94-69 heading into the fourth quarter.
The only thing that might stop BI from getting his triple double might be the coaching staff. – 9:45 PM
Brandon Ingram has 10 points, 8 assists and 11 rebounds.
But the Pels are up 94-69 heading into the fourth quarter.
The only thing that might stop BI from getting his triple double might be the coaching staff. – 9:45 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
#Pelicans are doing about as good of a job as you’ll ever see in #NBA of exploiting size advantage on a team going small. Valanciunas and Hayes continue to have a field day in the paint, punishing Toronto under the basket. They are 10/14 from field, 8/9 on free throws – 9:40 PM
#Pelicans are doing about as good of a job as you’ll ever see in #NBA of exploiting size advantage on a team going small. Valanciunas and Hayes continue to have a field day in the paint, punishing Toronto under the basket. They are 10/14 from field, 8/9 on free throws – 9:40 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
I’m guessing
Banton, Flynn, Champagnie, Watanabe and Mykhailiuk bring this home
Pelicans up 90-66 on Raptors with 2:17 left in the third – 9:40 PM
I’m guessing
Banton, Flynn, Champagnie, Watanabe and Mykhailiuk bring this home
Pelicans up 90-66 on Raptors with 2:17 left in the third – 9:40 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Willie Green’s Pelicans with 25 assists on 33 made field goals. On their way to their 1st win with CJ. – 9:40 PM
Willie Green’s Pelicans with 25 assists on 33 made field goals. On their way to their 1st win with CJ. – 9:40 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
How good has the Pelicans defense been? I can remember very few open 3-pointers for Toronto so far and they’ve scored 18 of their 22 points in the paint on second chances.
New Orleans has done a great job of making their lives a living hell for most of possessions. – 9:36 PM
How good has the Pelicans defense been? I can remember very few open 3-pointers for Toronto so far and they’ve scored 18 of their 22 points in the paint on second chances.
New Orleans has done a great job of making their lives a living hell for most of possessions. – 9:36 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
If you are looking for good play-by-play of TOR/NOP, check out the #NBACast live on League Pass! Taking your questions during breaks with @Danny Leroux, send yours in using #NBACast https://t.co/Ulwtmv7rcb pic.twitter.com/7FLhLNHyNS – 9:35 PM
If you are looking for good play-by-play of TOR/NOP, check out the #NBACast live on League Pass! Taking your questions during breaks with @Danny Leroux, send yours in using #NBACast https://t.co/Ulwtmv7rcb pic.twitter.com/7FLhLNHyNS – 9:35 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
After a couple relatively quiet games, Jaxson Hayes has been very active, feasting on cutting to the basket for dunks or flashing to the right spot. Hayes 10 pts on 4/5 FG in only 12 mins – 9:34 PM
After a couple relatively quiet games, Jaxson Hayes has been very active, feasting on cutting to the basket for dunks or flashing to the right spot. Hayes 10 pts on 4/5 FG in only 12 mins – 9:34 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
big man to big man 😎
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/YHv4GZ1XXf – 9:34 PM
big man to big man 😎
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/YHv4GZ1XXf – 9:34 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Jonas Valanciunas making goggles with his hands running back on defense after that last assist to a baseline cutting Jaxson Hayes.
These guys are having fun. – 9:33 PM
Jonas Valanciunas making goggles with his hands running back on defense after that last assist to a baseline cutting Jaxson Hayes.
These guys are having fun. – 9:33 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
CJ McCollum is up to 20 points on 8-11 shooting from the field. Dude is a walking bucket. He’s done a much better job of playing within the offense tonight. – 9:28 PM
CJ McCollum is up to 20 points on 8-11 shooting from the field. Dude is a walking bucket. He’s done a much better job of playing within the offense tonight. – 9:28 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
CJ McCollum is cooking. Just splashed his fourth 3 of the game. He’s got 20 on 8-of-11 shooting. – 9:28 PM
CJ McCollum is cooking. Just splashed his fourth 3 of the game. He’s got 20 on 8-of-11 shooting. – 9:28 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
We’re live for Raptors/Pelicans! On the call with @Nate Duncan — submit your questions using #NBACast https://t.co/I3a1WFf1GN pic.twitter.com/2ZPvRrIB7R – 9:25 PM
We’re live for Raptors/Pelicans! On the call with @Nate Duncan — submit your questions using #NBACast https://t.co/I3a1WFf1GN pic.twitter.com/2ZPvRrIB7R – 9:25 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Pelicans began this game on a great run and now they’re smoking the Raptors out of halftime. They’re up 69-44 after that CJ McCollum pull-up 3 in transition.
