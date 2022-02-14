Warriors vs. Clippers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Golden State Warriors (42-15) play against the Los Angeles Clippers (30-30) at STAPLES Center
Game Time: 10:30 PM EST on Monday February 14, 2022
Golden State Warriors 67, Los Angeles Clippers 78 (Q3 05:01)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Hoping Norman Powell isn’t supposed to stay off his feet or anything, ’cause he’s been on his feet on the bench almost as much as Brandon Boston Jr. this game. – 12:05 AM
Hoping Norman Powell isn’t supposed to stay off his feet or anything, ’cause he’s been on his feet on the bench almost as much as Brandon Boston Jr. this game. – 12:05 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Bigs keep beating up the Warriors during this recent stretch. Ivica Zubac with 17 and 8 in 19 minutes so far tonight. – 12:03 AM
Bigs keep beating up the Warriors during this recent stretch. Ivica Zubac with 17 and 8 in 19 minutes so far tonight. – 12:03 AM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Big Zu comin’ through!
📺 @BallySportWest | @Ivica Zubac pic.twitter.com/tkZC4EhXLL – 11:59 PM
Big Zu comin’ through!
📺 @BallySportWest | @Ivica Zubac pic.twitter.com/tkZC4EhXLL – 11:59 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
I asked Reggie Jackson after his two-hand yaamm Thursday in Dallas if he was done dunking for the week … he said he might have another in him because no travel for Saturday.
Well, he came home tonight and threw one down. 6-0 LAC run, and LA up 69-61 with 8:49 left in 3rd. – 11:58 PM
I asked Reggie Jackson after his two-hand yaamm Thursday in Dallas if he was done dunking for the week … he said he might have another in him because no travel for Saturday.
Well, he came home tonight and threw one down. 6-0 LAC run, and LA up 69-61 with 8:49 left in 3rd. – 11:58 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Reggie Jackson just dropped a dunk over Wiggins’ outstretched arm. Clippers only had one day off before this, but you’d think it’d been a well-rested week. – 11:58 PM
Reggie Jackson just dropped a dunk over Wiggins’ outstretched arm. Clippers only had one day off before this, but you’d think it’d been a well-rested week. – 11:58 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Hit the fade ✔️
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/JR5vh8PW57 – 11:57 PM
Hit the fade ✔️
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/JR5vh8PW57 – 11:57 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Officials had to review Terance Mann’s Tiger Knee on Steph Curry.
Ruled to be a common offensive foul. pic.twitter.com/3bJc5nH0Wd – 11:53 PM
Officials had to review Terance Mann’s Tiger Knee on Steph Curry.
Ruled to be a common offensive foul. pic.twitter.com/3bJc5nH0Wd – 11:53 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
I guess we can talk about the game a bit 😅
Reggie Jackson odometer watch in effect after he played 21:13 of a first half on front end of B2B.
Had quite a second quarter with 5 assists; Warriors had only 2 assists in second quarter as a team. – 11:51 PM
I guess we can talk about the game a bit 😅
Reggie Jackson odometer watch in effect after he played 21:13 of a first half on front end of B2B.
Had quite a second quarter with 5 assists; Warriors had only 2 assists in second quarter as a team. – 11:51 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
📊 11 PTS | 57.1 % FG | 60.0 % 3FG | 7 REB
@Nicolas Batum makin’ moves in the first half. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/LrJXOhe4gH – 11:45 PM
📊 11 PTS | 57.1 % FG | 60.0 % 3FG | 7 REB
@Nicolas Batum makin’ moves in the first half. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/LrJXOhe4gH – 11:45 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Terance Mann is apparently a healthy eater … right? pic.twitter.com/UsrNWcOi9R – 11:43 PM
Terance Mann is apparently a healthy eater … right? pic.twitter.com/UsrNWcOi9R – 11:43 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Clippers just met Norman Powell, but they’ll miss him ocregister.com/2022/02/14/cli… – 11:43 PM
Clippers just met Norman Powell, but they’ll miss him ocregister.com/2022/02/14/cli… – 11:43 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Curry has 26 points on 11 shots at the half and the craziest part is that he only took 11 shots – 11:39 PM
Curry has 26 points on 11 shots at the half and the craziest part is that he only took 11 shots – 11:39 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Clippers 61, Warriors 59 | Half | Looked for a blip like the Warriors might be able to separate themselves when it was 52-44. But nah, Ty Lue’s short-short-handed Clippers are fighting — weathering Curry’s 9-for-11-for-26 points opening half. – 11:37 PM
Clippers 61, Warriors 59 | Half | Looked for a blip like the Warriors might be able to separate themselves when it was 52-44. But nah, Ty Lue’s short-short-handed Clippers are fighting — weathering Curry’s 9-for-11-for-26 points opening half. – 11:37 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Steph Curry was just buckets in the first half:
26 PTS (9-11 FG, 6-7 3P)
0 REB
0 AST
0 STL
0 BLK
That’s the most points without a rebound, assist, steal or block by any player in any half since 2015. pic.twitter.com/vaoEgayCKn – 11:37 PM
Steph Curry was just buckets in the first half:
26 PTS (9-11 FG, 6-7 3P)
0 REB
0 AST
0 STL
0 BLK
That’s the most points without a rebound, assist, steal or block by any player in any half since 2015. pic.twitter.com/vaoEgayCKn – 11:37 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Stephen Curry’s 6th 3 ended a 15-2 Clippers run.
But LA is still up 61-59 at halftime in what looks like it will be a close finish. Both teams just above 52% FGs. Ivica Zubac: 11 points, 5/7 FGs, 4 rebounds. – 11:37 PM
Stephen Curry’s 6th 3 ended a 15-2 Clippers run.
But LA is still up 61-59 at halftime in what looks like it will be a close finish. Both teams just above 52% FGs. Ivica Zubac: 11 points, 5/7 FGs, 4 rebounds. – 11:37 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Steph Curry has 26 points. Warriors made 52% overall and 11-20 from 3. But Clippers have weathered storm by making 52% of their shots and 8-18 of their threes with only 4 turnovers. – 11:37 PM
Steph Curry has 26 points. Warriors made 52% overall and 11-20 from 3. But Clippers have weathered storm by making 52% of their shots and 8-18 of their threes with only 4 turnovers. – 11:37 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
ICMYI: My piece earlier this season on Steph Curry and his work with personal trainer Brandon Payne. During off-season workouts, Curry only counted the shot as a make if it went straight through the net. on.nba.com/3vxOiBa – 11:36 PM
ICMYI: My piece earlier this season on Steph Curry and his work with personal trainer Brandon Payne. During off-season workouts, Curry only counted the shot as a make if it went straight through the net. on.nba.com/3vxOiBa – 11:36 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steph Curry scored 26 first half points, hit six 3s but Warriors trail the Clippers by two in LA. They went nearly five second quarter minutes without a point and Clippers made 52% of their shots. – 11:36 PM
Steph Curry scored 26 first half points, hit six 3s but Warriors trail the Clippers by two in LA. They went nearly five second quarter minutes without a point and Clippers made 52% of their shots. – 11:36 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
The Warriors went scoreless from 6:07 left in the first half to 1:25 before halftime, a 13-0 LAC run in between. Clippers then survive a wide-open Wiggins three that misses at the buzzer to lead 61-59 at halftime.
