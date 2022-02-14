Spurs vs. Bulls: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The San Antonio Spurs (22-35) play against the Chicago Bulls (21-21) at United Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Monday February 14, 2022
San Antonio Spurs 106, Chicago Bulls 110 (Q4 03:03)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
17 points for Deebo in the 4th!
@NBCSChicago | @DeMar DeRozan pic.twitter.com/wnd2dwcW30 – 10:09 PM
17 points for Deebo in the 4th!
@NBCSChicago | @DeMar DeRozan pic.twitter.com/wnd2dwcW30 – 10:09 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Bucks losing, Toronto losing, Bulls winning … could be a great night for the boys! – 10:08 PM
Bucks losing, Toronto losing, Bulls winning … could be a great night for the boys! – 10:08 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
38 points for DeMar DeRozan.
24 points in the paint
8 points from mid-range
6 points from the FT line
Bulls by 4 – 10:08 PM
38 points for DeMar DeRozan.
24 points in the paint
8 points from mid-range
6 points from the FT line
Bulls by 4 – 10:08 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
DeMar DeRozan is basically 1997-98 Michael Jordan.
Year 13 DeMar:
28.1 Pts/36
5.2 Ast/36
5.3 Reb/36
53% on 2s
34% on 3s
86% on FT
8.2 FTA/36
Year 13 Jordan:
26.7 Pts/36
3.2 Ast/36
5.4 Reb/36
48% on 2s
24% on 3s
78% on FT
8.2 FTA/36 – 10:08 PM
DeMar DeRozan is basically 1997-98 Michael Jordan.
Year 13 DeMar:
28.1 Pts/36
5.2 Ast/36
5.3 Reb/36
53% on 2s
34% on 3s
86% on FT
8.2 FTA/36
Year 13 Jordan:
26.7 Pts/36
3.2 Ast/36
5.4 Reb/36
48% on 2s
24% on 3s
78% on FT
8.2 FTA/36 – 10:08 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Ayo Dosunmu has a really high basketball IQ. You see it in so many ways. There, he recognized Bulls had numbers in transition because Murray fell after his shot attempt. Pushed it upcourt, recognized he had a smaller player on him and attacked for transition layup. – 10:04 PM
Ayo Dosunmu has a really high basketball IQ. You see it in so many ways. There, he recognized Bulls had numbers in transition because Murray fell after his shot attempt. Pushed it upcourt, recognized he had a smaller player on him and attacked for transition layup. – 10:04 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
DeRozan with 7 straight 30+ games..6 straight 35+ games. Bulls 106-103 4:52 left 2nd. – 10:04 PM
DeRozan with 7 straight 30+ games..6 straight 35+ games. Bulls 106-103 4:52 left 2nd. – 10:04 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Spurs enter crunch time with a 7-17 record.
This is their 1st close game since trading Derrick White, who was in most of their crunch time games. – 10:03 PM
The Spurs enter crunch time with a 7-17 record.
This is their 1st close game since trading Derrick White, who was in most of their crunch time games. – 10:03 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
With 4:52 left to play in Chicago, the Bulls lead the Spurs 106-103. #LeaguePassAlert – 10:03 PM
With 4:52 left to play in Chicago, the Bulls lead the Spurs 106-103. #LeaguePassAlert – 10:03 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
DeMar DeRozan has passed Bob Lanier to become the 58th all-time leading scorer in NBA history.
The next three he can pass are Dwight Howard, Jamal Crawford, and Terry Cummings. pic.twitter.com/SHC0mRps7l – 10:00 PM
DeMar DeRozan has passed Bob Lanier to become the 58th all-time leading scorer in NBA history.
The next three he can pass are Dwight Howard, Jamal Crawford, and Terry Cummings. pic.twitter.com/SHC0mRps7l – 10:00 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
20 PTS off the bench for @Lonnie Walker 💼 pic.twitter.com/2MzBH7vYJp – 9:59 PM
20 PTS off the bench for @Lonnie Walker 💼 pic.twitter.com/2MzBH7vYJp – 9:59 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
DeMar DeRozan has scored 35 or more points in 6 straight games.
