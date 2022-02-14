Tyronn Lue: Hopefully Norman Powell will return this season

Ohm Youngmisuk: Ty Lue said “hopefully” Norm Powell can return this season after fracturing a bone in his foot. Lue said his scoring and ability to get to the line and attack will be missed.
Source: Twitter @NotoriousOHM
Source: Twitter @NotoriousOHM
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue’s pregame:
— Congrats the Rams
— Luke Kennard (ankle) won’t play. Is “day to day”
— Says stream of injuries has “made me a better coach”
— He’s hopeful Norm Powell can return this season from his fractured bone in his foot
— Semi Ojeyele is here
— Rodney Hood could play – 8:52 PM
Ty Lue’s pregame:
— Congrats the Rams
— Luke Kennard (ankle) won’t play. Is “day to day”
— Says stream of injuries has “made me a better coach”
— He’s hopeful Norm Powell can return this season from his fractured bone in his foot
— Semi Ojeyele is here
— Rodney Hood could play – 8:52 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Clippers coach Ty Lue has hope that Norman Powell can return at some point this season. But it remains TBD – 8:51 PM
Clippers coach Ty Lue has hope that Norman Powell can return at some point this season. But it remains TBD – 8:51 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Ty Lue said “hopefully” Norm Powell can return this season after fracturing a bone in his foot. Lue said his scoring and ability to get to the line and attack will be missed. – 8:50 PM
Ty Lue said “hopefully” Norm Powell can return this season after fracturing a bone in his foot. Lue said his scoring and ability to get to the line and attack will be missed. – 8:50 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors will have the same players from Saturday available tonight vs Clippers in LA. Still no Andre Iguodala. Clippers without recently acquired Norman Powell. – 12:51 PM
Warriors will have the same players from Saturday available tonight vs Clippers in LA. Still no Andre Iguodala. Clippers without recently acquired Norman Powell. – 12:51 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Clippers’ Norman Powell out indefinitely with fracture in left foot nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/14/cli… – 7:35 AM
Clippers’ Norman Powell out indefinitely with fracture in left foot nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/14/cli… – 7:35 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
📰 @TheAthletic
Halftime of the Super Bowl… The ramifications of the Norman Powell injury news for the LA Clippers. theathletic.com/news/clippers-… – 8:00 PM
📰 @TheAthletic
Halftime of the Super Bowl… The ramifications of the Norman Powell injury news for the LA Clippers. theathletic.com/news/clippers-… – 8:00 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Clippers suffer yet another significant injury with Norm Powell out indefinitely espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 7:26 PM
Clippers suffer yet another significant injury with Norm Powell out indefinitely espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 7:26 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Foot injury sidelines Clippers’ Norman Powell indefinitely latimes.com/sports/clipper… – 7:25 PM
Foot injury sidelines Clippers’ Norman Powell indefinitely latimes.com/sports/clipper… – 7:25 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Decidedly not super news: Clippers’ Norman Powell out indefinitely with left foot fracture ocregister.com/2022/02/13/cli… – 7:07 PM
Decidedly not super news: Clippers’ Norman Powell out indefinitely with left foot fracture ocregister.com/2022/02/13/cli… – 7:07 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Norman Powell is out indefinitely after suffering a fractured medial sesamoid bone in his left foot. The Clippers say the treatment is non-surgical for now and there is no timetable for his return. – 6:30 PM
Norman Powell is out indefinitely after suffering a fractured medial sesamoid bone in his left foot. The Clippers say the treatment is non-surgical for now and there is no timetable for his return. – 6:30 PM
Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes
Re: Norm Powell: A sesamoid bone is a type of bone that is embedded within a tendon. For example, the knee cap (patella) is a sesamoid. The sesamoid bones of the big toe sit at the digit’s base and help bear weight and create leverage when pushing off. – 6:23 PM
Re: Norm Powell: A sesamoid bone is a type of bone that is embedded within a tendon. For example, the knee cap (patella) is a sesamoid. The sesamoid bones of the big toe sit at the digit’s base and help bear weight and create leverage when pushing off. – 6:23 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
At least Norm Powell gets to be at the Super Bowl? pic.twitter.com/V6CsVGRvGD – 6:22 PM
At least Norm Powell gets to be at the Super Bowl? pic.twitter.com/V6CsVGRvGD – 6:22 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Norman Powell is ALSO at the Super Bowl
(While I’m over here just wanting it to be Friday already 😅) – 6:21 PM
Norman Powell is ALSO at the Super Bowl
(While I’m over here just wanting it to be Friday already 😅) – 6:21 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Just landed in Los Angeles, so to repeat what everyone has seen earlier, the Clippers get another dose of brutal injury news. No timetable for the return of Norm Powell. He’s played just 3 games with LAC. pic.twitter.com/1UhEMfich3 – 6:19 PM
Just landed in Los Angeles, so to repeat what everyone has seen earlier, the Clippers get another dose of brutal injury news. No timetable for the return of Norm Powell. He’s played just 3 games with LAC. pic.twitter.com/1UhEMfich3 – 6:19 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
On top of Norman Powell injury news, still awaiting an update on Luke Kennard (ankle discomfort). Ty Lue said yesterday that Kennard was “going through something” as shown here.