LAC: 12 points from R. Jackson, 11 from Batum and Zubac. – 11:36 PM
The Warriors went scoreless from 6:07 left in the first half to 1:25 before halftime, a 13-0 LAC run in between. Clippers then survive a wide-open Wiggins three that misses at the buzzer to lead 61-59 at halftime.
LAC: 12 points from R. Jackson, 11 from Batum and Zubac. – 11:36 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Nico Batum is so damn savvy — tipping rebounds the right way, sneaking in for poke-aways, always ready with the quick trigger. – 11:35 PM
Nico Batum is so damn savvy — tipping rebounds the right way, sneaking in for poke-aways, always ready with the quick trigger. – 11:35 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Back-to-back-to-back three’s!
📺 @BallySportWest | #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/qIazpqEH4f – 11:32 PM
Back-to-back-to-back three’s!
📺 @BallySportWest | #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/qIazpqEH4f – 11:32 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Terance Mann soared in for that swat — got the people going. – 11:31 PM
Terance Mann soared in for that swat — got the people going. – 11:31 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Warriors defense should take away corner 3s and take their chances on points in the paint – 11:27 PM
Warriors defense should take away corner 3s and take their chances on points in the paint – 11:27 PM
Eric Patten @EricPatten
That pass from Reggie to Batum for 3 was as good of an assist as you’ll see. Threaded the needle and misdirected defense so well it even fooled Terance into thinking it was headed his way – 11:26 PM
That pass from Reggie to Batum for 3 was as good of an assist as you’ll see. Threaded the needle and misdirected defense so well it even fooled Terance into thinking it was headed his way – 11:26 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Clippers coaches working with Isaiah Hartenstein were joking with him during Dallas warmups, saying “shooter!” and things like that when he was taking 3s during pregame. And what do you know, he makes his 7th three this season. – 11:26 PM
Clippers coaches working with Isaiah Hartenstein were joking with him during Dallas warmups, saying “shooter!” and things like that when he was taking 3s during pregame. And what do you know, he makes his 7th three this season. – 11:26 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue just wandered over past halfcourt to give Andrew Wiggins a hug before Wiggins checked back in. – 11:24 PM
Ty Lue just wandered over past halfcourt to give Andrew Wiggins a hug before Wiggins checked back in. – 11:24 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Warriors back to outscoring Clippers with Curry on floor after 7-0 run is capped by Curry’s 5th 3.
LA calls timeout, down 48-42 with 7:30 left in half. Clippers failed to score after each possession after last timeout, and Warriors scored each time after. – 11:19 PM
Warriors back to outscoring Clippers with Curry on floor after 7-0 run is capped by Curry’s 5th 3.
LA calls timeout, down 48-42 with 7:30 left in half. Clippers failed to score after each possession after last timeout, and Warriors scored each time after. – 11:19 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Flawless ball movement – pocket pass from Curry to roller, to the corner, back to Curry on the wing — gets Curry to 21 points in his first 14 minutes, and Golden State has 13 assists on 19 buckets. – 11:18 PM
Flawless ball movement – pocket pass from Curry to roller, to the corner, back to Curry on the wing — gets Curry to 21 points in his first 14 minutes, and Golden State has 13 assists on 19 buckets. – 11:18 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
What a finish by @Reggie Jackson.
📺 @BallySportWest | #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/zR7EybzgWb – 11:16 PM
What a finish by @Reggie Jackson.
📺 @BallySportWest | #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/zR7EybzgWb – 11:16 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The new duo of De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis suffered their first loss together with the Sacramento Kings while Seth Curry shined in his Brooklyn Nets debut to help his new team snap an 11-game losing streak. News, notes, quotes, analysis ⬇️
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 11:16 PM
The new duo of De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis suffered their first loss together with the Sacramento Kings while Seth Curry shined in his Brooklyn Nets debut to help his new team snap an 11-game losing streak. News, notes, quotes, analysis ⬇️
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 11:16 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Robert Covington’s corner 3 from Jackson gives LA a 42-41 lead, and Steve Kerr uses a timeout with 9:27 left in first half. This game is a lot better than the Draymond Green-Paul George turnover fest from November.
LA has outscored Warriors by 6 when Curry has been on floor. – 11:13 PM
Robert Covington’s corner 3 from Jackson gives LA a 42-41 lead, and Steve Kerr uses a timeout with 9:27 left in first half. This game is a lot better than the Draymond Green-Paul George turnover fest from November.
LA has outscored Warriors by 6 when Curry has been on floor. – 11:13 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Warriors at Clippers with @WinkyChrist! Let’s go! pic.twitter.com/I6QGySV0P5 – 11:12 PM
Warriors at Clippers with @WinkyChrist! Let’s go! pic.twitter.com/I6QGySV0P5 – 11:12 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
We got an in-arena proposal during the Clippers-Warriors game. Happy ending pic.twitter.com/9fChNssmR7 – 11:10 PM
We got an in-arena proposal during the Clippers-Warriors game. Happy ending pic.twitter.com/9fChNssmR7 – 11:10 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Warriors ended 1st quarter on 8-0 run, hit 9 3s. The last time Warriors hit 9 3s in a 1st quarter was in their home opener against … the Clippers.
37-34 Warriors lead entering second quarter. – 11:08 PM
Warriors ended 1st quarter on 8-0 run, hit 9 3s. The last time Warriors hit 9 3s in a 1st quarter was in their home opener against … the Clippers.
37-34 Warriors lead entering second quarter. – 11:08 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
After 1 in LA: Warriors 37, Clippers 34
-Defense optional, closeouts coming slow, late, if at all
-FG pct: GSW 63.6, LAC 56.0
-Curry 16 pts (6/7, 4/5 3p) – 11:07 PM
After 1 in LA: Warriors 37, Clippers 34
-Defense optional, closeouts coming slow, late, if at all
-FG pct: GSW 63.6, LAC 56.0
-Curry 16 pts (6/7, 4/5 3p) – 11:07 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Josh Giddey and Tre Mann are the first rookie duo to score 28+ in the same game since Kevin Durant and Jeff Green on April 6, 2008. – 11:07 PM
Josh Giddey and Tre Mann are the first rookie duo to score 28+ in the same game since Kevin Durant and Jeff Green on April 6, 2008. – 11:07 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Rodney Hood was preparing to check in for the first time — he’ll come on with Isaiah Hartenstein to start the second.