It’s the third-longest such streak in franchise history behind two longer ones from Michael Jordan. – 9:59 PM
DeMar DeRozan has scored 35 or more points in 6 straight games.
It’s the third-longest such streak in franchise history behind two longer ones from Michael Jordan. – 9:59 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Thank you for listening to Bulls Radio—we have fun, information and entertainment. – 9:57 PM
Thank you for listening to Bulls Radio—we have fun, information and entertainment. – 9:57 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
DEMAR IS COOKIN.
@NBCSChicago | @DeMar DeRozan pic.twitter.com/g8dUChAJVj – 9:55 PM
DEMAR IS COOKIN.
@NBCSChicago | @DeMar DeRozan pic.twitter.com/g8dUChAJVj – 9:55 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
DeMar DeRozan scored 13 points in the first 3:52 of the fourth quarter. And he’s far from done – 9:55 PM
DeMar DeRozan scored 13 points in the first 3:52 of the fourth quarter. And he’s far from done – 9:55 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
11 QUICK points in the 4th quarter for DeMar! pic.twitter.com/sQVx7AkC9b – 9:55 PM
11 QUICK points in the 4th quarter for DeMar! pic.twitter.com/sQVx7AkC9b – 9:55 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
That’s seven-straight 30-point games for DeRozan. He’ll get past 35 tonight as long as he doesn’t get a second technical. #Bulls – 9:53 PM
That’s seven-straight 30-point games for DeRozan. He’ll get past 35 tonight as long as he doesn’t get a second technical. #Bulls – 9:53 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
This is DeMar DeRozan’s 20th 30-point game, 5th in NBA. It’s also his 7th straight. – 9:53 PM
This is DeMar DeRozan’s 20th 30-point game, 5th in NBA. It’s also his 7th straight. – 9:53 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls within 1 , 91-90. DeRozan with 26. Vooch: 21-12.White with 16. – 9:50 PM
Bulls within 1 , 91-90. DeRozan with 26. Vooch: 21-12.White with 16. – 9:50 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
26 points for DeMar DeRozan.
16 of DeRozan’s 26 points have been scored in the paint.
Bulls down by 1 – 9:50 PM
26 points for DeMar DeRozan.
16 of DeRozan’s 26 points have been scored in the paint.
Bulls down by 1 – 9:50 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
You don’t hear much about quick first step anymore with the 3-point shot so popular, but I’d say Dejounte Murray ranks near the top in that category. #Bulls down 91-90 early 4th – 9:50 PM
You don’t hear much about quick first step anymore with the 3-point shot so popular, but I’d say Dejounte Murray ranks near the top in that category. #Bulls down 91-90 early 4th – 9:50 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Closed the third quarter on a 7-2 run!
Final frame underway on @BallySportsSA & @NBATV 📺 pic.twitter.com/5ttI3uzN1z – 9:48 PM
Closed the third quarter on a 7-2 run!