Incredibly impressive after the performance witnessed 48 hours ago. – 9:23 PM
Pelicans began this game on a great run and now they’re smoking the Raptors out of halftime. They’re up 69-44 after that CJ McCollum pull-up 3 in transition.
Incredibly impressive after the performance witnessed 48 hours ago. – 9:23 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
sheeeesssshhh
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/lUzQc0S3Qp – 9:23 PM
sheeeesssshhh
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/lUzQc0S3Qp – 9:23 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
On the call for TOR/NOP with @Danny Leroux, send in your questions using #NBACast https://t.co/Ulwtmv7rcb pic.twitter.com/fqnzqblsrV – 9:15 PM
On the call for TOR/NOP with @Danny Leroux, send in your questions using #NBACast https://t.co/Ulwtmv7rcb pic.twitter.com/fqnzqblsrV – 9:15 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Stats at half
@JValanciunas 10pts, 5reb, 2ast
@CJ McCollum 12pts, 2reb, 2ast
@Brandon Ingram 8pts, 6reb, 4ast – 9:13 PM
Stats at half
@JValanciunas 10pts, 5reb, 2ast
@CJ McCollum 12pts, 2reb, 2ast
@Brandon Ingram 8pts, 6reb, 4ast – 9:13 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 1st half: Pelicans 60, Raptors 44
McCollum 12 pts (5-8 FG)
Valanciunas 10 pts & 5 rebs
Ingram 8 pts, 6 rebs & 4 assts
Pels had 16 assists on 21 baskets in the half. May have been the best ball movement we’ve seen from this team since the CJ trade. – 9:07 PM
End of the 1st half: Pelicans 60, Raptors 44
McCollum 12 pts (5-8 FG)
Valanciunas 10 pts & 5 rebs
Ingram 8 pts, 6 rebs & 4 assts
Pels had 16 assists on 21 baskets in the half. May have been the best ball movement we’ve seen from this team since the CJ trade. – 9:07 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
HALF: Pels 60, Raptors 44
– Ingram: 8p, 6r, 4a
– CJ: 12p, 2r, 2a
– JV: 10p, 5r, 2b
– Herb: 7p, 3/4 FG
– Bench: 20p, 6/12 FG, 3/6 3P, 5/5 FT
Pels: 58.3 FG%, 7/16 3P, 11/11 FT
Raptors: 29.4 FG%, 3/14 3P, 11/13 FT – 9:07 PM
HALF: Pels 60, Raptors 44
– Ingram: 8p, 6r, 4a
– CJ: 12p, 2r, 2a
– JV: 10p, 5r, 2b
– Herb: 7p, 3/4 FG
– Bench: 20p, 6/12 FG, 3/6 3P, 5/5 FT
Pels: 58.3 FG%, 7/16 3P, 11/11 FT
Raptors: 29.4 FG%, 3/14 3P, 11/13 FT – 9:07 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Pelicans up 60-44 on the Raptors at halftime — feels like best 1st half of the season. Outside of keeping the Raps off the offensive glass, looked like a complete performance on both ends.
9 players have scored for Nola, with CJ McCollum’s 12 leading the way. – 9:06 PM
Pelicans up 60-44 on the Raptors at halftime — feels like best 1st half of the season. Outside of keeping the Raps off the offensive glass, looked like a complete performance on both ends.
9 players have scored for Nola, with CJ McCollum’s 12 leading the way. – 9:06 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Worst Raptors half in a while. Would appear a few of these guys are already on vacation. Raps are shooting 29% (Trent/Anunoby/Barnes: 2-18 FG), and they’ve probably been even worse defensively. Pels lead 60-44 at the break. – 9:06 PM
Worst Raptors half in a while. Would appear a few of these guys are already on vacation. Raps are shooting 29% (Trent/Anunoby/Barnes: 2-18 FG), and they’ve probably been even worse defensively. Pels lead 60-44 at the break. – 9:06 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Siakam at the half with a calamitous s banker and the Raptors trail 60-44 at the half. – 9:06 PM
Siakam at the half with a calamitous s banker and the Raptors trail 60-44 at the half. – 9:06 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs trail 59-57 at the break. McDermott has 14, Murray 10 and Walker 11 off the bench.