A couple just engaged during the break — Robert Covington watched at halfcourt, and then was leading the applause. – 11:07 PM
Rodney Hood was preparing to check in for the first time — he’ll come on with Isaiah Hartenstein to start the second.
A couple just engaged during the break — Robert Covington watched at halfcourt, and then was leading the applause. – 11:07 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
16 points
four threes
in nine minutes of action pic.twitter.com/iDfjkWMX3T – 11:07 PM
16 points
four threes
in nine minutes of action pic.twitter.com/iDfjkWMX3T – 11:07 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Warriors 27, Clippers 34 | End 1 | Lots of defense here: Clippers missed their last five shots and finish the quarter 14-26 (53.8%). The Warriors: 14 for 23 (60.9%) – 11:06 PM
Warriors 27, Clippers 34 | End 1 | Lots of defense here: Clippers missed their last five shots and finish the quarter 14-26 (53.8%). The Warriors: 14 for 23 (60.9%) – 11:06 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Nico pour trois! 👌
📺 @BallySportWest | @Nicolas Batum pic.twitter.com/LFVRuecTce – 11:05 PM
Nico pour trois! 👌
📺 @BallySportWest | @Nicolas Batum pic.twitter.com/LFVRuecTce – 11:05 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Steph Curry checked out with 2:47 to play in the first quarter and LAC led by 5. Then LAC scored just three points the rest of the quarter and now the Clippers trail 37-34 entering the second quarter. – 11:05 PM
Steph Curry checked out with 2:47 to play in the first quarter and LAC led by 5. Then LAC scored just three points the rest of the quarter and now the Clippers trail 37-34 entering the second quarter. – 11:05 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steph Curry’s last career quarter in Staples, first career quarter in Crypto: 13 points on 5/6 FG in the fourth to close out a win over the Clippers in November, 16 points on 6/7 FG in the first quarter tonight. – 11:02 PM
Steph Curry’s last career quarter in Staples, first career quarter in Crypto: 13 points on 5/6 FG in the fourth to close out a win over the Clippers in November, 16 points on 6/7 FG in the first quarter tonight. – 11:02 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Wiggins needs the break. His defense hasn’t been as good of late. Not having Draymond is a factor, too – 11:02 PM
Wiggins needs the break. His defense hasn’t been as good of late. Not having Draymond is a factor, too – 11:02 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
UH OH: Curry makes his first 6 shots, has 16 points in first 8 minutes.
Finally misses one that rattles about the rim and climbs out – 11:01 PM
UH OH: Curry makes his first 6 shots, has 16 points in first 8 minutes.
Finally misses one that rattles about the rim and climbs out – 11:01 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
FULL SPEED AHEAD! 🏃♂️💨
📺 @BallySportWest | @Reggie Jackson pic.twitter.com/6NLvVo5osS – 11:00 PM
FULL SPEED AHEAD! 🏃♂️💨
📺 @BallySportWest | @Reggie Jackson pic.twitter.com/6NLvVo5osS – 11:00 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Curry in the first quarter of the Clippers’ season-opener: 25 points on 9-of-9 shooting and five 3-pointers. – 11:00 PM
Curry in the first quarter of the Clippers’ season-opener: 25 points on 9-of-9 shooting and five 3-pointers. – 11:00 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers had a 9-0 run earlier in this quarter, took 4 Curry 3s, and now are on an 8-0 run.
The non-Curry minutes are going to be interesting, but for now, 65% shooting from LA and Zubac’s rebounding (4, same as Warriors) give Clippers a 31-26 lead with 2:47 left in 1st quarter. – 11:00 PM
Clippers had a 9-0 run earlier in this quarter, took 4 Curry 3s, and now are on an 8-0 run.
The non-Curry minutes are going to be interesting, but for now, 65% shooting from LA and Zubac’s rebounding (4, same as Warriors) give Clippers a 31-26 lead with 2:47 left in 1st quarter. – 11:00 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Curry’s latest rolled all around the cylinder and then out … he’s 6-7, 4-5 from deep. – 10:58 PM
Curry’s latest rolled all around the cylinder and then out … he’s 6-7, 4-5 from deep. – 10:58 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
#StephGonnaSteph
30’s four-for-four from downtown ☔️ pic.twitter.com/3ZyEoWqwIa – 10:57 PM
#StephGonnaSteph
30’s four-for-four from downtown ☔️ pic.twitter.com/3ZyEoWqwIa – 10:57 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Steph Curry has made more three pointers than the Clippers combined so far on his way to starting a perfect 6-for-6.
We’ll see how Clippers respond. It’s not like they haven’t been through something similar, uh, only a few days ago in Dallas. – 10:57 PM
Steph Curry has made more three pointers than the Clippers combined so far on his way to starting a perfect 6-for-6.
We’ll see how Clippers respond. It’s not like they haven’t been through something similar, uh, only a few days ago in Dallas. – 10:57 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
I asked Curry about his recent struggles shooting. He said even with his misses, his shot still feels way better than it did during his slump. – 10:56 PM
I asked Curry about his recent struggles shooting. He said even with his misses, his shot still feels way better than it did during his slump. – 10:56 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Curry is absolutely feeling it early. Six for six from the floor, four for four from distance. First three buckets didn’t even make the net move. – 10:56 PM
Curry is absolutely feeling it early. Six for six from the floor, four for four from distance. First three buckets didn’t even make the net move. – 10:56 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
The Thunder presser went dark for a second.
Tre Mann without missing a beat: “I shot the lights out. Look at that.”
The Mann ain’t lying.
30 points on 9-16 shooting and 4-7 from 3. – 10:56 PM
The Thunder presser went dark for a second.
Tre Mann without missing a beat: “I shot the lights out. Look at that.”
The Mann ain’t lying.
30 points on 9-16 shooting and 4-7 from 3. – 10:56 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Steph Curry can’t miss. At 16 points while shooting 6-of-6 from field and 4-of-4 from deep vs the Clippers – 10:55 PM
Steph Curry can’t miss. At 16 points while shooting 6-of-6 from field and 4-of-4 from deep vs the Clippers – 10:55 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Steph Curry doing his best, let’s say, Gabe Vincent impression: 5-5, 3-3 from 3 — 13 points in 7 minutes. – 10:55 PM
Steph Curry doing his best, let’s say, Gabe Vincent impression: 5-5, 3-3 from 3 — 13 points in 7 minutes. – 10:55 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Zu packing the punch! 😤
📺 @BallySportWest | @Ivica Zubac pic.twitter.com/dNalq4xLME – 10:55 PM
Zu packing the punch! 😤
📺 @BallySportWest | @Ivica Zubac pic.twitter.com/dNalq4xLME – 10:55 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Josh Giddey and Tre Mann are the only pair of rookies in the past decade to both score 28+ points in the same game.
Thunder future 🔥 – 10:54 PM
Josh Giddey and Tre Mann are the only pair of rookies in the past decade to both score 28+ points in the same game.