He’s at the Super Bowl for the AFC Champion Bengals, so there’s that. pic.twitter.com/EzFfwuk2BD – 6:15 PM
On top of Norman Powell injury news, still awaiting an update on Luke Kennard (ankle discomfort). Ty Lue said yesterday that Kennard was “going through something” as shown here.
He’s at the Super Bowl for the AFC Champion Bengals, so there’s that. pic.twitter.com/EzFfwuk2BD – 6:15 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
No surgery for Norman Powell, Clippers say, but also no timetable for his recovery from a fractured medial sesamoid bone in his left foot.
More NBA from me: https://t.co/A6ycVmnrjq pic.twitter.com/yPBGdTpSVq – 5:57 PM
No surgery for Norman Powell, Clippers say, but also no timetable for his recovery from a fractured medial sesamoid bone in his left foot.
More NBA from me: https://t.co/A6ycVmnrjq pic.twitter.com/yPBGdTpSVq – 5:57 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Here’s the injury to Norman Powell suffered Thursday that threatens to end his season after three games with the Clippers.
Team initially called it a turf toe injury, which was the first sign that things were bad. pic.twitter.com/sZMU02PVVV – 5:55 PM
Here’s the injury to Norman Powell suffered Thursday that threatens to end his season after three games with the Clippers.
Team initially called it a turf toe injury, which was the first sign that things were bad. pic.twitter.com/sZMU02PVVV – 5:55 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Clippers announce that guard Norman Powell suffered a fractured medial sesamoid bone in his left foot. The treatment: non-surgical at this time and there is no timetable for his return. – 5:46 PM
Clippers announce that guard Norman Powell suffered a fractured medial sesamoid bone in his left foot. The treatment: non-surgical at this time and there is no timetable for his return. – 5:46 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
So to recap:
– Kawhi Leonard (0 games this season after right ACL surgery in July)
– Paul George (0 games since Christmas after torn right elbow UCL)
– Norman Powell (3 games after Portland trade before season-threatening fractured bone in left foot) – 5:44 PM
So to recap:
– Kawhi Leonard (0 games this season after right ACL surgery in July)
– Paul George (0 games since Christmas after torn right elbow UCL)
– Norman Powell (3 games after Portland trade before season-threatening fractured bone in left foot) – 5:44 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
The Clippers announce that Norman Powell has “suffered a fractured medial sesamoid bone in his left foot.” That’s a bone near the big toe. There is no timetable for his return. – 5:39 PM
The Clippers announce that Norman Powell has “suffered a fractured medial sesamoid bone in his left foot.” That’s a bone near the big toe. There is no timetable for his return. – 5:39 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Clippers announced that Norman Powell fractured a bone in his left foot. The Clippers say there is no timetable for his return, but described his treatment as “non-surgical at this time.” – 5:38 PM
Clippers announced that Norman Powell fractured a bone in his left foot. The Clippers say there is no timetable for his return, but described his treatment as “non-surgical at this time.” – 5:38 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Per the Clippers, Norman Powell will be out indefinitely with a fractured bone in his left foot. pic.twitter.com/VAvJb5S9po – 5:38 PM
Per the Clippers, Norman Powell will be out indefinitely with a fractured bone in his left foot. pic.twitter.com/VAvJb5S9po – 5:38 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Norman Powell suffered a fractured medial sesamoid bone in his left foot, per Clippers. He will not need surgery. No timetable for return. – 5:36 PM
Norman Powell suffered a fractured medial sesamoid bone in his left foot, per Clippers. He will not need surgery. No timetable for return. – 5:36 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Clippers say Norm Powell has a fractured bone in his left foot. pic.twitter.com/9c3ET8U0xW – 5:36 PM