Final frame underway on @BallySportsSA & @NBATV 📺 pic.twitter.com/5ttI3uzN1z – 9:48 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
3Q: Spurs by 6
SA takes the 3Q 32-24 (best defensive quarter of game so far)
Spurs are winning the paint by 22 points
Bulls are winning jumpers by 17 points pic.twitter.com/PVmzgcHUO6 – 9:46 PM
3Q: Spurs by 6
SA takes the 3Q 32-24 (best defensive quarter of game so far)
Spurs are winning the paint by 22 points
Bulls are winning jumpers by 17 points pic.twitter.com/PVmzgcHUO6 – 9:46 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Starting to look like one of these teams is full-strength and the other is not. #Bulls trail Spurs 89-83 after 3Qs. DeRozan has 21 pts, Vucevic 19 & 12. White got his 4th foul and didn’t score in 3rdQ. – 9:46 PM
Starting to look like one of these teams is full-strength and the other is not. #Bulls trail Spurs 89-83 after 3Qs. DeRozan has 21 pts, Vucevic 19 & 12. White got his 4th foul and didn’t score in 3rdQ. – 9:46 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Entering the fourth
Lonnie Walker IV: 20 points, 9-16 FG
Bulls’ bench (Troy Brown Jr., Derrick Jones Jr., Matt Thomas, Tony Bradley): 10 points, 4-13 FG – 9:45 PM
Entering the fourth
Lonnie Walker IV: 20 points, 9-16 FG
Bulls’ bench (Troy Brown Jr., Derrick Jones Jr., Matt Thomas, Tony Bradley): 10 points, 4-13 FG – 9:45 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
MY GOODNESS LONNIE 😱
@Lonnie Walker out here hurting rims tonight! #PorVida pic.twitter.com/zfgdwxTM25 – 9:43 PM
MY GOODNESS LONNIE 😱
@Lonnie Walker out here hurting rims tonight! #PorVida pic.twitter.com/zfgdwxTM25 – 9:43 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
18 points for Lonnie Walker IV in 3 quarters
10 paint points
6 points from outside
2 points from mid-range
Spurs by 4 – 9:41 PM
18 points for Lonnie Walker IV in 3 quarters
10 paint points
6 points from outside
2 points from mid-range
Spurs by 4 – 9:41 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
VOOCH SHAKE.
@NBCSChicago | @Nikola Vucevic pic.twitter.com/sJlMmxl2BR – 9:40 PM
VOOCH SHAKE.
@NBCSChicago | @Nikola Vucevic pic.twitter.com/sJlMmxl2BR – 9:40 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Watch this on-ball defense from Ayo 👀
@NBCSChicago | @AyoDos_11 pic.twitter.com/F6QhA0EVJC – 9:38 PM
Watch this on-ball defense from Ayo 👀
@NBCSChicago | @AyoDos_11 pic.twitter.com/F6QhA0EVJC – 9:38 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls Nation…where are you listening? I want to hear from YOU! @670TheScore – 9:36 PM
Bulls Nation…where are you listening? I want to hear from YOU! @670TheScore – 9:36 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
DeMar still drivin’ and kickin.’ Spurs have bothered him defensively, but with 19 points, his seventh straight game of 30 or more is well within reach. – 9:35 PM
DeMar still drivin’ and kickin.’ Spurs have bothered him defensively, but with 19 points, his seventh straight game of 30 or more is well within reach. – 9:35 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
DJ making TD proud 🏦
@Dejounte Murray | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/tBFksACTFB – 9:30 PM
DJ making TD proud 🏦
@Dejounte Murray | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/tBFksACTFB – 9:30 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
THAT’S OUR #NBAALLSTAR
And-1 for @Dejounte Murray! pic.twitter.com/YuVkhqugzZ – 9:26 PM
THAT’S OUR #NBAALLSTAR
And-1 for @Dejounte Murray! pic.twitter.com/YuVkhqugzZ – 9:26 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
DeMar DeRozan draws a T from Scott Foster, who is the last official you want to argue with. – 9:24 PM
DeMar DeRozan draws a T from Scott Foster, who is the last official you want to argue with. – 9:24 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
19 points in 3 quarters so far for Doug McDermott
He has 9 of the team 15 points from three
8 points in the paint (team leader)
2 points from the FT line – 9:23 PM
19 points in 3 quarters so far for Doug McDermott
He has 9 of the team 15 points from three
8 points in the paint (team leader)
2 points from the FT line – 9:23 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Close battle in Chicago! Second half coming up on @BallySportsSA & @NBATV 📺 pic.twitter.com/lKAIMJbxHL – 9:15 PM
Close battle in Chicago! Second half coming up on @BallySportsSA & @NBATV 📺 pic.twitter.com/lKAIMJbxHL – 9:15 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Shooting stats at the half for the Spurs and Bulls.
Spurs are defending well in the paint.
The hot shooting from three in the last two games has cooled off in that first half pic.twitter.com/ufrpZHpBs8 – 9:09 PM
Shooting stats at the half for the Spurs and Bulls.
Spurs are defending well in the paint.