Thunder future 🔥 – 10:54 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Giddey and Mann are the only pair of rookies in the past decade to both score 28+ points in the same game. Per Thunder PR – 10:53 PM
Giddey and Mann are the only pair of rookies in the past decade to both score 28+ points in the same game. Per Thunder PR – 10:53 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Josh Giddey on Tre Mann’s 30 point game: “It was a cute 30. He didn’t deserve it. He kept getting hacked down the stretch.”
When Mann scored 29 points less than 2 weeks ago, Giddey razzed Tre for not getting a 30 piece. – 10:53 PM
Josh Giddey on Tre Mann’s 30 point game: “It was a cute 30. He didn’t deserve it. He kept getting hacked down the stretch.”
When Mann scored 29 points less than 2 weeks ago, Giddey razzed Tre for not getting a 30 piece. – 10:53 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
30 turned around before this one went in 🤯 pic.twitter.com/Awkyz8CwLm – 10:52 PM
30 turned around before this one went in 🤯 pic.twitter.com/Awkyz8CwLm – 10:52 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Ivica Zubac is NOT guarding Steph Curry (at least not on his own!)
Zubac does have 3 buckets to lead Clippers, while Curry has 3 buckets to lead Warriors. Zubac is also outrebounding Warriors 4-3.
LA up 18-17 with 5:42 left in first quarter. – 10:52 PM
Ivica Zubac is NOT guarding Steph Curry (at least not on his own!)
Zubac does have 3 buckets to lead Clippers, while Curry has 3 buckets to lead Warriors. Zubac is also outrebounding Warriors 4-3.
LA up 18-17 with 5:42 left in first quarter. – 10:52 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Clippers are shooting 57% and the Warriors 58% in the first six minutes tonight. Curry already 3-3. Zubac just baptized Looney. Nico Batum has already had his hand on two passes defensively. Terance Mann creating offense off the bounce again. – 10:52 PM
Clippers are shooting 57% and the Warriors 58% in the first six minutes tonight. Curry already 3-3. Zubac just baptized Looney. Nico Batum has already had his hand on two passes defensively. Terance Mann creating offense off the bounce again. – 10:52 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Lights shut off during Tre Mann’s postgame presser. It was completely dark for a second.
Mann: “I shot the lights out. Look at that.” – 10:51 PM
Lights shut off during Tre Mann’s postgame presser. It was completely dark for a second.
Mann: “I shot the lights out. Look at that.” – 10:51 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Tre Mann recorded a career-high 30 points on 9-16 FGs and 4-7 3FGs during his MSG debut.
Per Thunder PR – 10:50 PM
Tre Mann recorded a career-high 30 points on 9-16 FGs and 4-7 3FGs during his MSG debut.
Per Thunder PR – 10:50 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Mook for three.👌
📺 @BallySportWest | @Marcus Morris pic.twitter.com/ndwAZDXVL2 – 10:49 PM
Mook for three.👌
📺 @BallySportWest | @Marcus Morris pic.twitter.com/ndwAZDXVL2 – 10:49 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
no dribbles are needed for KT11
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/IwyJfvWtTC – 10:49 PM
no dribbles are needed for KT11
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/IwyJfvWtTC – 10:49 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
quick drive & dish
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/lk7XcXBaow – 10:44 PM
quick drive & dish
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/lk7XcXBaow – 10:44 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Official review on Wiggins transition foul defending Nicolas Batum after Klay Thompson turnover – 10:44 PM
Official review on Wiggins transition foul defending Nicolas Batum after Klay Thompson turnover – 10:44 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
No big surprise to this. Jazz have the league’s best offense, Rockets the worst defensive rating. Rockets also got their attention with the win here (with Mitchell out) last time. But Rockets go from this to a Suns-Clippers back-to-back. – 10:37 PM
No big surprise to this. Jazz have the league’s best offense, Rockets the worst defensive rating. Rockets also got their attention with the win here (with Mitchell out) last time. But Rockets go from this to a Suns-Clippers back-to-back. – 10:37 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Can’t speak on the sustainability/minutes available/potential playoff trust but this Kuminga stretch is something. 16.7 PPG in 27.0 MPG across his last six games. He’d present the Suns a different dynamic. Might get to see it March 30 in the last regular season meeting. – 10:33 PM
Can’t speak on the sustainability/minutes available/potential playoff trust but this Kuminga stretch is something. 16.7 PPG in 27.0 MPG across his last six games. He’d present the Suns a different dynamic. Might get to see it March 30 in the last regular season meeting. – 10:33 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Bring ‘em out
Bring ‘em out
Bring ‘em out pic.twitter.com/ediy2aVyoE – 10:31 PM
Bring ‘em out
Bring ‘em out
Bring ‘em out pic.twitter.com/ediy2aVyoE – 10:31 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Built by Black History.
#ClipperNation x #BlackHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/4u1QS45A1E – 10:25 PM
Built by Black History.
#ClipperNation x #BlackHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/4u1QS45A1E – 10:25 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Final road game before the break.
Let’s go, #DubNation pic.twitter.com/k9oeD4v4Cs – 10:20 PM
Final road game before the break.
Let’s go, #DubNation pic.twitter.com/k9oeD4v4Cs – 10:20 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“It’s been awhile since I got up and down the floor like that and play with that kind of pace, and even in the half-court so it’s gonna be a tough, tough team down the stretch when everybody gets healthy.”
-Seth Curry was out of breath after his 23 pts, 5 asst, 7 rb #Nets debut – 10:18 PM
“It’s been awhile since I got up and down the floor like that and play with that kind of pace, and even in the half-court so it’s gonna be a tough, tough team down the stretch when everybody gets healthy.”
-Seth Curry was out of breath after his 23 pts, 5 asst, 7 rb #Nets debut – 10:18 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Pelicans biggest win of season, a 120-90 rout of Raptors. They led wire-to-wire & did number of things well.
CJ McCollum led team w/ 23 points, Jonas Valanciunas goes for 18 & 9, and Brandon Ingram filled up the box score like Draymond (?!): 10 PTS, 11 REB, 8 AST, 1 STL, 2 BLK. – 10:18 PM
Pelicans biggest win of season, a 120-90 rout of Raptors. They led wire-to-wire & did number of things well.