Clippers say Norm Powell has a fractured bone in his left foot. pic.twitter.com/9c3ET8U0xW – 5:36 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Clippers say Norm Powell has a fractured bone in his foot, and that there is no timetable for his return. – 5:35 PM
The Clippers say Norm Powell has a fractured bone in his foot, and that there is no timetable for his return. – 5:35 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Clippers update on Norman Powell: pic.twitter.com/AwbyNtOCHb – 5:35 PM
Clippers update on Norman Powell: pic.twitter.com/AwbyNtOCHb – 5:35 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
The Clippers say Norman Powell is out indefinitely. pic.twitter.com/OyYJLKUtdr – 5:35 PM
The Clippers say Norman Powell is out indefinitely. pic.twitter.com/OyYJLKUtdr – 5:35 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Reggie survived one of these Luka end-game situations mannnnnnn 😅
Tyronn Lue said that Reggie partly did his job here… get Luka to halfcourt. But no, Reggie was not supposed to leave Luka for Bullock 😬 pic.twitter.com/FxnYcqCTYM – 11:08 PM
Reggie survived one of these Luka end-game situations mannnnnnn 😅
Tyronn Lue said that Reggie partly did his job here… get Luka to halfcourt. But no, Reggie was not supposed to leave Luka for Bullock 😬 pic.twitter.com/FxnYcqCTYM – 11:08 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Two days ago Kawhi Leonard dapped up Norman Powell as Powell came to the bench during the game’s first timeout. Tonight they’re both in street clothes on the sideline. Leonard – 8:54 PM
Two days ago Kawhi Leonard dapped up Norman Powell as Powell came to the bench during the game’s first timeout. Tonight they’re both in street clothes on the sideline. Leonard – 8:54 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Tyronn Lue says that Terance Mann will replace Norman Powell (out) in starting lineup, and rest of lineup will start.
That means Zubac on floor with Doncic, and Lue says that plan will remain the same… – 7:02 PM
Tyronn Lue says that Terance Mann will replace Norman Powell (out) in starting lineup, and rest of lineup will start.
That means Zubac on floor with Doncic, and Lue says that plan will remain the same… – 7:02 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Before tipoff in Dallas, Clippers coach Tyronn Lue said that Norman Powell (turf toe) will NOT play. Terance Mann will start in his place. – 7:00 PM
Before tipoff in Dallas, Clippers coach Tyronn Lue said that Norman Powell (turf toe) will NOT play. Terance Mann will start in his place. – 7:00 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Norman Powell said at shootaround that the turf toe he suffered in the last game against Dallas is “doing a lot better” than it felt after the game and how it felt yesterday. He says he will see how he feels in a few hours before tonight’s game against Dallas. – 1:22 PM
Norman Powell said at shootaround that the turf toe he suffered in the last game against Dallas is “doing a lot better” than it felt after the game and how it felt yesterday. He says he will see how he feels in a few hours before tonight’s game against Dallas. – 1:22 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Norman Powell (questionable, turf toe) with senior performance physical therapist Jesse Phillips pic.twitter.com/t1jWaGQnLr – 12:17 PM
Norman Powell (questionable, turf toe) with senior performance physical therapist Jesse Phillips pic.twitter.com/t1jWaGQnLr – 12:17 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Norman Powell is wearing two And1s so there’s that pic.twitter.com/O56MkZDKH4 – 12:07 PM
Norman Powell is wearing two And1s so there’s that pic.twitter.com/O56MkZDKH4 – 12:07 PM
More on this storyline
Casey Holdahl: Norman Powell (covid recovery) is questionable, CJ Elleby (right ankle sprain) is doubtful and Damian Lillard (core muscle recovery), Larry Nance Jr. (right knee inflammation) and Cody Zeller (right patellar fracture) are out for MONDAY’S game in Orlando. -via Twitter @CHold / January 16, 2022
Casey Holdahl: Team abnounces that @Norman Powell has suffered a “nasal fracture” though he’s probable for tonight’s game versus Celtics. -via Twitter @CHold / December 4, 2021