Walker, striving to become more consistent, is on his way to putting together a good night after scoring 17 on Saturday in New Orleans. – 9:05 PM
Spurs trail 59-57 at the break. McDermott has 14, Murray 10 and Walker 11 off the bench.
Walker, striving to become more consistent, is on his way to putting together a good night after scoring 17 on Saturday in New Orleans. – 9:05 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
You decide which is worse
Raptors letting Pelicans shoot 58.3 per cent from the field
Or
Raptors shooting 29.4 per cent from the field themselves?
Whatever you pick, it’s why New Orleans is up 60-44 at te half – 9:05 PM
You decide which is worse
Raptors letting Pelicans shoot 58.3 per cent from the field
Or
Raptors shooting 29.4 per cent from the field themselves?
Whatever you pick, it’s why New Orleans is up 60-44 at te half – 9:05 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
If some of these halftime scores hold (Portland over Milwaukee, New Orleans over Toronto), it’s going to be a nice standings night for Boston without the Celtics even playing.
Chicago is in a tight one with San Antonio too. – 9:04 PM
If some of these halftime scores hold (Portland over Milwaukee, New Orleans over Toronto), it’s going to be a nice standings night for Boston without the Celtics even playing.
Chicago is in a tight one with San Antonio too. – 9:04 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Seems Scottie Barnes is a rookie after all; quite a few rookie moments tonight like slow closeouts, the poor shot choice, being just a bit inattentive on defence – 9:02 PM
Seems Scottie Barnes is a rookie after all; quite a few rookie moments tonight like slow closeouts, the poor shot choice, being just a bit inattentive on defence – 9:02 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Tony Snell can throw a fake and break down the defense. Just got Devonte’ Graham a wide open 3-point look, which Te. made.
Pelicans up 56-40 on Raptors with 1:18 left in 1st half. – 9:01 PM
Tony Snell can throw a fake and break down the defense. Just got Devonte’ Graham a wide open 3-point look, which Te. made.
Pelicans up 56-40 on Raptors with 1:18 left in 1st half. – 9:01 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Herb Jones making drive-and-kick plays as the passer makes my heart full. – 9:01 PM
Herb Jones making drive-and-kick plays as the passer makes my heart full. – 9:01 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
dimes and slams
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/N8uVrlro9u – 8:59 PM
dimes and slams
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/N8uVrlro9u – 8:59 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
That Brandon Ingram pass to Jaxson Hayes youtube.com/watch?v=n-tL71… – 8:58 PM
That Brandon Ingram pass to Jaxson Hayes youtube.com/watch?v=n-tL71… – 8:58 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Trent, Barnes and Anunoby are a combined 2-for-17 from the floor
They’d have to practice at being that bad, you’d think – 8:57 PM
Trent, Barnes and Anunoby are a combined 2-for-17 from the floor
They’d have to practice at being that bad, you’d think – 8:57 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
#Pelicans are up 47-32 in 2Q even though Raptors have already grabbed 10 offensive reb (for 10 second-chance pts). The most O-boards by a New Orleans opponent in a game this season is 21 – 8:55 PM
#Pelicans are up 47-32 in 2Q even though Raptors have already grabbed 10 offensive reb (for 10 second-chance pts). The most O-boards by a New Orleans opponent in a game this season is 21 – 8:55 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Watch TOR/NOP with me and @Danny Leroux live on League Pass and send in your questions using #NBACast https://t.co/Ulwtmv7rcb pic.twitter.com/On67mNgMxq – 8:55 PM
Watch TOR/NOP with me and @Danny Leroux live on League Pass and send in your questions using #NBACast https://t.co/Ulwtmv7rcb pic.twitter.com/On67mNgMxq – 8:55 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Looked like it may have been Herbert Jones’ left hand trying to swipe at the ball but inadvertently knocking Pascal Siakam in the face – 8:54 PM