The hot shooting from three in the last two games has cooled off in that first half pic.twitter.com/ufrpZHpBs8 – 9:09 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
+2 at the break.
Coby White: 16 pts (4-4 on threes)
DeMar DeRozan: 15 pts, 3 ast
Nikola Vucevic: 15 pts, 9 reb pic.twitter.com/PKEmOG9aWk – 9:05 PM
+2 at the break.
Coby White: 16 pts (4-4 on threes)
DeMar DeRozan: 15 pts, 3 ast
Nikola Vucevic: 15 pts, 9 reb pic.twitter.com/PKEmOG9aWk – 9:05 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs trail 59-57 at the break. McDermott has 14, Murray 10 and Walker 11 off the bench.
Walker, striving to become more consistent, is on his way to putting together a good night after scoring 17 on Saturday in New Orleans. – 9:05 PM
Spurs trail 59-57 at the break. McDermott has 14, Murray 10 and Walker 11 off the bench.
Walker, striving to become more consistent, is on his way to putting together a good night after scoring 17 on Saturday in New Orleans. – 9:05 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Half: Bulls by 2
Both teams score 30 in the 2Q
Spurs +8 in the paint
Bulls +10 on jumpers pic.twitter.com/m7bgU2B7ft – 9:05 PM
Half: Bulls by 2
Both teams score 30 in the 2Q
Spurs +8 in the paint
Bulls +10 on jumpers pic.twitter.com/m7bgU2B7ft – 9:05 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
#Bulls lead Spurs 59-57 at halftime. White has 16, Vucevic 15 & 9, DeRozan 15. Old friend Doug McDermott leads SA with 14 pts. Dejounte Murray is at 10-4-6 – 9:04 PM
#Bulls lead Spurs 59-57 at halftime. White has 16, Vucevic 15 & 9, DeRozan 15. Old friend Doug McDermott leads SA with 14 pts. Dejounte Murray is at 10-4-6 – 9:04 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
shooter’s touch 💯
@Dejounte Murray | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/RI1uF3GW3b – 9:04 PM
shooter’s touch 💯
@Dejounte Murray | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/RI1uF3GW3b – 9:04 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
If some of these halftime scores hold (Portland over Milwaukee, New Orleans over Toronto), it’s going to be a nice standings night for Boston without the Celtics even playing.
Chicago is in a tight one with San Antonio too. – 9:04 PM
If some of these halftime scores hold (Portland over Milwaukee, New Orleans over Toronto), it’s going to be a nice standings night for Boston without the Celtics even playing.
Chicago is in a tight one with San Antonio too. – 9:04 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Halftime: Bulls 59, Spurs 57
Coby (16 points), DeRozan (15) and Vucevic (15) have 46 of the Bulls’ 59 points – 9:03 PM
Halftime: Bulls 59, Spurs 57
Coby (16 points), DeRozan (15) and Vucevic (15) have 46 of the Bulls’ 59 points – 9:03 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls 59, Spurs 57 at half
White 16 pts (4-4 3PT)
Vucevic 15 pts, 8 rebs
DeRozan 15 pts
McDermott 14 pts
Walker IV 11 pts
Murray 10 pts, 6 assists, 4 rebs – 9:02 PM
Bulls 59, Spurs 57 at half
White 16 pts (4-4 3PT)
Vucevic 15 pts, 8 rebs
DeRozan 15 pts
McDermott 14 pts
Walker IV 11 pts
Murray 10 pts, 6 assists, 4 rebs – 9:02 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
DEMAR WITH ANOTHER POSTER.
@NBCSChicago | @DeMar DeRozan pic.twitter.com/sil7KcWBnE – 8:52 PM
DEMAR WITH ANOTHER POSTER.