CJ McCollum led team w/ 23 points, Jonas Valanciunas goes for 18 & 9, and Brandon Ingram filled up the box score like Draymond (?!): 10 PTS, 11 REB, 8 AST, 1 STL, 2 BLK. – 10:18 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Moments away from show time in DTLA
Stream the game live on @NBCSAuthentic 📺 – 10:15 PM
Moments away from show time in DTLA
Stream the game live on @NBCSAuthentic 📺 – 10:15 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Another night when NYK fans ask themselves: is this the worst loss of the year? NYK falls in OT to OKC, which had lost 12 of 15 & didn’t have Shai Gilgeous-Alexander/Lu Dort. Josh Giddey, Darius Bazely & Tre Mann combine for 81 pts on 51% shooting. Giddey, 19, had 28p-12a-10r. – 10:14 PM
Another night when NYK fans ask themselves: is this the worst loss of the year? NYK falls in OT to OKC, which had lost 12 of 15 & didn’t have Shai Gilgeous-Alexander/Lu Dort. Josh Giddey, Darius Bazely & Tre Mann combine for 81 pts on 51% shooting. Giddey, 19, had 28p-12a-10r. – 10:14 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Final in OT: Thunder 127, Knicks 123
– Triple-double and career-high 28 pts for Josh Giddey
– Career-high 30 points for Tre Mann – 10:13 PM
Final in OT: Thunder 127, Knicks 123
– Triple-double and career-high 28 pts for Josh Giddey
– Career-high 30 points for Tre Mann – 10:13 PM
Jonathan Wasserman @NBADraftWass
OKC Thunder rookies in W at MSG
Giddey: 28-point triple-double
Mann: 30 points on 9-of-16 – 10:13 PM
OKC Thunder rookies in W at MSG
Giddey: 28-point triple-double
Mann: 30 points on 9-of-16 – 10:13 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
OKC’s 1st round rookies
Josh Giddey
27 points (career high)
11 rebounds
12 assists
3-4 from 3
Tre Mann
31 points (career high)
9-16 shooting
4-7 from 3
And one big win without SGA or Dort in Madison Square Garden. – 10:13 PM
OKC’s 1st round rookies
Josh Giddey
27 points (career high)
11 rebounds
12 assists
3-4 from 3
Tre Mann
31 points (career high)
9-16 shooting
4-7 from 3
And one big win without SGA or Dort in Madison Square Garden. – 10:13 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Jazz 78 points in the first half is a season high and 3 points off the franchise record of 81 points which happened v. Golden State in 2018 – 10:13 PM
Jazz 78 points in the first half is a season high and 3 points off the franchise record of 81 points which happened v. Golden State in 2018 – 10:13 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Valentine’s Day hoops
LAC
Marcus Morris Sr.
Nicolas Batum
Ivica Zubac
Terance Mann
Reggie Jackson
GSW
Andrew Wiggins
Jonathan Kuminga
Kevon Looney
Klay Thompson
Stephen Curry – 10:06 PM
Valentine’s Day hoops
LAC
Marcus Morris Sr.
Nicolas Batum
Ivica Zubac
Terance Mann
Reggie Jackson
GSW
Andrew Wiggins
Jonathan Kuminga
Kevon Looney
Klay Thompson
Stephen Curry – 10:06 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Locked and loaded.
🕢 7:30PM PT | 📺 @BallySportWest pic.twitter.com/DBEAdps7OU – 10:03 PM
Locked and loaded.
🕢 7:30PM PT | 📺 @BallySportWest pic.twitter.com/DBEAdps7OU – 10:03 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Same starting lineup as Saturday night for Clippers tonight vs Warriors: Reggie Jackson, Terance Mann, Nicolas Batum, Marcus Morris Sr., Ivica Zubac.
6 available off bench: Amir Coffey, Brandon Boston Jr., Rodney Hood, Robert Covington, Isaiah Hartenstein, plus Semi Ojeleye. – 10:02 PM
Same starting lineup as Saturday night for Clippers tonight vs Warriors: Reggie Jackson, Terance Mann, Nicolas Batum, Marcus Morris Sr., Ivica Zubac.
6 available off bench: Amir Coffey, Brandon Boston Jr., Rodney Hood, Robert Covington, Isaiah Hartenstein, plus Semi Ojeleye. – 10:02 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Steve Nash says the Nets ran some sets they knew Seth Curry was used to, and wanted him to feel as comfortable as possible. Says they have a lot of confident in Curry. – 10:00 PM
Steve Nash says the Nets ran some sets they knew Seth Curry was used to, and wanted him to feel as comfortable as possible. Says they have a lot of confident in Curry. – 10:00 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Brooklyn, with big contributions from additions Seth Curry and Andre Drummond, snapped their 11-game losing streak (Kings being the Kings). Toronto is about to lose their second straight, which narrows their lead to two in the loss column over Brooklyn. – 9:55 PM
Brooklyn, with big contributions from additions Seth Curry and Andre Drummond, snapped their 11-game losing streak (Kings being the Kings). Toronto is about to lose their second straight, which narrows their lead to two in the loss column over Brooklyn. – 9:55 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
The Nets 11 game losing streak is over.
Seth Curry finishes with 23 points and went 10-for-18 from the field. He is really going to fit here — especially once he starts playing off of KD/Kyrie/Simmons. – 9:52 PM
The Nets 11 game losing streak is over.
Seth Curry finishes with 23 points and went 10-for-18 from the field. He is really going to fit here — especially once he starts playing off of KD/Kyrie/Simmons. – 9:52 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Final: Nets beat the Kings 109-85. The losing streak ends at 11. Seth Curry with a strong debut in Brooklyn. He scored 23 points on 10-for-18 shooting. Andre Drummond had 10 and eight and Bruce Brown had IMO his best game as a Net. Did it all. Nets head to MSG on Wednesday. – 9:51 PM
Final: Nets beat the Kings 109-85. The losing streak ends at 11. Seth Curry with a strong debut in Brooklyn. He scored 23 points on 10-for-18 shooting. Andre Drummond had 10 and eight and Bruce Brown had IMO his best game as a Net. Did it all. Nets head to MSG on Wednesday. – 9:51 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Seth Curry Nets debut:
23 PTS
7 REB
5 AST
10-18 FG
3-8 3P
The Nets snap their 11-game losing streak. pic.twitter.com/KIkkkE9Vo0 – 9:49 PM
Seth Curry Nets debut:
23 PTS
7 REB
5 AST
10-18 FG
3-8 3P
The Nets snap their 11-game losing streak. pic.twitter.com/KIkkkE9Vo0 – 9:49 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Steve Kerr on Damion Lee, JTA and Gary Payton II:
“There’s a grit and a toughness about those guys, and I think they’re great examples for the rest of our young players…It’s all about the work and learning how to be a pro.” – 9:31 PM
Steve Kerr on Damion Lee, JTA and Gary Payton II:
“There’s a grit and a toughness about those guys, and I think they’re great examples for the rest of our young players…It’s all about the work and learning how to be a pro.” – 9:31 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
🗣 BATUM BATTALION ROLL CALL.
feat. @hardwork_asso pic.twitter.com/f7rc69FiIG – 9:27 PM
🗣 BATUM BATTALION ROLL CALL.
feat. @hardwork_asso pic.twitter.com/f7rc69FiIG – 9:27 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
So far, the early fan arrivals for Clippers-Warriors in L.A. all points to seeing Steph Curry pic.twitter.com/IjPDOvIVB3 – 9:26 PM
So far, the early fan arrivals for Clippers-Warriors in L.A. all points to seeing Steph Curry pic.twitter.com/IjPDOvIVB3 – 9:26 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the third quarter: Nets lead the Kings 80-66. Bruce Brown and Seth Curry running the show so far. LaMarcus Aldridge with 13 points. Barclays Center bumping Whitney Houston right now. Let’s go. – 9:23 PM
End of the third quarter: Nets lead the Kings 80-66. Bruce Brown and Seth Curry running the show so far. LaMarcus Aldridge with 13 points. Barclays Center bumping Whitney Houston right now. Let’s go. – 9:23 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Tough back-to-back for the Clippers. They play at home tonight against the Warriors with a late start of 8:30p AZ time and then lose an hour traveling here before tomorrow night. – 9:19 PM
Tough back-to-back for the Clippers. They play at home tonight against the Warriors with a late start of 8:30p AZ time and then lose an hour traveling here before tomorrow night. – 9:19 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Dialin’ in.