Looked like it may have been Herbert Jones’ left hand trying to swipe at the ball but inadvertently knocking Pascal Siakam in the face – 8:54 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Looked like Pascal Siakam got poked in the eye on that play by Brandon Ingram. No foul called but he immediately was holding his face and asked to get checked out. Walked straight to the back. – 8:53 PM
Looked like Pascal Siakam got poked in the eye on that play by Brandon Ingram. No foul called but he immediately was holding his face and asked to get checked out. Walked straight to the back. – 8:53 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pascal Siakim just got hit in the face on that last drive and went straight to the locker room. Raptors bench is really upset there was no foul call. – 8:53 PM
Pascal Siakim just got hit in the face on that last drive and went straight to the locker room. Raptors bench is really upset there was no foul call. – 8:53 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Herb Jones finishing high off the glass against the shot-blocking Boucher? NICE – 8:52 PM
Herb Jones finishing high off the glass against the shot-blocking Boucher? NICE – 8:52 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
you could’ve bet on thad getting his first bucket like that, wouldn’t have paid out much though – 8:43 PM
you could’ve bet on thad getting his first bucket like that, wouldn’t have paid out much though – 8:43 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors have played four guys off the bench
Three of them listed at 6-8, one at 6-9
And Banton wasn’t one of them – 8:42 PM
Raptors have played four guys off the bench
Three of them listed at 6-8, one at 6-9
And Banton wasn’t one of them – 8:42 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Tony Snell with his second three-point make.
He’s gonna help this team, man. – 8:42 PM
Tony Snell with his second three-point make.
He’s gonna help this team, man. – 8:42 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
What a sweet move by Jose Alvarado in the paint to fake a pass right, then shoot a lefty layup. A Raptors defender bought the fake to take himself out of contesting the shot – 8:40 PM
What a sweet move by Jose Alvarado in the paint to fake a pass right, then shoot a lefty layup. A Raptors defender bought the fake to take himself out of contesting the shot – 8:40 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Jose Alvarado is out-Raptoring everyone on Toronto right now. Playing the scrappiest and making all the right reads. Two trips to the free throw line and now showed extremely headiness in scoring among the trees on short floater. – 8:40 PM
Jose Alvarado is out-Raptoring everyone on Toronto right now. Playing the scrappiest and making all the right reads. Two trips to the free throw line and now showed extremely headiness in scoring among the trees on short floater. – 8:40 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Watch Raptors/Pelicans with me and @Nate Duncan live on League Pass and send in your questions using #NBACast https://t.co/I3a1WFf1GN pic.twitter.com/myg5W8FgHc – 8:40 PM
Watch Raptors/Pelicans with me and @Nate Duncan live on League Pass and send in your questions using #NBACast https://t.co/I3a1WFf1GN pic.twitter.com/myg5W8FgHc – 8:40 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Havin’ fun after one 😎
#Pelicans | @TaxAct pic.twitter.com/fup0kCJID7 – 8:36 PM
Havin’ fun after one 😎
#Pelicans | @TaxAct pic.twitter.com/fup0kCJID7 – 8:36 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Jose Alvarado going for deflections with 0.3 left on the clock >>>> – 8:34 PM
Jose Alvarado going for deflections with 0.3 left on the clock >>>> – 8:34 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 1st: Pelicans 28, Raptors 17
Valanciunas 6 pts & 4 rebs
McCollum 5 pts
Ingram 4 pts & 3 assts – 8:34 PM
End of the 1st: Pelicans 28, Raptors 17
Valanciunas 6 pts & 4 rebs
McCollum 5 pts
Ingram 4 pts & 3 assts – 8:34 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Jose Alvarado impressed again but really liked what we saw out of Tony Snell in this first quarter. After sinking a 3, had nice contest of FVV and then seconds later, came up with a tough rebound in traffic on the baseline.
Pelicans lead Raptors 29-17 after 1. – 8:34 PM
Jose Alvarado impressed again but really liked what we saw out of Tony Snell in this first quarter. After sinking a 3, had nice contest of FVV and then seconds later, came up with a tough rebound in traffic on the baseline.
