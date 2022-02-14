Tyreke Evans reinstated by the league

Adrian Wojnarowski: The NBA is reinstating guard Tyreke Evans, sources tell ESPN. He was suspended from the league in 2019 with a drug ban.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Former Sacramento Kings guard Tyreke Evans reinstated after serving two-year NBA drug ban
Former Sacramento Kings guard Tyreke Evans reinstated after serving two-year NBA drug ban
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Tyreke Evans is back! The NBA has reinstated him after a multi-year ban following a failed drug test.
After Chris Andersen was reinstated, he played 10 more seasons in the NBA and won a championship with the Miami Heat in 2013. What’s next for Evans? basketballnews.com/stories/nba-re… – 5:32 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
The NBA, NBPA has reinstated Tyreke Evans, per release. Evans was dismissed from the league in 2019 for testing positive for a prohibited substance. A ten-point per game scorer in ’18-19, Evans will be an unrestricted free agent on Friday. – 5:10 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
League announces Tyreke Evans reinstatement: pic.twitter.com/pfyY9EAyl6 – 5:10 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Tyreke Evans has been reinstated by the NBA after being disqualified since May 17, 2019 for testing positive for a prohibited substance.
He last played for the Pacers, averaging 10.2 points on 39% shooting. He’s an UFA and may sign with a team beginning at noon on Fri., Feb. 18. – 5:10 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
NBA and NBPA announce Tyreke Evans has been reinstated. He is an unrestricted free agent and can sign with a team starting Friday at 12 pm EST: pic.twitter.com/Ku4YNQfKlL – 5:10 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Tyreke Evans officially reinstated by the NBA and Players Association. pic.twitter.com/zrbHAG939F – 5:09 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Former Kings guard Tyreke Evans has been reinstated and is now an unrestricted free agent. pic.twitter.com/Sn4UMClV1k – 5:09 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Chester product Tyreke Evans is reinstated in the NBA. pic.twitter.com/e3yw2RGEZf – 5:09 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
The NBA has reinstated Tyreke Evans and he is now an unrestricted free agent. – 5:08 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
The NBA is reinstating guard Tyreke Evans, sources tell ESPN. He was suspended from the league in 2019 with a drug ban. – 4:59 PM
Jeff Zillgitt: NBA and NBPA reinstated Tyreke Evans who was dismissed from the league in 2019 for testing positive for a prohibited substance in the anti-drug program. Evans is a now a free agent. -via Twitter @JeffZillgitt / February 14, 2022
Adrian Wojnarowski: Evans was banned for violations of the NBA/NBPA Anti-Drug Policy in 2019, and became eligible to apply for reinstatement this year. -via Twitter @wojespn / February 14, 2022
Tyreke Evans, 32, has not been cleared to return to the NBA and still faces a lengthy process before he can be reinstated, the source said, suggesting Evans will not be available as teams scramble to sign replacement players during the league’s current outbreak. Evans became eligible for reinstatement earlier this year, but a player can only be reinstated with the approval of the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association. -via Sacramento Bee / December 22, 2021