@NBCSChicago | @DeMar DeRozan pic.twitter.com/sil7KcWBnE – 8:52 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
DeMar DeRozan just dunked directly on top of Jakob Poeltl’s head. That’s not an easy poster to execute
Followed it with a breakaway slam on next possession. Loudest UC has been so far – 8:50 PM
DeMar DeRozan just dunked directly on top of Jakob Poeltl’s head. That’s not an easy poster to execute
Followed it with a breakaway slam on next possession. Loudest UC has been so far – 8:50 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Spurs guard Lonnie Walker (11 pts) is fired up tonight. Probably still pissed about that Loyola-Miami game. #Bulls – 8:50 PM
Spurs guard Lonnie Walker (11 pts) is fired up tonight. Probably still pissed about that Loyola-Miami game. #Bulls – 8:50 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Haven’t seen the Derrick Jones Jr. at center lineup in a while. He’s guarding Poeltl. #Bulls – 8:47 PM
Haven’t seen the Derrick Jones Jr. at center lineup in a while. He’s guarding Poeltl. #Bulls – 8:47 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
“Just to think of banning books seems to me to be intellectually and morally corrupt and criminal, and you wonder, why would a parent take that stance?” — Gregg Popovich. #Spurs
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… – 8:45 PM
“Just to think of banning books seems to me to be intellectually and morally corrupt and criminal, and you wonder, why would a parent take that stance?” — Gregg Popovich. #Spurs
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… – 8:45 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Starting in place of Zach LaVine, Coby White has made his first four 3s and has 14 points three minutes into the second quarter.
He’s combined with Nikola Vučević (12 points) as the primary and most reliable sources of Bulls offense so far. – 8:44 PM
Starting in place of Zach LaVine, Coby White has made his first four 3s and has 14 points three minutes into the second quarter.
He’s combined with Nikola Vučević (12 points) as the primary and most reliable sources of Bulls offense so far. – 8:44 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
SKYWALKER 🔨😤
@Lonnie Walker with the STEAL and SLAM! pic.twitter.com/5YvaxwH9wF – 8:42 PM
SKYWALKER 🔨😤
@Lonnie Walker with the STEAL and SLAM! pic.twitter.com/5YvaxwH9wF – 8:42 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
1Q: Bulls by 2
McDermott 7 pts | Vucevic 12 pts
Keldon 6 pts | White 11 pts
Bulls +6 from three – 8:34 PM
1Q: Bulls by 2
McDermott 7 pts | Vucevic 12 pts
Keldon 6 pts | White 11 pts
Bulls +6 from three – 8:34 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Vooch with 12 pts and 6 boards in the first quarter. pic.twitter.com/qYtHvd8Ofr – 8:34 PM
Vooch with 12 pts and 6 boards in the first quarter. pic.twitter.com/qYtHvd8Ofr – 8:34 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
First quarter belonged to Vucevic (12 & 6) and Coby White (11 pts). DeRozan biding his time. #Bulls lead Spurs 29-27 after one. – 8:33 PM
First quarter belonged to Vucevic (12 & 6) and Coby White (11 pts). DeRozan biding his time. #Bulls lead Spurs 29-27 after one. – 8:33 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Nikola Vucevic (12) and Coby White (11) scored 23 of Bulls’ 29 first-quarter points. – 8:32 PM
Nikola Vucevic (12) and Coby White (11) scored 23 of Bulls’ 29 first-quarter points. – 8:32 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Out of time out, #Bulls run play to get Troy Brown Jr. a layin. Nice move, since he went 0-for-9 vs OKC. #Bulls – 8:22 PM
Out of time out, #Bulls run play to get Troy Brown Jr. a layin. Nice move, since he went 0-for-9 vs OKC. #Bulls – 8:22 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
That Troy Brown Jr. hoop snaps his 0-12 stretch over last two games.
Asked Donovan about Brown’s shooting slump pregame. He said he liked the shots he took and has talked to him about not letting shooting woes affect other areas (defense, rebounding). – 8:22 PM
That Troy Brown Jr. hoop snaps his 0-12 stretch over last two games.
Asked Donovan about Brown’s shooting slump pregame. He said he liked the shots he took and has talked to him about not letting shooting woes affect other areas (defense, rebounding). – 8:22 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Doug getting buckets early with a quick 7 PTS 🪣 pic.twitter.com/nXNZdiGrlt – 8:21 PM
Doug getting buckets early with a quick 7 PTS 🪣 pic.twitter.com/nXNZdiGrlt – 8:21 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
#Spurs notebook leads off with Pop responding to a question about his thoughts on fans calling for the team to tank in hopes of gaining a lottery pick.