🕢 7:30PM PT | 📺 @BallySportWest pic.twitter.com/WTZ0lJSo23 – 9:13 PM
Dialin’ in.
🕢 7:30PM PT | 📺 @BallySportWest pic.twitter.com/WTZ0lJSo23 – 9:13 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Seth Curry has caught fire in his Nets debut with 23 points on 10-of-16 shooting. The Kings have let the deficit get back up to 13. – 9:10 PM
Seth Curry has caught fire in his Nets debut with 23 points on 10-of-16 shooting. The Kings have let the deficit get back up to 13. – 9:10 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
12 points and counting for Seth Curry in the 3rd quarter in Brookyn. He’s up to 23 points. Looks like Brooklyn is going to snap it’s losing streak. Drummond also making an impact. pic.twitter.com/UTTnF22Jv8 – 9:09 PM
12 points and counting for Seth Curry in the 3rd quarter in Brookyn. He’s up to 23 points. Looks like Brooklyn is going to snap it’s losing streak. Drummond also making an impact. pic.twitter.com/UTTnF22Jv8 – 9:09 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Someone tell Seth Curry that George Karl is long gone and he can stop it with the revenge games every time he plays the Kings. – 9:08 PM
Someone tell Seth Curry that George Karl is long gone and he can stop it with the revenge games every time he plays the Kings. – 9:08 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
I was very curious to see if Steve Nash was going to incorporate Iverson cuts into his offense for Seth Curry. Curry had by far the most in the league before the trade.
Question answered. Nash’s ATO: Curry Iverson cut. pic.twitter.com/6h8Ud9Ggy3 – 9:07 PM
I was very curious to see if Steve Nash was going to incorporate Iverson cuts into his offense for Seth Curry. Curry had by far the most in the league before the trade.
Question answered. Nash’s ATO: Curry Iverson cut. pic.twitter.com/6h8Ud9Ggy3 – 9:07 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
The game results were much different, as were the personnel, but Seth Curry’s Nets debut is reminding me of Alize Johnson’s in Utah. Hops off the bus without a real idea of the playbook and just got to balling. Curry had a shootaround under his belt, but that’s it. – 9:07 PM
The game results were much different, as were the personnel, but Seth Curry’s Nets debut is reminding me of Alize Johnson’s in Utah. Hops off the bus without a real idea of the playbook and just got to balling. Curry had a shootaround under his belt, but that’s it. – 9:07 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Steve Kerr said that it was interesting, but not surprising that Ty Lue had Ivica Zubac guard Luka Doncic when Kerr looked back at the game last night – 9:04 PM
Steve Kerr said that it was interesting, but not surprising that Ty Lue had Ivica Zubac guard Luka Doncic when Kerr looked back at the game last night – 9:04 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Seth Curry with five straight points. One 3 and one in the mid-range. He’s up to 18 points. – 8:59 PM
Seth Curry with five straight points. One 3 and one in the mid-range. He’s up to 18 points. – 8:59 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Tonight will be Clippers lead assistant Dan Craig’s first game back on the bench since mid-December. He’d undergone knee surgery. Craig’s in charge of the defense. – 8:55 PM
Tonight will be Clippers lead assistant Dan Craig’s first game back on the bench since mid-December. He’d undergone knee surgery. Craig’s in charge of the defense. – 8:55 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Lights, camera, action 🎬
📍 Los Angeles pic.twitter.com/nwdH4R9s6I – 8:55 PM
Lights, camera, action 🎬
📍 Los Angeles pic.twitter.com/nwdH4R9s6I – 8:55 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Ty Lue joked “we’re starting Zu on Steph” after he started Ivica Zubac on Luka Doncic in the last game to try to take the other Mavs out of rhythm and throw Dallas off. – 8:53 PM
Ty Lue joked “we’re starting Zu on Steph” after he started Ivica Zubac on Luka Doncic in the last game to try to take the other Mavs out of rhythm and throw Dallas off. – 8:53 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue’s pregame:
— Congrats the Rams
— Luke Kennard (ankle) won’t play. Is “day to day”
— Says stream of injuries has “made me a better coach”
— He’s hopeful Norm Powell can return this season from his fractured bone in his foot
— Semi Ojeyele is here
— Rodney Hood could play – 8:52 PM
Ty Lue’s pregame:
— Congrats the Rams
— Luke Kennard (ankle) won’t play. Is “day to day”
— Says stream of injuries has “made me a better coach”
— He’s hopeful Norm Powell can return this season from his fractured bone in his foot
— Semi Ojeyele is here
— Rodney Hood could play – 8:52 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Clippers coach Ty Lue a huge fan of Dre, Snoop, Eminem, Kendrick, 50 and Mary J being part of the Super Bowl halftime show pic.twitter.com/pS1Mm0YKCf – 8:52 PM
Clippers coach Ty Lue a huge fan of Dre, Snoop, Eminem, Kendrick, 50 and Mary J being part of the Super Bowl halftime show pic.twitter.com/pS1Mm0YKCf – 8:52 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Rodney Hood will get an opportunity to play according to Ty Lue. Semi Ojeleye is also with the team tonight. – 8:52 PM
Rodney Hood will get an opportunity to play according to Ty Lue. Semi Ojeleye is also with the team tonight. – 8:52 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Clippers coach Ty Lue has hope that Norman Powell can return at some point this season. But it remains TBD – 8:51 PM
Clippers coach Ty Lue has hope that Norman Powell can return at some point this season. But it remains TBD – 8:51 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Ty Lue said “hopefully” Norm Powell can return this season after fracturing a bone in his foot. Lue said his scoring and ability to get to the line and attack will be missed. – 8:50 PM
Ty Lue said “hopefully” Norm Powell can return this season after fracturing a bone in his foot. Lue said his scoring and ability to get to the line and attack will be missed. – 8:50 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Luke Kennard will not play tonight vs Warriors, according to Ty Lue – 8:48 PM
Luke Kennard will not play tonight vs Warriors, according to Ty Lue – 8:48 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Halftime: Nets lead the Kings 55-48. Sacramento has rallied to cut BK’s lead to single digits. LaMarcus Aldridge has 13 points, Brown with 12 and Curry with 11. De’Aaron Fox is cooking. – 8:35 PM
Halftime: Nets lead the Kings 55-48. Sacramento has rallied to cut BK’s lead to single digits. LaMarcus Aldridge has 13 points, Brown with 12 and Curry with 11. De’Aaron Fox is cooking. – 8:35 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Brandon Boston Jr. gets warmup buckets. (TBD whether Luke Kennard plays today, but as @FlyByKnite points out Agua Caliente has a game and Boston is here, FWIW …) pic.twitter.com/ZQzna2SSa2 – 8:33 PM
Brandon Boston Jr. gets warmup buckets. (TBD whether Luke Kennard plays today, but as @FlyByKnite points out Agua Caliente has a game and Boston is here, FWIW …) pic.twitter.com/ZQzna2SSa2 – 8:33 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
People are sleeping on how much of an impact Seth Curry can have on this Nets team. pic.twitter.com/e1SJA6x2Su – 8:21 PM
People are sleeping on how much of an impact Seth Curry can have on this Nets team. pic.twitter.com/e1SJA6x2Su – 8:21 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Let’s show @SFMFoodBank some love on Valentine’s Day! ❤️ Tonight I’ll donate 2x the Warriors points total. Would anyone like to donate one dollar per assist? How about ten dollars for each of Steph’s threes?