Pelicans lead Raptors 29-17 after 1. – 8:34 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
The Raptors with their worst quarter in a while, trail 29-17 after 1. – 8:33 PM
The Raptors with their worst quarter in a while, trail 29-17 after 1. – 8:33 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors offence is, well, struggling would be a kind way to put it and they’re down 28-17 after a quarter – 8:33 PM
Raptors offence is, well, struggling would be a kind way to put it and they’re down 28-17 after a quarter – 8:33 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
workin 💪
Welcome to NOLA Tony! pic.twitter.com/auV4RYCafI – 8:32 PM
workin 💪
Welcome to NOLA Tony! pic.twitter.com/auV4RYCafI – 8:32 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Jose Alvarado comes up with the perimeter block of FVV and then Tony Snell drills a 3-pointer. Beautiful sequence by the reserves. – 8:31 PM
Jose Alvarado comes up with the perimeter block of FVV and then Tony Snell drills a 3-pointer. Beautiful sequence by the reserves. – 8:31 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Freddy All-Star putting in work early 🌟 pic.twitter.com/NqncCACN9d – 8:29 PM
Freddy All-Star putting in work early 🌟 pic.twitter.com/NqncCACN9d – 8:29 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Tony Snell getting his first minutes as a Pelican here in the 1st – 8:28 PM
Tony Snell getting his first minutes as a Pelican here in the 1st – 8:28 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Fred warms up, Raptors up to 38 per cent from the field, Pelicans by 5 at second timeout – 8:25 PM
Fred warms up, Raptors up to 38 per cent from the field, Pelicans by 5 at second timeout – 8:25 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Tony Snell was at the scorer’s table to check in and make his #Pelicans debut but NOLA calls timeout amid Toronto run – 8:25 PM
Tony Snell was at the scorer’s table to check in and make his #Pelicans debut but NOLA calls timeout amid Toronto run – 8:25 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Are the Pelicans the biggest/longest team in he league? They’re like the Raptors except their 6-7 guys are 6-10, and they went all crazy and employed some 7-footers. – 8:25 PM
Are the Pelicans the biggest/longest team in he league? They’re like the Raptors except their 6-7 guys are 6-10, and they went all crazy and employed some 7-footers. – 8:25 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Willie trying some new stuff tonight.
Graham came back in for McCollum after two minutes on the bench.
Hayes at the 4 lineups for about two minutes.
Now we’re about to get Tony Snell’s Pelicans’ debut. – 8:25 PM
Willie trying some new stuff tonight.
Graham came back in for McCollum after two minutes on the bench.
Hayes at the 4 lineups for about two minutes.
Now we’re about to get Tony Snell’s Pelicans’ debut. – 8:25 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Watch today’s cast for TOR/NOP live on League Pass! Ask a question using #NBACast, answering your questions during breaks with @Danny Leroux https://t.co/UlwtmuPQkD pic.twitter.com/tW3y0nMBTl – 8:25 PM
Watch today’s cast for TOR/NOP live on League Pass! Ask a question using #NBACast, answering your questions during breaks with @Danny Leroux https://t.co/UlwtmuPQkD pic.twitter.com/tW3y0nMBTl – 8:25 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
CJ steal. B.I. dime. Jax dunk 🔥🔥
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/HgwTiSl1JC – 8:24 PM
CJ steal. B.I. dime. Jax dunk 🔥🔥
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/HgwTiSl1JC – 8:24 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Tony Snell is heading to the scorer’s table — we’re about to get his first minutes of action in a New Orleans uniform. – 8:24 PM
Tony Snell is heading to the scorer’s table — we’re about to get his first minutes of action in a New Orleans uniform. – 8:24 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Herbert Jones defensive versatility: He opened the game guarding Pascal Siakam, who has been scorching the last couple weeks. Now Jones is on Fred VanVleet, who began the night slowly before sinking a three then a mid-range jumper – 8:23 PM
Herbert Jones defensive versatility: He opened the game guarding Pascal Siakam, who has been scorching the last couple weeks. Now Jones is on Fred VanVleet, who began the night slowly before sinking a three then a mid-range jumper – 8:23 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
And then there’s the part where the Pelicans are shooting 75 per cent from the field – 8:22 PM
And then there’s the part where the Pelicans are shooting 75 per cent from the field – 8:22 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Jaxson Hayes, the first Pelicans substitution (for Devonte’ Graham), did a nice job of defending Fred Vanvleet 1-on-1.