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… – 8:20 PM
#Spurs notebook leads off with Pop responding to a question about his thoughts on fans calling for the team to tank in hopes of gaining a lottery pick.
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… – 8:20 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Coby scores our first 8 points of the game 🔥 pic.twitter.com/WDgsvL5fCW – 8:18 PM
Coby scores our first 8 points of the game 🔥 pic.twitter.com/WDgsvL5fCW – 8:18 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Bulls-Spurs may be headed for another shootout
Coby White had Bulls’ first 8 points, and is 3-3 from the field (2-2 from 3-point range) – 8:18 PM
Bulls-Spurs may be headed for another shootout
Coby White had Bulls’ first 8 points, and is 3-3 from the field (2-2 from 3-point range) – 8:18 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
SHOOTER’S TOUCH 👀
@NBCSChicago | @CobyWhite pic.twitter.com/zHKBg3TXNs – 8:17 PM
SHOOTER’S TOUCH 👀
@NBCSChicago | @CobyWhite pic.twitter.com/zHKBg3TXNs – 8:17 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
I really thought Doug McDermott was going to be the next Kyle Korver … showed flashes, but still has never reached it consistently. – 8:16 PM
I really thought Doug McDermott was going to be the next Kyle Korver … showed flashes, but still has never reached it consistently. – 8:16 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Three possessions in, Coby White 8, and Doug McDermott 7 have all the points. #Bulls – 8:15 PM
Three possessions in, Coby White 8, and Doug McDermott 7 have all the points. #Bulls – 8:15 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Zach LaVine skipping the All-Star Weekend? It’s a possibility that the Bulls guard may have to face on Tuesday, when he meets with his specialist in Los Angeles.
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2022/2/1… – 8:11 PM
Zach LaVine skipping the All-Star Weekend? It’s a possibility that the Bulls guard may have to face on Tuesday, when he meets with his specialist in Los Angeles.
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2022/2/1… – 8:11 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
The Spurs Digital Arena pres. by Socios.com is NOW OPEN! Enter now for your shot at some Spurs Pay💰
@socios | #PorVida – 8:08 PM
The Spurs Digital Arena pres. by Socios.com is NOW OPEN! Enter now for your shot at some Spurs Pay💰
@socios | #PorVida – 8:08 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
DeMar in his “Oreo” Kobe 7 PEs.
@DeMar DeRozan | #BullsKicks pic.twitter.com/RsTB0eQD4O – 8:02 PM
DeMar in his “Oreo” Kobe 7 PEs.
@DeMar DeRozan | #BullsKicks pic.twitter.com/RsTB0eQD4O – 8:02 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Here’s a chunk of Billy Donovan’s pregame comments on Zach LaVine flying to LA to see a specialist about lingering soreness in surgically-repaired left knee
LaVine will meet with doctors — outside specialist and Bulls medical staff are there — tomorrow. Team will know more then pic.twitter.com/xbr9c5NZiZ – 7:36 PM
Here’s a chunk of Billy Donovan’s pregame comments on Zach LaVine flying to LA to see a specialist about lingering soreness in surgically-repaired left knee
LaVine will meet with doctors — outside specialist and Bulls medical staff are there — tomorrow. Team will know more then pic.twitter.com/xbr9c5NZiZ – 7:36 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Javonte is good to go tonight 🔋
@FirstAlert | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/uEygox0PfK – 7:32 PM
Javonte is good to go tonight 🔋
@FirstAlert | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/uEygox0PfK – 7:32 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
ICYMI, Monday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discuss the Lakers good showing in a loss to Golden State, AD perhaps falling into old bad habits, and Goran Dragic buyout pursuit rumors. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 7:13 PM
ICYMI, Monday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discuss the Lakers good showing in a loss to Golden State, AD perhaps falling into old bad habits, and Goran Dragic buyout pursuit rumors. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 7:13 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Valentine’s Day hoops in Chi-town!