➡️ Use this link: https://t.co/E1klwOog0J pic.twitter.com/WCzt21LG0a – 8:19 PM
Let’s show @SFMFoodBank some love on Valentine’s Day! ❤️ Tonight I’ll donate 2x the Warriors points total. Would anyone like to donate one dollar per assist? How about ten dollars for each of Steph’s threes?
➡️ Use this link: https://t.co/E1klwOog0J pic.twitter.com/WCzt21LG0a – 8:19 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets lead the Kings 45-34 with 6:16 left in the first half. Curry has 11, Brown has12. Brooklyn’s ball movement has been about as good as its looked all season. They have 12 fast break points. Kings have none. – 8:18 PM
Nets lead the Kings 45-34 with 6:16 left in the first half. Curry has 11, Brown has12. Brooklyn’s ball movement has been about as good as its looked all season. They have 12 fast break points. Kings have none. – 8:18 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks point guard Jrue Holiday has passed former #Hornets sharpshooter Dell Curry for No. 100 on the all-time NBA three-point attempts list. – 8:12 PM
#Bucks point guard Jrue Holiday has passed former #Hornets sharpshooter Dell Curry for No. 100 on the all-time NBA three-point attempts list. – 8:12 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Tre Mann checks out after an 11 point 1st quarter.
Just a reminder: Mann was the first draft pick acquired in the Paul George trade. 4 more picks and 2 swaps to go. – 8:03 PM
Tre Mann checks out after an 11 point 1st quarter.
Just a reminder: Mann was the first draft pick acquired in the Paul George trade. 4 more picks and 2 swaps to go. – 8:03 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Tre Mann seems to be enjoying the Garden. He leads the Thunder with 11 points on 4-of-7 shooting. – 8:00 PM
Tre Mann seems to be enjoying the Garden. He leads the Thunder with 11 points on 4-of-7 shooting. – 8:00 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets are up 30-13. Seth Curry has seven points and is helping space the floor, which has been a problem in recent weeks. Bruce Brown has 10 points on his first four shots. – 8:00 PM
Nets are up 30-13. Seth Curry has seven points and is helping space the floor, which has been a problem in recent weeks. Bruce Brown has 10 points on his first four shots. – 8:00 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Seth Curry having an immediate impact here for the Nets in the first quarter. He’s already got seven points — and predictably, his presence has opened up some more space on the floor for his new teammates. – 7:55 PM
Seth Curry having an immediate impact here for the Nets in the first quarter. He’s already got seven points — and predictably, his presence has opened up some more space on the floor for his new teammates. – 7:55 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
I Love You, Mann
@Josh Giddey ➡️ @Tre Mann pic.twitter.com/hLVNBaZDhi – 7:51 PM
I Love You, Mann
@Josh Giddey ➡️ @Tre Mann pic.twitter.com/hLVNBaZDhi – 7:51 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Seth Curry splashes in his first bucket for the Nets 💦
pic.twitter.com/thDd3GnBKi – 7:50 PM
Seth Curry splashes in his first bucket for the Nets 💦
pic.twitter.com/thDd3GnBKi – 7:50 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Josh Giddey scored or assisted on 10 of OKC’s first 12 points.
Tre Mann is 2-2 from 3.
Hot start for the Thunder 1st round rookies. 🔥 – 7:48 PM
Josh Giddey scored or assisted on 10 of OKC’s first 12 points.
Tre Mann is 2-2 from 3.
Hot start for the Thunder 1st round rookies. 🔥 – 7:48 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets start hot hitting four of their first seven shots. Seth Curry has hit his first two shots in Brooklyn. Kevin Durant is on the sidelines cheering. My eyes are still looking for Ben Simmons. – 7:47 PM
Nets start hot hitting four of their first seven shots. Seth Curry has hit his first two shots in Brooklyn. Kevin Durant is on the sidelines cheering. My eyes are still looking for Ben Simmons. – 7:47 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
The Curry/Mills lineups in Brooklyn are going to be a lot of fun, I think – 7:46 PM
The Curry/Mills lineups in Brooklyn are going to be a lot of fun, I think – 7:46 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Bazley is starting on Randle. Wiggins on Walker. Giddey on Fournier. – 7:42 PM
Bazley is starting on Randle. Wiggins on Walker. Giddey on Fournier. – 7:42 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault is starting
Josh Giddey
Tre Mann
Aaron Wiggins
Darius Bazley
Isaiah Roby – 7:38 PM
Mark Daigneault is starting
Josh Giddey
Tre Mann
Aaron Wiggins
Darius Bazley
Isaiah Roby – 7:38 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Thunder starters at Knicks:
– Giddey
– Mann
– Wiggins
– Bazley
– Roby – 7:37 PM
Thunder starters at Knicks:
– Giddey
– Mann
– Wiggins
– Bazley
– Roby – 7:37 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Ben Simmons has joined the Nets’ hype video along with Seth Curry and Andre Drummond. – 7:36 PM
Ben Simmons has joined the Nets’ hype video along with Seth Curry and Andre Drummond. – 7:36 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Greetings from Barclays Center. Nets-Kings tip shortly. Andre Drummond and Seth Curry make their debuts for Brooklyn. LaMarcus Aldridge is back, too. Does the losing streak reach 12? Updates to come. – 7:35 PM
Greetings from Barclays Center. Nets-Kings tip shortly. Andre Drummond and Seth Curry make their debuts for Brooklyn. LaMarcus Aldridge is back, too. Does the losing streak reach 12? Updates to come. – 7:35 PM
Sarah Kustok @sarahkustok
Join us for the BK debuts of Curry & Drummond on @YESNetwork !