Now he finishes the fastbreak in style. New Orleans up 22-8 on the Raptors. – 8:22 PM
Jaxson Hayes, the first Pelicans substitution (for Devonte’ Graham), did a nice job of defending Fred Vanvleet 1-on-1.
Now he finishes the fastbreak in style. New Orleans up 22-8 on the Raptors. – 8:22 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Change in substitution pattern with Graham coming out after 5 mins, replaced by Hayes in what’s now a big lineup. In previous two games, McCollum subbed out mid 1Q then played with a group of reserves – 8:21 PM
Change in substitution pattern with Graham coming out after 5 mins, replaced by Hayes in what’s now a big lineup. In previous two games, McCollum subbed out mid 1Q then played with a group of reserves – 8:21 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Jonas Valanciunas taking advantage of the fact Toronto does not use a true center or anyone with the muscle to keep him away from the rim. Six quick pts on the doorstep for him. On other end Raptors are getting a few offensive boards, which Pels hoped to prevent – 8:17 PM
Jonas Valanciunas taking advantage of the fact Toronto does not use a true center or anyone with the muscle to keep him away from the rim. Six quick pts on the doorstep for him. On other end Raptors are getting a few offensive boards, which Pels hoped to prevent – 8:17 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
we love to see it @CJ McCollum 🤩
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/tUwLx9g22E – 8:16 PM
we love to see it @CJ McCollum 🤩
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/tUwLx9g22E – 8:16 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors missing eight of their first 10 FGAs is not conducive to success – 8:15 PM
Raptors missing eight of their first 10 FGAs is not conducive to success – 8:15 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Great ball movement leads to a CJ McCollum 3-pointer and then Brandon Ingram breaks down the Toronto defense for an easy assist to Jonas Valanciunas.
Good start for the Pelicans offense. – 8:12 PM
Great ball movement leads to a CJ McCollum 3-pointer and then Brandon Ingram breaks down the Toronto defense for an easy assist to Jonas Valanciunas.
Good start for the Pelicans offense. – 8:12 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
On the call for Raptors/Pelicans with @Nate Duncan! Send in your questions using #NBACast https://t.co/I3a1WFwCyl pic.twitter.com/zOh4F6hGNE – 8:10 PM
On the call for Raptors/Pelicans with @Nate Duncan! Send in your questions using #NBACast https://t.co/I3a1WFwCyl pic.twitter.com/zOh4F6hGNE – 8:10 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Trey Murphy rebounded and then flushed a Brandon Ingram 3-point miss in warmups. All in the same motion. All with one hand.
Dying to see him get consistent playing time for the rest of this season. – 8:02 PM
Trey Murphy rebounded and then flushed a Brandon Ingram 3-point miss in warmups. All in the same motion. All with one hand.
Dying to see him get consistent playing time for the rest of this season. – 8:02 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
We’re live for Raptors/Pelicans! On the call with @Danny Leroux, submit your questions using #NBACast https://t.co/UlwtmuPQkD pic.twitter.com/3W7YxQWavk – 8:00 PM
We’re live for Raptors/Pelicans! On the call with @Danny Leroux, submit your questions using #NBACast https://t.co/UlwtmuPQkD pic.twitter.com/3W7YxQWavk – 8:00 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Graham/CJ/Ingram/Jones/JV start for the Pelicans. The usuals for the Raptors. – 7:55 PM
Graham/CJ/Ingram/Jones/JV start for the Pelicans. The usuals for the Raptors. – 7:55 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Looks like @adaniels33 might have lost a bet. Trey Murphy III made a pregame shot from half court line near the sidelines. Then AD bowed his head, laughed and they shook hands. 🤝 – 7:54 PM
Looks like @adaniels33 might have lost a bet. Trey Murphy III made a pregame shot from half court line near the sidelines. Then AD bowed his head, laughed and they shook hands. 🤝 – 7:54 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
There is quite a group of hearty Raptors fans here. Chatted with a couple sharing an elevator ride at the hotel today and there are maybe 20 behind the bench garbed in a variety of Toronto jerseys – 7:49 PM
There is quite a group of hearty Raptors fans here. Chatted with a couple sharing an elevator ride at the hotel today and there are maybe 20 behind the bench garbed in a variety of Toronto jerseys – 7:49 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Starting 5 tonight 🖐️
#Pelicans | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/EBfa5jEuBO – 7:42 PM
Starting 5 tonight 🖐️
#Pelicans | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/EBfa5jEuBO – 7:42 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
If you bet a dozen beignets on the Raptors starting VanVleet, Trent, Anunoby, Barnes and Siakam, go get yourself paid! – 7:35 PM
If you bet a dozen beignets on the Raptors starting VanVleet, Trent, Anunoby, Barnes and Siakam, go get yourself paid! – 7:35 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans starters tonight:
Devonte’ Graham
CJ McCollum
Brandon Ingram
Herb Jones
Jonas Valanciunas – 7:35 PM
Pelicans starters tonight:
Devonte’ Graham
CJ McCollum
Brandon Ingram
Herb Jones
Jonas Valanciunas – 7:35 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Pelicans sticking with the same starters:
Devonte’ Graham
CJ McCollum
Brandon Ingram
Herb Jones
Jonas Valanciunas – 7:29 PM
Pelicans sticking with the same starters:
Devonte’ Graham
CJ McCollum
Brandon Ingram
Herb Jones
Jonas Valanciunas – 7:29 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Nothing of note pre-game from Nick Nurse.