🆚 @Chicago Bulls
⏰ 7pm CT
📍 United Center
📺 @BallySportsSA, @NBATV
📻 @1200WOAI, @kxtn1350 AM & 107.5 FM HD 2 pic.twitter.com/FWtThFDI6o – 7:07 PM
Valentine’s Day hoops in Chi-town!
🆚 @Chicago Bulls
⏰ 7pm CT
📍 United Center
📺 @BallySportsSA, @NBATV
📻 @1200WOAI, @kxtn1350 AM & 107.5 FM HD 2 pic.twitter.com/FWtThFDI6o – 7:07 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Javonte Green (foot) is playing tonight vs. Spurs. Donovan confirmed Zach LaVine (knee) is out for Wed vs Sac. #Bulls – 6:34 PM
Javonte Green (foot) is playing tonight vs. Spurs. Donovan confirmed Zach LaVine (knee) is out for Wed vs Sac. #Bulls – 6:34 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
“I think he’s a really really good two-way player. He’s become a really reliable scorer for them. He makes other players better.”- Coach Donovan on Dejounte Murray – 6:24 PM
“I think he’s a really really good two-way player. He’s become a really reliable scorer for them. He makes other players better.”- Coach Donovan on Dejounte Murray – 6:24 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Donovan hasn’t spoken to LaVine about participating in All-Star Weekend. LaVine meets with doctors tomorrow and they’ll have a better idea. – 6:22 PM
Donovan hasn’t spoken to LaVine about participating in All-Star Weekend. LaVine meets with doctors tomorrow and they’ll have a better idea. – 6:22 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Zach LaVine will be out of Bulls games until after the All-Star Break. Still had swelling in the knee from game-to-game. – 6:19 PM
Zach LaVine will be out of Bulls games until after the All-Star Break. Still had swelling in the knee from game-to-game. – 6:19 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Zach LaVine (left knee) will miss tonight’s game and Wednesday’s game against Sacramento. – 6:18 PM
Zach LaVine (left knee) will miss tonight’s game and Wednesday’s game against Sacramento. – 6:18 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Billy Donovan said Zach LaVine also will be out Wednesday vs. Kings, which was expected. – 6:18 PM
Billy Donovan said Zach LaVine also will be out Wednesday vs. Kings, which was expected. – 6:18 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Javonte Green (foot) will play tonight against San Antonio. – 6:17 PM
Javonte Green (foot) will play tonight against San Antonio. – 6:17 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Mark Daigneault on Lu Dort’s injury: “More day to day, it’s not a long term thing.”
OKC has one last game on Wednesday vs the Spurs before the All Star Break. – 6:15 PM
Mark Daigneault on Lu Dort’s injury: “More day to day, it’s not a long term thing.”
OKC has one last game on Wednesday vs the Spurs before the All Star Break. – 6:15 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Daigneault didn’t rule Dort (left shoulder strain) out for Wednesday against the Spurs. Daigneault said Dort got hurt Saturday in Chicago. – 6:14 PM
Daigneault didn’t rule Dort (left shoulder strain) out for Wednesday against the Spurs. Daigneault said Dort got hurt Saturday in Chicago. – 6:14 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
It’s time for our @goaawol digital shirt toss.
RT now for a chance to win – the only way to get this shirt! pic.twitter.com/exWE0Xnyth – 5:45 PM
It’s time for our @goaawol digital shirt toss.
RT now for a chance to win – the only way to get this shirt! pic.twitter.com/exWE0Xnyth – 5:45 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Ready to make their Silver & Black debut tonight!
#PorVida pic.twitter.com/6AgEzu4hnq – 5:23 PM
Ready to make their Silver & Black debut tonight!
