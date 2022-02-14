Rudy Gobert returns after missing last nine games

Eric Walden: Rudy Gobert is playing tonight vs. the Rockets
Source: Twitter @tribjazz
David Locke @DLocke09
The score is 27 to 2 when Rudy Gobert is on the floor. Nice to have the 3 time all-star, 3 time DPOY back on the floor – 9:49 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
16-0 run from the Jazz as they open up a 47-24 lead. Rudy Gobert is still really really good. – 9:48 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz up 36-24 after 1Q. Jazz are on pace to win this game by 48 and yet I thought they played about half of a good quarter there. But when they were on — really, the Gobert minutes — they were great. – 9:44 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
The Whiteside minutes have not gone as well as the Gobert minutes. – 9:29 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Whiteside is the Jazz’s backup center after Gobert’s return. (As expected, but some said might be Dok) – 9:23 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Jazz jump out to a 14-2 lead over the Rockets. Bogey with 8 quick points as the Rockets defense looks pretty lost.
Gobert has 4 points and Conley and Mitchell both have 3 assists. – 9:21 PM
Jazz jump out to a 14-2 lead over the Rockets. Bogey with 8 quick points as the Rockets defense looks pretty lost.
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Once again, Gobert opens on Tate. And again, he leaves him open to shoot from deep. – 9:14 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
#Rockets starters tonight vs Jazz: Gordon, Tate, Wood, Porter Jr, Green
Jazz starters: O’Neale, Bogdanovic, Gobert, Mitchell, Conley – 8:36 PM
#Rockets starters tonight vs Jazz: Gordon, Tate, Wood, Porter Jr, Green
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets starters: Gordon, Tate, Wood, Green, Porter Jr.
Jazz starters: Bogdanovic, O’Neale, Gobert, Mitchell, Conley. – 8:32 PM
Rockets starters: Gordon, Tate, Wood, Green, Porter Jr.
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Eric Paschall is available tonight.
Rudy Gobert is a game time decision. – 7:14 PM
Eric Paschall is available tonight.
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Paschall is available tonight, Gobert remains a game time decision. – 7:14 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Eric Paschall will play tonight, Rudy Gobert is again a game-time decision. – 7:14 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Rudy Gobert is a game time decision tonight. Eric Paschall is AVAILABLE. – 7:14 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jarrett Allen is an All-Star this season.
16.2 PPG
11.1 RPG
66.5 FG%
He is on pace to become the 4th player in NBA history to average 15/10 on 65% shooting in a season — joining Wilt Chamberlain, Artis Gilmore and Rudy Gobert. pic.twitter.com/UrlwxtbbIW – 4:39 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Rudy Gobert and Eric Paschall, who were both listed as questionable, went through shootaround with the Jazz this morning. – 12:29 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Rudy Gobert and Eric Paschall both went through shootaround today for the Jazz. – 12:28 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Rudy Gobert and Eric Paschall both went through shootaround for the @Utah Jazz. – 12:28 PM
More on this storyline
Ben Anderson: Rudy Gobert did practice for the @Utah Jazz today. He’s missed nine straight games with a calf strain, and the Jazz are 5-4 in his absence. #TakeNote | @kslsports -via Twitter @BensHoops / February 13, 2022
Andy Larsen: Rudy Gobert has been upgraded to questionable for tomorrow’s game vs. Orlando. Rudy Gay is out. -via Twitter @andyblarsen / February 10, 2022
Eric Walden: Jordan Clarkson was a full participant in today’s Jazz shootaround. Rudy Gobert went through portions. Rudy Gay did not participate. And Danuel House, whose 10-day expired yesterday, is not with the team at present. -via Twitter @tribjazz / February 7, 2022