Everyone’s available “and then some” he said, acknowledging we may very well see Thaddeus Young make his Toronto debut in New Orleans – 7:18 PM
Nothing of note pre-game from Nick Nurse.
Everyone’s available “and then some” he said, acknowledging we may very well see Thaddeus Young make his Toronto debut in New Orleans – 7:18 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Elevator eyes 👀 but we get EVERY STARE pic.twitter.com/0Q3N9Glkzc – 7:16 PM
Elevator eyes 👀 but we get EVERY STARE pic.twitter.com/0Q3N9Glkzc – 7:16 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Happy gameday! Make sure to download the Pelicans mobile app presented by @Verizon to stay up to date with all things Pels!
https://t.co/JLazXkxawh pic.twitter.com/0kc4A615sT – 7:15 PM
Happy gameday! Make sure to download the Pelicans mobile app presented by @Verizon to stay up to date with all things Pels!
https://t.co/JLazXkxawh pic.twitter.com/0kc4A615sT – 7:15 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
About an hour away from tonight’s #NBACast for TOR/NOP live on League Pass with @Danny Leroux!
Taking your questions live on air, send yours in using #NBACast pic.twitter.com/zCaGFOZ390 – 7:00 PM
About an hour away from tonight’s #NBACast for TOR/NOP live on League Pass with @Danny Leroux!
Taking your questions live on air, send yours in using #NBACast pic.twitter.com/zCaGFOZ390 – 7:00 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Monday night fits 🥶
#UltraDrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/Kye4mZb678 – 6:50 PM
Monday night fits 🥶
#UltraDrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/Kye4mZb678 – 6:50 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Nurse said they’ve been working with Thad Young in a “heavy classroom-like setting” over the last couple days to get him up to speed.
“He’s picking things up well, and I’d imagine you’ll see him out there tonight.” – 6:43 PM
Nurse said they’ve been working with Thad Young in a “heavy classroom-like setting” over the last couple days to get him up to speed.