#PorVida pic.twitter.com/6AgEzu4hnq – 5:23 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Luka Doncic, DeMar DeRozan named NBA Players of the Week sportando.basketball/en/luka-doncic… – 4:51 PM
Luka Doncic, DeMar DeRozan named NBA Players of the Week sportando.basketball/en/luka-doncic… – 4:51 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
We’re un𝗯𝘂𝗹𝗹ievably excited for our Valentine’s date in Chicago tonight 😊🖤🤍
From: @San Antonio Spurs
To: @Chicago Bulls pic.twitter.com/CawOLCIH8R – 4:17 PM
We’re un𝗯𝘂𝗹𝗹ievably excited for our Valentine’s date in Chicago tonight 😊🖤🤍
From: @San Antonio Spurs
To: @Chicago Bulls pic.twitter.com/CawOLCIH8R – 4:17 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Luka Doncic and DeMar DeRozan named #NBA Players of the Week
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 4:02 PM
Luka Doncic and DeMar DeRozan named #NBA Players of the Week
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 4:02 PM
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
After a quiet trade deadline, the #Lakers need to land Goran Dragic.
#LakeShow #NBA
sportscasting.com/nba-buyout-mar… – 4:00 PM
After a quiet trade deadline, the #Lakers need to land Goran Dragic.
#LakeShow #NBA
sportscasting.com/nba-buyout-mar… – 4:00 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Your Eastern Conference Player of the Week!
36.8 points
5.5 rebounds
4.8 assists
60% FG pic.twitter.com/aGqhSvhWdG – 3:49 PM
Your Eastern Conference Player of the Week!
36.8 points
5.5 rebounds
4.8 assists
60% FG pic.twitter.com/aGqhSvhWdG – 3:49 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
A week after winning it, Pascal Siakam is a nominee for the Eastern Conference Player of the Week, won by old friend DeMar DeRozan. – 3:44 PM
A week after winning it, Pascal Siakam is a nominee for the Eastern Conference Player of the Week, won by old friend DeMar DeRozan. – 3:44 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
DeMar DeRozan is your Eastern Conference Player of the Week
Averaged 36.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 10.3 free-throw attempts. Shot 59.8% (42.9% from 3, 82.9% on FTs)
Bulls went 3-1 – 3:34 PM
DeMar DeRozan is your Eastern Conference Player of the Week
Averaged 36.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 10.3 free-throw attempts. Shot 59.8% (42.9% from 3, 82.9% on FTs)
Bulls went 3-1 – 3:34 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Bam Adebayo beaten out by DeMar DeRozan for NBA East Player of the Week. Luka Doncic, who faces Heat on Tuesday night, takes it from West. – 3:32 PM
Bam Adebayo beaten out by DeMar DeRozan for NBA East Player of the Week. Luka Doncic, who faces Heat on Tuesday night, takes it from West. – 3:32 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Dončić and Chicago Bulls guard/forward DeMar DeRozan, have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week, respectively, for Week 17 of the 2021-22 season (Feb. 7 – 13). pic.twitter.com/7huULt18Fc – 3:31 PM
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Dončić and Chicago Bulls guard/forward DeMar DeRozan, have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week, respectively, for Week 17 of the 2021-22 season (Feb. 7 – 13). pic.twitter.com/7huULt18Fc – 3:31 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
NBA Players of the Week for Week 17: Mavericks‘ Luka Doncic and Bulls‘ DeMar DeRozan. – 3:31 PM
NBA Players of the Week for Week 17: Mavericks‘ Luka Doncic and Bulls‘ DeMar DeRozan. – 3:31 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Luka Doncic and DeMar DeRozan
were just named East and West Player of the Week by the NBA.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 3:31 PM
Luka Doncic and DeMar DeRozan
were just named East and West Player of the Week by the NBA.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 3:31 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Need the Spur-fect card for your Valentine? We got you covered 💌
Hit the link to download the full set! 🖤
➡️ https://t.co/rN3ljeIYfp pic.twitter.com/hvMQL4K362 – 2:52 PM
Need the Spur-fect card for your Valentine? We got you covered 💌
Hit the link to download the full set! 🖤
➡️ https://t.co/rN3ljeIYfp pic.twitter.com/hvMQL4K362 – 2:52 PM