@Brooklyn Nets v @Sacramento Kings pic.twitter.com/3h7qPVrrx6 – 7:34 PM
Join us for the BK debuts of Curry & Drummond on @YESNetwork !
@Brooklyn Nets v @Sacramento Kings pic.twitter.com/3h7qPVrrx6 – 7:34 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
ICYMI, Monday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discuss the Lakers good showing in a loss to Golden State, AD perhaps falling into old bad habits, and Goran Dragic buyout pursuit rumors. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 7:13 PM
ICYMI, Monday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discuss the Lakers good showing in a loss to Golden State, AD perhaps falling into old bad habits, and Goran Dragic buyout pursuit rumors. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 7:13 PM
Noel Harris @NorCalNoel916
The Kings go for their third consecutive victory today when they face the Nets in Brooklyn.
Should Sacramento win today, it will be just the second time this season the team has won three in a row. The other time was Dec. 1-8: at Clippers, vs. Clippers, vs. Magic. – 7:11 PM
The Kings go for their third consecutive victory today when they face the Nets in Brooklyn.
Should Sacramento win today, it will be just the second time this season the team has won three in a row. The other time was Dec. 1-8: at Clippers, vs. Clippers, vs. Magic. – 7:11 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets starters vs. the Kings: Mills, Curry, Brown, Edwards and Drummond.
This is Brooklyn’s league-high 32nd starting five of the season.
Seth Curry and Andre Drummond will be the 17th and 18th players to start a game for Brooklyn this season. – 7:10 PM
Nets starters vs. the Kings: Mills, Curry, Brown, Edwards and Drummond.
This is Brooklyn’s league-high 32nd starting five of the season.
Seth Curry and Andre Drummond will be the 17th and 18th players to start a game for Brooklyn this season. – 7:10 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Seth Curry and Andre Drummond are starting tonight for the Nets, team says. Brooklyn has had a league-high 32 different starting lineups this season. – 7:02 PM
Seth Curry and Andre Drummond are starting tonight for the Nets, team says. Brooklyn has had a league-high 32 different starting lineups this season. – 7:02 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Mills, Curry, Brown, Edwards and Drummond will start for the #Nets. It’s Brooklyn’s #NBA-high 32nd starting lineup of the season. – 7:02 PM
Mills, Curry, Brown, Edwards and Drummond will start for the #Nets. It’s Brooklyn’s #NBA-high 32nd starting lineup of the season. – 7:02 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Cam Payne, Landry Shamet, Frank Kaminsky and Dario Saric remain out for tomorrow’s game against the Clippers. No one new on the injury report – 6:52 PM
Cam Payne, Landry Shamet, Frank Kaminsky and Dario Saric remain out for tomorrow’s game against the Clippers. No one new on the injury report – 6:52 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Cameron Payne (wrist), Landry Shamet (ankle), Dario Saric (knee) and Frank Kaminsky III (knee) all out for Tuesday’s game vs. #Clippers. #Suns – 6:51 PM
Cameron Payne (wrist), Landry Shamet (ankle), Dario Saric (knee) and Frank Kaminsky III (knee) all out for Tuesday’s game vs. #Clippers. #Suns – 6:51 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
On this date in 2015, SC30 became the first Warrior to ever win the 3-Point Contest 👌 pic.twitter.com/R8Qp4NLqDz – 6:45 PM
On this date in 2015, SC30 became the first Warrior to ever win the 3-Point Contest 👌 pic.twitter.com/R8Qp4NLqDz – 6:45 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Seth Curry warming up ahead of his Nets debut. pic.twitter.com/1OCCXBTedz – 6:32 PM
Seth Curry warming up ahead of his Nets debut. pic.twitter.com/1OCCXBTedz – 6:32 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Aaron Wiggins on getting bumped up to a standard contract pic.twitter.com/lTbpZJYJMj – 6:02 PM
Aaron Wiggins on getting bumped up to a standard contract pic.twitter.com/lTbpZJYJMj – 6:02 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Aaron Wiggins calls MSG “such a pretty arena” says he is looking forward to competing tonight. – 5:58 PM
Aaron Wiggins calls MSG “such a pretty arena” says he is looking forward to competing tonight. – 5:58 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Kinda wild that Tyreke Evans won Rookie of the Year in a class with James Harden and Stephen Curry. – 5:58 PM
Kinda wild that Tyreke Evans won Rookie of the Year in a class with James Harden and Stephen Curry. – 5:58 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Aaron Wiggins on his new contract “I don’t think it puts more pressure on me…just going to go out there and play my game.” – 5:57 PM
Aaron Wiggins on his new contract “I don’t think it puts more pressure on me…just going to go out there and play my game.” – 5:57 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Aaron Wiggins “it was tough sitting on the sidelines not being able to play, but just rehabbing and doing what it takes to get back on the floor.” Says he thought it would be a worse injury but he is glad to be back and rocking and rolling. – 5:57 PM
Aaron Wiggins “it was tough sitting on the sidelines not being able to play, but just rehabbing and doing what it takes to get back on the floor.” Says he thought it would be a worse injury but he is glad to be back and rocking and rolling. – 5:57 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Neither Nic Claxton nor LaMarcus Aldridge are looking at logging 30 minutes tonight says Steve Nash. Nash is excited to welcome them back after lay off and welcome Seth Curry and Andre Drummond. – 5:50 PM
Neither Nic Claxton nor LaMarcus Aldridge are looking at logging 30 minutes tonight says Steve Nash. Nash is excited to welcome them back after lay off and welcome Seth Curry and Andre Drummond. – 5:50 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
New Locked on #Thunder Podcast:
🏀 Josh Giddey records another triple-double
🏀 Aaron Wiggins earns NBA deal
🏀 Poku progress
🏀 Is Darius Bazley figuring it out?
#ThunderUp https://t.co/mMkaoVLwqq pic.twitter.com/uVRMfQtEcj – 5:39 PM
New Locked on #Thunder Podcast:
🏀 Josh Giddey records another triple-double
🏀 Aaron Wiggins earns NBA deal
🏀 Poku progress
🏀 Is Darius Bazley figuring it out?
#ThunderUp https://t.co/mMkaoVLwqq pic.twitter.com/uVRMfQtEcj – 5:39 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
The best of the best from last week.
ROLL THE TAPE 📽️
@Verizon || Plays of the Week pic.twitter.com/JshcyVQTB7 – 4:50 PM
The best of the best from last week.
ROLL THE TAPE 📽️
@Verizon || Plays of the Week pic.twitter.com/JshcyVQTB7 – 4:50 PM