“He’s picking things up well, and I’d imagine you’ll see him out there tonight.” – 6:43 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
“He sure should be …. he’s been playing like a superstar” — Raptors head coach Nick Nurse on possibility of Pascal Siakam being an injury replacement for All-Star game. – 6:42 PM
“He sure should be …. he’s been playing like a superstar” — Raptors head coach Nick Nurse on possibility of Pascal Siakam being an injury replacement for All-Star game. – 6:42 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Thad Young gets the Nick Nurse “I imagine you’ll see him out there tonight,” which, as we know, guarantees nothing. – 6:41 PM
Thad Young gets the Nick Nurse “I imagine you’ll see him out there tonight,” which, as we know, guarantees nothing. – 6:41 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Gameday Mood 😄😄 @Willy Hernangomez pic.twitter.com/jQC5PnBoHX – 6:34 PM
Gameday Mood 😄😄 @Willy Hernangomez pic.twitter.com/jQC5PnBoHX – 6:34 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Nurse says he has used fronting as a strategy against big men more than usual this year because he found out the Raptors are actually more adept than most at it. – 6:34 PM
Nurse says he has used fronting as a strategy against big men more than usual this year because he found out the Raptors are actually more adept than most at it. – 6:34 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Raptors by 3.5 seems like an awful lot of respect for the Raptors from Vegas. – 6:23 PM
Raptors by 3.5 seems like an awful lot of respect for the Raptors from Vegas. – 6:23 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Watch Live: Willie Green pregame against the Raptors
#Pelicans | @Verizon twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 6:15 PM
Watch Live: Willie Green pregame against the Raptors
#Pelicans | @Verizon twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 6:15 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Pascal Siakam is still snubbed. His season stats:
22.1 PPG
8.7 RPG
5.2 APG
50.0 FG%
He’s averaging 25/10/6 on 57/42/75% shooting in his last 12 games. pic.twitter.com/RlRdvG5qiO – 4:41 PM
Pascal Siakam is still snubbed. His season stats:
22.1 PPG
8.7 RPG
5.2 APG
50.0 FG%
He’s averaging 25/10/6 on 57/42/75% shooting in his last 12 games. pic.twitter.com/RlRdvG5qiO – 4:41 PM
Jordan Schultz @Schultz_Report
As expected, both the #Cavs and #Raptors are making pushes for Jarrett Allen and Pascal Siakam, respectively, to get the new spot vacated by James Harden. Seems it’s down to these two. – 3:54 PM
As expected, both the #Cavs and #Raptors are making pushes for Jarrett Allen and Pascal Siakam, respectively, to get the new spot vacated by James Harden. Seems it’s down to these two. – 3:54 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
A week after winning it, Pascal Siakam is a nominee for the Eastern Conference Player of the Week, won by old friend DeMar DeRozan. – 3:44 PM
A week after winning it, Pascal Siakam is a nominee for the Eastern Conference Player of the Week, won by old friend DeMar DeRozan. – 3:44 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Gary Clark speaks with the media after shootaround 🎙
#Pelicans | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/jtkF6QFDEU – 3:12 PM
Gary Clark speaks with the media after shootaround 🎙
#Pelicans | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/jtkF6QFDEU – 3:12 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Devonte’ talks about the addition of CJ McCollum and how this six-game homestand has helped.
#Pelicans | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/LmgunJHd4f – 3:08 PM
Devonte’ talks about the addition of CJ McCollum and how this six-game homestand has helped.
#Pelicans | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/LmgunJHd4f – 3:08 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Come join us at 6:20pm tonight ahead of tip-off to see live card-breaking by https://t.co/SWqfPUEUut with a 2020-21 @PaniniAmerica flux basketball box!
Fans will be able to enter for a chance to win the box we open 🙌 pic.twitter.com/ZmmIbJYCCL – 3:03 PM
Come join us at 6:20pm tonight ahead of tip-off to see live card-breaking by https://t.co/SWqfPUEUut with a 2020-21 @PaniniAmerica flux basketball box!
Fans will be able to enter for a chance to win the box we open 🙌 pic.twitter.com/ZmmIbJYCCL – 3:03 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
On today’s episode, @Marc J. Spears, Senior NBA Writer, ESPN’s The Undefeated, joins @dsallerson to discuss CJ McCollum and the Western Conference play-in race.
Full episode: https://t.co/NuIrSngSt7
#Pelicans | @SeatGeek pic.twitter.com/Gx1PKBa9A5 – 2:15 PM
On today’s episode, @Marc J. Spears, Senior NBA Writer, ESPN’s The Undefeated, joins @dsallerson to discuss CJ McCollum and the Western Conference play-in race.
Full episode: https://t.co/NuIrSngSt7
#Pelicans | @SeatGeek pic.twitter.com/Gx1PKBa9A5 – 2:15 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Brandon Ingram has a total of 5 assists in the last 3 games.
The Pels need him to get back into that playmaking groove he found before the CJ trade. – 2:12 PM
Brandon Ingram has a total of 5 assists in the last 3 games.
The Pels need him to get back into that playmaking groove he found before the CJ trade. – 2:12 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
See what @ErinESummers has to say on today’s #PelicansGameday Rundown! 😎 pic.twitter.com/4OntRgnwWu – 2:03 PM
See what @ErinESummers has to say on today’s #PelicansGameday Rundown! 😎 pic.twitter.com/4OntRgnwWu – 2:03 PM